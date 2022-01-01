Astro Lab Brewing

Eisbachwelle 4pk

$16.00

Eisbachwelle Oak Conditioned Fest style lager Bavaria is known for its storied brewing tradition – not sandy beaches and pristine seas. But even in a landlocked German state, enterprising surfers have found a way to pursue their passion. For forty years, wet suited locals have headed to Eisbachwelle, a man-made standing wave on a river in the middle of Munich. There, less than three miles from the site of the country’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, surfers can be found riding two-feet swells all year long. Our oak-conditioned Festbier pays homage to these innovators, while still honoring the style’s rich legacy. We like to think we’re carving our own wave too.