ASWX - Exchange,West End 1000 White Street, SW, Suite A

Druid Hill Irish-Style Triple Pot Still Whiskey Experience

$47.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Druid Hill Triple Pot Still Whiskey bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Druid Hill Triple Pot Still Whiskey, our Irish-Style Whiskey that we triple-distill in the Irish tradition using 30% unmalted barley and 70% malted barley from a 6th Generation Family Farm in County, Louth, Ireland, just north of Dublin. The name is a nod to both the Celtic priests of Irish yore, and to the oak-lined Atlanta neighborhood just around the corner from their distillery. Double Gold Medal, San Fransciso World Spirits Competition, 2021. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting