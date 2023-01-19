Restaurant header imageView gallery

Astro Dogs

500 S Josephine Boyd Street

Greensboro, NC 27403

Korean Corndogs

$5.49

Original K Dog sprinkled with sugar (if you want) and your fav of astro dressing(s)

$5.79

Vegetarian? Yes please, this is the one for you ~chef's kiss~

$5.79

MOST POPULAR: a K Dog with fries all in one, here it is!

$5.79

CANNOT go wrong with the hot cheetos powder + K Dog, a GREAT combination

$5.79

Throwback to eating takis with your friends in middle school + a K Dog, nothing can beat it! (Don’t make your fingers red)

$5.79

THE Ramen, a seasoned and crunchy ramen coating on your K Dog, what else can you ask for?

$5.79

What a taste! making it sweet and greatly paired with your fav dressings.

$5.79

Something Different? Yes, you literally have to try it, it could become your favorite!

$5.79

WHAT? Yep, we got it for you, why regular takis when you can have blue ones!!!

Jarritos

$2.79

These are the perfect pairing to your Kdog, choose your flavor and enjoy!

Water + Sodas

$2.19

Do you prefer water or something different? – Here!

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Astro(nomically good) Korean Corndogs + more for you!

500 S Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

