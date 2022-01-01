Breakfast & Brunch
Astronomical Pancake House 5437 Richmond Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5437 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aux Delices - 129 Herman Melville Ave
No Reviews
129 Herman Melville Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsburg
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
More near Williamsburg