Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Aslan Brewing Co. Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

401 N 36th St. STE B

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Six Pack Fresh Hop Kolsch
Six Pack Dawn Patrol
Six Pack Classic

Cans

Four Pack Monarch

Four Pack Monarch

$12.00

7.2% Fresh and decidedly nostalgic IPA with a pleasant, bright bitterness. Notes of lemon, grapefruit, pine, and delicate herbal notes. Light biscuit flavors from the malt complement the jammy qualities of the hops while not overshadowing their nuance. Monarch finishes crisp and dry.

Six Pack Basil Lime Disco Lemonade

Six Pack Basil Lime Disco Lemonade

$15.00

4.5% GABF Gold Winner Disco Lemonade infused with basil and lime

Six Pack Batch 15

Six Pack Batch 15

$14.00

6.7% A hazy, juicy IPA hopped heavily with Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic

Six Pack Beer of Choice

Six Pack Beer of Choice

$14.00

5.5% Last month, 14 Whatcom county breweries came together to find a way to support reproductive rights. We crafted a plan to brew 5 unique beers, released in 5 consecutive weeks during the month of September, Sexual Health Awareness Month. Now it's our turn! We got together with @wanderbrewing to brew a tasty Dry Hopped Pilsner.

Six Pack Bellingham Brown

Six Pack Bellingham Brown

$13.00

5.0% A easy drinking, classic English style brown ale

Six Pack Bloom

Six Pack Bloom

$19.00

6.5% A fresh hop IPA brewed with a ridiculous amount of Chinook hops from Roy Farms.

Six Pack Citra IPA

Six Pack Citra IPA

$17.00

6.5% A hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Citra hops

Six Pack Classic

Six Pack Classic

$12.00

4.0% Delicious, low alcohol lager brewed with pilsner malt & rice

Six Pack Coastal Pils

Six Pack Coastal Pils

$13.00

4.8% A northern German-style pilsener with citrus like bitterness

Six Pack Cosmic Dreams

Six Pack Cosmic Dreams

$14.00

6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.

Six Pack Dawn Patrol

Six Pack Dawn Patrol

$13.00

5.5% A tropical pale ale hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Chinook

Six Pack Fresh Hop Kolsch

Six Pack Fresh Hop Kolsch

$14.00

4.7% A spin on a fresh hopped beer, this Kolsch is brewed with only fresh Columbus hops grown by Growing Veterans

Six Pack Gold Goose

Six Pack Gold Goose

$14.00

5.0% A bright, clean, and lightly citrus winter lager.

Six Pack Helles

Six Pack Helles

$14.00

4.7% A crisp, drinkable, malt-forward lager Hops: Spalt Select, Hersbrucker

Six Pack Hook's Stash

Six Pack Hook's Stash

$14.00

5.0% A fresh American Pilsner brewed for the winter as a seasonal collaboration with Mount Baker.

Six Pack Hop Water

Six Pack Hop Water

$7.00Out of stock

0.0% sparkling water infused with cascade and chinook hops

Six Pack Mixed

$16.00

Create your own ~*~mixed sixer~*~ from any of the beers that we've currently got!

Six Pack Satan's Airport

Six Pack Satan's Airport

$19.00

9.5% A bold imperial milk stout brewed with coffee from Bellingham Bay Coffee Roasters

Bottles

500mL 4 Deep

500mL 4 Deep

$14.00

5.0% Tartness that fades quickly to a mild berry characteristic, slightly tropical + effervescent

500mL Just Going As Friends

500mL Just Going As Friends

$13.00

5.0% Upfront acidity + Notes of Peach + Effervescent

500mL Siren Sound

500mL Siren Sound

$14.00

4.5% A blend of multiple saison barrels created to celebrate our Seattle taproom.

Flats

Flat Batch 15 (24 Cans)

Flat Batch 15 (24 Cans)

$54.00

6.7% A hazy, juicy IPA hopped heavily with Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic

Flat Classic (24 Cans)

Flat Classic (24 Cans)

$46.00

4.0% Delicious, low alcohol lager brewed with pilsner malt & rice

Flat Coastal Pils (24 Cans)

$48.00

4.8% A northern German-style pilsner with citrus-like bitterness.

Flat Dawn Patrol (24 Cans)

Flat Dawn Patrol (24 Cans)

$50.00

5.5% A tropical pale ale hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Chinook

Shirts

3 Year Anniversary Longsleeve

$40.00+
Acid Lion T-shirt

Acid Lion T-shirt

$30.00+

White tshirt with a black lion design on the front and Aslan Seattle across the back.

Aslan Seattle Black

Aslan Seattle Black

$30.00+

Black tee with Aslan Seattle on top of a grey, white and black marble pattern. A small hophead logo in white is on the left breast.

Black Big Wheat s/s

$30.00+

Denim Hop Head

$30.00+

Grey Stone Flags

$30.00+
Moss Stone Flags

Moss Stone Flags

$30.00+

Weathered green tee with our Drink Organic Beer flag design on the back & a small hophead logo on the left breast in white.

Stone Flannel

$50.00+

Tie-Dyed Acid Lion

$30.00+

Sweatshirts

Charcoal Flags Hoodie

Charcoal Flags Hoodie

$45.00+

Charcoal colored hoodie with our Drink Organic Beer flag design on the back & a small hophead logo is on the left breast in white.

Pigment Green Hoodie

Pigment Green Hoodie

$45.00+

Sage green hoodie with Aslan Brewing Company on the back & a large hophead logo on the front in black.

Saddle Brown Hoodie

$45.00+

Hats

Cascade Military Green

$30.00

Cascade Tan

$30.00

Ebbets Field Hat

$45.00

Blue Beanie

$25.00

Gray Beanie

$25.00

MiiR Products

32oz MiiR Water Bottle

$40.00
MiiR Fremont Coffee Mug

MiiR Fremont Coffee Mug

$25.00

Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology to keep your coffee warm for up to 12 hours The sale of MiiR products support clean drinking water & health projects worldwide

MiiR Stainless Pint

MiiR Stainless Pint

$8.00

Use it for anything from a cold beer on the trail to a hot cup of coffee in the campground - this stainless steel pint is as versatile as it is sleek The sale of MiiR products support clean drinking water projects worldwide

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Aslan Seattle is open everyday from 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM, offering curbside beer pickup! Order online and your order will be ready for pickup. If you wish to use a gift card, please call us at (360) 393-4106! Online orders must be picked up within 48 hours of purchase or you forfeit your order.

Website

Location

401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Aslan Brewing Co. image
Aslan Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
orange star4.3 • 574
203 W Thomas St Seattle, WA 98119
View restaurantnext
Redhook Brewlab
orange star4.3 • 881
714 E PIKE ST SEATTLE, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Elysian Brewing - Capital Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1221 East Pike Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Elysian Brewing - Fields
orange starNo Reviews
542 1st Avenue South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
orange star4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Elysian Brewing Co. - Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
5410 Airport Way Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,546
4411 STONE WAY N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
uneeda burger
orange star4.3 • 2,041
4302 fremont ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Whale Wins
orange star4.2 • 1,661
3506 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
El Camino Fremont
orange star4.3 • 1,439
607 N 35th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Frelard Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 1,259
4010 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont - 4350 Leary Way NW
orange star4.3 • 1,025
4350 Leary Way NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston