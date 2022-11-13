Brewpubs & Breweries
Aslan Brewing Co. Seattle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Aslan Seattle is open everyday from 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM, offering curbside beer pickup! Order online and your order will be ready for pickup. If you wish to use a gift card, please call us at (360) 393-4106! Online orders must be picked up within 48 hours of purchase or you forfeit your order.
Location
401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Wallingford
4.4 • 3,546
4411 STONE WAY N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant