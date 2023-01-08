Assemble Marketplace
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
A multi-concept restaurant and bar located at the historical Richmond Waterfront. Join us at Brezo, Tommy's BBQ, and Rocky Island Oyster Co.
Location
1414 Harbour Way S, Suite 4000A, Richmond, CA 94804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
4.1 • 1,195
101 Park Pl Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurant