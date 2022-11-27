Aspen Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Aspen Restaurant

1,983 Reviews

$$$

2 Main Street

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Noodles w/ Butter

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chix Breast

$12.00

Grilled Cheese kids

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

Gallery
Aspen Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Liv's Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Carlson's Landing
orange star4.2 • 165
63 Main Street Essex, CT 06426
View restaurantnext
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
orange star3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurantnext
Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
orange star4.2 • 448
346 E Main St Clinton, CT 06413
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Old Saybrook

Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Sip Wine Bar - Old Saybrook
orange star5.0 • 43
85 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Old Saybrook
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston