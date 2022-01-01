Restaurant header imageView gallery
Astro Lab Brewing

175 Reviews

8216 Georgia Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20910

NEW: Harvest 2022 4pk

$18.00

Saison, 7.7% abv. Autumn-copper colored, seasonal saison conditioned on caramelized figs and French oak. Toffee caramel, ripe stone fruit, homemade jam with hints of white pepper. Soft, lush mouthfeel and a dry, complex finish.

Dogtown 4pk

$19.00

West Coast DIPA 8% abv. Brewed with classic west coast hops, along with our signature interpretation of the modern IPA. Huge hoppy dankness on the nose coupled with a bold citrus medley that follows the palate and continues to express sticky hop resin, juicy stone fruits and vibrant citrus zest.

Fresh As 4pk

$18.00

IPA 7.1% abv Fresh in name, Fresh As in nature! This IPA is as fresh and bright as a Spring day. Fruit and tropical juice notes on the nose that follow to the palate with white grape, citrus, passion fruit, and pine flavors. Moderate carbonation leads to a lush finish.

Sidereal Year 4 4pk

$19.00

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 10/29 IPA 6.5% abv Our limited edition anniversary beer hopped with Mosaic Incognito, Galaxy, Nectaron, Freestyle Codename: Peacharine and finished with Phantasm.

Galactic Core 4pk

$18.00

IPA 6.8% Triple dry hopped with Citra and Australian Galaxy, oodles of candied melon, citrus and stone fruit on the nose follow to the palette joined by ripe, juicy peaches, guava and passion fruit. A hint of dank balance on the finish with a moderate carbonation to accentuate mouthfeel and the hop expressiveness.

Card Trick 4pk

$18.00

BLACK IPA 6.5% abv Our collaboration with Round House Theatre celebrating their Holiday production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Phantasm Pils 4pk

$16.00

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP 10/29 PILSNER 5.8% Hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Phantasm brining a massive white wine, fruit forward sensory overload to a traditional Pils backbone.

Crowded Haus 2022 4pk

$16.00

NZ STYLE PILSNER, 5.4% abv We wait for this beer all year! For the 2022 batch of CROWDED HAUS, NZ Style Pilsner we adjusted our grain bill improve the marriage between the malt and the wonderful flavors of our favorite trio of NZ hops - Riwaka, Nelson Sauvin and Motueka - finishing it all with an addition dry hop of Nelson Sauvin. After 8 weeks of fermentation, this beer carbonated naturally making it clean, flavorful and so satisfying! We're going to be drinking this beer all summer!

Eisbachwelle 4pk

$16.00

Eisbachwelle Oak Conditioned Fest style lager Bavaria is known for its storied brewing tradition – not sandy beaches and pristine seas. But even in a landlocked German state, enterprising surfers have found a way to pursue their passion. For forty years, wet suited locals have headed to Eisbachwelle, a man-made standing wave on a river in the middle of Munich. There, less than three miles from the site of the country’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, surfers can be found riding two-feet swells all year long. Our oak-conditioned Festbier pays homage to these innovators, while still honoring the style’s rich legacy. We like to think we’re carving our own wave too.

Zinny 4pk

$17.00

American Dry Stout 6.7% abv Roasted malts, chocolate and coffee flavors dominate in this classic American Dry Stout. The finish is balanced with a moderate bitterness.

Merchandise

Branded Cap - Black

$20.00
Branded Cap - Red/Grey

$20.00
Red Unisex T-Shirt

$20.00
Green Unisex T-Shirt

$20.00
Orange Unisex T-Shirt

$20.00
Red-Black Baseball T-shirt

$20.00
Blue-Grey Baseball T-shirt

$20.00
Navy Blue Sweatshirt

$40.00
Women's Blue Tank

$25.00
Red Baby Onesie

$20.00
Green Baby Onesie

$20.00
Blue Baby Onesie

$20.00
Glass

$7.50
Sunnies

$5.00
Sticker

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 12:00 am
We are a micro-brewery focused on bringing you hop-forward and innovative beers. Online ordering with easy pick up. Enjoy fresh, unique and local flavors.

8216 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

