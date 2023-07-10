Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aspire Brewing 600 N Galleria Dr., Lower Level

600 N Galleria Dr., Lower Level

Middletown, NY 10941

Flight Selections (4oz Tasters)

1. Striver (American Lager 4oz)

$2.00

2. Regard (Triple IPA 4oz)

$4.25

3. Revel (English Porter 4oz)

$2.00

4. Seek (NEIPA1 4oz)

$3.00

5. Devote (DIPA1 4oz)

$3.00

6. Allay (Amber Lager 4oz)

$2.00

7. Exult (Double California Common 4oz)

$3.00

8. Pursue (DIPA2 4oz)

$3.00

9. Exhilarate (Imperial West Coast IPA 4oz)

$4.25

11. Envisage (Hazy IPA 4oz)

$4.00

12. Courage (Imperial IPA 4oz)

$4.00

13. Wish (Hazy NEIPA 4oz)

$4.00

17. Seltzer - Raspberry Peach (4oz)

$3.00

18. Seltzer - Sicilian Lemon (4oz)

$3.00

19. Seltzer - Cherry (4oz)

$3.00

32. St. Ambrose Grateful Head (4oz)

$4.00

33. St. Ambrose X R Ciser (4oz)

$4.00

34. Doc's Draft Hard Peach Cider (4oz)

$4.00

35. Doc's Draft Hard Apple Cider (4oz)

$4.00

36. Doc's Draft Raspberry Hard Apple Cider (Framboise 4oz)

$4.00

To-Go Beer

NEIPA

$8.00

VT Style NEIPA

$8.00

NEIPA

$8.00

DDH NEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

DNEIPA

$8.00

Triple NEIPA

$8.00

Single West Coast IPA

$8.00

Double West Coast IPA

$8.00

Imperial West Coast IPA

$8.00

American Lager

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00

DH Pilsner

$8.00

Amber Lager

$8.00

Dark Lager – Schwarzbier

$8.00

Steam Beer/ California Common

$8.00

Munich Dunkel

$8.00

Smoothie Sour 1

$8.00

Smoothie Sour 2

$8.00

Fruited Kettle Sour 1

$8.00

Fruited Kettle Sour 2

$8.00

Irish Red Ale

$8.00

English Porter

$8.00

Imperial Stout

$8.00

Witbier

$8.00

Golden Strong Ale

$8.00

Blonde

$8.00

Adjunct Stout 1

$8.00

Adjunct Stout 2

$8.00

Saison

$8.00

Hefe

$8.00

Seltzer1

$8.00

Seltzer2

$8.00

Seltzer3

$8.00

Seltzer4

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A one-of-a-kind brewery setup that provides us with the equipment and range that we need to create many different styles of craft beer. With our 1,600 sq. ft. commercial kitchen, our menu will incorporate fresh local ingredients into the cuisine. The 30,000 sq. ft. space also has a large taproom and beer hall for customers to enjoy their food and beverages. Part of the beer hall's appeal is a PourMyBeer wall where patrons may self-pour and sample from 40 different craft beverages. Taps will include craft beer, hard seltzers, wine, cider, and mead. There is also an outdoor patio and a game room featuring cornhole, axe throwing, and golf simulators. Aspire Brewing is a social gathering hub where customers can sample amazing craft beverages, eat incredible food, and be entertained by the many events and activities that the space can provide!

Location

