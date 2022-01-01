Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Astronomical Pancake House 5437 Richmond Road

review star

No reviews yet

5437 Richmond Road

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Pancakes

Astronomical Pancakes

$9.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

Berry Good Pancakes

$10.95

Strawberry Pancakes

Big Apple Pancakes

$10.95

Apple Pancakes

Peachy Pancakes

$10.95

Peach Pancakes

Mellow Pancakes

$10.95

Blueberry Pancakes

Tropical Pancakes

$10.95

Bananas Pancakes

Fruit Fall Pancakes

$10.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Peaches, Apples

Chocolate Paradise Pancakes

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Little Ones Pancakes

$9.95

10 Buttemilk Silverdollar Pancakes

Georgia's Best Pancakes

$10.95

Pecan Pancakes

Chocolate Insanity Pancakes

$11.95

Two Scoops of Cholcolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, and Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Berrilicious Pancakes

$11.95

Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, and Raspberries

Apple Caramel Pancakes

$11.95

Baked Apples sprinkled with Cinnamon & Drizzled with Caramel

Bacon Pancakes

$11.95

Buttermilk Panckes with Bacon Crumbles in the batter

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$11.95

Cinnamon pancakes topped with cream cheese glaze

Pumpkin Swirl Pancakes

$13.95

Side Pancakes

Side Astronomical P.C

$5.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

Side Berry Good P.C

$5.95

Strawberry Pancakes

Side Big Apple P.C

$5.95

Apple Pancakes

Side Peachy P.C

$5.95

Peach Pancakes

Side Mellow P.C

$5.95

Blueberry Pancakes

Side Tropical P.C

$5.95

Bananas Pancakes

Side Fruit Fall P.C

$6.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Peaches, Apples

Side Chocolate Paradise P.C

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Side Georgia's Best P.C

$6.95

Pecan Pancakes

Side Chocolate Insanity P.C

$7.95

Two Scoops of Cholcolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, and Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Side Berrilicious P.C

$7.95

Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, and Raspberries

Side Apple Caramel P.C

$7.95

Baked Apples sprinkled with Cinnamon & Drizzled with Caramel

Side Bacon P.C

$7.95

Buttermilk Panckes with Bacon Crumbles in the batter

Side Cinnamon Swirl P.C

$7.95

Cinnamon pancakes topped with cream cheese glaze

Birthday Pancake

$5.50

Side Pumpkin Swirl P.C

$8.95

Waffles

Astronomical Waffle

$9.95

Plain Waffle

Berry Good Waffle

$10.95

Strawberry

Big Apple Waffle

$10.95

Apple

Peachy Waffle

$10.95

Peaches

Mellow Waffle

$10.95

Blueberry

Tropical Waffle

$10.95

Bananas

Fruit Fall Waffle

$10.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Peaches, Apples

Chocolate Paradise Waffle

$10.95

Cholcolate Chip

Georgia's Best Waffle

$10.95

Pecan

Gone Country Waffle

$11.95

Chicken & Waffles

Berrilicious Waffle

$11.95

Bacon Cheddar Waffle

$12.95

Apple Caramel Waffle

$12.95

Red Velvet Waffle

$13.95

French Toast

Fruit French Toast

$10.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Peaches, Apples

Plain French Toast

$9.95

1/2 Fruit French Toast

$7.95

1/2 Plain French Toast

$6.95

Stuffed French Toast

$12.95

Eggs

Mr. T

$15.95

10 oz T-Bone Steak

Hungry Man Breakfast

$13.95

2 eggs, Sausage (Link & Patty, VA Ham, Homefries, grits, and one large pancake

2 Eggs & Toast

$8.95

Bacon & Eggs

$9.95

Sausage & Eggs

$9.95

Link or Patty

Ham & Eggs

$9.95

Country or VA

Scrapple & Eggs

$9.95

S.O.S.

$12.95

Corn Beef & Eggs

$10.95

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Cheddar Cheese

Sausage Omelette

$9.95

Ham Omelette

$9.95

Bacon Omelette

$9.95

Spartan (Greek Omelette)

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Feta Cheese

Western Omelette

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Ham

Lite Weight Omelette

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Muchrooms

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

2 Eggs

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

2 Eggs

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

2 Eggs

French Toast Melt

$11.95

Cereals

Special K

$3.95

Raisin Bran

$3.95

Corn Flakes

$3.95

Frosted Flakes

$3.95

Oatmeal

Plain Oatmeal

$3.95

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$3.95

Cinnamon & Spice Oatmeal

$3.95

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$3.95

Sides

Side Eggs (1)

$2.50

Side Eggs (2)

$3.50

Side Home Fries

$4.50

Side Grits

$4.50

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Country Ham

$5.95

Salty

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side VA Ham

$4.95

Large Bowl Fruit

$6.50

Small Bowl Fruit

$4.50

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Scrapple

$4.50

Side Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

Large Bowl S.O.S

$5.95

Small Bowl S.O.S

$4.95

Side Chicken Strips

$4.95

Side Cream Cheese Glaze

$1.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano

House Salad

$8.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

Astro Salad

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Ham

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken

Burgers

Astro Burger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger. All Burgers Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Fries

Hamburger

$9.95

All Burgers Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Fries

Cheeseburger

$10.95

All Burgers Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Fries

Greek Burger

$11.95

Feta and Tzatziki Sauce. All Burgers Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Fries

Sandwiches

Super Star

$10.95

Club Sandwich w/ Bacon, Ham, and Cheese

BLT

$9.95

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

BBQ Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Chicken

Lunch Specials

Fried Chicken

$10.95

4 Pc. Half Spring Chicken. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Basket of Shrimp

$10.95

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Gyro Platter

$10.95

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Kid's Menu

Penelope's Choice

$5.95

5 Silver Dollar Pancakes

Yanni's Favorite

$6.95

10 Silver Dollar Pancakes

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with Fries

Kids 2 Eggs, Homefries, & Toast

$6.95

Elias Combo

$6.95

1 Egg, 1 Bacon, 1 Sausage Link, & Homefries

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served w/ Fries

Penelope's Choice (Adult)

$6.95

Elias Combo (Adult)

$7.95

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$7.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mr Pibb

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

V8

$2.95

Monster

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Water

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Large Orange Juice

$5.50

Large Apple Juice

$5.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Large Milk

$5.50

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Large V8

$5.50

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Vanilla Shake

$6.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5437 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Astronomical Pancake House image
Astronomical Pancake House image

