Assados Kitchen & Bar 102 Putnam Pike

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Great Beginnings

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Assorted cured meats, cheeses, olives, fig jam, crostini's, & crackers

Pita & Hummus Platter

$11.00

Warm pita chips served with house hummus & olive oil

Grilled Beef Skewers

$18.00

Sliced fillet of beef, skewered & marinated in our zesty sauce, char-grilled to order

Chicken Strips

$12.00

All white meat chicken lightly breaded, flash fried, and finished with your choice of sauce, served with celery sticks

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Our famous chicken wings are freshly roasted & flash fried, tossed with one of our favourite sauces or dry rubs and served with celery sticks

Nachos a Casa Assado

$14.00

Tri-flavoured corn chips, loaded with chouriço cheese sauce, Jack & Cheddar baked, finished with diced green onion, & jalapeños, topped with sour cream & guacamole

Potato Skins

$11.00

Potato skins with Jack & Cheddar cheese and diced smoked bacon with sour cream on the side

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, smoked bacon, tomatoes, & jalapeños

Warm Olives

$4.00

Assorted warm olives

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Classic Italian style breading, fried golden, marinara on the side

Seafood Starters

Calamari Portuguese Style

$14.00

Lightly breaded, finished with a sauté of thinly sliced chouriço, banana peppers, Portuguese spices & cervejas

Shrimp Mozambique

$12.00

Large shrimp, pan seared with a savoury Mozambique style sauce & garlic bread

Portuguese Clams

$16.00

Littlenecks, sautéed, onions, white wine, garlic, Portuguese spices & garlic bread

Portuguese Mussels

$16.00

Mussels, sautéed, onions, white wine, garlic, Portuguese spices & garlic bread

Stuffed Quahogs

$11.00

Two half of a large clam shell with Portuguese style stuffing topped with a slice of chouriço

Salads & Bowls

Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh chopped romaine, chickpeas, chopped cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced avocado & chopped fresh dill with a lemon tahini vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Fresh chopped kale & arugula, candied walnuts, prosciutto, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with fresh Parmesan and a fig vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine, tossed with caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, seasoned croutons & garlic bread

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Basmati rice topped with sautéed chickpeas, kale, and roasted red peppers with kalamata olives & hummus

Sandwiches

Southwestern Sandwich

$13.00

Cajun seasoning, onions, Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, & Pico de gallo

Ranchero Sandwich

$13.00

Ranch, Jack & Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Hand breaded, flash-fried chicken baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Roast Beef Dip

$12.00

Freshly roasted roast beef, sliced thin on a grilled French bread with au jus

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Freshly roasted turkey breast sliced thin on a roll with a side of gravy & cranberry sauce

Roast Turkey Club

$15.00

Our freshly roasted turkey breast sliced thin on grilled focaccia bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & smoked bacon

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Thousand Island, Swiss & sauerkraut on grilled marble rye

Sirloin Fillet Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Fillets of beef, char-grilled with grilled onions, served on a grilled & buttered French stick

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Haddock fillet, lightly fried in a crispy batter, on grilled tortillas, Jack & Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce with mango & corn salsa, fresh cilantro, & lime

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$2.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Baked French Onion

$7.00

Cup Portuguese Kale & Chourico

$3.00

Bowl Portuguese Kale & Chourico

$6.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Chowder+Stuffies

$14.00

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, & tomato

The Portuguese Burger

$14.00

Fried egg, prosciutto, garlic brown sauce & cheese

Forty-Four Burger

$14.00

Golden barbecue sauce, onions, Jack & Cheddar cheese, and smoked bacon

Rajun Cajun Blue Burger

$14.00

Cajun seasoned, grilled onions, blue cheese, jalapeños

From the Sea

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Haddock fillet, with a light & crispy fried batter, served with fries and coleslaw

Baked Haddock

$21.00

Haddock fillet baked with wine butter topped with seasoned Ritz crumbs, served with mashed potato & vegetable of the day

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Atlantic salmon baked with a Dijon maple pistachio crust, served with rice pilaf & vegetable of the day

Sea Scallops

$27.00

Sweet sea scallops pan-seared or baked with wine butter topped with seasoned Ritz crumbs, served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Four large shrimp stuffed with our homemade crab seafood stuffing, served with roasted potatoes & vegetable of the day

Seafood Sauté

$32.00

Shrimp, sea scallops, chouriço, mussels & clams sautéed with white wine and olive oil, paired with tomatoes, white beans, sweet pepper paste, onions & garlic, served over rice with garlic bread

Baked Seafood Trio

$26.00

Haddock, sea scallops, & shrimp baked with wine butter & topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs, served with rice pilaf & vegetable of the day

Roasted Bacalhau

$28.00

Boneless salted cod fish, seasoned Portuguese style with olive oil & spices, roasted with onions, potatoes & rice pilaf

Barn Yard

Portuguese Sirloin Steak

$32.00

10 oz choice angus sirloin char-broiled to your taste, laced with a garlic-brown sauce, topped with a thin slice of prosciutto and two fried eggs, with roasted potatoes & rice

Assados Cowboy Rib Eye

$52.00

1 lb angus bone-in rib eye steak, char-grilled to your taste, finished with mâitre d' butter, served with roasted potatoes and vegetable of the day

Sirloin Steak

$28.00

10 oz choice angus sirloin char-broiled to your taste mâitre d' butter, served with mashed potato & vegetable of the day

Sirloin Fillet Tips

$26.00

10 oz choice Angus fillet tips marinated, char-broiled to your taste, served over rice pilaf, grilled onions, and vegetable of the day

Pork Chops

$28.00

Two pork chops marinated Portuguese style char-grilled to order served with roasted potatoes and vegetable of the day

Mixed Grill for Two

$48.00

A plater of marinated steak tips, chicken, chouriço, & pork with rice, potatoes & pita chips, paired with a side-of-house hummus

Chicken & Beef Kebabs

$26.00

Marinated beef & chicken skewered with pepper & onions, char-grilled and served over rice pilaf

Roast Turkey

$19.00

Freshly roasted turkey hand-carved and served with our bread and meat stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, cranberry sauce, & gravy on the side

Roast Beef

$19.00

Choice top round of beef, slowly roasted in-house, served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, & gravy on the side

Portuguese Braised Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken on the bone, marinated and braised with carrots, onions, bacon, & mushrooms with a special wine sauce, served with rice pilaf & vegetables

Chicken St. Jorge

$21.00

Two boneless chicken breasts pan-seared with olive oil, garlic, chefs seasoning & diced chouriço, topped with St. Jorge cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast flash fried topped with our marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, & served over pasta with garlic bread

Pork & Clams

$28.00

A traditional Portuguese dish with marinated pork tenderloin tips, pan-seared and finished with little clams, potatoes, & a savoury sauce, served with garlic bread

Sides

Side Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Fry

$4.00

Pasta

$6.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Turkey

$6.00

Kids Roast Beef

$6.00

Kids Chix Parm

$7.99

Kids Sampler

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
