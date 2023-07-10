Aspire Brewing 600 N Galleria Dr., Lower Level

Restaurant info

A one-of-a-kind brewery setup that provides us with the equipment and range that we need to create many different styles of craft beer. With our 1,600 sq. ft. commercial kitchen, our menu will incorporate fresh local ingredients into the cuisine. The 30,000 sq. ft. space also has a large taproom and beer hall for customers to enjoy their food and beverages. Part of the beer hall's appeal is a PourMyBeer wall where patrons may self-pour and sample from 40 different craft beverages. Taps will include craft beer, hard seltzers, wine, cider, and mead. There is also an outdoor patio and a game room featuring cornhole, axe throwing, and golf simulators. Aspire Brewing is a social gathering hub where customers can sample amazing craft beverages, eat incredible food, and be entertained by the many events and activities that the space can provide!