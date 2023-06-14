Assados Kitchen & Bar 102 Putnam Pike
No reviews yet
102 Putnam Pike
Harmony, RI 02814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Great Beginnings
Charcuterie Board
Assorted cured meats, cheeses, olives, fig jam, crostini's, & crackers
Pita & Hummus Platter
Warm pita chips served with house hummus & olive oil
Grilled Beef Skewers
Sliced fillet of beef, skewered & marinated in our zesty sauce, char-grilled to order
Chicken Strips
All white meat chicken lightly breaded, flash fried, and finished with your choice of sauce, served with celery sticks
Chicken Wings
Our famous chicken wings are freshly roasted & flash fried, tossed with one of our favourite sauces or dry rubs and served with celery sticks
Nachos a Casa Assado
Tri-flavoured corn chips, loaded with chouriço cheese sauce, Jack & Cheddar baked, finished with diced green onion, & jalapeños, topped with sour cream & guacamole
Potato Skins
Potato skins with Jack & Cheddar cheese and diced smoked bacon with sour cream on the side
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, smoked bacon, tomatoes, & jalapeños
Warm Olives
Assorted warm olives
Mozzarella Sticks
Classic Italian style breading, fried golden, marinara on the side
Seafood Starters
Calamari Portuguese Style
Lightly breaded, finished with a sauté of thinly sliced chouriço, banana peppers, Portuguese spices & cervejas
Shrimp Mozambique
Large shrimp, pan seared with a savoury Mozambique style sauce & garlic bread
Portuguese Clams
Littlenecks, sautéed, onions, white wine, garlic, Portuguese spices & garlic bread
Portuguese Mussels
Mussels, sautéed, onions, white wine, garlic, Portuguese spices & garlic bread
Stuffed Quahogs
Two half of a large clam shell with Portuguese style stuffing topped with a slice of chouriço
Salads & Bowls
Greek Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, chickpeas, chopped cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced avocado & chopped fresh dill with a lemon tahini vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh chopped kale & arugula, candied walnuts, prosciutto, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with fresh Parmesan and a fig vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, tossed with caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, seasoned croutons & garlic bread
Rice Bowl
Basmati rice topped with sautéed chickpeas, kale, and roasted red peppers with kalamata olives & hummus
Sandwiches
Southwestern Sandwich
Cajun seasoning, onions, Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, & Pico de gallo
Ranchero Sandwich
Ranch, Jack & Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand breaded, flash-fried chicken baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Roast Beef Dip
Freshly roasted roast beef, sliced thin on a grilled French bread with au jus
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Freshly roasted turkey breast sliced thin on a roll with a side of gravy & cranberry sauce
Roast Turkey Club
Our freshly roasted turkey breast sliced thin on grilled focaccia bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & smoked bacon
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, Thousand Island, Swiss & sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Sirloin Fillet Steak Sandwich
Fillets of beef, char-grilled with grilled onions, served on a grilled & buttered French stick
Fish Tacos
Haddock fillet, lightly fried in a crispy batter, on grilled tortillas, Jack & Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce with mango & corn salsa, fresh cilantro, & lime
Soups
Burgers
The Classic Burger
American cheese, lettuce, & tomato
The Portuguese Burger
Fried egg, prosciutto, garlic brown sauce & cheese
Forty-Four Burger
Golden barbecue sauce, onions, Jack & Cheddar cheese, and smoked bacon
Rajun Cajun Blue Burger
Cajun seasoned, grilled onions, blue cheese, jalapeños
From the Sea
Fish & Chips
Haddock fillet, with a light & crispy fried batter, served with fries and coleslaw
Baked Haddock
Haddock fillet baked with wine butter topped with seasoned Ritz crumbs, served with mashed potato & vegetable of the day
Pistachio Crusted Salmon
Atlantic salmon baked with a Dijon maple pistachio crust, served with rice pilaf & vegetable of the day
Sea Scallops
Sweet sea scallops pan-seared or baked with wine butter topped with seasoned Ritz crumbs, served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Four large shrimp stuffed with our homemade crab seafood stuffing, served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day
Seafood Sauté
Shrimp, sea scallops, chouriço, mussels & clams sautéed with white wine and olive oil, paired with tomatoes, white beans, sweet pepper paste, onions & garlic, served over rice with garlic bread
Baked Seafood Trio
Haddock, sea scallops, & shrimp baked with wine butter & topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs, served with rice pilaf & vegetable of the day
Roasted Bacalhau
Boneless salted cod fish, seasoned Portuguese style with olive oil & spices, roasted with onions, potatoes & rice pilaf
Barn Yard
Portuguese Sirloin Steak
10 oz choice angus sirloin char-broiled to your taste, laced with a garlic-brown sauce, topped with a thin slice of prosciutto and two fried eggs, with roasted potatoes & rice
Assados Cowboy Rib Eye
1 lb angus bone-in rib eye steak, char-grilled to your taste, finished with mâitre d' butter, served with roasted potatoes and vegetable of the day
Sirloin Steak
10 oz choice angus sirloin char-broiled to your taste mâitre d' butter, served with mashed potato & vegetable of the day
Sirloin Fillet Tips
10 oz choice Angus fillet tips marinated, char-broiled to your taste, served over rice pilaf, grilled onions, and vegetable of the day
Pork Chops
Two pork chops marinated Portuguese style char-grilled to order served with roasted potatoes and vegetable of the day
Mixed Grill for Two
A plater of marinated steak tips, chicken, chouriço, & pork with rice, potatoes & pita chips, paired with a side-of-house hummus
Chicken & Beef Kebabs
Marinated beef & chicken skewered with pepper & onions, char-grilled and served over rice pilaf
Roast Turkey
Freshly roasted turkey hand-carved and served with our bread and meat stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, cranberry sauce, & gravy on the side
Roast Beef
Choice top round of beef, slowly roasted in-house, served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, & gravy on the side
Portuguese Braised Chicken
Tender chicken on the bone, marinated and braised with carrots, onions, bacon, & mushrooms with a special wine sauce, served with rice pilaf & vegetables
Chicken St. Jorge
Two boneless chicken breasts pan-seared with olive oil, garlic, chefs seasoning & diced chouriço, topped with St. Jorge cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand-breaded chicken breast flash fried topped with our marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, & served over pasta with garlic bread
Pork & Clams
A traditional Portuguese dish with marinated pork tenderloin tips, pan-seared and finished with little clams, potatoes, & a savoury sauce, served with garlic bread
Sides
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
102 Putnam Pike, Harmony, RI 02814