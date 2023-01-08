Assemble Marketplace

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1414 Harbour Way S

Suite 4000A

Richmond, CA 94804

Popular Items

Richmond Tri Tip Sandwich

Savory Brunch

Mt. Diablo Chilaquiles Verdes

$17.00

Chips, tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, 2 eggs any style

Cheesy Polenta with Eggs

$16.00

2 fried eggs, cheddar, sausage, salsa roja, pico de gallo

Mt. Tam Potatoes

$16.00

Mountain of home fries, green onions, jack and cheddar cheese, red and green salsa, sour cream, avocado, 2 eggs any style

Alma Breakfast Sopes

$17.00

Masa sopes topped with beans, poached eggs, jack cheese, salsa roja, Brezo sauce

Alvarado Chorizo Egg Torta

$17.00

Fried eggs, avocado, black beans, queso fresco, salsa roja, red onion, chipotle aioli on french roll, home fries

2 Eggs Any Style Breakfast

$12.00

Home fries, & choice of toast

Woodland Omlette

$16.00

Mushrooms, garlic, spinach, caramelized

Piggy Omelette

$16.00

Ham, Bacon, cheddar, green onions, tomato, with home fries and choice of toast

Sweet Brunch

Vanilla Scone with Devonshire Cream

$9.00

House made fruit preserve

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

(stack of 3)

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

Blueberry pancakes, blueberry butter

Banana Pancakes

$14.00

Banana pancakes, pecan butter

French Toast

$13.00

Semi-fried cinnamon toast, dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Kahlua French Toast

$16.00

Bananas sautéed in kahlua & butter, dusted with powdered

Sandwiches & Salads

Gordita

$14.00Out of stock

Fried masa pocket stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa, Brezo sauce, sour cream - Choice of Veggie 13 Chicken or pulled pork 14

Frida Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Free-range crispy fried chicken, jalapeno-slaw, honey whole-grain-dijon, aioli, on french roll

Sonoma Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Mushrooms, avocado, grilled red onion, provolone, basil-aioli, arugula, ciabatta roll provolone, basil-aioli, arugula, ciabatta roll

Richmond Tri Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Tri Tip, grilled onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, basil aioli, arugula, ciabatta

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, sprouts, on sprouted wheat bun

Riveter Bistro Burger

$18.00

Niman Ranch, cheddar cheese, grilled red onions, bacon, pickled jalapeños, tomato, chipotle aioli, lettuce, on challah bun

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions. Served with Mixed Greens Salad

Calico Salad

$11.00

Romaine, jack, tomato, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, chile-lime dressing

Quinoa Kale Salad

$11.00

Quinoa, pecans, golden raisins, parmesan cheese, romaine, lemon dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions lemon vinaigrette

Sweets & Treats

Choice of delicious home made pastries by Brezo Bakery - Pick up at Assemble Cafe

Cupcakes

$5.00Out of stock

Choice of assorted

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Choice of assorted

Snikerdoddle Cookie

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Mini Cupcake

$3.00

Seasonal Specials

Banana Nut Bread

$4.00

Brunch Sides & Sauces

Side Cheesy Polenta

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Pancake

$5.00

One Egg Anystyle

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

6oz

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Half Avocado

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Roasted Marcona Almonds

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh tortillas with pico de gallo & salsa verde

Sauces & Salsa

$0.50

4 oz

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side Whole Wheat

$2.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Kids Brunch Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken & Fries

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pancakes

$9.00

Coffee, Espresso, & Tea

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso / Americano

$4.00

Capuccino & Lattes

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fresh Juice, Craft Sodas, Canned Sodas, Sparkling Water, Kombucha

Lemonade, Juice, & Agua Fescas

$4.00

Craft Soda Bottle

$4.00
Marin Draft Kombucha

$6.00

Pinot Sage - Marin Kombucha Draft

Sparkling Water Can

$2.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite, GInger Ale, Ginger Beer, Tonic

Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Water bottle

$2.00

Large sparkling

$5.00

Sherley temple

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Lg Saratoga

$7.00

Snacks and Sides

Roasted Marcona Almonds

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Kind Bars

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A multi-concept restaurant and bar located at the historical Richmond Waterfront. Join us at Brezo, Tommy's BBQ, and Rocky Island Oyster Co.

Location

1414 Harbour Way S, Suite 4000A, Richmond, CA 94804

Directions

