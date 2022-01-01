Breakfast & Brunch
Assembly Food Hall Whisk Crepes Cafe
37 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Whisk Crepes Cafe
Location
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch - 1201 Demonbreun Street
No Reviews
1201 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant