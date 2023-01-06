Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue
Level 5
Chicago, IL 60611
Popular Items
Coffee & Tea
Strong Drip
Rich, dark and strong with notes of dark berries and chocolate.
Cold Brew
A sweet rendition of our classic cold brew coffee: strong concentrated flavors of hazelnut, cherry and chocolate
Americano
Rich, chocolaty espresso is mellowed out with the addition of Hot Water - Can be enjoyed Hot or Iced
Cortado
4oz Cortado, A powerful drink with our espresso & milk of your choice.
Hot tea
We serve Rishi bagged tea. Our selection is: Turmeric Tonic, Peppermint, Chamomile, Matcha Super Green, Jasmine Green, Earl Grey and English Breakfast
London Fog
A sweet and creamy treat with notes of bergamot and a kick of caffeine.
Latte
Rich and dense Ristretto shots of espresso, and perfectly steamed Micro-Foam milk
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin pie and ginger flavors blend together for a warm, spiced, perfectly fall drink.
Cappucino
Rich and dense Ristretto shots of espresso, and perfectly steamed Micro-Foam milk
Classic Chai Latte
Sweet and spicy Chai has a black tea base enriched with spices: clove, cardamon and cinnamon, balanced out with a touch of our house made ginger syrup
Turmeric Chai Latte
Spicy and sweet with a touch of earthiness from the turmeric and balanced out with our house made ginger syrup
Black Iced Tea
Lemonade
Fresh lemon juice makes a refreshing, tart lemonade to order.
Arnold Palmer
Perfect 50/50 combination of our house made lemonade and black iced tea
Matcha Shot
4oz Matcha-forward flavor without any sweetness: this is a clean and healthy way to enjoy Matcha
Matcha Cortado
Robustly earthy Matcha is mellowed with the sweetness of a little Vanilla simple syrup and milk. Like an espresso Cortado, this also has a more concentrated flavor compared to the Green Tea Latte.
Matcha Americano
A strong, pure, earthy Matcha-forward flavor without any sweetness: this is a clean and healthy way to enjoy Matcha
Matcha Latte
Robustly earthy Matcha is mellowed with the sweetness of a little Vanilla simple syrup and milk
Matcha Lemonade
Bright citrus and simple syrup balance the earthy notes of the matcha – refreshing and delicious
Retail Project X
An intense, full bodied, rich espresso flavor & texture. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry and hazelnut
Smoothies
Tropical C
Mango, Pineapple, Passionfruit, Califa Almond Milk, and Freshly Squeezed OJ **Allergens: Gluten, Citrus**
Super Berry
Strawberry, Goji Berry, Raspberry, Califa Almond Milk, Passionfruit, and Honey **Allergens: Berries, Gluten, Honey**
Blueberry Yogurt
Blueberry, Raspberry, Passionfruit, Califa Almond Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey
Banana Pink
Strawberry, Banana, Califa Almond Milk, Freshly Squeezed OJ, Vanilla Yogurt, and Honey **Allergens: Berries, Gluten, Citrus, Dairy, Honey**
Green Machine
Kale, Banana, Almonds, Cinnamon, Califia Almond Milk, and Honey **Allergens: Honey, Tree Nuts**
Matcha Mane
Matcha Powder, Lion's Mane, Peach, Mango, Almond Milk, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Honey (Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Mango, Peaches, Honey)
Bam Bam
Project X Cold Brew, Lion's Mane, Banana, Raw Cacao, Tiger Nuts, Almonds, Almond Milk, and Honey (Allergens: Tree-Nuts, Honey,)
Juices
Rolls
Vegetarian Roll
Carrots, Avocado, Kewpie Mayo, Bell Pepper, Rice, Nori (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Allium, Avocado)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chili Aioli-Marinated Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sesame Seeds (ALLERGENS: gluten, egg, soy, finfish, allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**
Salmon Avocado Roll
Miso-Marinated Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sesame Seeds (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Avocado (Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Shellfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**
Poke Bowls
Tuna Poke Bowl
Tuna, Hijiki Salad, Carrot, Pickled Ginger Daikon, Cucumber, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**
Miso Salmon Poke Bowl
Miso-Marinated Salmon, Sushi Rice, Carrot, Edamame, Pickled Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Mushrooms, Radish Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**
Ginger Tofu Bowl
Marinated Tofu, Sushi Rice, Carrot, Edamame, Pickled Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Mushrooms, Radish Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Green Onion, Sesame Seed (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium)
Ramen Bowls
Miso Ramen
pork dashi broth, noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallions. (ALLERGENS: gluten, egg, soy, fin fish, allium ) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of Foodborne illness **
Mushroom Ramen
Mushroom Broth, Noodles, Royal Trumpet Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Scallion, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Allium)
Shoyu Ramen
Chicken Dashi Broth, Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallions. (Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Pork Aversion, Soy, Fin Fish, Allium) **Broth Contains Pork, and Fish**
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, chives, parmesan (Allergens: allium, fin fish, chilies, citrus, dairy, eggs, soy, vinegar)
Waldorf Salad
Honeycrisp apple, grapes, walnuts, celery, Blue cheese, apple cider-buttermilk dressing. (Allergens: nuts, wine, dairy, vinegar, honey, black pepper)
Classic Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, hard boiled egg, chicken, avocado, blue cheese crumbs, and bacon bits, perfectly paired with ranch dressing (Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Pork, Allium, Nighshade, Black Pepper, Avocado, Poultry)
Green Goddess Bowl
farro, broccoli, spinach, snow peas, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, green goddess dressing (Contains: Allium, Black Pepper, Citrus, Dairy, Eggs, Soy)
Buddha Bowl
Mixed greens, quinoa, chickpeas, curried cauliflower, beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, and marinated kale, goji berry vinaigrette <br> <i> (Contains: Allium, Nightshade (goji berries), Chickpeas, Vinegar)
Chinese Cobb Salad
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Mango, Edamame, Rotisserie Chicken, Wontons, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Mint, Lime-ginger (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Allium, Vinegar)
Tacos
Single Al Pastor Taco
**Sold Individually** Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)
Single Chicken Tinga Taco
**Sold Individually** Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Radish, paired with a Lime (Allergens: Allium, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Corn, Nightshade, Vinegar)
Single Beef Barbacoa Taco
**Sold Individually** Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime
Single Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco
**Sold Individually** Sweet Corn, Poblano, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Sauce, Chili Powder, topped with Cotija Cheese
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese paired with Chili Aioli
Trio Al Pastor Tacos
** 3 Tacos per Order ** Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)
Trio Chicken Tinga Tacos
** 3 Tacos per Order **Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Radish, paired with a Lime (Allergens: Allium, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Corn, Nightshade, Vinegar)
Trio Beef Barbacoa Tacos
** 3 Tacos Per Order **Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime
Trio Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco
** 3 Tacos Per Order ** Sweet Corn, Poblano, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Sauce, Chili Powder, topped with Cotija Cheese
Sides
Spanish Rice
Full of flavor light and airy made with Tomatoes, Chilies, Garlic, Butter. (**Allergens: Allium, Nighshade, Dairy, and Chillies**)
Black Beans
Creamy, full of flavor garnished with queso fresco and Cilantro (**Allergens: Allium, Chillies, Dairy, Nightshade**)
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Dishes
Orange Chicken
wok-fried chicken, candied orange, and dried peppers, in an orange sauce. served over white rice. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium)
Dumplings
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Wok Fried Chicken, Bell Pepper, Pineapple, coated in Sweet and Sour Sauce
Beef Broccoli
Wok Fried Marinated Beef, Broccoli, Water Chestnuts with White Rice
Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium)
Chicken Fried Rice
chicken, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)
White Rice
Steam, fluffy White Rice
Beef Fried Rice
beef, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)
Pastas
Turkey Bolognese
Bucatini, turkey bolognese, parmesan, basil, olive oil (Allergens: gluten, dairy, allium, eggs)
Basil Pesto
Cacio e Pepe
Mac & Cheese
Ingredients: HouseMade casarecce, sourdough breadcrumbs, chives - sauce contains dairy, cannot be removed - (Allergens: Dairy, Black Pepper, Allium, Gluten)
Subs
Italian Sub
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise, Oil Vinegar
Spicy Italian Sub
Pepperoncini Peppers, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Dijonaise & Oil Vinegar
Herb Roasted Turkey Sub
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise, Oil Vinegar
Rotisserie Chicken
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Beautifully seasoned with herbs, salt, pepper, Lemon, garlic, ginger and paprika Allergens: poultry, allium, citrus, chillies, black pepper
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Beautifully seasoned with herbs, salt, pepper, Lemon, garlic, ginger and paprika Allergens: poultry, allium, citrus, chillies, black pepper
Sandwiches
Sides
Burgers
Plant Based Burger
Plant Based Burger comes with dijonnaise, diced red onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato. (** Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Citrus, Corn, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Vinegar, Wheat **)
Signature Double Cheeseburger
On a Brioche Bun: Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Lettuce Bun Single Cheese Burger
On a Lettuce Bun: Single Patty burger, toppped with American Cheese, Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Dairy **
Double Hamburger
Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Lettuce Bun Single Hamburger
On a Lettuce Bun, Single Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion,
Single Cheeseburger
Single Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Single Hamburger
Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Cheese Bun
Golden Fries
Milkshakes
Char Dogs
Char-Dog
Griddled Hot Dog, Poppyseed Bun ** (Allergens: gluten, soy, allium) **
Chicago Style Hot Dog
griddled hot dog, sport peppers, relish, a pickle spear, tomatoes, celery salt, onion, poppyseed bun ** Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Allium)**
Corn Dog
Italian Beef
Shaved Hot Beef, Dipped in Gravy, Hoagle Bun, Giardiniera
Pastries
Aster Hall Cookie
Made Fresh Daily - Currently offering, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, Sugar Sprinkles Cookie, and Oatmeal Raisin (** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate)
Bunt Cake
Cupcakes
Tres Leches Cake
Coconut Macaroons
Blondie
Brownie
A lighter delicate take on a brownie, topped off with a delicious Dark Chocolate ganache (** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate **)
Lemon Bar
Fresh citrus, with a thin layer of strawberry on a Gluten - Free Shortbread (*** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Citrus, and Strawberry**)
Raspberry Tart
Butterfinger Pie
Apple Hand Pie
Fresh citrus, with a thin layer of strawberry on a Gluten - Free Shortbread (*** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Citrus, and Strawberry**)
Peppermint bar Bar
Pretty Cool Bars & Pops
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
900 North Michigan Shops set out to blur the lines between hospitality & retail and teamed up with Hogsalt Hospitality (most notably known for their Au Cheval: Best Burger in America) to create Aster Hall, a food & drink oasis in a luxurious, bright and airy space that spans over the atrium of Levels 5 & 6. This food & drink destination spans across 22,000 square feet amongst an intentionally designed space for both neighbors and visitors exploring the city. Indulge in Small Cheval burgers to tacos to salads to falafel to french fries to soup to ice cream to iced coffee… we can go on, or you can come taste for yourself.
900 N Michigan Avenue, Level 5, Chicago, IL 60611