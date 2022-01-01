Aslin Beer Company Herndon

Going to be a long one. TANZANIA

creamy ganache ✢ red plums ✢ apricots Our darkest roast, "Going to be a long one" is our Espresso blend. This espresso roast extracts so creamy! AND by using peaberries, we are able to maintain some beautiful fruit without roasting it away as well. Developing this espresso took a bit more math I'll admit, but it was well worth it. To slightly explain, the peaberries get blasted with a higher temperature since these little guys are so dense, then lowered to even out the developing.