Assembly Food Hall Whisk Crepes Cafe

37 Reviews

5055 Broadway Place

Nashville, TN 37203

Savory Crepes

The Basic

$9.00

Egg, Swiss, greens, salsa verde

GOAT

$11.00

Fresh goat cheese, dried figs, balsamic, greens, walnuts

La Complete

$12.00

Egg, Ham, Gruyere, Swiss, dijon, chives, greens

Chicken Basil

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, pesto

Oceane

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Gruyere, Swiss, tomatoes, capers, creme fraiche, chives, greens

Paris, TX

$13.00

Smoked Brisket, Swiss, Mozzarella, onions, pickles, jalapeños, barbecue cream

LTO Savory Crepes

$12.00Out of stock

Brie My Baby

$13.00

Turkey, brie cheese, pear preserves, greens, walnuts

Sweet Crepes

Nutella

$6.00

Nutella

Fair Day

$9.00

Cinnamon cream, Apples, caramel, pecans

Madame Du-Berry

$9.00

Berries, Custard, whipped cream, strawberry sauce

Midnight in Paris

$10.00

Raspberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, chocolate ice cream

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Cookie cream, strawberries, chocolate sauce , Ice cream

Butter Sugar

$6.00

Butter, Sugar

Cookie Butter

$6.00

Cookie Butter

Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Dark Chocolate

Coffee

Drip Small

$2.50

Drip Large

$3.50

Americano

$2.75

Americano - Medium

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.25

Latte - Large

$5.50

Café au lait

$5.00

Latte de provence

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Nutel-latte

$5.00

S’mores latte

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato - 12oz

$5.25

Coconut Chocolate Latte

$5.75

Espresso, coconut syrup, chocolate sauce, almond milk, whipped cream, coconut shavings

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Whisk Crepes Cafe

Location

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

