Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Asuka 2101 S. Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

2101 S. Main St. STE 104

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi
Crab Rangoon
California

Starters

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Calamari

$9.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Edamame

$5.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Hmachi Kama

$9.00

Sake Kama

$7.00

Spicy Gyoza

$7.00

Spring Roll

$5.00

Sushi Tower

Tamaki (Single)

$6.00

Tamaki (Combo)

$15.00

Tempura

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Miso Soup

Kimchi

$3.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Lobster Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Ikasansai Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Hibachi

Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Hibachi Combo of Two

$21.00

Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Kuroi Chickin

$16.00

Deep fried white meat chicken tossed in a mildly-spicy sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with steamed or fried rice.

Yakisoba

Stir-fried egg noodles with selected vegetables

Yakisoba Combo of Two

$18.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with selected vegetables

Undon Noodle Soup

$14.00

Udon is a hot, tick-noodle soup in a mildly-flavored broth and selected vegetables. Choose From: Tempura, Seafood or Kamaboko (Fishcake),

Spicy Noodle Set

Ramen style noodles in a spicy broth with gyoza and egg. Accompanied with an 8-piece California roll.

Beef Ramen Noodle Dinner

$16.00

Japanese style non-spicy noodle in a beef broth with gyoza and egg*. Accompanied with steamed rice.

Yaki Udon

Thick noodles stir-fried with selected vegetables in a sweet soy-based sauce.

Yaki Udon Combo of Two

$20.00

Thick noodles stir-fried with selected vegetables in a sweet soy-based sauce.

Bento

$21.00

Your Choice of: Teriyaki Chicken, Teriyaki Steak, Seafood Tempura, Grilled Salmon, Grilled Eel, Kuroi Chikin, Yakiniku (Bulgogi). Served with miso soup, salad, Chef's choice of side dishes, tempura, and your choice of one Uramaki.

Yakiniku Dinner

$19.00

One pound of thin sliced marinated ribeye (Bulgogi) grilled with yellow and green onions! Served on a sizzling platter. Recommended with steamed rice.

Meibutsu Rolls

Asuka's Signature Rolls. (No exchanges or refunds on modified rolls)

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Soft shell crab, crab salad, cucumber and avocado.  Topped with spicy tuna and shrimp.  Wasabi mayo, yum-yum and eel sauce with crunch, masago and green onion.

Diablo

$13.00

Soft shell crab, spicy crab salad, jalapeño, ebi and avocado. Topped with steak. Eel and Diablo hot sauce. *Warning* This roll is extremely spicy! Please use best judgement when ordering. Not responsible for adverse reactions.

Drunken Samurai

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, red snapper, kani,ebi, jalapeño, cucumber, avovado and cream cheese. Deep fired. Topped with spicy crab salad and black tobiko. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Geisha

$13.00

Tuna Lovers! Tuns, avocado and crab salad. Topped with tuna and white fish. Dusted with shichmi and garnished with fresh onion and wasabi tobiko. Spicy mayo sauce. Served with side ponzu dipping sauce.

Green Dragon

$13.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, ebi, kani, and pineapple.  Topped with avocado crunch and masago.  Mango and spicy sauce.

Hiroshima

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, ebi, red snapper and cucumber. Wrapped with tuna and avocado. Topped with house spicy crab-shrimp salad, black and aka tobiko. Wasabi mayo, eel and spicy sauce.

Krusty Krab

$16.00

Soft shell crab, lobster salad, jalapeno and cucumber.  Topped with tempura kani stick, fresh chopped wasabi, tempura crunch and onion crunch.  Garnished with masago and green onion.  Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Midoriroll

$17.00

Yellowtail, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño.  Topped with avocado, crunch and aka tobiko.  Avo-aioli and mango sauce.

Red Dragon

$13.00

Tempura salmon, spicy crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tuna, ebi, avocado, black tobiko and sesame seeds. Spicy mayo and spicy sauce.

Rising Sun

$13.00

Yellowtail, spicy tuna, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lobster salad and green onion. Spicy mayo, eel and spicy sauce.

Sakura

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, and avocado.  Wrapped with salmon.  Topped with sliced onion, house pineapple sauce and aka tobiko.  Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Spicy Sashimi Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with mixed chopped sashimi, crunch and masago. Spicy mayo, eel and spicy sauce.

Volcano

$14.00

Asuka's renowned flaming roll! Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado. Deep fried. Topped with our house spicy crab-shrimp salad. Spicy mayo and eel sauce. *Warning* this roll is served Flambeau! Flames MUST expire before consuming. Occasional sparks. Platter will remain hot. Please use best judgement when ordering. Patron assumes responsibility. Flambeau dine-in only

White Dragon

$13.00

Baked eel, shrimp tempura, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with red snapper, avocado an green onion. Eel, wasabi mayo and spicy sauce.

Specialty Rolls

Alaska

$10.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with salmon and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Crazy Crab

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with shredded kani. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.

Crunch Munch

$9.00

Crab salad and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Sweet chili sauce.

Cukani

$11.00

No Rice. Tuna, salmon, kani, crab salad, masago and avocado. Wrapped with cucumber. Sweet vinegar sauce.

Dae's Talk

$10.00

Crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tempura eel and green onion. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Double Trouble

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon, kani, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna and white fish.

Dragon

$12.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with baked eel and avocado. Eel and spicy sauce.

Firecracker

$9.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Fireman Special

$9.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with tuna and jalapeño. Spicy mayo and spicy sauce.

Happy Vegan

$10.00

Cilantro, bell peppers, pineapple, seaweed salad. Topped with avocado and mango. Wasabi mayo and mango sauce.

Hawaiian

$12.00

No Rice. Red pepper, pineapple, mango, avocado, tuna, salmon, ebi, and red snapper. Wrapped in cucumber. Topped with aka tobiko. Sweet chili, mango, wasabi mayo, and sweet vinegar sauce.

Infused TNT

$9.00

Tempura kani, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Ninja

$12.00

Tuna, shrimp tempura, salmon, kani, avocado topped with baked eel and jalapeño. Spicy mayo, eel, and spicy sauce.

Piano

$10.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with avocado. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Punk Rock

$12.00

Crab salad, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Topped with spicy tuna and onion crunch. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Rainbow

$10.00

Kani, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with avocado and four types of fresh fish. No Sauce.

Red Neck Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeño. wrapped with bacon. Topped with thin sliced onions, green and red peppers. Sweet chili, spicy mayo, eel, and spicy sauce.

RTP

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and lobster salad.  Topped with salmon, tempura crunch, masago and green onion.  Spicy mayo sauce.

Samurai

$10.00

Tuna, salmon, red snapper, ebi, kani, cucumber and avocado. Topped with black tobiko. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Screaming O

$9.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with seared tuna and green onion. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Masago

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cucumber and avocado. Topped with masago. Eel sauce.

Smokey Mountain

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and spicy crab salad. Topped with ebi and crunch. Wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Snap Dragon

$10.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with ebi, mango and crunch. Mango and eel sauce.

Spicy Jack

$9.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with crab salad. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.

Spider

$9.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avo and crab salad. Topped with masago and eel sauce.

Sumo

$10.00

Tempura soft shell crab, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with tempura salmon and green onion. Spicy mayo sauce.

Super Shrimp Crunch

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and crab salad.  Topped with seared shrimp and crunch.  Eel sauce.

Surf and Turf

$9.00

Crab salad, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Topped with steak. Eel sauce.

White Tiger

$10.00

Spicy tuna, yellowtail and jalapeño. Topped with white fish, red snapper and onion crunch. Spicy may and eel sauce.

Yum Yum

$9.00

Tuna, salmon, red snapper, kani, acovado and cucumber. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.

Regular Rolls

Adding items to Maki rolls will result in Hosomaki (Rice outside w/ sesame seeds.) No refund or exchanges on modified sushi.

California

$6.50

Chicken Cali

$6.50

Eel Cali

$7.50

Japanese Veggie Roll

$5.00

Kani Cali

$5.50

Lobster Masago Roll

$7.50

New York Roll

$6.50

Phili Roll

$6.50

Salmon Cali Masago

$7.00

Shrimp Cali

$6.00

Spicy Cali

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Cali

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$6.50

Tuna Cali

$6.50

Avocado Maki

$4.50

Cucumber Maki

$4.00

Jalapeno Maki

$4.00

Kani Maki

$4.50

Salmon Maki

$5.50

Tuna Maki

$5.50

Yellowtail Maki

$6.00

Spicy tuna Maki

$6.00

Eel Maki

$6.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Baby Octopus

$4.50Out of stock

Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.00

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

Ikasansai

$4.50

Lobster Salad

$4.50

Mackerel (Saba)

$4.00

Octopus (Tako)

$5.00

Red Snapper

$4.00

Salmon (Sake)

$5.00

Salmon Roe

$7.00

Scallop (Hotategai)

$5.50

Seared Salmon

$5.50

Seared Yellowtail

$6.50

Seaweed Salad (Hayashi Wakame)

$4.00

Smoked Salmon (Kunsei-Sake)

$6.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$4.50

Spicy Tuna

$4.50

Squid (Ika)

$5.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$4.50

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$13.00

White Tuna (Escolar)

$5.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri Flight

$14.00

6pc salmon nigiri plate.

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri Flight

$15.00

6pc tuna nigiri plate

Eel Nigiri Flight

$15.00

6pc eel nigri plate.

House Salmon Nigiri Flight

$16.00

6pc Salmon nigiri plate topped with our house pineapple sauce and onion.

Chef's Nigiri Flight

$17.00

6pc chef's choice nigiri plate

Salmon Don

$19.00

Salmon sashimi over sushi rice.

Tuna Don

$19.00

Tuna sashimi over sushi rice.

Spicy Chirashi Don

$21.00

Rice, assorted greens, ikasansai, seaweed salad, onion crunch, masago, and chopped sashimi. Topped with our special spicy sashimi sauce and spicy mayo. A large Korean style poke bowl.

Chirashi Don

$21.00

Mixed sashimi over sushi rice.

Eel Don

$23.00

Eel sashimi over sushi rice.

Chisai (8pcs)

$18.00

8pc Chef's choice sashimi

Naka (14pcs)

$32.00

14pc Chef's choice sashimi

Oki (20pcs)

$46.00

20pc Chef's choice sashimi

Boats and Party Packs

Sashimi Boat (28pcs)

$69.00

28 pieces of chef's choice sashimi.

Love Boat

$89.00

Your choice of 3 specialty rolls and 2 regular rolls, chef's choice of 6 pc nigiri and 6 pc sashimi.

Samurai Boat

$105.00

Your choice of 4 specialty rolls and 2 regular rolls, chef's choice of 8pc nigiri and 8 pc sashimi.

Asuka Boat

$155.00

Your choice of 6 specialty rolls, 3 regular rolls, 1 sushi tower, and chef's choice of 10 pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi. Whatever floats your boat!

Asuka Party Pack

$155.00

Mix and match 7 meibutsu or specialty rolls, in addition to 6 savory regular rolls. Let the good times roll!

Kids Meal

12 and under, please! All kids protein choices will be cooked thoroughly.

Kids Hibachi

Kids portion hibachi with your choice of fried or steamed rice.

Kids Sushi

Chicken or veggie tempura roll cut in kid sized pieces.

Kids Fried Chicken

$6.50

Fried chicken bites served with fries and ketchup

Sides

Kitchen

Sushi Bar

House Ginger Dressing

Sauces; Sushi (2oz)

Sauces; Kitchen (2oz)

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

Rotating

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asuka is a veteran-owned and operated full service Japanese restaurant located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. We offer a large variety of Sushi, Regular and Specialty Rolls as well as Asian-themed entrees. We are proud to be part of this great community, and hope you come to see us at Asuka where sushi is "More Better".

Location

2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Asuka image
Asuka image

