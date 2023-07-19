Kitchen

Lunch Plate

$19.99

1 Meat Plate

$22.99

2 Meat Plate

$27.99

3 Meat Plate

$32.99

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Panini

$16.99Out of stock

Nachos

Nachos w/ Pulled Pork

$18.00

Nachos w/ Brisket

$20.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$18.00

Nachos w/ Ribs

$20.00

Nachos w/ Links

$18.00

Rib Rack

Half Rack

$28.00

Full Rack

$38.00

Meats per Pound

Brisket

$36.00

Chicken

$20.00

Links

$24.00

Pulled Pork

$24.00

Loaded Potato

$16.99

Smash Burger

$15.00

Queso Birria

$16.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pasta Salad

$10.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Corn

$5.99

French Fries

$7.50

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Potato Salad

$5.99

Desserts

$7.99

Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

Modelo

$7.00

Salty Crew

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bottle water

$3.00

Gin

$10.00

Gin - Fords

$13.00

Rum

$10.00

Rum - Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Tequila

$10.00

Tequila - Campo Bravo

$13.00

Tequila - El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

Tequila - El Jimador Silver

$12.00

Vodka

$10.00

Vodka - Titos

$13.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Whiskey - Jack Daniels

$12.00

Whiskey - Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Long Island

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Barbera - Sunset

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Sterling

$14.00

Syrah - Backroads Vines

$14.00

Chardonnay - Bontera

$12.00

Pinot Grigio - Sunset

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Backroads Vines

$12.00

Prosecco Lamarca

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Carafe

$34.00

Brut - Just Enough

$10.00

Chardonnay - Just Enough

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Just Enough

$10.00

Rose - Just Enough

$10.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Grilled cheese w/fries

$13.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$15.00

Grilled corn

$8.00

Bar

Beer/Seltzers

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Lagunitas

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

Salty Crew

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Liquor

Gin

$10.00

Gin - Fords

$13.00

Rum

$10.00

Rum - Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Tequila

$10.00

Tequila - Campo Bravo

$13.00

Tequila - Don't Julio

$32.00

Tequila - El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

Tequila - El Jimador Silver

$12.00

Vodka

$10.00

Vodka - Titos

$13.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Whiskey - Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$18.00

Whiskey - Jack Daniels

$12.00

Whiskey - Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Deep Eddy's

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Wine

Barbera - Sunset

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Sterling

$14.00

Chardonnay - Bonterra

$12.00

Chardonnay - La Crema

$14.00

Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

Pinot Grigio - Sunset

$12.00

Pinot Noir - La Crema

$12.00

Prosecco - Lamarca

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Backroads Vines

$12.00

Syrah - Backroads Vines

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Carafe

$34.00

Just Enough Chardonnay

$10.00

Just Enough Pino Noir

$10.00

Just Enough Brut Bubbles

$10.00

Just Enough Rose'

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Chips

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Baileys & Coffee

$12.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00