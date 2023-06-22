A map showing the location of ASOPAO DOMINICAN 185 Main StreetView gallery

ASOPAO DOMINICAN 185 Main Street

185 Main Street

White Plains, NY 10601

FOOD MENU

APPETIZER

EMPANADAS

$3.50

Alitas/The Wings

$12.95

10 Wings

Calamares Fritos/Fried Calamari

$14.95

Tacos (3)

$12.95

Ceviche

Cocktail De Camarones/Shrimp Cocktail

$19.95

tomatoes sauce/lite spicy

Croqueta de Pollo

$7.95

6 croquetas

Quipe

$2.95

Quesadilla

$12.95

ASOPAO/SOUPY RICE

Pollo/Chicken Asopao

$14.95

Camarones/Shrimp Asopao

$19.95

Langosta/Lobster Asopao

$29.95

COMBOS

Whole Chicken Combo

$29.95

1 POLLO ASADO, ARROZ, HABICHUELAS, ENSALADA, MADUROS & 2 LT. SODA

Masita De Cerdo Combo

$29.95

MASITA DE CERDO, ARROZ, HABICHUELA, ENSALADA, MADUROS & 2 LT. SODA

Chicharon de pollo C/ Hueso Combo

$29.95

CHICHARRON DE POLLO CON HUESO, ARROZ, HABICHUELAS, ENSALADA, MADUROS & 2LT. SODA

Pepper Steak Combo

$35.95

PEPPER STEAK, ARROZ BLANCO, HABICHUELAS, ENSALADA, MADUROS & SODA 2LT.

Pernil Combo

$32.95

CHICHARRON DE CERDO, ARROZ, HABICHUELAS, ENSALADA, MADUROS, SODA 2LT SODA

Chuletas Fritas Combo

$30.95

Chuletas Fritas, ARROZ BLANCO, HABICHUELAS, MADUROS, ENSALADA & 2LT. SODA

Camarones Al Ajillo Combo

$45.95

Camarones Al Ajillo, ARROZ, HABICUELAS, MADUROS, ENSALADA & 2LT. SODA

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.95

Pastas

$8.95

LARGE LUNCH

Pollo/ Chicken

$19.49

Carne De Res/ Beef

$19.49

Pescado/ Fish

$23.49

Spagutti Guisado/ Dominican Stiye Spaguetti

$14.49

Bacalao/ Cod Fish

$19.49

Rabo Guisado/ Stew Oxtail

$24.49

Pernil/ Baked Pork

$20.49

Chivo Guisado/ Stew Goat Bominican Style

$24.49

Pepper Steak

$24.49

Chuletas Fresca/ Fresh Pork Chop

$21.49

Sopa De Pollo/ Chicken soup

Sancocho/ Dominican Soup

LUNCH

Pollo/Chicken

$11.95

Carnes De Res/Beef

$13.95

Pescado/ Fish

$13.95

Spaghetti Guisado/Dominican Style Spaghetti

$8.95

Bacalao Guisado/Cod Fish Dominican Style

$11.95

Rabo Guisado/ Stew Oxtail

$15.95

Sancocho

$9.95

Pernil/ Baked Pork

$12.95

Chivo Gusisado/Stew Goat Dominican style

$14.95

Pepper Steak

$12.95

Chuleta Fresca/ Fresh Pork Chop

$12.95

Sopa De Pollo 16Oz

$6.50

MEATS AND POULTRY

Chivo Picante/ Dominican Spicy Goat

$24.95

CHICHARRON DOMINICANO/ DOMINICAN FRIED PORK

$19.95

CHULETAS DE CERDO/ GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$20.95

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO/ STEAK W ONION

$21.95

PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PLANCHA/ GRILED CHICKEN

$18.95

PECHUGA DE POLLO PARMESANA/ Parmesan

$25.95

Pechuga De Pollo Gorden Blue/ Stuff Chicken Gorden Blue

$26.95

Rabo/ Oxtail

$24.95

Pollo Frito/Fried Chicken

CHURRASCO/ SKIRT STEAK 12 ONZ.

$28.95

RIBEYE 14 0NZ.

$30.95

NEW YORK STEAK 12 ONZ.

$27.95

MOFONGO

Mofongo Regular

$9.95

Mofongo con Chicharron

$14.95

Mofongo con Pollo

$12.95

Mofongo con Camarones

$19.95

PASTAS

Lenguine Frutos Del Mar/ Caribbean Seafood frutti di mare

$19.95

Penne Bolognesa

$15.95

Penne a la Vodka

$17.95

Spaghetti Alfredo

$14.95

Spaghetti Vongole

$23.95

RICE

Arroz Primavera

$16.95

Rice with Shrimp

$22.95

Locrio (Dominican Mixed Rice)

$14.95

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Moro Gandules

$5.00

Moro Rojo

$5.00

SALAD & VEGAN DISHES

QUINOA SALAD BOWL

$13.95

QUINOA, KALE, CUCUMBER, CRAMBERRIES, PEPPERS, DILL, WILD TOMATOES, SWEET DEMI

The Greens Salad

$8.95

(SPRING MIX, GREEN APPLE, CUCUMBERS, PEPPERS, GRAPEFRUIT, FENNEL, SUNFLOWER SEED)

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

ROMAINE, CROUTONS & BACON, PARMESAN SLICE, CESAR DRESSINGS)

Avocado Salad

$9.95

(MIX GREENS, AVOCADO, RED ONION)

Elbow Salad/ Ensalada De Codito

$4.50

Ensalada De Papa/ Potato Salad

$5.49

Ensalada Verde/ Green Salad

$5.50

Ensalada Mixta/Mixed Salad

$5.49

Ensalada De Pulpo

$17.99

SANDWICH & BURGER

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Cuban Sandwich

$9.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Chimichurri/Dominican Style Sandwich

$14.95

Cheese Toast

$4.95

Asopao Toast (Salami/Cheese)

$5.95

SEAFOOD & FISH

Pargo Frito/Fried Red Snapper

$28.50

Pescado A La Plancha/Grilled Fish

$18.50

Camarones/Shrimp

$24.95

Cola de Langosta /LobsterTail

$35.95

Mar Y Tierra Surf & Turf

$40.95

Filete De Res, Camarones/ Beef Filet and Shrimp

Paella Marinera 2 size

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

SIDES

ALVEJAS

$5.00

BLACK BEAN

$5.00

ENSALADA DE AGUACATE

$5.95

ENSALADA DE BACALAO

$5.95

ENSALADA DE PAPA

$5.95

ENSALADA VERDE

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GANDULES

$5.00

LENTEJAS

$5.00

MADUROS

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

MORO OF THE DAY

$5.00

RED BEANS

$5.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$6.00

TOSTONES

$5.00

WHITE BEANS

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$5.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$14.95

YELLOW RICE

$5.00

YUCA FRITA/ FRIED CASABA

$5.00

SOUPS

Chicken Soup large

$10.95

Sopa De Marisco/SeaFood Soup

$35.95

Sancocho/ Dominican Soup

$8.95+

Chicken Soup small

$5.49

Breakfast

Mangu

DRINK MENU

JUGOS NATURALES/ NATURAL JUICES

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Limonada

$4.99

Green Juice

$4.99

Red Juice

$4.99

Romana Punch

$5.99

Guarapo de Piña

$5.99

Tamarindo

$4.99

Naranja

$4.99

Morir Sonando

$7.99

Lechoza/Papaya

$4.99

Guanabana/Soursop

$5.99

Fresa/Strawberry

$5.99

Sapote

$5.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.99

Perapina

$5.99

BEVERAGE

HOT

COLD

WATERS

PERRIELIS WATER

$2.00

SPRING BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

2 LT SODAS

LARGE SODAS

$3.75

DESSERTS

Flavors

Classic tartufo

$9.95

Birthday cake truffle

$9.95

Coconut gelato truffle

$9.95

Dulce de leche truffle

$9.00

Mint chocolate chip truffle

$9.95

chocolate- covered cheesecake cannoli

$9.95

Apple crumb

$9.95

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Classic New York Style Cheesecake

$9.95

key Lime Tart

$9.95

Red Velvet

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Tres Leche

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
185 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601

