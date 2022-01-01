Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asticou Inn & Restaurant 15 Peabody Drive

15 Peabody Drive

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Order Again

Popovers

Single Popover

$6.00

Two Popovers

$12.00

Two fresh popovers served with strawberry and blueberry preserves

Lobster Popover

$52.00

Maine lobster sautéed in butter and fresh dill

Chicken Salad Popover

$28.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Popover

$24.00

Soups

Asticou Lobster Stew Cup

$18.00Out of stock

Maine lobster in a rich sherry broth

Asticou Lobster Stew Bowl

$32.00Out of stock

New England Chowder Cup

$18.00Out of stock

Baby shrimp, native haddock, clams, corn, potatoes and cream

New England Chowder Bowl

$32.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Bisque Cup

$12.00

Velvety tomato soup with fresh basil

Tomato Basil Bisque Bowl

$19.00

Starters

Maine Peekytoe Crabcakes

$29.00Out of stock

Three fresh Maine crabmeat crabcakes with Old Bay spice and fresh dill; seared with panko and served with garlic dill aioli, lemon, microgreens. (Blue Hill Bay Crabmeat)

Burrata and Basil Caprese

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted heirloom tomato, melted burrata, balsamic drizzle, pesto and garlic crostini

Gulf Shrimp Shooters

$24.00

Six Gulf shrimp with spicy gazpacho, mango and cilantro lime sauces, lemon and lime

Thai Coconut Curry Mussels

$22.00Out of stock

Sauteed native Bluepoint mussels with cucumber, tomato, Thai basil and coconut curry

Arancini

$14.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$21.00

Lakeside Farms baby spinach, bleu cheese, candied pecans, red onion gastrique, whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar

$19.00

Acadian Field Green Salad

$16.00

Special Entrées

Sandwiches served with choice of Cape Cod Chips, Primavera Pasta Salad or Penobscot French Fires

Filet Mignon

$56.00

Liberty Cabernet Demi Glace, Pineland Farms Cheddar Mashed Potato, Asparagus

Chicken Marbella

$38.00Out of stock

Boneless Chicken, Olives, Brown Sugar, White Wine, Prunes, Garlic, Capers, Basmati Rice, Mélange of Fresh Vegetable

Atlantic Salmon Brulee

$38.00Out of stock

Masala Chick Pea Cakes

$36.00Out of stock

Seared Chick Pea Cakes with Pumpkin, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Pepper - Served with an array of Fresh Vegetables

Shrimp Unami

$48.00

Six Gulf Shrimp, Ginger, Edamame, Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Sesame, Nuoc Mam, Scallions, Baby Spinach with Soba Noodles in an Asian Broth

Ahi Tuna

$38.00

Tournedos of Filet Mignon

$41.00

Light Fare

Harbor Side Pub Burger

$21.00

Char-grilled 7 oz. Braveheart Farm Black Angus Patty, Cabot Sliced Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kaiser Roll with Kosher Dill Pickle

Maine Lobster Roll

$42.00Out of stock

Maine Lobster, Mayonnaise, Celery with Lettuce on Golden Toasted Roll

Chicken Salad Wrap

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled Breast of Chicken tossed with Cranberries, Apples, Celery and Mayonnaise - Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Fresh Fish Tacos

$24.00Out of stock

Marinated Fresh Maine Haddock, Pan Seared with Lime Cilantro Slaw, Tomato Salsa with Lime Crème Fraiche - Served in Soft Flour Tortillas

Garden Burger

$21.00

Vegetarian Burger with Mixed Vegetables, Garlic and Spices, Served with Fresh Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Kid's Burger

$16.00

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Dessert Selection

Popover Ala Mode

$14.00

Blueberry Pie

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$14.00

Whole Bean French Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Blueberry Pomegranate Sorbet

$8.00

Coconut Crisp Gelato

$12.00

Strawberry Gelato

$12.00

Cappuccino Chip Gelato

$12.00

Limoncello Torte

$12.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Add-Ons

Add Grilled Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Add Gulf Shrimp

$20.00

Add Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Add Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Add Lobster (Cold)

$26.00Out of stock

Add Lobster (Hot)

$26.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.25

Tonic

$3.25

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Small

$4.00

Pellegrino Large

$6.00

N/A

Iced Tea

$4.00

BB Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Asticou Cocktails

Blueberry Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

Whisky Smash

$16.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Rosemary Paloma

$16.00

Blueberry Mojito

$14.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Seltzer

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

B-52

$12.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Limoncello

$11.00Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini -Gin

$13.50

Martini -Vodka

$13.50

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Spritz

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mocktails

Nojito

$8.00

Mint Tea

$5.00

The Cooler

$8.00

BB Lemonade

$6.00

Draft Beers

Allagash White

$9.00Out of stock

Atlantic Coal Porter

$9.00Out of stock

Non Such Red Ale

$7.00

Lunch IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Mason's Hypster Apocalypse

$9.00Out of stock

Bottled & Canned Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Atlantic Real Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Atlantic Flat Hat

$7.00

Stormalong Cider

$7.00

Mason's Orion IPA

$8.00

White Wine by the Glass

GLS Martin Ray

$11.00

GLS Waipara Sauv Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

GLS St Romedius

$12.00

GLS Kalls Riesling Rabinett

$12.00

GLS Mer Soleil

$12.00

GLS Union Sacre

$12.00

GLS Netzl Gruner

$12.00

GLS Joseph Drouhin

$13.00

GLS Dashwood

$12.00

White Wine by the Bottle

BTL Martin Ray

$38.00

BTL Waipara Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL St Romedius

$40.00

BTL Kalls

$40.00

BTL Mer Soleil

$40.00

BTL Union Sacre

$40.00

BTL Netzl Gruner

$40.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin

$45.00

BTL Il Cavaliere di Bertiolo

$45.00

BTL Weather

$75.00

BTL Joh. Jos. Prum

$75.00

BTL Puligny-Montrachet

$150.00

BTL Dashwood

$40.00

Rose by the Glass

GLS Studio

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Castellar Cava Rose

$13.00

GLS H&B Rose

$14.00

Rose by the Bottle

BTL Studio

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Castellar Cava

$45.00

BTL H&B Rose

$50.00

BTL Zaccagnini Rose

$70.00

Red Wine by the Glass

GLS St Romedius Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Scotto

$12.00

GLS Domaine Bousquet

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Canoe Ridge

$14.00

GLS Dandi Syrah

$14.00

GLS Cotes du Rhone

$15.00Out of stock

GLS Veira de Sousa, Porto

$14.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

BTL St Romedius Red

$40.00

BTL Scotto

$40.00

BTL Domaine Bousquet

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Canoe Ridge

$50.00

BTL Dandi

$50.00

BTL Cotes du Rhone

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau Laplagnotte

$75.00

BTL John Duval Barossa

$85.00

Bubbles by the Glass

GLS Castellar Cava

$13.00

Bubbles by the Bottle

BTL Castellar Cava

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Jacquesson

$125.00

BTL Cinino

$135.00

BTL Moet

$155.00

Banquet Breakfast

Brunch Buffet Menu

$78.00

Persephone's Kiss Mimosa

$12.00

Shaken Brown Sugar Latte

$13.00

Asticou Bloody Mary

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Additional Buffet Items

$22.00

To go boxes

$12.00

Continental breakfast

$18.00

Banquet Lunch

Lobster Popover

$52.00

Lobster Roll

$42.00

Chicken Salad Popover

$28.00

Fish Taco

$24.00

Plated Luncheon Adult

$90.00

Plated Luncheon Child

$45.00

Banquet Dinner

Heirloom tomato bites

$5.00

Mini turkey meatballs

$6.50

Vegetable egg roll

$5.50

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$7.00

Chicken & Waffles

$8.00

Arancini

$5.50

Mini Beef Wellington

$5.75

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$6.25

Mushroom Duxelle

$6.25

Vegan Egg Roll

$135.00

Crab Salad

$180.00

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Tenderloin Crostini

$3.50

Maine Lobster fillo cups

$4.50

Manchego quince tart

$3.60

Rye toast with smoked shrimp

$3.00

Spinach Artichoke Filo Cups

$3.25

Charcuterie board

$50.00

Heirloom tomato & mozzarella bites

$4.75

Coconut chicken skewers

$5.50

Mini beef wellington

$5.75

Scallop wrapped in bacon

$7.25

Vegetarian Egg roll

$5.25

Lobster Wonton

$7.50

Mini crab cakes

$7.50

Gougère, cheese puffs

$4.75

Charcuterie Board

$300.00

Oysters

$4.95

Asticou Waldorf Salad

$10.00

Acadian Salads

$10.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$19.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Green Goddess Salad

$14.00

Tomato Soup

$13.00

Osso Bucco

$48.00

Glazed Salmon

$39.00

Chickpea Cakes

$36.00

Chicken (Vendor)

$30.00

Salmon (Vendor)

$30.00

Chickpea Cakes (Vendor)

$36.00

Chicken Thighs

$36.00

Ahi Tuna

$38.00

Braised Beef Short Rib

$44.00

Horseradish Parmesan Salmon

$30.00

Chicken Involtini

$36.00

Risotto a la Milanese

$30.00

Kid's Meals

$25.00

Risotto (Vendor)

$28.00

Lazy Lobster

$56.00

Sesame Tuna

$38.00Out of stock

Butternut Ravioli

$28.00

Vegan Dish

$28.00

Chicken Marbella

$38.00

Vegetarian Popover

$24.00

Surf And Turf

$65.00

Stuffed Portabella

$48.00

Herb Roasted Chicken

$38.00

Swordfish

$39.00

Risotto

$37.00

Beef Short Rib & Lobster Ravioli

$48.00

Salmon

$39.00

Butternut squash

$30.00

Veggie meal

$35.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Popover Ala Mode

$14.00

Chocolate mousse

$11.00

Chocolate Torte

$14.00

BB Pi

$14.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Torte

$13.00

Amuse Spoons

$5.00

Chocolate Truffles

$1.70

Shortbread lemon bars

$3.50

Chocolate chips

$3.50

Dessert Spoons

$3.50

Brownies

$3.50

Assortment of desserts

$18.00

Caprese Flatbread

$22.00

Beef Sliders

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Three Cheese

$18.00

Hot Damn

$24.00

Meatlover Pizza

$21.00

Greek Pizza

$18.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$18.00

Turkey Sliders

$8.00

Vegan Sliders

$11.00

Assorted Cookies

$14.00

Coffee and Tea Service

$3.00

Banquet Bar

Fixed Price Open Bar House Selection

$66.00

Fixed Price Open Bar Premium Selection

$82.00

Fixed Price Open Bar Reserve Selection

$110.00

Liquor / priced per bottle

$50.00

Beer / priced per can/bottle

$9.00

Extended Bar (half hour)

$20.00

Champagne Toast

$35.00

Draft Beers/priced per drink

$9.00

Reserve Wines/priced per bottle

$55.00

Atlantic Real Ale

$6.00

Atlantic Blueberry Ale

$6.00

Rotating IPA

$6.00

Clausthaler

$7.00

O'Doul's

$6.00

Liberty School

$45.00

Castellar Cava Brut Rose

$45.00

Moet Brut

$55.00

Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

$55.00

Hecht & Bannier Rose

$50.00

Canoe Ridge Merlot

$50.00

Vincent Cremant

$75.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Liquor/priced per drink

$12.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$35.00

Duckhorn, Red Blend

$35.00

Castellar Cava

$35.00

VBT & CW

VBT Breakfast

$13.00

VBT Dinner

$47.00

CW Breakfast

$13.00

CW Lobster Bake

$75.00

Menu Tasting

Menu Tasting

$75.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 Peabody Drive, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Directions

Gallery
Asticou Inn & Restaurant image
Asticou Inn & Restaurant image
Asticou Inn & Restaurant image

