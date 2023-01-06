Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue

Level 5

Chicago, IL 60611

Popular Items

Golden Fries
Quesadilla
Waffle Fries

Coffee & Tea

Strong Drip

Strong Drip

$2.60+

Rich, dark and strong with notes of dark berries and chocolate.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.65

A sweet rendition of our classic cold brew coffee: strong concentrated flavors of hazelnut, cherry and chocolate

Americano

Americano

$2.60+

Rich, chocolaty espresso is mellowed out with the addition of Hot Water - Can be enjoyed Hot or Iced

Cortado

Cortado

$3.35

4oz Cortado, A powerful drink with our espresso & milk of your choice.

Hot tea

Hot tea

$2.60

We serve Rishi bagged tea. Our selection is: Turmeric Tonic, Peppermint, Chamomile, Matcha Super Green, Jasmine Green, Earl Grey and English Breakfast

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50

A sweet and creamy treat with notes of bergamot and a kick of caffeine.

Latte

Latte

$3.80+

Rich and dense Ristretto shots of espresso, and perfectly steamed Micro-Foam milk

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+

Pumpkin pie and ginger flavors blend together for a warm, spiced, perfectly fall drink.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.80+

Rich and dense Ristretto shots of espresso, and perfectly steamed Micro-Foam milk

Classic Chai Latte

Classic Chai Latte

$3.80+

Sweet and spicy Chai has a black tea base enriched with spices: clove, cardamon and cinnamon, balanced out with a touch of our house made ginger syrup

Turmeric Chai Latte

Turmeric Chai Latte

$3.80+

Spicy and sweet with a touch of earthiness from the turmeric and balanced out with our house made ginger syrup

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh lemon juice makes a refreshing, tart lemonade to order.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Perfect 50/50 combination of our house made lemonade and black iced tea

Matcha Shot

Matcha Shot

$1.00

4oz Matcha-forward flavor without any sweetness: this is a clean and healthy way to enjoy Matcha

Matcha Cortado

Matcha Cortado

$4.15

Robustly earthy Matcha is mellowed with the sweetness of a little Vanilla simple syrup and milk. Like an espresso Cortado, this also has a more concentrated flavor compared to the Green Tea Latte.

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$3.50+

A strong, pure, earthy Matcha-forward flavor without any sweetness: this is a clean and healthy way to enjoy Matcha

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.70+

Robustly earthy Matcha is mellowed with the sweetness of a little Vanilla simple syrup and milk

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Bright citrus and simple syrup balance the earthy notes of the matcha – refreshing and delicious

Retail Project X

Retail Project X

$14.00+

An intense, full bodied, rich espresso flavor & texture. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry and hazelnut

Smoothies

Tropical C

Tropical C

$9.95Out of stock

Mango, Pineapple, Passionfruit, Califa Almond Milk, and Freshly Squeezed OJ **Allergens: Gluten, Citrus**

Super Berry

Super Berry

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberry, Goji Berry, Raspberry, Califa Almond Milk, Passionfruit, and Honey **Allergens: Berries, Gluten, Honey**

Blueberry Yogurt

Blueberry Yogurt

$9.95Out of stock

Blueberry, Raspberry, Passionfruit, Califa Almond Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey

Banana Pink

Banana Pink

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberry, Banana, Califa Almond Milk, Freshly Squeezed OJ, Vanilla Yogurt, and Honey **Allergens: Berries, Gluten, Citrus, Dairy, Honey**

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.95Out of stock

Kale, Banana, Almonds, Cinnamon, Califia Almond Milk, and Honey **Allergens: Honey, Tree Nuts**

Matcha Mane

Matcha Mane

$10.95Out of stock

Matcha Powder, Lion's Mane, Peach, Mango, Almond Milk, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Honey (Allergens: Tree Nuts, Dairy, Mango, Peaches, Honey)

Bam Bam

Bam Bam

$10.95Out of stock

Project X Cold Brew, Lion's Mane, Banana, Raw Cacao, Tiger Nuts, Almonds, Almond Milk, and Honey (Allergens: Tree-Nuts, Honey,)

Juices

Sweet Greens

Sweet Greens

$8.75Out of stock

Pineapple, Green Apple, Kale and Ginger

Savory Greens

Savory Greens

$8.75Out of stock

Cucumber, Lemon, Spinach, and Cilantro

Turmeric Elixir

Turmeric Elixir

$8.75Out of stock

Carrots, Turmeric, Pineapple and Freshly Squeezed OJ

Rolls

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$8.99

Carrots, Avocado, Kewpie Mayo, Bell Pepper, Rice, Nori (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Allium, Avocado)

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.99

Chili Aioli-Marinated Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sesame Seeds (ALLERGENS: gluten, egg, soy, finfish, allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.99

Miso-Marinated Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sesame Seeds (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$10.99

Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Avocado (Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Shellfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**

Poke Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.99

Tuna, Hijiki Salad, Carrot, Pickled Ginger Daikon, Cucumber, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**

Miso Salmon Poke Bowl

Miso Salmon Poke Bowl

$13.99

Miso-Marinated Salmon, Sushi Rice, Carrot, Edamame, Pickled Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Mushrooms, Radish Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food-borne illness**

Ginger Tofu Bowl

Ginger Tofu Bowl

$13.99

Marinated Tofu, Sushi Rice, Carrot, Edamame, Pickled Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Mushrooms, Radish Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Green Onion, Sesame Seed (Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Finfish, Allium)

Sides

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99

Allergens: Soy

Ramen Bowls

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.95

pork dashi broth, noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallions. (ALLERGENS: gluten, egg, soy, fin fish, allium ) **consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of Foodborne illness **

Mushroom Ramen

Mushroom Ramen

$15.95Out of stock

Mushroom Broth, Noodles, Royal Trumpet Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Scallion, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Allium)

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.95

Chicken Dashi Broth, Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallions. (Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Pork Aversion, Soy, Fin Fish, Allium) **Broth Contains Pork, and Fish**

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, chives, parmesan (Allergens: allium, fin fish, chilies, citrus, dairy, eggs, soy, vinegar)

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$12.95

Honeycrisp apple, grapes, walnuts, celery, Blue cheese, apple cider-buttermilk dressing. (Allergens: nuts, wine, dairy, vinegar, honey, black pepper)

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.95

romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, hard boiled egg, chicken, avocado, blue cheese crumbs, and bacon bits, perfectly paired with ranch dressing (Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Pork, Allium, Nighshade, Black Pepper, Avocado, Poultry)

Green Goddess Bowl

Green Goddess Bowl

$11.95

farro, broccoli, spinach, snow peas, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, green goddess dressing (Contains: Allium, Black Pepper, Citrus, Dairy, Eggs, Soy)

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.95

Mixed greens, quinoa, chickpeas, curried cauliflower, beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, and marinated kale, goji berry vinaigrette <br> <i> (Contains: Allium, Nightshade (goji berries), Chickpeas, Vinegar)

Chinese Cobb Salad

Chinese Cobb Salad

$13.95

Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Mango, Edamame, Rotisserie Chicken, Wontons, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Mint, Lime-ginger (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Allium, Vinegar)

Tacos

Single Al Pastor Taco

Single Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

**Sold Individually** Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)

Single Chicken Tinga Taco

Single Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.95

**Sold Individually** Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Radish, paired with a Lime (Allergens: Allium, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Corn, Nightshade, Vinegar)

Single Beef Barbacoa Taco

Single Beef Barbacoa Taco

$3.95

**Sold Individually** Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime

Single Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco

Single Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco

$3.95

**Sold Individually** Sweet Corn, Poblano, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Sauce, Chili Powder, topped with Cotija Cheese

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.95

Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese paired with Chili Aioli

Trio Al Pastor Tacos

Trio Al Pastor Tacos

$11.95

** 3 Tacos per Order ** Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)

Trio Chicken Tinga Tacos

Trio Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.95

** 3 Tacos per Order **Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Radish, paired with a Lime (Allergens: Allium, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Corn, Nightshade, Vinegar)

Trio Beef Barbacoa Tacos

Trio Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$11.95

** 3 Tacos Per Order **Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime

Trio Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco

Trio Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco

$11.95

** 3 Tacos Per Order ** Sweet Corn, Poblano, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Sauce, Chili Powder, topped with Cotija Cheese

Sides

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$3.95

Full of flavor light and airy made with Tomatoes, Chilies, Garlic, Butter. (**Allergens: Allium, Nighshade, Dairy, and Chillies**)

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.95

Creamy, full of flavor garnished with queso fresco and Cilantro (**Allergens: Allium, Chillies, Dairy, Nightshade**)

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99+
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99+

Dishes

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.95

wok-fried chicken, candied orange, and dried peppers, in an orange sauce. served over white rice. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium)

Dumplings

Dumplings

$6.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Wok Fried Chicken, Bell Pepper, Pineapple, coated in Sweet and Sour Sauce

Beef Broccoli

Beef Broccoli

$14.95

Wok Fried Marinated Beef, Broccoli, Water Chestnuts with White Rice

Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium)

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

chicken, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)

White Rice

White Rice

$3.95

Steam, fluffy White Rice

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

beef, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)

Pastas

Turkey Bolognese

Turkey Bolognese

$11.95

Bucatini, turkey bolognese, parmesan, basil, olive oil (Allergens: gluten, dairy, allium, eggs)

Basil Pesto

Basil Pesto

$9.95
Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$9.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Ingredients: HouseMade casarecce, sourdough breadcrumbs, chives - sauce contains dairy, cannot be removed - (Allergens: Dairy, Black Pepper, Allium, Gluten)

Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.95

Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise, Oil Vinegar

Spicy Italian Sub

Spicy Italian Sub

$11.95

Pepperoncini Peppers, Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Dijonaise & Oil Vinegar

Herb Roasted Turkey Sub

Herb Roasted Turkey Sub

$11.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonnaise, Oil Vinegar

Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$11.95

Beautifully seasoned with herbs, salt, pepper, Lemon, garlic, ginger and paprika Allergens: poultry, allium, citrus, chillies, black pepper

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$19.95

Beautifully seasoned with herbs, salt, pepper, Lemon, garlic, ginger and paprika Allergens: poultry, allium, citrus, chillies, black pepper

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

On a brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, with tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, bacon, and pepper jack cheese

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.99
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

parmesan, toasted almonds, lemon (Allergens: Citrus, Black Pepper, Dairy, Contains Nuts)

Burgers

Plant Based Burger

Plant Based Burger

$12.55

Plant Based Burger comes with dijonnaise, diced red onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato. (** Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Citrus, Corn, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Vinegar, Wheat **)

Signature Double Cheeseburger

Signature Double Cheeseburger

$10.92

On a Brioche Bun: Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**

Lettuce Bun Single Cheese Burger

Lettuce Bun Single Cheese Burger

$8.67

On a Lettuce Bun: Single Patty burger, toppped with American Cheese, Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Dairy **

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$9.83

Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**

Lettuce Bun Single Hamburger

Lettuce Bun Single Hamburger

$7.60

On a Lettuce Bun, Single Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion,

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$8.67

Single Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**

Single Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$7.60

Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions ** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**

Cheese Bun

Cheese Bun

$2.75

Golden Fries

Golden Fries

Golden Fries

$4.49

Crispy golden fries

Milkshakes

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock

Char Dogs

Char-Dog

Char-Dog

$5.99

Griddled Hot Dog, Poppyseed Bun ** (Allergens: gluten, soy, allium) **

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$6.99

griddled hot dog, sport peppers, relish, a pickle spear, tomatoes, celery salt, onion, poppyseed bun ** Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Allium)**

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Shaved Hot Beef, Dipped in Gravy, Hoagle Bun, Giardiniera

Pastries

Aster Hall Cookie

Aster Hall Cookie

$4.00

Made Fresh Daily - Currently offering, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, Sugar Sprinkles Cookie, and Oatmeal Raisin (** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate)

Bunt Cake

$4.00

Cupcakes

$4.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Coconut Macaroons

$2.75

Blondie

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

A lighter delicate take on a brownie, topped off with a delicious Dark Chocolate ganache (** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate **)

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Fresh citrus, with a thin layer of strawberry on a Gluten - Free Shortbread (*** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Citrus, and Strawberry**)

Raspberry Tart

$9.00

Butterfinger Pie

$9.00
Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$3.00

Fresh citrus, with a thin layer of strawberry on a Gluten - Free Shortbread (*** Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Citrus, and Strawberry**)

Peppermint bar Bar

$3.00

Retail Sweets

La Fournette Macarons

$17.00

3C&B Haribo Gummy Bears

$3.00

Pretty Cool Bars & Pops

Rainbow Chip

$6.00

Coffee Pretzel

$6.00

Litchi Lemon Tea

$6.00

Orange Dreamsicle

$6.00

Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Passionfruit Hibiscus

$6.00

Caramel Horchata

$6.00

Sodas

Fountain Drink (16oz)

Fountain Drink (16oz)

$3.50Out of stock
Canned Soda Offerings

Canned Soda Offerings

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50
Honest tea

Honest tea

$4.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00+
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

900 North Michigan Shops set out to blur the lines between hospitality & retail and teamed up with Hogsalt Hospitality (most notably known for their Au Cheval: Best Burger in America) to create Aster Hall, a food & drink oasis in a luxurious, bright and airy space that spans over the atrium of Levels 5 & 6. This food & drink destination spans across 22,000 square feet amongst an intentionally designed space for both neighbors and visitors exploring the city. Indulge in Small Cheval burgers to tacos to salads to falafel to french fries to soup to ice cream to iced coffee… we can go on, or you can come taste for yourself.

Location

900 N Michigan Avenue, Level 5, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

