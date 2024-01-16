Aslin Beer Company VA Beach
823 Virginia Beach Blvd
VA Beach, VA 23451
BEER TO GO
VARIETY PACK
LAGER
- De Gens 6-pack$10.99
De Gens - German-Style Pilsner 5.4% ABV Light lemon, pale honey sweetness and a crisp toasted bread, graham cracker-like malt character
- Esperante 6-pack$10.99
Mexican-Style Lager • Slightly sweet, with notes of graham cracker, refreshing lemon-lime, & floral hints. Add a little lime wedge and this baby is unSTOPPable. • 4.5% ABV
- Old Town Lager 12-pack$17.99
Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. • 4.0% ABV
- Stating the Obvious 6-pack$10.99
Stating the Obvious Vienna Lager is back and enjoyed best from a hefty stein. This traditional Vienna lager is triple decocted with Vienna, Pilsen, & Munich malt, & hopped with Noble Hops. Caramel & malt-forward flavor are first to greet you, with just a touch of bitterness towards the end from the hops to balance it all out. A pale amber color, crisp, with a subtle toast-like flavor & caramel sweetness. 5% ABV
- Swell Maneuvers$10.99
HEFEWEIZEN/WHEAT ALE
IPA
- Bringing Sexy Back 4-pack$13.99
This IPA is fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach and mango esters. This drives home the notes of berries, stone fruit & orange from the double dry-hop treatment of Mosaic. 6.4%
- Champion of the Sun 4-pack$13.99
Champion of the Sun - Motueka, Nectaron & Citra Hops 6.5% ABV This fighter of The Night Man is dank with notes of pine, pineapple and tangerine
- Clear Nights 4-pack$13.99
Chinook, Centennial, Mosaic, and Citra Hops 7% ABV This West Coast Style IPA has a peach and tangerine aroma balanced with notes of tropical citrus and dank
- Orange Starfish 4-pack$14.99
Our easy drinking IPA hopped with Galaxy & Citra. Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit, this is one of our favorites! With a juiciness and smoothness that is guaranteed to win you over. . 5.3% ABV
- Power Moves 4-pack$13.99
Power Moves IPA is a lower ABV juice bomb. We absolutely fell in love with this beer and decided it need to be available everywhere, all the time! Power Moves is a crushable IPA that delivers huge notes of citrus and tropical fruit. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need! • 5.5% ABV
- Power Surge: Strazzberry 4-pack$13.99
That perfect amount of strawberry and raspberry painstakingly jammed into our new fruited IPA (*contains milk sugar) 6.5% ABV
- Power Surge: Tropical Whip 4-pack$13.99
Power Surge: Tropical Whip - Chinook, Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic Hops 6.5% ABV Loaded with fresh pineapple mango and vanilla for a tropical twist on Power Moves (*contains milk sugar)
- West Coast Baby Shark 4-pack$13.99
- West Coast Starfish 4-pack$14.99
West Coast Starfish - Galaxy and Citra Hops 5.7% ABV Flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple and grapefruit with a clean slightly bitter finish
- With a Baseball Bat 4-pack$14.99
With a Baseball Bat - Citra Hops with Peanut Butter and Strawberry 6.5% ABV Fruity Pebbles inspired IPA with big notes of pb&j
DIPA
- Beer Drinking is not a Crime 4-pack$13.99
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime - Nelson Sauvin and Citra Hops 8.3% ABV Citra lends flavors of bright orange citrus and orange peel, while Nelson brings out dank wine aromas coupled with juicy white grape flavor.
- Double Orange Starfish 4-pack$19.99
Double Orange Starfish - Galaxy and Citra Hops 8.3% ABV Our Favorite Double. Enjoy notes of candied oranges, ripe orange juice, and pine
- Johann Buys a Broat 4-Pack$19.99
Johann Buys A Broat - Citra Hops with Pineapple, Mandarin Orange and Vanilla 9.4% ABV Fermented on our house yeast which produces peach and mango esters (*contains milk sugar)
- Power Trip 4-pack$14.99
Power Trip - Chinook, Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic Hops 9.5% ABV Power Moves just got bigger. This DIPA delivers huge notes of citrus and tropical fruit
SOUR
- El Frutero: Watermelon 4-pack$14.99
El Frutero Watermelon - Sour Ale 5.0% ABV Sweet and spicy, like a freshly shaken watermelon margarita in a habanero rimmed glass
- Hankering for Hands 4-pack$14.99
A Sour Ale brewed with basil, raspberry, blackberry, a hint of vanilla, & milk sugar. We are super stoked on this smooth, fruity brew that satisfies all your flavor cravings and then some. 6%
- Lunar Sauce 4-pack$13.99
Conditioned on Blackberries, Lime and Vanilla (*contains milk sugar) 6% ABV
- Summer Fruittata 4-pack$14.99
Summer Fruittata - Sour Ale 6.0% ABV Conditioned on Blueberry, Peach, Plum and Vanilla (*contains milk sugar)
- Ticklish & Insecure 4-pack$14.99
Even more satisfying than it’s pink color is the absolute fruit explosion waiting to happen. This is a Sour Ale that we brewed with Dragon Fruit and sweet, tart Raspberries, adding a dosage of Vanilla to balance the fruit for a smooth, rounded-out mouth feel. 6.0% ABV
- Tropical Sauce 4-pack$13.99
Tropical Sauce - Sour Ale 6.0% ABV Brewed with mango, peach, raspberry and vanilla (*contains milk sugar)
- Volcano Sauce 4-pack$14.99
A fruity favorite, Volcano Sauce is back! Each sip of this smooth, satisfying sour ale is packed with blueberry & blackberry. Milk sugar & vanilla bring in bursts of creamsicle smoothness. Enjoy this tart, crisp classic while it lasts!
STOUT
BOTTLES
MERCH
T-Shirts
- Virginia Beach Neon: Black$25.00+
- Utility Spring 24: Peach$25.00+
- Utility Spring 24: Athletic Grey$25.00+
- Old Town: Bone$25.00+
- Champion of the Sun: Light Blue$25.00+
- Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Charcoal$25.00+
- Women's Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Black$25.00+
- Sun Shirt L/S: Navy$32.00+
- Sun Shirt L/S: Green Tea$32.00+
Sweatshirts/Jackets
Glassware
Hats
Koozies
Stickers
MUG CLUB
Mug Club Membership
- Cyan (Year 1)$200.00
Year 1 (new signups) Mug Club $200. “Cyan” Level. Rewards included • Mug Pours 20oz beer pours at price of full pours (beers over 10% are a half mug) Excludes BA beer options • Mug Club days- Members sent a code to receive additional points in their FWB account • $50 loaded into your Loyalty account • Cyan Aslin membership card • Monthly newsletter • Option to purchase add ons a la carte
Add-Ons
- Deluxe Package$75.00
Deluxe (additional for Cyan & Magenta members, included in all other levels) $75 • Exclusive Mug Club T-Shirt (size to order) • Access to early/Pre-Releases purchase on BA releases & Cellar releases. • Access to early/presale tickets for Aslin Events • Mug Club quarterly event at your home location
- Boilermaker$250.00
Boilermaker Aslin Select Bourbon Program (Only ALX/HRD) $250 • Punch card for monthly Bourbon pour (neat or on rocks) & an Old Town Mug Pour • Birthday Cocktail (extra punch in ticket) • Etched Bourbon Glass (same as glass used for neat pour)
- Enthusiast$250.00
Enthusiast Aslin Beer aficionado $250 • Quarterly selected barrel • Members vote on adjuncts for the barrel • Receive 2 bottles of the release (based on availability)
