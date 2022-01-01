- Home
- Asticou Inn & Restaurant - 15 Peabody Drive
Asticou Inn & Restaurant 15 Peabody Drive
15 Peabody Drive
Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
Popovers
Soups
Asticou Lobster Stew Cup
Maine lobster in a rich sherry broth
Asticou Lobster Stew Bowl
New England Chowder Cup
Baby shrimp, native haddock, clams, corn, potatoes and cream
New England Chowder Bowl
Tomato Basil Bisque Cup
Velvety tomato soup with fresh basil
Tomato Basil Bisque Bowl
Starters
Maine Peekytoe Crabcakes
Three fresh Maine crabmeat crabcakes with Old Bay spice and fresh dill; seared with panko and served with garlic dill aioli, lemon, microgreens. (Blue Hill Bay Crabmeat)
Burrata and Basil Caprese
Roasted heirloom tomato, melted burrata, balsamic drizzle, pesto and garlic crostini
Gulf Shrimp Shooters
Six Gulf shrimp with spicy gazpacho, mango and cilantro lime sauces, lemon and lime
Thai Coconut Curry Mussels
Sauteed native Bluepoint mussels with cucumber, tomato, Thai basil and coconut curry
Arancini
Salads
Special Entrées
Filet Mignon
Liberty Cabernet Demi Glace, Pineland Farms Cheddar Mashed Potato, Asparagus
Chicken Marbella
Boneless Chicken, Olives, Brown Sugar, White Wine, Prunes, Garlic, Capers, Basmati Rice, Mélange of Fresh Vegetable
Atlantic Salmon Brulee
Masala Chick Pea Cakes
Seared Chick Pea Cakes with Pumpkin, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Pepper - Served with an array of Fresh Vegetables
Shrimp Unami
Six Gulf Shrimp, Ginger, Edamame, Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Sesame, Nuoc Mam, Scallions, Baby Spinach with Soba Noodles in an Asian Broth
Ahi Tuna
Tournedos of Filet Mignon
Light Fare
Harbor Side Pub Burger
Char-grilled 7 oz. Braveheart Farm Black Angus Patty, Cabot Sliced Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kaiser Roll with Kosher Dill Pickle
Maine Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster, Mayonnaise, Celery with Lettuce on Golden Toasted Roll
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled Breast of Chicken tossed with Cranberries, Apples, Celery and Mayonnaise - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Fresh Fish Tacos
Marinated Fresh Maine Haddock, Pan Seared with Lime Cilantro Slaw, Tomato Salsa with Lime Crème Fraiche - Served in Soft Flour Tortillas
Garden Burger
Vegetarian Burger with Mixed Vegetables, Garlic and Spices, Served with Fresh Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion
Dessert Selection
Add-Ons
N/A
Asticou Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
B-52
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Limoncello
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini -Gin
Martini -Vodka
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Spritz
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Draft Beers
Bottled & Canned Beer
White Wine by the Glass
White Wine by the Bottle
Rose by the Bottle
Red Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
Bubbles by the Glass
Bubbles by the Bottle
Banquet Breakfast
Banquet Lunch
Banquet Dinner
Heirloom tomato bites
Mini turkey meatballs
Vegetable egg roll
Scallops wrapped in bacon
Chicken & Waffles
Mini Beef Wellington
Mushroom Duxelle
Vegan Egg Roll
Crab Salad
Tuna Tartare
Tenderloin Crostini
Maine Lobster fillo cups
Manchego quince tart
Rye toast with smoked shrimp
Spinach Artichoke Filo Cups
Charcuterie board
Heirloom tomato & mozzarella bites
Coconut chicken skewers
Lobster Wonton
Mini crab cakes
Gougère, cheese puffs
Oysters
Asticou Waldorf Salad
Acadian Salads
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Beet Salad
Caesar Salad
Spinach Salad
Green Goddess Salad
Tomato Soup
Osso Bucco
Glazed Salmon
Chickpea Cakes
Chicken (Vendor)
Salmon (Vendor)
Chickpea Cakes (Vendor)
Chicken Thighs
Ahi Tuna
Braised Beef Short Rib
Horseradish Parmesan Salmon
Chicken Involtini
Risotto a la Milanese
Kid's Meals
Risotto (Vendor)
Lazy Lobster
Sesame Tuna
Butternut Ravioli
Vegan Dish
Chicken Marbella
Vegetarian Popover
Surf And Turf
Stuffed Portabella
Herb Roasted Chicken
Swordfish
Risotto
Beef Short Rib & Lobster Ravioli
Salmon
Butternut squash
Veggie meal
Cheesecake
Popover Ala Mode
Chocolate mousse
Chocolate Torte
BB Pi
Limoncello Mascarpone Torte
Amuse Spoons
Chocolate Truffles
Shortbread lemon bars
Chocolate chips
Dessert Spoons
Brownies
Assortment of desserts
Caprese Flatbread
Beef Sliders
Fries
Three Cheese
Hot Damn
Meatlover Pizza
Greek Pizza
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Turkey Sliders
Vegan Sliders
Assorted Cookies
Coffee and Tea Service
Banquet Bar
Fixed Price Open Bar House Selection
Fixed Price Open Bar Premium Selection
Fixed Price Open Bar Reserve Selection
Liquor / priced per bottle
Beer / priced per can/bottle
Extended Bar (half hour)
Champagne Toast
Draft Beers/priced per drink
Reserve Wines/priced per bottle
Atlantic Real Ale
Atlantic Blueberry Ale
Rotating IPA
Clausthaler
O'Doul's
Liberty School
Castellar Cava Brut Rose
Moet Brut
Domaine Cherrier Sancerre
Hecht & Bannier Rose
Canoe Ridge Merlot
Vincent Cremant
Allagash White
Liquor/priced per drink
Bud Light
Budweiser
Stella
Zenato Pinot Grigio
Duckhorn Sauv Blanc
Cloudline Pinot Noir
Duckhorn, Red Blend
Castellar Cava
Menu Tasting
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
15 Peabody Drive, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662