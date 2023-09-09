Assembly Quincy
425 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02171
Beer
Draft
Beer Flight
DFT Allagash White
DFT Bissell Brothers The Substance
DFT Break Rock Squantum
DFT Black Hog Sour
DFT Widowmaker Astral Projections DIPA
DFT The Veil Crossed
DFT Hill Farmstead
DFT Guiness
DFT Jack's Abby House Lager
DFT Kettlehead Bye Bye Beautiful
DFT Proclamation
DFT Sam Seasonal
DFT Shipyard Pumpkin
DFT Trillium Galaxy Scaled
DFT Vitamin Sea Greetings From NZ
DFT Widowmaker Devils Staircase IPA
DFT Maine Lunch
DFT Fiddlehead
Bottle + Cans
Allagash BTL
Amstel BTL
Angry Orchard BTL
Bud BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Duvel Tripel BTL
Erdinger BTL
Heineken BTL
High Life BTL
Lone Star BTL
Magners BTL
Mich Ultra BTL
Miller Light BTL
Modelo BTL
Saison Dupont BTL
Shiner Bock BTL
Apres
Break Rock Peacefield
Citizen Cider
Dorchester Neponset Gold
Battery Steele Looming Illusion
Mortalis Sphinx
Deciduous Easy Operator
Downeast Cider
Drowned Lands Outcrop
Finback Oscilation
Fiddlehead
High Noon
Harpoon IPA
Lawsons Finest Sip of Sunshine
Long Live Rox Pilsner
Lord Hobo Boom Sauce
Nutryl
Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter
Stellwagen Mar Claro
Sacred Profane
Sacred Profane Pale Lager
Tipping Animals Berry Blue Bonanza
Trillium Soak Seltzer
Truly
White Claw
Miller Light Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Rekorderlig
Viva
Naragansett
Bad Seed Cider
N/A Heineken 00 BTL
N/A Atheltic Free Wave
N/A Atheltic Run Wild
Hudson North
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
New Amsterdam Citorn
Absolut Mandarin
Belvedere
Belvedere Wild Berry
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet tea
Goose Cherry
Goose Orange
Goose Pear
Grey Goose
Infuse Apple
Kettle
Koskenkorva
New Amsterdam
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli O
Stoli Ras
Titos
Truly Wild Berry Vodka
Well Vodka
3 Olives Berry
3 Olives Espresso
Stoli Vanilla
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Tin Cup
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Blantons
Slow + Low
Makers
Makers 46
Demon Seed
Knob Creek
Sagamore Rye
Whistle Pig 10
Whistle Pig 6 Rye
Limousin Rye
High West Double Rye
Buffalo Trace
Basil Hayden
Smooth Ambler
Pendleton Rye 12
Baller
I W Harper
Sazerac Rye
Old Camp
Elijah Craig
JR Reverly
Woodford Reserve
Dickle
Dickle 8
Fireball
Four Roses
Jefferson Reserve
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Segrams 7
Segrams VO
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Rye
Jack Fire
Jim Beam
Screwball
High West
Jameson
Sexton
Bushmill
Bushmill Honey
Teeling
Slane
Glendalough
Paddy
Prizefight
Jameson Cask Stout
Jameson Cask IPA
Kinitty Castle
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Orange
2 Ginger
Proper 12
Proper 12 Apple
Roe & Co
Black Bush
Red Bush
Tullamore Dew
Abelor 12
Glenkinche 12
Chivas 18
JW Red
JW Black
Singleton 12
Dewars White Label
Dewars Honey
J&B Rare
Buchanans
Haig Club
Benriach Curiotas
Benriach 10
Ardbeg
Canmore 12
Glenmorange 12
Macalan 12
Oban 14
Glenfiddich 12
Glenleveit 1824
Glenleveit 12
Laphroig 10
Cordials & Cognac
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Assembly Smash
Berry Limeade
Brunch Punch
Bucket of Bubbles
Cosmo
Espresso Martini
French 425
Grapefruit Crusher
Green Tea
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Iced Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Man-Mosa
Mandarin Cosmo
Margarita Pitcher
Mimosa
Mocha Almond Iced Coffee
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Red Sangria
Rose Sangria
Sangria Pitcher
Spaghett!
Spicy Diablo
Spicy Pina
Virgin Mojito
White Sangria
White Tea
Shots
Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
2 poached eggs, guacamole, bacon, almonds, arugula, on grilled sourdough bread
Breakfast Burger
8 oz burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with a fried egg and bacon, served with home fries
Breakfast Sandwich
choice of sausage, bacon, or Canadian bacon, fried egg, American cheese, on choice of English muffin, bagel, or croissant.
Breakfast Tacos
ground chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs, in 3 soft tortillas filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, chipotle sauce, served with home fries
Burrito Bowl
Chicken & Waffles
lightly fried chicken tenders over a Belgian waffle, served with strawberry butter, maple syrup
Eggs Benny
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with home fries and arugula salad
El Caliente Omelet
Farmers Omelette
3 eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, goat cheese served with home fries and toast
Frittata
3 scrambled eggs, sauteed bacon, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, jack cheese, topped with arugula salad
Hangover Pizza
Sausage, bacon, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, cheese, chipotle drizzle
Huevos Rancheros
nacho corn chips, topped with jack cheese, sautéed chorizo, pancetta bacon, onions, peppers, black beans, 2 eggs any style, served sour cream and salsa
Hungry Man
2 eggs, sausage patties, bacon, home fries, white or wheat toast
Open Face Sirloin Sandwich
Short Rib Hash
Two eggs any style, cajun short rib, in a skillet mixed with potato, onions, & peppers, served with toast.
Smoked Salmon
2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce, arugula salad, in a croissant served with home fries.
Steak & Eggs
12 oz grilled sirloin with garlic butter, 2 eggs any style, served with home fries
Stuffed French Toast
Cinnamon french toast stuffed with cream cheese, banana, strawberries, topped with a caramel drizzle
Sweet Lover Pizza
The Hot Mess
The Parfait
Wine
Martin Codax Albarino
Ck Mondavi Chard
Kendall Jackson Chard
CK Mondavi PG
Prophecy PG
Count Karolyi Gruner
Hess Sav Blanc
Whitehaven Sav Blanc
Fleur de Prairie Rose
Stemmari Rose
Beringer White Zin
Seven Daughters Moscato
The Seeker Reisling
Lamarca Prosecco
CK Mandavi Cab
Josh Cab
MacMurray PN
Leese Fitch PN
Estancia Merlot
Montes Malbec
Campo Vieja
DaVinci Chianti
Torre Zambra
Dreaming Tree
BTL Martin Codax
BTL Kendall Jackson
BTL Prophecy
BTL Court Karolyi Gruner
BTL Hess
BTL Whitehaven
BTL Flerus do Prairie
BTL Stemmari
BTL Seven Daughters
BTL The Seeker
BTL Lamarca
BTL Josh Cab
BTL MacMurray PN
BTL Leese Fitch PN
BTL Estancia Merlot
BTL Montes Malbec
BTL Campo Viejo
BTL Davinci
BTL Torree Zambra
BTL Dreaming Tree
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Tavern
