Astro Beer Hall 1306 G ST NW

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bold Rock

$7.00

Capit-Ale

$8.00

Capitol Cuvee

$7.00

City State Cran-Peach

$7.00

Flaming Zombie

$7.00

Goose Island

$7.00

Green City

$9.00

Lager Negra

$9.00

Mama's Pils

$7.00

Michelada

$7.50

Mild Manor

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Old Time Lager

$6.00

Raised by Wolves

$8.00

Truly Berry

$7.00

Vanilla Porter

$8.00

Zinny

$10.00

Bourbon Rail

$7.00

Vodka Rail

$7.00

Rum Rail

$7.00

Gin Rail

$7.00

Tequila Rail

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Mondavi Red

$6.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

$13.50

Crispy Tator Tots topped with a Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Jalapenos, Ranch, Shredded Cheddar and Scallions

Loaded Fries

$13.50

Crispy Steak Fries topped with a Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Jalapenos, Ranch, Shredded Cheddar and Scallions

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

Mac and Cheese, Jalapeños and Bacon coated in Panko Breadcrumbs served with BBQ sauce and Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Hand Breaded with Panko Breadcrumbs served with Comeback Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Tenders with choice of Dipping Sauce served with a side of Tator Tots

Fried Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.25

3 Fried Chicken Sliders with Lettuce, Tomato and Sriracha Mayo served on mini Cheddar Biscuits

Asteroid Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.25

Lettuce, Pickles, Jalapeño Coleslaw, Comeback sauce served on a mini Cheddar Biscuit PICK HEAT LEVEL: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!

BLT Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.50

3 Fried Chicken Sliders with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sriracha Mayo served on mini Cheddar Biscuits

Loaded Nachos

$11.50

Crisp Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Scallions

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, House Made Roasted Tomato Salsa

Wings

$13.50

Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub. PICK HEAT LEVEL: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub. PICK HEAT LEVEL: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!

Chicken

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Tenders with choice of Dipping Sauce served with a side of Tator Tots

2pc Chicken Dark

$7.75

Thigh and Drumstick. No substitutions.

2pc Chicken White

$7.95

Breast and Wing. No substitutions.

4pc Chicken

$15.00

Breast, wing, thigh, and drumstick. No substitutions.

8pc Chicken

$26.00

2 breast, 2 wings, 2 thighs, and 2 drumsticks. No substitutions.

Family Meal

$55.00

8 pieces of classic fried chicken, 4 orders of tots, 4 cheddar biscuits, and 2 small jalapeño coleslaws.

Wings

$13.50

Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub. PICK HEAT LEVEL: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub. PICK HEAT LEVEL: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!

Sandwiches & Other Things

Asteroid Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast with Bib Lettuce, Sliced pickles, Jalapeno coleslaw, Comeback sauce, on a Brioche Bun served with Tator Tots

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Bib Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo with a choice of Bun served with a side of Tator Tots

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Hummus, Iceberg Lettuce, Basil Leaf, Balsamic Vinaigrette in Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla Wrap with side Greek Salad

Fried Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Portobello Mushroom, Lettuce, Tomato, Rosemary Honey Mustard Sauce with a choice of Bun served with a side of Tator Tots

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, choice of Sauce and Bun served with a side of Tator Tots

BYO Astro Smashburger

$15.50

Two 4 ounce Creekstone Farms Grass Fed 100% Black Angus Beef Patties with Bib Lettuce, Tomato and your choice of Add-Ons on Garlic Butter Toasted Brioche Bun served with a side of Tator Tots

BYO Cheesesteak

$16.00

Classic Cheesesteak

$17.00

Grilled Ribeye, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce or Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions served with a side of Tator Tots

Pepper Cheesesteak

$17.50

Grilled Ribeye, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce or Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers, Pickled Banana Peppers served with a side of Tator Tots

Hoagie Cheesesteak

$17.50

Grilled Ribeye, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce or Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayonnaise, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Dill Pickles served with a side of Tator Tots

Chicken Tacos(2)

$9.50

2 Chipotle Marinated Grilled or Fried Chicken Tacos with Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato Salsa, Shredded Cheddar served on Flour Tortillas

Grilled Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Cheddar Cheese and Bacon on a Savory Doughnut Bun served with a side of Tator Tots

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped Iceberg and Bib Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions with Greek Dressing

Desserts

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Chips, Caramel Bits, Sea Salt

Cake Batter Funfetti Cookie

$4.00

Rainbow Sprinkles and White Chocolate

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Hearty Oats, Juicy Dark Raisins, hint of Cinnamon

S'mores Cookie

$4.00

Brown Sugar based, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Cookie with Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Granulated Peanuts and Peanut Butter Cup Center

Vanilla Doughnut

$3.75

Creme Brûlée Doughnut

$4.25

PB&J Doughnut

$4.25

Maple Bacon Doughnut

$4.25Out of stock

Christmas Cookie Doughnut

$4.25

Chocolate S'mores Doughnut

$4.25Out of stock

Red Velvet Doughnut

$4.25

Jelly Doughnut

$4.25

Extras

Cheddar Biscuit

$3.50

Small Jalapeño Coleslaw

$3.25

Small Tater Tots

$3.50

Large Tater Tots

$7.50

Small Spicy Steak Fries

$5.50

Large Spicy Steak Fries

$7.50

Small Cheese Fries

$7.00

Large Cheese Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Sauces

Comeback ($1)

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo ($1)

$1.00

Buffalo ($1)

$1.00

Honey Mustard ($1)

$1.00

Ranch ($1)

$1.00

BBQ ($1)

$1.00

Mayo($)

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Pint Beer

Mild Manor

$8.00

Capitol Cuvee

$7.00

Mama's Pils

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Goose Island

$7.00

City State Cran-Peach

$7.00

Zinny

$10.00

Vanilla Porter

$8.00

Raised by Wolves

$8.00

Flaming Zombie

$7.00

Green City

$9.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Lager Negra

$9.00

Bold Rock

$7.00

Truly Berry

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Old Time Lager

$6.00

Capit-Ale

$8.00

Michelada

$7.50

The Yanks

$11.00

Pitchers

Astro Lab Stout Pitcher

$36.00

BF Vanilla Porter Pitcher

$26.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$22.00

Bold Rock Pitcher

$24.00

Capitol Cider Pitcher

$30.00

City State Sour Pitcher

$30.00

DB Capit-Ale Pitcher

$26.00

Goose Pitcher

$24.00

Green City Pitcher

$30.00

Mama's Pils Pitcher

$20.00

Mild Manor Pitcher

$26.00

Miller Pitcher

$22.00

Monpolio Pitcher

$30.00

Narragansett Pitcher

$20.00

Old Time Pitcher

$20.00

Raised By Wolves Pitcher

$26.00

Truly Pitcher

$24.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Mondavi Red

$6.00

Andre Champagne

$8.25

Martinolles Cremant Sparkling

$13.00

Vodka

Vodka Rail

$7.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Belevedere

$13.00

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Vodka Rail DBL

$14.00

Gin

Gin Rail

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Bourbon Rail

$7.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson's

$13.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio

$14.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

Horintos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Tequila Rail

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Rum

Rum Rail

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$8.00

Cordials

Fernet

$10.00

Licorice 43

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Shouthern Confort

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Di Sarrono

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Tuaca

$8.50

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Rumchata

$8.50

Bailey's

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Cocktails

Afterburner

$13.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Appletini

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Iced Drunken Mocha

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

L.I.T Top

$12.00

L.I.T Well

$10.00

Launchpad

$15.00

Long Island Iced Coffee

$13.00

Mai-Space

$10.00

Manhattan Project

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moon Lander

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Rail Manhattan

$10.00

Rail Margarita

$8.00

Rail Old Fashion

$10.00

Rail Vodka/Red Bull

$13.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Shoot The Moon

$13.00

Space Punch

$9.00

Sputnik

$10.00

Starship

$14.00

Titos/Red Bull

$15.00

White Russian

$9.00

Shooters

B-52

$12.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Choc. Cake

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel Shot

$7.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Tic-Tac

$11.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.50

San Pellegrino Still

$5.50

Side of Bloody Mary Mix

$2.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Coffee

$2.95

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Red Eye

$5.50

Tea Sachets

$3.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1306 G Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

