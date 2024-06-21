Aspendos Mediterranean Cuisine
182 NASSAU ST
PRINCETON, NJ 08542
Beverages Menu
Cold Drink
Mocktails
Dinner Menu
Soups
Starters
- Hummus with Pastirma
Anatolia style hummus served with spicy dry aged beef$15.95
- Nazuktan
Roasted vegetables with puffed wheat and chili sauce$12.95
- Dry Smoked Tzatziki
Smoked yogurt with cucumber and fresh mint$10.95
- Smoked Roasted Eggplant
Roasted eggplant with crispy garlic and pistachio$13.95
- Pumpkin Sinkonta
Pumpkin, yogurt, bitter oil, with pumpkin seeds on top (chef special)$13.95
- Zucchini Beauty
Baby zucchini flavored with sour green sauce served with orange zest and almonds on top (chef's specials)$13.95
- Shakshouka
With fried vegetables, tomato sauce, parsley, and garlic yogurt$13.95
- Melon with Shrimp
Poached shrimp flavored with tigre sauce, melon, and lemon blossom$16.95
From Garden
- Tomato Salad
Heirloom tomato with fresh basil, mint, crispy simit, goat cheese, and butter brown vinaigrette dressing$14.95
- Baby Spinach Salad
Seasonal greens, figs, burrata, and almond on top with goat cheese and vinaigrette dressing$15.95
- Kale Salad with Pumpkin
Pumpkin, kale, and sunflower seeds with pomegranate$15.95
- Bowl Salad
Seasonal greens with avocado, red cabbage, and tomatoes (cherries). Add protein (served with oven-baked sour garlic sauce)$15.95
Appetizers
- Pan-Fried Potatoes
Pan-fried potatoes with caramelized onions, thyme, chili pepper, yogurt, and chili oil$13.95
- Crispy Dumpling
Crispy ravioli served with sumac and chili oil$13.95
- Mucver
Zucchini pancake with smoked yogurt and molasses sauce$12.95
- Crispy Octopus
Crispy octopus with arugula pesto, lemon, and bean puree$22.95
- Butter Brown Shrimp
Combine shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and thyme in a rich brown butter sauce$17.95
- Crispy Troya Liver
Traditional troya liver with crispy bagel$18.95
Main Entrées
- Smoked Rib with Jue Sauce
12 hours cured and 6 hours cooked smoked ribs with mashed potatoes and peanut powder jus sauce$38.95
- Tirit (Göbekli Tepe)
Sherried ribs with crispy bread, bone broth, garlic crunchy, and traditional sour cream$39.95
- Lamb Shank
With barley vermicelli, cream, thyme, and jus sauce$32.95
- Mushroom Grilled with Potato Puree
Baked mushrooms, mashed potato and crunchy leek on top with glazed truffle dressing$23.95
- Grilled Octopus
Poached octopus sleeve, sweet potato, and capia puree with crunchy leek$32.95
- Oxtail
6 hours slow cook oxtail, mashed avocado, and crispy yogurt served with jus sauce$35.95
- Çengelli Taş Mix Grill
Chicken shish, lamp shish, shrimp shish with barley noodle rice, cream, thyme and pickles$49.95
- Lamb Casserole
Chopped lamb pieces cooked in the oven with brown butter sauce and covered with flatbread$30.95
- Mediterranean Branzino
Mediterranean sea bass served with mushrooms, baby spinach, and almond cream$32.95
- Baby Chicken
12 hours cured with lemon cream, mint, and salt served with roosted leek$32.95
- 5 Oz Brown Butter Tenderloin
Grilled local tenderloin marinated with garlic and rosemary served with crispy potatoes, pardon peppers, and brown butter$35.95
- 12 Oz Brown Butter Tenderloin
Grilled local tenderloin marinated with garlic and rosemary served with crispy potatoes, pardon peppers, and brown butter$55.95
- Çengelli Taş One Skewer$25.95
From the Oven
- Mushroom Flat Bread
Chef mix mushroom, tofu zest, truffle glaze, mint, horseradish and pomegranate pieces on top$24.95
- Margherita
Signature tomato sauce and buffalo burrata serving fresh basil and organic olive oil$17.95
- Rib Flatbread
12 hours cured and 6 hours cooked smoked ribs with mashed potatoes, and peanut powder jus sauce$27.95
- Pontus Flat Bread (Half and Half)
Served traditional koloti cheese, ground beef and dry egg yolk zest on top$24.95
- Balloon Bread (Flatbread)
12 hours cold fermented dough, thyme oil$2.95
Dessert Menu
- Kazandibi
Milk jam and Turkish coffee sauce with hazelnut sugar$12.95
- Roll Baklava
Crispy phyllo pastry with pistachio cream served with ice cream and milk crunch$14.95
- Lemon Curd Rose
Lemon curd with rose crunch, custard, lemon blossom, and sweet ice$14.95
- Squash (Caramelized)
Chestnut with sherbet syrup, caramelized pumpkin, and tahini sauce$12.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
