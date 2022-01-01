Brewpubs & Breweries
Astro Lab Brewing
175 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
We are a micro-brewery focused on bringing you hop-forward and innovative beers. Online ordering with easy pick up. Enjoy fresh, unique and local flavors.
8216 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
