Asuka 2101 S. Main St.
No reviews yet
2101 S. Main St. STE 104
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Salads
Entrees
Hibachi
Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Hibachi Combo of Two
Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Kuroi Chickin
Deep fried white meat chicken tossed in a mildly-spicy sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with steamed or fried rice.
Yakisoba
Stir-fried egg noodles with selected vegetables
Yakisoba Combo of Two
Stir-fried egg noodles with selected vegetables
Undon Noodle Soup
Udon is a hot, tick-noodle soup in a mildly-flavored broth and selected vegetables. Choose From: Tempura, Seafood or Kamaboko (Fishcake),
Spicy Noodle Set
Ramen style noodles in a spicy broth with gyoza and egg. Accompanied with an 8-piece California roll.
Beef Ramen Noodle Dinner
Japanese style non-spicy noodle in a beef broth with gyoza and egg*. Accompanied with steamed rice.
Yaki Udon
Thick noodles stir-fried with selected vegetables in a sweet soy-based sauce.
Yaki Udon Combo of Two
Thick noodles stir-fried with selected vegetables in a sweet soy-based sauce.
Bento
Your Choice of: Teriyaki Chicken, Teriyaki Steak, Seafood Tempura, Grilled Salmon, Grilled Eel, Kuroi Chikin, Yakiniku (Bulgogi). Served with miso soup, salad, Chef's choice of side dishes, tempura, and your choice of one Uramaki.
Yakiniku Dinner
One pound of thin sliced marinated ribeye (Bulgogi) grilled with yellow and green onions! Served on a sizzling platter. Recommended with steamed rice.
Meibutsu Rolls
Bang Bang Shrimp
Soft shell crab, crab salad, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna and shrimp. Wasabi mayo, yum-yum and eel sauce with crunch, masago and green onion.
Diablo
Soft shell crab, spicy crab salad, jalapeño, ebi and avocado. Topped with steak. Eel and Diablo hot sauce. *Warning* This roll is extremely spicy! Please use best judgement when ordering. Not responsible for adverse reactions.
Drunken Samurai
Tuna, salmon, red snapper, kani,ebi, jalapeño, cucumber, avovado and cream cheese. Deep fired. Topped with spicy crab salad and black tobiko. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Geisha
Tuna Lovers! Tuns, avocado and crab salad. Topped with tuna and white fish. Dusted with shichmi and garnished with fresh onion and wasabi tobiko. Spicy mayo sauce. Served with side ponzu dipping sauce.
Green Dragon
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, ebi, kani, and pineapple. Topped with avocado crunch and masago. Mango and spicy sauce.
Hiroshima
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, ebi, red snapper and cucumber. Wrapped with tuna and avocado. Topped with house spicy crab-shrimp salad, black and aka tobiko. Wasabi mayo, eel and spicy sauce.
Krusty Krab
Soft shell crab, lobster salad, jalapeno and cucumber. Topped with tempura kani stick, fresh chopped wasabi, tempura crunch and onion crunch. Garnished with masago and green onion. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Midoriroll
Yellowtail, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Topped with avocado, crunch and aka tobiko. Avo-aioli and mango sauce.
Red Dragon
Tempura salmon, spicy crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tuna, ebi, avocado, black tobiko and sesame seeds. Spicy mayo and spicy sauce.
Rising Sun
Yellowtail, spicy tuna, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lobster salad and green onion. Spicy mayo, eel and spicy sauce.
Sakura
Shrimp tempura, tuna, and avocado. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with sliced onion, house pineapple sauce and aka tobiko. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Sashimi Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with mixed chopped sashimi, crunch and masago. Spicy mayo, eel and spicy sauce.
Volcano
Asuka's renowned flaming roll! Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado. Deep fried. Topped with our house spicy crab-shrimp salad. Spicy mayo and eel sauce. *Warning* this roll is served Flambeau! Flames MUST expire before consuming. Occasional sparks. Platter will remain hot. Please use best judgement when ordering. Patron assumes responsibility. Flambeau dine-in only
White Dragon
Baked eel, shrimp tempura, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with red snapper, avocado an green onion. Eel, wasabi mayo and spicy sauce.
Specialty Rolls
Alaska
Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with salmon and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Crazy Crab
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with shredded kani. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.
Crunch Munch
Crab salad and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Sweet chili sauce.
Cukani
No Rice. Tuna, salmon, kani, crab salad, masago and avocado. Wrapped with cucumber. Sweet vinegar sauce.
Dae's Talk
Crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tempura eel and green onion. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce
Double Trouble
Shrimp tempura, salmon, kani, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna and white fish.
Dragon
Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with baked eel and avocado. Eel and spicy sauce.
Firecracker
Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fireman Special
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with tuna and jalapeño. Spicy mayo and spicy sauce.
Happy Vegan
Cilantro, bell peppers, pineapple, seaweed salad. Topped with avocado and mango. Wasabi mayo and mango sauce.
Hawaiian
No Rice. Red pepper, pineapple, mango, avocado, tuna, salmon, ebi, and red snapper. Wrapped in cucumber. Topped with aka tobiko. Sweet chili, mango, wasabi mayo, and sweet vinegar sauce.
Infused TNT
Tempura kani, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Ninja
Tuna, shrimp tempura, salmon, kani, avocado topped with baked eel and jalapeño. Spicy mayo, eel, and spicy sauce.
Piano
Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with avocado. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
Punk Rock
Crab salad, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Topped with spicy tuna and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rainbow
Kani, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with avocado and four types of fresh fish. No Sauce.
Red Neck Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeño. wrapped with bacon. Topped with thin sliced onions, green and red peppers. Sweet chili, spicy mayo, eel, and spicy sauce.
RTP
Shrimp tempura, avocado and lobster salad. Topped with salmon, tempura crunch, masago and green onion. Spicy mayo sauce.
Samurai
Tuna, salmon, red snapper, ebi, kani, cucumber and avocado. Topped with black tobiko. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Screaming O
Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with seared tuna and green onion. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Masago
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cucumber and avocado. Topped with masago. Eel sauce.
Smokey Mountain
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and spicy crab salad. Topped with ebi and crunch. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
Snap Dragon
Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with ebi, mango and crunch. Mango and eel sauce.
Spicy Jack
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with crab salad. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.
Spider
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avo and crab salad. Topped with masago and eel sauce.
Sumo
Tempura soft shell crab, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tempura salmon and green onion. Spicy mayo sauce.
Super Shrimp Crunch
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and crab salad. Topped with seared shrimp and crunch. Eel sauce.
Surf and Turf
Crab salad, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with steak. Eel sauce.
White Tiger
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and jalapeño. Topped with white fish, red snapper and onion crunch. Spicy may and eel sauce.
Yum Yum
Tuna, salmon, red snapper, kani, acovado and cucumber. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.
Regular Rolls
California
Chicken Cali
Eel Cali
Japanese Veggie Roll
Kani Cali
Lobster Masago Roll
New York Roll
Phili Roll
Salmon Cali Masago
Shrimp Cali
Spicy Cali
Spicy Tuna Cali
Spicy Tuna Crunch
Tuna Cali
Avocado Maki
Cucumber Maki
Jalapeno Maki
Kani Maki
Salmon Maki
Tuna Maki
Yellowtail Maki
Spicy tuna Maki
Eel Maki
Nigiri & Sashimi
Baby Octopus
Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)
Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)
Crab Stick (Kani)
Egg Omelet (Tamago)
Flying Fish Roe
Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)
Ikasansai
Lobster Salad
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Red Snapper
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe
Scallop (Hotategai)
Seared Salmon
Seared Yellowtail
Seaweed Salad (Hayashi Wakame)
Smoked Salmon (Kunsei-Sake)
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy Tuna
Squid (Ika)
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
Uni (Sea Urchin)
White Tuna (Escolar)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Salmon Nigiri Flight
6pc salmon nigiri plate.
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri Flight
6pc tuna nigiri plate
Eel Nigiri Flight
6pc eel nigri plate.
House Salmon Nigiri Flight
6pc Salmon nigiri plate topped with our house pineapple sauce and onion.
Chef's Nigiri Flight
6pc chef's choice nigiri plate
Salmon Don
Salmon sashimi over sushi rice.
Tuna Don
Tuna sashimi over sushi rice.
Spicy Chirashi Don
Rice, assorted greens, ikasansai, seaweed salad, onion crunch, masago, and chopped sashimi. Topped with our special spicy sashimi sauce and spicy mayo. A large Korean style poke bowl.
Chirashi Don
Mixed sashimi over sushi rice.
Eel Don
Eel sashimi over sushi rice.
Chisai (8pcs)
8pc Chef's choice sashimi
Naka (14pcs)
14pc Chef's choice sashimi
Oki (20pcs)
20pc Chef's choice sashimi
Boats and Party Packs
Sashimi Boat (28pcs)
28 pieces of chef's choice sashimi.
Love Boat
Your choice of 3 specialty rolls and 2 regular rolls, chef's choice of 6 pc nigiri and 6 pc sashimi.
Samurai Boat
Your choice of 4 specialty rolls and 2 regular rolls, chef's choice of 8pc nigiri and 8 pc sashimi.
Asuka Boat
Your choice of 6 specialty rolls, 3 regular rolls, 1 sushi tower, and chef's choice of 10 pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi. Whatever floats your boat!
Asuka Party Pack
Mix and match 7 meibutsu or specialty rolls, in addition to 6 savory regular rolls. Let the good times roll!
Kids Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Asuka is a veteran-owned and operated full service Japanese restaurant located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. We offer a large variety of Sushi, Regular and Specialty Rolls as well as Asian-themed entrees. We are proud to be part of this great community, and hope you come to see us at Asuka where sushi is "More Better".
2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest, NC 27587