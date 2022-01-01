Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aslin Beer Company Herndon

767 Elden Street

Herndon, VA 20170

How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT •
Power Moves • IPA •
Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER •

Trite • IPA •

Trite • IPA •

$13.00

A balance of citrus, mango, berry and pine flavors hit your palette from Citra and Simcoe hops! Combine that with an addition of oats to the mash, and the result is a hazy, flavorful and satisfyingly smooth & creamy IPA. 5.5% ABV $13//4pack

Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER •

Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER •

$8.99

Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. 4.0% ABV $8.99//4pack

Czarface • LAGER •

Czarface • LAGER •

$11.00

CZARFACE Lager releases today! Grab this collab we brewed to celebrate CZARFACE landing at ALX 12/14. Limited GA tickets are still available, hit the link in our bio! This lager is dangerously crisp and easy to sip. Pleasant hop notes give it a floral nose and a clean, well-balanced taste. 4% ABV $11//4pack

Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER •

Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER •

$11.00

Dark Czech Lager • Lovely roasted qualities, smooth caramel, and soft nuttiness. Hints of chocolate, hazelnut & a waffer-like flavor. This one is clean with light carb for a super smooth finish. • 5% ABV

Bird Leaf • PILSNER •

Bird Leaf • PILSNER •

$11.00

Crazy thirst-quenching notes of lime zest, honey dew melon, cantaloupe, wildflower honey mixed with subtle spice are finished off with a satisfying water cracker-like finish. The kinda pils where you blink and the can is somehow mysteriously empty. With bright, light flavors that won't drag you down if you decide to pop one open ‪at noon‬ and don't want to fall asleep face-down in your yard before sunset. 4.7% ABV $11//4pack

Radler • LAGER + GRAPEFRUIT •

Radler • LAGER + GRAPEFRUIT •

$11.00

Radler 2.5% ABV Old Town Lager + grapefruit = a satisfying sweet-tart flavor

No Backsies • HEFEWEIZEN •

No Backsies • HEFEWEIZEN •

$11.00

This golden wheat beer gives well balanced notes of clove and banana and was brewed according to century old German brewing techniques. 5.5% ABV $11//4pack

Can You Dig It? • ESB •

Can You Dig It? • ESB •

$16.00Out of stock

Say hey to our newest collab with our good buds @crookedcrab out of MD! This Extra Special Bitter was brewed with Oreos giving it a "dirt-pie" vibe. You know, that fun little treat you used to make with pudding and crushed up cookies and gummy worms and shovel it all down like you hadn't a care in the world? How about revisiting those simpler times, eh? Can you dig it? 5.5% ABV $16//4pack

Trite • IPA •

Trite • IPA •

$13.00

A balance of citrus, mango, berry and pine flavors hit your palette from Citra and Simcoe hops! Combine that with an addition of oats to the mash, and the result is a hazy, flavorful and satisfyingly smooth & creamy IPA. 5.5% ABV $13//4pack

Power Moves • IPA •

Power Moves • IPA •

$13.00

A low ABV juice bomb. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need to get you through this hump day! 5.5% ABV $13//4 pack

West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA •

West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA •

$16.00Out of stock

A gnarly twist on our Orange Starfish, this one boasts the well-loved, fruit-packed aroma & flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Still brewed with Citra & Galaxy, this variation is a bit lighter in color & a tad more bitter, paying homage to those West Coast bois.

Orange Starfish • IPA •

Orange Starfish • IPA •

$16.00

Galaxy and Citra Hops 5.7% ABV Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, and grapefruit

Gakozing! • IPA •

Gakozing! • IPA •

$16.00Out of stock

Gakozing is back today! We added over 50 lbs (about the weight of a 5th grader) of these @albanesecandy gummy dudes to the boil & then let it brew! And oh did it work out! This beer has huge notes of fresh strawberry up front with a refreshing sweet/tart combo, finishing with that all too familiar gummy bear taste. Come and get it! 𝟞.𝟝% 𝔸𝔹𝕍

Yellow Starfish • IPA •

Yellow Starfish • IPA •

$16.00

The newest in our starfish series, this one’s got the same base as our OG recipe with a little spin. Bru-1 hops bring in a bit more citrus to mingle with Citra and a touch of pine to balance it all out. $16//4pack

Blue Starfish • IPA •

Blue Starfish • IPA •

$16.00

Blue Starfish is our newest addition to the Starfish series. For this iteration of the classic easy drinking IPA, we substituted a portion of the Citra and Galaxy hops for a healthy dash of Sabro. Blue Starfish adds a distinct citrus zest and coconut flavor to the typical orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Juicy, smooth & guaranteed to win you over. 5.7% ABV $16//4pack

Cortés & His Men • IPA •

Cortés & His Men • IPA •

$13.00

One of our classics, this IPA is hopped with Citra, El Dorado, & Chinook which fall in line to give it a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. With a slight piney, West Coast bitterness and a sweet pineapple scent, this one’s ready for your mid-week wind down. 7% ABV $13//4pack

Velocirabbit • IPA •

Velocirabbit • IPA •

$13.00

Mosaic, Simcoe and Chinook Hops 5.5% ABV A powerful berry aroma and satisfying pine note

West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA •

West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA •

$13.00

We’ve given Bringing Sexy Back the West Coast treatment. The original is fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach and mango esters. A double dry-hop of Mosaic drives home the notes of berries, stone fruit & orange. Unlike it’s hazy predecessor, this version is clear and boasts a bit more bitterness. Dank, resinous and fruity. 6.4% ABV $13//4pack

Man Eating Toaster • IPA •

Man Eating Toaster • IPA •

$16.00

When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this ‪Sunday morning‬ cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV

No Parking • IPA •

No Parking • IPA •

$16.00

Collab with Sand City Brewing - Citra and Idaho7 Hops 6.5% ABV Fruity cornucopia of clementine, grapefruit, stone fruit and mango carried by a pillowy, full-bodied mouthfeel

Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA •

Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA •

$20.00

💥Double Infrared Starfish💥 A new spin on our classic recipe, this Starfish features Nectaron, the little sister to Waimea hops. Add in some Citra and Galaxy and you get huge notes of juicy pineapple, peach, nectarine, lime and tropical passionfruit.

Double Orange Starfish • DIPA •

Double Orange Starfish • DIPA •

$20.00

Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! 8.5% ABV $20//4pack

Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA •

Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA •

$20.00Out of stock

Johann Buys a Broat is a DIPA fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach & mango esters. Solely hopped with Citra & later fermented on pineapple & mandarin orange & some vanilla to be safe, Johann-a probably pick up a few of these before they’re gone!

Master of Karate • DIPA •

Master of Karate • DIPA •

$20.00Out of stock

Bruce Lee. Chuck Norris. Dayman. Sensei John Kreese. We know them, we love them. This DIPA shows no mercy with a juicy roundhouse of mango, pineapple, passionfruit, pine & berry. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Galaxy & Amarillo, it’ll chop & drop your senses into submission. 8.4% ABV $20//4-Pack

Math Mode • DIPA •

Math Mode • DIPA •

$20.00

We made Math Mode with our friends at @oozlefinchbeers out of Fort Monroe, VA and it's clockin' in as the perfect addition to your midweek lineup. A West Coast DIPA, yeah, really, it'll have you reaching for another one before you know it. Citra, Chinook and Sabro bring ripe, dank notes of tropical guava, hints of coconut and citrus zest. This one's got a bit more of a bite to it than a West Coast IPA, with the same clear, crispness you know and love. 8.4%

Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA •

Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA •

$20.00

Just Ad Lib It. Our collab with @cushwabrewingco and some solid life advice. This DIPA is a big ol’ can of summer. Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1 and Nectaron boldly go where, well… where we put our beer. Cans. It’s in cans and on tap and we want you to have it. So come have it.

Master Of Oranges • DIPA •

Master Of Oranges • DIPA •

$20.00

Master of Oranges is a hybrid between our two heavy hitters, Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish. This DIPA pours with a satisfying haze that lets you know it’s going to be smooth as hell & delivers a juicy, tropical fruit fest straight to your tongue. It won’t count as your daily serving of fruit but it’s guaranteed to improve your Wednesday.

Mind the Hop • DIPA •

Mind the Hop • DIPA •

$16.00

Mind the Hop is BACK! Dry-hopped with just Citra, you’re sure to get all the juicy, dynamic qualities of the hop flower. Incredibly smooth, pillowy, & full bodied, it's a Double IPA dominated by notes of bright clementine, grapefruit, sweet stone fruit & smooth mango. 9.4% ABV $16//4pack

Double Blasticity • DIPA •

Double Blasticity • DIPA •

$20.00

Double Blasticity DIPA a collaboration with Levante (Nelson, Strata & Citra) 8.5%ABV $20 4/Pack

Stellar Parallax • DIPA •

Stellar Parallax • DIPA •

$20.00

Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic Hops 8.3% ABV The flavors follow the nose of pineapple, mango, berries and pine// $20/4 pack

Unicorn Vomit • TIPA •

Unicorn Vomit • TIPA •

$20.00Out of stock

🦄🦄 Unicorn Vomit is our Triple IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe & Citra, then conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon. Pleasant notes of the remaining rays of summertime and a super smooth mouthfeel round out this heavy hitter. 12.8% ABV $20//4pack

Jenerik • TIPA •

Jenerik • TIPA •

$20.00

Jenerik is a triple dry-hopped, triple IPA with ALL Citra hops. Pretty basic, but like, in the best way.

Apizza! • SOUR ALE •

Apizza! • SOUR ALE •

$16.00

Apizza is back! This Sour Ale is packed with watermelon, raspberry, blackberry, mint, toasted coconut, & milk sugar. Watermelon & mint make for incredible refreshing, thirst quenching flavor, while the raspberry & blackberry bring in that fruity tartness. Rounded out with toasted coconut & milk sugar for a smoooooth, smoothie-like mouthfeel... This beer is the epitome of Springtime and warm weather! • 6.0% ABV

Gose with Passion Fruit & Dragon Fruit • SOUR •

Gose with Passion Fruit & Dragon Fruit • SOUR •

$16.00Out of stock

What Gose around comes around and this stuff has been gone way too long. Today we bring back Gose with Dragonfruit and Passionfruit. A little hint of milk sugar gives it a sweet note to the tart base and it’s all around a perfect match for summer days. You’re definitely gonna want this one for the weekend. $16//4pack

Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE •

Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE •

$16.00

The tectonic plates have shifted, letting forth an eruption of gushing blackberries and blueberries. Each burst filled with milk sugar & vanilla for creamsicle smoothness. A freshly canned sour ale with explosively delicious flavor. 6.0% ABV $16//4pack

Jamm'rs w/ Mango, Passionfruit and Banana • SOUR ALE •

Jamm'rs w/ Mango, Passionfruit and Banana • SOUR ALE •

$24.00

Jamm'rs Mango, Passion Fruit & Banana Smoothie Style Sour with real fruit 8%ABV $24 4/Pack

Berliner Weiss w/ Passionfruit and Mango • SOUR ALE •

Berliner Weiss w/ Passionfruit and Mango • SOUR ALE •

$16.00

Berliner Weisse with Passion Fruit & Mango Sour Ale 3.5%ABV $16 4/Pack

Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE •

Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE •

$16.00

Conditioned on Blackberry, Strawberry, Banana, Marshmallows, and Vanilla (*contains milk sugar) 6% ABV $16/4 Pack

VIBEZ Essentials • HARD SELTZER •

VIBEZ Essentials • HARD SELTZER •

$18.99Out of stock

Berry Mist • Grapefruit Breeze • Watermelon Cooler

How Now Brown Cow: Pumpkin Spice • MILK STOUT •

How Now Brown Cow: Pumpkin Spice • MILK STOUT •

$16.00Out of stock

How Now Brown Cow is back with a seasonal twist! This iteration of our delectable Milk Stout packs a punch of pumpkin & a creamy vanilla finish! Rich aromas of a fall evening ready for those cool, cozy days ahead.

How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT •

How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT •

$16.00

How Now Brown Cow with peanut butter. This is a low ABV Milk Stout, with rich aromas of peanut butter, light roasted and mild chocolate notes. For those of us who are peanut butter fiends… DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS ONE!

September single barrel: 20J10 • BA Imperial Stout •

September single barrel: 20J10 • BA Imperial Stout •

$20.00Out of stock

20J10 - Imperial Stout LIMIT 1 PER PERSON The September Single Barrel is an Imperial Stout that we aged in a Widow Jane Rye Barrel for 23 months (just shy of two years!). Notes of Cookie Dough, Milk Chocolate, Caramel and Vanilla boast a unique flavor profile. 12.75% ABV

14320 • SAISON •

14320 • SAISON •

$15.00

We're starting this week with a light one! 14320 is our Strawberry Table Saison, perfect for a weeknight dinner in. It's bright flavors will remind you of sunny summer days and it pairs nicely with grilled chicken, fish & veggies. 4.5% ABV // $15 per 750ml bottle

20C25 • IMPERIAL STOUT •

20C25 • IMPERIAL STOUT •

$20.00Out of stock

LIMIT 1 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Next up in our Single Barrel series: 20C25, an imperial stout aged for 26 months in an apple brandy barrel. This stout has rich dark chocolate and cocoa powder notes. A touch of vanilla, with a subtle hint of caramelized apple to round out this decadent beer.

A Deux • PETITE SAISON •

$37.00
Afton • WHEAT WINE •

Afton • WHEAT WINE •

$20.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel aged Wheat Wine, aged in Wild Turkey Barrels for 22 months.

Blackberry Peccavi • GOSE •

Blackberry Peccavi • GOSE •

$15.00

Blackberry Peccavi The newest addition in our mixed fermented gose series, today's release has been conditioned on fresh blackberries. This gose goes well with a chilled glass and whatever's on the grill.

Breton • PETITE SAISON •

Breton • PETITE SAISON •

$37.00

A mixed-culture saison barrel-fermented with our house yeast for 14 months in French Red Wine puncheons, & conditioned on Cabernet Franc grapes from our friends at Old Westminster Winery! The Cab Franc grapes received a carbonic maceration for three weeks prior to racking beer on top of the grapes. The result is medium acidity & tannins, & flavors of red raspberry, sweet strawberries, & mint. •7.25% ABV •750ml

Colchester • IMPERIAL STOUT •

Colchester • IMPERIAL STOUT •

$25.00Out of stock

LIMIT 2 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout 14.5% ABV $25

Columbia Heights • BARLEYWINE •

Columbia Heights • BARLEYWINE •

$28.00Out of stock

LIMIT 3 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Four Roses/New Riff Bourbon Barrel to Rye Barrel

Dry-Hopped Peccavi • GOSE •

Dry-Hopped Peccavi • GOSE •

$15.00

Spring’s here and so’s the gose! Peccavi is back, this time in delectably, dry-hopped fashion. Cardinal, a newer hop out of Slovenia brings out notes of citrus, gooseberry and pineapple in each glass. Pair this one with chicken, fish, roasted veg or just some long awaited sunshine. 4.5%

Harrisonburg • BA Imperial Stout •

Harrisonburg • BA Imperial Stout •

$22.00Out of stock

**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Imperial Stout aged in a Weller Bourbon barrel for 22 months. Conditioned on Graham Cracker, Peanut Butter, Marshmallow & Cocoa Nibs. 14% ABV 500ml bottle **ORDERS NOT PICKED UP WITHIN 7 DAYS WILL BE RESTOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**

Purple Asters • SPELT SAISON •

Purple Asters • SPELT SAISON •

$22.00

From our foeders comes a new pink-hued Spelt Saison. Purple Asters is brewed with an addition of heirloom grain in the mash, fermented with several yeast varieties, and conditioned on tangerine and cranberries. The result is vibrant citrus, tart without being overpowering, accentuated by the tangerine and complemented with soft, ripe cranberries. Notes of underripe strawberry, anise, & kumquat. This bright saison is perfect for opening up on a fall afternoon paired with a charcuterie board & dried fruit. • 4.5% ABV

Shaw • BARLEYWINE •

Shaw • BARLEYWINE •

$28.00

LIMIT 3 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Heaven Hill/Four Roses Bourbon Barrel to Apple Brandy Barrel

U Street • BARLEYWINE •

U Street • BARLEYWINE •

$27.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrel to Weller Bourbon Barrel

Albariño

$28.00

Cabernet Franc

$30.00

Chamboursin

$30.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Crushwave

$28.00

Fireflicker

$30.00

Florette

$28.00

Lillydo

$28.00

Machair

$30.00

Nightfall

$30.00

Norton

$30.00

Riesling

$28.00

Sunsoak

$28.00

Vaxav- Blackberry

$24.00

Vaxav- Blueberry

$24.00

Vaxav- Cherry

$24.00

Vaxav- Cherry & Cab. Sauv

$24.00

Vaxav- Dry-Hopped

$22.00

Vaxav- Mixed Berry

$24.00

Vaxav- Raspberry

$24.00

YDY: Rose

$6.00

YDY: Red

$6.00

Aslin Slime: Black/Glow

$25.00+

Aslin Slime: Magenta/Glow

$25.00+
Power Moves: Black

Power Moves: Black

$25.00+
Power Moves: Navy

Power Moves: Navy

$25.00+
Volcano Sauce: Red

Volcano Sauce: Red

$25.00+
Volcano Sauce: Royal Blue

Volcano Sauce: Royal Blue

$25.00+
Mind The Hop: Black

Mind The Hop: Black

$25.00+
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Poppy Red

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Poppy Red

$22.00+
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Storm

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Storm

$22.00+
Summer Utility: Purple

Summer Utility: Purple

$22.00+
Summer Utility: Mint

Summer Utility: Mint

$22.00+
Herndon Neon: Black

Herndon Neon: Black

$25.00+
Spring Utility: Heather Grey

Spring Utility: Heather Grey

$22.00+
Laser Raptors: White

Laser Raptors: White

$25.00+
Laser Raptors Long Sleeve: White

Laser Raptors Long Sleeve: White

$27.00+
Utility: Black

Utility: Black

$22.00+

Fall Utility: Dark Heather

$22.00+

Aslin Checker

Aslin Checker

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Purple/Mint

Aslin Dad Hat: Purple/Mint

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Blue/Pink

Aslin Dad Hat: Blue/Pink

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Charcoal/Black

Aslin Dad Hat: Charcoal/Black

$20.00
Trucker Stacks: Red

Trucker Stacks: Red

$20.00
Starfish Dad Hat: Navy

Starfish Dad Hat: Navy

$20.00
Starfish Dad Hat: Light Blue

Starfish Dad Hat: Light Blue

$20.00Out of stock
Waffle Knit Beanie: Black

Waffle Knit Beanie: Black

$18.00
Waffle Knit Beanie: Navy

Waffle Knit Beanie: Navy

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Maroon

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Sand

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Slate Blue

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Coral

$18.00

Pom Beanie: Black/Grey

$22.00

Baby Shark Glass

Baby Shark Glass

$10.00Out of stock
No Backsies Glass

No Backsies Glass

$12.00

Herndon Neon Tumbler

$10.00

Stacks Becher: Hot Pink

$8.00
Stacks Becher: Red

Stacks Becher: Red

$8.00
Stacks Becher: Blue

Stacks Becher: Blue

$8.00

Stack Becher: Purple

$8.00
Belgian Tulip: White

Belgian Tulip: White

$8.00
Belgian Tulip: Gold

Belgian Tulip: Gold

$8.00
Can Taster: Green

Can Taster: Green

$4.00
Can Taster: Pink

Can Taster: Pink

$4.00
6th Anniversary Tumbler

6th Anniversary Tumbler

$10.00
Aviero Goblet: Naughty Script

Aviero Goblet: Naughty Script

$10.00Out of stock

Frankfurter Stein

$12.00

Aslin Tab Window Decal

Aslin Tab Window Decal

$5.00

vinyl decal for windows, cars, laptops

Neutrino

Neutrino

$2.00
Mind The Hop

Mind The Hop

$2.00
Velocirabbit

Velocirabbit

$2.00
Nuances of Meaning

Nuances of Meaning

$2.00
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Red

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Red

$2.00
Herndon Neon

Herndon Neon

$2.00
Aslin Freeze

Aslin Freeze

$2.00
Stacks: Magenta

Stacks: Magenta

$2.00
Stacks: Yellow

Stacks: Yellow

$2.00
Stacks: Cyan

Stacks: Cyan

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Pink

VIBEZ Foil: Pink

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Blue

VIBEZ Foil: Blue

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Yellow

VIBEZ Foil: Yellow

$2.00
OKT Flag

OKT Flag

$2.00Out of stock

OKT Koozie

OKT Koozie

$3.00

Hard Koozie

$3.00

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime Koozie

$3.00

Power Moves Bag

Power Moves Bag

$8.00

Normadix Towel: VIBEZ

$40.00Out of stock

Normadix Towel: Power Moves

$40.00

Leash: Power Moves

$25.00

Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA

Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA

salted caramel ✢ pecans ✢ vanilla sundae cone Our "Can I top you off" series speaks to our dark roast lovers. This unique blend of peaberries & a naturally processed Costa Rican blend is just right for a smooth cup in the morning. This blend has natural creaminess & sweetness that requires no additions or subtractions.

I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA

I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA

strawberry leather ✢ milk chocolate ✢ mushy peaches The "I'll have another" series is our most versatile blend as it can be had as a plain drip, pour over, & (especially) cold brew. This blend is mostly from Guatemala providing most of the flavors while the bit from Kenya gives a more complex body yet smoothing out the mouthfeel. Have fun with this blend by trying it in all it's iterations & let us know which you loved the mo

Going to be a long one. TANZANIA

Going to be a long one. TANZANIA

creamy ganache ✢ red plums ✢ apricots Our darkest roast, "Going to be a long one" is our Espresso blend. This espresso roast extracts so creamy! AND by using peaberries, we are able to maintain some beautiful fruit without roasting it away as well. Developing this espresso took a bit more math I'll admit, but it was well worth it. To slightly explain, the peaberries get blasted with a higher temperature since these little guys are so dense, then lowered to even out the developing.

I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA

I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA

cherry cordial ✢ candied hazelnuts ✢ chocolate covered strawberries Auila is native Gayo, born and raised in Aceh Tengah.  His family are all involved with coffee and he inherited a small farm.  After finishing school, he started processing his own specialty coffee, but the market was mostly commercial oriented at the time.  So, he decided to hunt for idocrase (vesuvianite) in Gayo instead, a precious stone in demand for jewelry.  As these stones became harder to find and the specialty industry began to grow, he decided to return to processing coffee, buying cherry from his local community. 

Salutations. ETHIOPIA

Salutations. ETHIOPIA

blueberries ✢ sourdough scones ✢ demerara Our "Salutations" series salutes our heavily caffeinated light roast fans. This bright & light roast provides a softer tang & juicy fruit forward.

Takin' it easy, huh? DECAF ETHIOPIA

brownies ✢ red apple skins ✢ walnuts The "Takin' it easy, huh" is for those of us who need a break, a pick me up if you will...but not too up, if you know what I mean?

Yes, have some. MEXICO

Yes, have some. MEXICO

apricots ✢ yellow cherry ✢ honey nut cereal Our "Yes, have some" series is meant for multiple refills. Of course, you can have a cup. Have some? Have another. Our medium bodied coffee is a perfect drip to have early morning, mid-afternoon, or to wind down with a dessert.

TAN ASLIN COFFEE HAT

$25.00Out of stock

BLACK DAD HAT

$20.00

GREY CONDUCTOR HAT

$20.00

PINS

$6.00
MUGS

MUGS

$12.00

LOT'S O' CAFFINE LONG SLEEVE: WHITE

$24.00+

EARTH DAZE FINISHED SHIRT

$35.00

EARTH DAZE DYE YOURSELF SHIRT

$30.00

NATURAL PROCESS SHORT SLEEVE: WHITE

$25.00

STICKERS

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Taproom Hours: M-Th • 11-10pm F-Sat • 11-11pm Sun • 11-8pm Come in and enjoy!

767 Elden Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Aslin Beer Company image
Aslin Beer Company image

