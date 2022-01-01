Aslin Beer Company Herndon
767 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
LAGER
Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER •
Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. 4.0% ABV $8.99//4pack
Czarface • LAGER •
CZARFACE Lager releases today! Grab this collab we brewed to celebrate CZARFACE landing at ALX 12/14. Limited GA tickets are still available, hit the link in our bio! This lager is dangerously crisp and easy to sip. Pleasant hop notes give it a floral nose and a clean, well-balanced taste. 4% ABV $11//4pack
Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER •
Dark Czech Lager • Lovely roasted qualities, smooth caramel, and soft nuttiness. Hints of chocolate, hazelnut & a waffer-like flavor. This one is clean with light carb for a super smooth finish. • 5% ABV
Bird Leaf • PILSNER •
Crazy thirst-quenching notes of lime zest, honey dew melon, cantaloupe, wildflower honey mixed with subtle spice are finished off with a satisfying water cracker-like finish. The kinda pils where you blink and the can is somehow mysteriously empty. With bright, light flavors that won't drag you down if you decide to pop one open at noon and don't want to fall asleep face-down in your yard before sunset. 4.7% ABV $11//4pack
Radler • LAGER + GRAPEFRUIT •
Radler 2.5% ABV Old Town Lager + grapefruit = a satisfying sweet-tart flavor
HEFEWEIZEN
PALE ALE
Can You Dig It? • ESB •
Say hey to our newest collab with our good buds @crookedcrab out of MD! This Extra Special Bitter was brewed with Oreos giving it a "dirt-pie" vibe. You know, that fun little treat you used to make with pudding and crushed up cookies and gummy worms and shovel it all down like you hadn't a care in the world? How about revisiting those simpler times, eh? Can you dig it? 5.5% ABV $16//4pack
IPA
Trite • IPA •
A balance of citrus, mango, berry and pine flavors hit your palette from Citra and Simcoe hops! Combine that with an addition of oats to the mash, and the result is a hazy, flavorful and satisfyingly smooth & creamy IPA. 5.5% ABV $13//4pack
Power Moves • IPA •
A low ABV juice bomb. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need to get you through this hump day! 5.5% ABV $13//4 pack
West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA •
A gnarly twist on our Orange Starfish, this one boasts the well-loved, fruit-packed aroma & flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Still brewed with Citra & Galaxy, this variation is a bit lighter in color & a tad more bitter, paying homage to those West Coast bois.
Orange Starfish • IPA •
Galaxy and Citra Hops 5.7% ABV Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, and grapefruit
Gakozing! • IPA •
Gakozing is back today! We added over 50 lbs (about the weight of a 5th grader) of these @albanesecandy gummy dudes to the boil & then let it brew! And oh did it work out! This beer has huge notes of fresh strawberry up front with a refreshing sweet/tart combo, finishing with that all too familiar gummy bear taste. Come and get it! 𝟞.𝟝% 𝔸𝔹𝕍
Yellow Starfish • IPA •
The newest in our starfish series, this one’s got the same base as our OG recipe with a little spin. Bru-1 hops bring in a bit more citrus to mingle with Citra and a touch of pine to balance it all out. $16//4pack
Blue Starfish • IPA •
Blue Starfish is our newest addition to the Starfish series. For this iteration of the classic easy drinking IPA, we substituted a portion of the Citra and Galaxy hops for a healthy dash of Sabro. Blue Starfish adds a distinct citrus zest and coconut flavor to the typical orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Juicy, smooth & guaranteed to win you over. 5.7% ABV $16//4pack
Cortés & His Men • IPA •
One of our classics, this IPA is hopped with Citra, El Dorado, & Chinook which fall in line to give it a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. With a slight piney, West Coast bitterness and a sweet pineapple scent, this one’s ready for your mid-week wind down. 7% ABV $13//4pack
Velocirabbit • IPA •
Mosaic, Simcoe and Chinook Hops 5.5% ABV A powerful berry aroma and satisfying pine note
West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA •
We’ve given Bringing Sexy Back the West Coast treatment. The original is fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach and mango esters. A double dry-hop of Mosaic drives home the notes of berries, stone fruit & orange. Unlike it’s hazy predecessor, this version is clear and boasts a bit more bitterness. Dank, resinous and fruity. 6.4% ABV $13//4pack
Man Eating Toaster • IPA •
When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this Sunday morning cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV
No Parking • IPA •
Collab with Sand City Brewing - Citra and Idaho7 Hops 6.5% ABV Fruity cornucopia of clementine, grapefruit, stone fruit and mango carried by a pillowy, full-bodied mouthfeel
DIPA
Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA •
💥Double Infrared Starfish💥 A new spin on our classic recipe, this Starfish features Nectaron, the little sister to Waimea hops. Add in some Citra and Galaxy and you get huge notes of juicy pineapple, peach, nectarine, lime and tropical passionfruit.
Double Orange Starfish • DIPA •
Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! 8.5% ABV $20//4pack
Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA •
Johann Buys a Broat is a DIPA fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach & mango esters. Solely hopped with Citra & later fermented on pineapple & mandarin orange & some vanilla to be safe, Johann-a probably pick up a few of these before they’re gone!
Master of Karate • DIPA •
Bruce Lee. Chuck Norris. Dayman. Sensei John Kreese. We know them, we love them. This DIPA shows no mercy with a juicy roundhouse of mango, pineapple, passionfruit, pine & berry. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Galaxy & Amarillo, it’ll chop & drop your senses into submission. 8.4% ABV $20//4-Pack
Math Mode • DIPA •
We made Math Mode with our friends at @oozlefinchbeers out of Fort Monroe, VA and it's clockin' in as the perfect addition to your midweek lineup. A West Coast DIPA, yeah, really, it'll have you reaching for another one before you know it. Citra, Chinook and Sabro bring ripe, dank notes of tropical guava, hints of coconut and citrus zest. This one's got a bit more of a bite to it than a West Coast IPA, with the same clear, crispness you know and love. 8.4%
Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA •
Just Ad Lib It. Our collab with @cushwabrewingco and some solid life advice. This DIPA is a big ol’ can of summer. Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1 and Nectaron boldly go where, well… where we put our beer. Cans. It’s in cans and on tap and we want you to have it. So come have it.
Master Of Oranges • DIPA •
Master of Oranges is a hybrid between our two heavy hitters, Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish. This DIPA pours with a satisfying haze that lets you know it’s going to be smooth as hell & delivers a juicy, tropical fruit fest straight to your tongue. It won’t count as your daily serving of fruit but it’s guaranteed to improve your Wednesday.
Mind the Hop • DIPA •
Mind the Hop is BACK! Dry-hopped with just Citra, you’re sure to get all the juicy, dynamic qualities of the hop flower. Incredibly smooth, pillowy, & full bodied, it's a Double IPA dominated by notes of bright clementine, grapefruit, sweet stone fruit & smooth mango. 9.4% ABV $16//4pack
Double Blasticity • DIPA •
Double Blasticity DIPA a collaboration with Levante (Nelson, Strata & Citra) 8.5%ABV $20 4/Pack
Stellar Parallax • DIPA •
Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic Hops 8.3% ABV The flavors follow the nose of pineapple, mango, berries and pine// $20/4 pack
TRIPLE IPA
Unicorn Vomit • TIPA •
🦄🦄 Unicorn Vomit is our Triple IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe & Citra, then conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon. Pleasant notes of the remaining rays of summertime and a super smooth mouthfeel round out this heavy hitter. 12.8% ABV $20//4pack
Jenerik • TIPA •
Jenerik is a triple dry-hopped, triple IPA with ALL Citra hops. Pretty basic, but like, in the best way.
SOUR
Apizza! • SOUR ALE •
Apizza is back! This Sour Ale is packed with watermelon, raspberry, blackberry, mint, toasted coconut, & milk sugar. Watermelon & mint make for incredible refreshing, thirst quenching flavor, while the raspberry & blackberry bring in that fruity tartness. Rounded out with toasted coconut & milk sugar for a smoooooth, smoothie-like mouthfeel... This beer is the epitome of Springtime and warm weather! • 6.0% ABV
Gose with Passion Fruit & Dragon Fruit • SOUR •
What Gose around comes around and this stuff has been gone way too long. Today we bring back Gose with Dragonfruit and Passionfruit. A little hint of milk sugar gives it a sweet note to the tart base and it’s all around a perfect match for summer days. You’re definitely gonna want this one for the weekend. $16//4pack
Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE •
The tectonic plates have shifted, letting forth an eruption of gushing blackberries and blueberries. Each burst filled with milk sugar & vanilla for creamsicle smoothness. A freshly canned sour ale with explosively delicious flavor. 6.0% ABV $16//4pack
Jamm'rs w/ Mango, Passionfruit and Banana • SOUR ALE •
Jamm'rs Mango, Passion Fruit & Banana Smoothie Style Sour with real fruit 8%ABV $24 4/Pack
Berliner Weiss w/ Passionfruit and Mango • SOUR ALE •
Berliner Weisse with Passion Fruit & Mango Sour Ale 3.5%ABV $16 4/Pack
Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE •
Conditioned on Blackberry, Strawberry, Banana, Marshmallows, and Vanilla (*contains milk sugar) 6% ABV $16/4 Pack
VIBEZ
STOUT
How Now Brown Cow: Pumpkin Spice • MILK STOUT •
How Now Brown Cow is back with a seasonal twist! This iteration of our delectable Milk Stout packs a punch of pumpkin & a creamy vanilla finish! Rich aromas of a fall evening ready for those cool, cozy days ahead.
How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT •
How Now Brown Cow with peanut butter. This is a low ABV Milk Stout, with rich aromas of peanut butter, light roasted and mild chocolate notes. For those of us who are peanut butter fiends… DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS ONE!
BOTTLES
September single barrel: 20J10 • BA Imperial Stout •
20J10 - Imperial Stout LIMIT 1 PER PERSON The September Single Barrel is an Imperial Stout that we aged in a Widow Jane Rye Barrel for 23 months (just shy of two years!). Notes of Cookie Dough, Milk Chocolate, Caramel and Vanilla boast a unique flavor profile. 12.75% ABV
14320 • SAISON •
We're starting this week with a light one! 14320 is our Strawberry Table Saison, perfect for a weeknight dinner in. It's bright flavors will remind you of sunny summer days and it pairs nicely with grilled chicken, fish & veggies. 4.5% ABV // $15 per 750ml bottle
20C25 • IMPERIAL STOUT •
LIMIT 1 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Next up in our Single Barrel series: 20C25, an imperial stout aged for 26 months in an apple brandy barrel. This stout has rich dark chocolate and cocoa powder notes. A touch of vanilla, with a subtle hint of caramelized apple to round out this decadent beer.
A Deux • PETITE SAISON •
Afton • WHEAT WINE •
Bourbon Barrel aged Wheat Wine, aged in Wild Turkey Barrels for 22 months.
Blackberry Peccavi • GOSE •
Blackberry Peccavi The newest addition in our mixed fermented gose series, today's release has been conditioned on fresh blackberries. This gose goes well with a chilled glass and whatever's on the grill.
Breton • PETITE SAISON •
A mixed-culture saison barrel-fermented with our house yeast for 14 months in French Red Wine puncheons, & conditioned on Cabernet Franc grapes from our friends at Old Westminster Winery! The Cab Franc grapes received a carbonic maceration for three weeks prior to racking beer on top of the grapes. The result is medium acidity & tannins, & flavors of red raspberry, sweet strawberries, & mint. •7.25% ABV •750ml
Colchester • IMPERIAL STOUT •
LIMIT 2 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout 14.5% ABV $25
Columbia Heights • BARLEYWINE •
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Four Roses/New Riff Bourbon Barrel to Rye Barrel
Dry-Hopped Peccavi • GOSE •
Spring’s here and so’s the gose! Peccavi is back, this time in delectably, dry-hopped fashion. Cardinal, a newer hop out of Slovenia brings out notes of citrus, gooseberry and pineapple in each glass. Pair this one with chicken, fish, roasted veg or just some long awaited sunshine. 4.5%
Harrisonburg • BA Imperial Stout •
**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Imperial Stout aged in a Weller Bourbon barrel for 22 months. Conditioned on Graham Cracker, Peanut Butter, Marshmallow & Cocoa Nibs. 14% ABV 500ml bottle **ORDERS NOT PICKED UP WITHIN 7 DAYS WILL BE RESTOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**
Purple Asters • SPELT SAISON •
From our foeders comes a new pink-hued Spelt Saison. Purple Asters is brewed with an addition of heirloom grain in the mash, fermented with several yeast varieties, and conditioned on tangerine and cranberries. The result is vibrant citrus, tart without being overpowering, accentuated by the tangerine and complemented with soft, ripe cranberries. Notes of underripe strawberry, anise, & kumquat. This bright saison is perfect for opening up on a fall afternoon paired with a charcuterie board & dried fruit. • 4.5% ABV
Shaw • BARLEYWINE •
LIMIT 3 PER PERSON NO PROXY: ID must match name on order Heaven Hill/Four Roses Bourbon Barrel to Apple Brandy Barrel
U Street • BARLEYWINE •
Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrel to Weller Bourbon Barrel
Accessories
COFFEE
Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA
salted caramel ✢ pecans ✢ vanilla sundae cone Our "Can I top you off" series speaks to our dark roast lovers. This unique blend of peaberries & a naturally processed Costa Rican blend is just right for a smooth cup in the morning. This blend has natural creaminess & sweetness that requires no additions or subtractions.
I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA
strawberry leather ✢ milk chocolate ✢ mushy peaches The "I'll have another" series is our most versatile blend as it can be had as a plain drip, pour over, & (especially) cold brew. This blend is mostly from Guatemala providing most of the flavors while the bit from Kenya gives a more complex body yet smoothing out the mouthfeel. Have fun with this blend by trying it in all it's iterations & let us know which you loved the mo
Going to be a long one. TANZANIA
creamy ganache ✢ red plums ✢ apricots Our darkest roast, "Going to be a long one" is our Espresso blend. This espresso roast extracts so creamy! AND by using peaberries, we are able to maintain some beautiful fruit without roasting it away as well. Developing this espresso took a bit more math I'll admit, but it was well worth it. To slightly explain, the peaberries get blasted with a higher temperature since these little guys are so dense, then lowered to even out the developing.
I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA
cherry cordial ✢ candied hazelnuts ✢ chocolate covered strawberries Auila is native Gayo, born and raised in Aceh Tengah. His family are all involved with coffee and he inherited a small farm. After finishing school, he started processing his own specialty coffee, but the market was mostly commercial oriented at the time. So, he decided to hunt for idocrase (vesuvianite) in Gayo instead, a precious stone in demand for jewelry. As these stones became harder to find and the specialty industry began to grow, he decided to return to processing coffee, buying cherry from his local community.
Salutations. ETHIOPIA
blueberries ✢ sourdough scones ✢ demerara Our "Salutations" series salutes our heavily caffeinated light roast fans. This bright & light roast provides a softer tang & juicy fruit forward.
Takin' it easy, huh? DECAF ETHIOPIA
brownies ✢ red apple skins ✢ walnuts The "Takin' it easy, huh" is for those of us who need a break, a pick me up if you will...but not too up, if you know what I mean?
Yes, have some. MEXICO
apricots ✢ yellow cherry ✢ honey nut cereal Our "Yes, have some" series is meant for multiple refills. Of course, you can have a cup. Have some? Have another. Our medium bodied coffee is a perfect drip to have early morning, mid-afternoon, or to wind down with a dessert.
Taproom Hours: M-Th • 11-10pm F-Sat • 11-11pm Sun • 11-8pm Come in and enjoy!
767 Elden Street, Herndon, VA 20170