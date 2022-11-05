ASWX - Exchange,West End 1000 White Street, SW, Suite A

  • Home
Order Again

3/4 oz Pour

Bustletown Vodka Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Druid Hill Irish Style Whiskey Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Duality Double Malt Whiskey Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Duality Cask Strength Double Malt Whiskey Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Fiddler Soloist Bourbon Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Fiddler Unison Bourbon Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Resurgens Rye Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Tire Fire Single Malt Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Winterville Gin Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

The Crossing Quad Malt Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

Space Hide Sherry Cask (Scotch Trooper) - 3/4 oz

$10.00

Space Hide Port Cask - 3/4 oz

$7.50

Optic Promise Tasting Pour

$5.00

Tire Fire Rum Cask Tasting Pour

$5.00

Chin Music Tasting Pour

$10.00

Amburana Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

RED X Tasting Pour - 3/4 oz

$5.00

1.5 oz Pour

Bustletown Vodka Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Druid Hill Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Duality Cask Strength Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Duality Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Fiddler Soloist Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Fiddler Unison Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Resurgens Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

The Crossing Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Tire Fire Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Winterville Gin Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Maris Otter Cask Strength Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$15.00

Space Hide Sherry Cask (Scotch Trooper) - 1.5 oz

$20.00

Space Hide Port Cask - 1.5 oz

$15.00

Tire Fire Rum Cask Straight Pour

$10.00

Optic Promise Straight Pour

$10.00

Chin Music Straight Pour

$20.00

Amburana Straight Pour - 1.5 oz

$10.00

Featured Cocktails

Old Fashioned Fiddler

$10.00

Lavender Menace

$10.00

Southern Mule

$10.00

Pomegranate Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice OF

$10.00

The Birdwatcher

$10.00

Storm King

$10.00

Burning Fiddle

$10.00

Cocktails

Bustletown Cocktail

$10.00

Duality Double Malt Cocktail

$10.00

Fiddler Unison Cocktail

$10.00

Fiddler Soloist Cocktail

$10.00

Resurgens Rye Cocktail

$10.00

Tire Fire Single Malt Cocktail

$10.00

Winterville Gin Cocktail

$10.00

Cask Strength Cocktail

$15.00

Slushies

Bourbon & Coke

$12.00

Cherry Limeade

$12.00

Frozen Mule

$12.00

Slushie of the Week

$12.00

Slushtail

$18.00

Flights

Regular Spirit Flight (4)

$18.00

Charcuterie & Cheese

Rosemary Georgia Sourdough Crackers

$6.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Georgia Sourdough Crackers

$6.00

Cheddar Georgia Sourdough Crackers

$6.00

Everything Georgia Sourdough Crackers

$6.00

Olives (Castelvetrano)

$5.00Out of stock

Black Truffle Mustard Seed Spotted Trotter Charcuterie

$8.00

Genoa Spotted Trotter Charcuterie

$8.00

Georgia Blue Gold Spotted Trotter Charcuterie

$8.00

Lomo Spotted Trotter Charcuturie

$8.00

Sweet Grass Dairy Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Walnuts Carmelized

$6.00

Cheese (Black Pepper)

$7.00

Cheese (Seahive)

$7.00

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Chocolate

Uganda Chocolate Xocolatl

$10.00

Love and Happiness Chocolate Xocolatl

$10.00

Nicaragua Chocolate Xocolatl

$10.00

Tanzania Chocolate Xocolatl

$10.00

Sampler Pack Chocolate Xocolatl

$15.00

Snacks

King Of Pops

$3.00

King Of Pups

$2.00

Zapps

$2.00

King Of Pops

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Bottled Spirits

Bustletown Vodka

$22.00

Winterville Gin

$32.00

Fiddler Unison Bourbon

$44.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Fiddler Unison Bourbon bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Fiddler Unison Bourbon that has the complexity you'd expect from a marriage of bourbons distilled using two entirely different methods. We've married a foraged high-wheat bourbon with stocks of our own bourbon, distilled on our Scottish-style copper pot stills in the heart of Atlanta, with an especially high malt content. Silver Medal at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure we don't have

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Cask Strength

$85.00

Resurgens Rye

$50.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Resurgens Rye bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Resurgens Rye, an Appalachian-style rye that we distill from 100% malted rye (with a touch of chocolate malted rye for good measure), to create a flavorful whiskey that showcases rye’s full potential. Silver Medal at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting ti

Duality Double Malt Whiskey

$60.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Duality Double Malt bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Duality Double Malt (GA's 1st-Ever Double Gold Whiskey!), the world’s first whiskey of its kind, fermenting two malted grains - barley & rye - in the same vessel before distilling them together and maturing them in charred oak casks for a whiskey with the depth of bourbon, the robustness of rye, and the complexity of single malt whiskey. Double Gold at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure w

Duality Double Malt Cask Strength

$80.00

Fiddler Soloist Straight Bourbon

$64.00

Distiller's Select Barrel - The 1st Straight Bourbon Distilled in Atlanta History returns September 15, with the first bottling of Fiddler Soloist in 2020. A masterpiece in its own right, Master Distiller Justin Manglitz double-distilled Fiddler Soloist on our Vendome copper pot stills, then aged it in a combination of new, char 3 and 4 American white oak barrels before bottling it at 100 proof. Batch 1 secured a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and sold out quickly, and Batch 2 promises to deliver deliciousness with every sip. This is for pickup from our to-go table, and includes a tour down our hallway to see our production operation if interested. (Masks are required.) Tour times are Saturdays at 1:30 and 4pm. Please email hallie@aswdistillery.com to reserve a tour slot.

Tire Fire

$64.00Out of stock

Tire Fire Cask Strength

$75.00Out of stock

Druid Hill Irish Style Whiskey

$64.00Out of stock

Maris Otter Cask Strength

$300.00Out of stock

Named the World's Best Craft Whiskey at this year's prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Chin Music Release 1

$105.00Out of stock

Tire Fire Rum Cask

$75.00Out of stock

The Crossing / TGK

$50.00

Drambino Size Sampler Pack

$38.00

Fiddler Unison, Resurgens Rye, Duality Double Malt, and Tire Fire x 100ml

Drambino (Bustletown)

$11.00

Drambino (Winterville)

$11.00

Fiddler Glory Glory Batch 1

$100.00Out of stock

White/Blue Fiddler Custom Label Heartwood

$47.00

Custom or College Football Colors

White /Gray Fiddler Custom Label Heartwood

$47.00

Custom or College Football Colors

Green Fiddler Custom Label Fiddler Heartwood

$47.00

Custom or College Football Colors

Glory Glory Batch 3

$100.00Out of stock

Optic Promise

$80.00

Space Hide Sherry Cask Strength (Scotch Trooper)

$150.00Out of stock

Space Hide Port Cask Strength

$80.00Out of stock

Amburana Batch 2

$85.00

Drambino (Fiddler)

$10.00

RED X Single Malt

$80.00

Beverages - Non Alc

Coke / Sprite

$2.75

Dasani

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Plain Montane Sparkling Water

$2.00

Cucumber Lime Montane Sparkling Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Peach Montane Sparkling Water

$2.00

Honeysuckle Lemon Montane Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

FeverTree Ginger Beer

$2.00

Barrels

Regular ASW Minature 5L Oak Barrels

$140.00

ASW miniature oak barrels in 3 Liter and 5 Liter options, with stand and dispensing spout for enjoying after aging your American Spirit Whiskey or barrel-aged cocktails.

Regular ASW Miniature 3L Oak Barrels

$120.00

53 Gallon (36" tall) Furniture Barrels

$150.00

30 Gallon (28" tall) Furniture Barrels

$125.00

Wedding Barrel 15 Gal

$250.00

15 Gallon Barrel with private tour for up to 10.

Pets

Crew Lala Collar

$34.00

Glassware

Glencairn ASW Mixer Glass

$14.00

Glencairn Glass ASW

$12.00

Glencairn Glass Blank

$10.00

The official whiskey tasting glass employed by distilleries the world over to observe the nuances of this fine spirit Made of fine European crystal

Hats

Navy ASW Trucker Hat Navy

$15.00

Royal Blue ASW Trucker Hat Royal Blue

$15.00

Gray Fiddler Snap Back Gray Trucker Hat

$22.00

Red Fiddler Snap Back Trucker Hat

$22.00

T-Shirts

Atlantas Finest T-shirt

$15.00+

Bustletown T-Shirt

$15.00+

Fiddler T-Shirt

$15.00+

Resurgens Ryes Up T-Shirt

$15.00+

American Spirit Whiskey Gray Old School T-Shirt

$20.00+

American Spirit Whiskey Navy Old School T-Shirt

$20.00+

ASWX Whiskey Exchange T-Shirt

$15.00+

Atlanta's Finest Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Whiskey Nerd T-Shirt

$15.00+

Gifting

ASW Two Bottle Wooden Presentation Box

$30.00

ASW One Bottle Wooden Presentation Box

$20.00Out of stock

Barware/Housewares

Call Me Old Fashioned Glass

$10.00

Drink Happy Thoughts Glass

$10.00

Make it a Double Glass

$10.00

Smile There's Whiskey Glass

$10.00

Whiskey Business Glass

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Copper Mule Mug

$22.50

Special

Private Guided Tasting

$65.00

Upside Down No Food

$15.00

Upside Down With Food

$25.00

Online Experiences (Formerly AAA Tours)

5 Token Sample Tasting Experience at the Exchange

$25.00

With the 5 Token Sample Tour Experience, you'll receive: Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the 5 Token Sample Tour Experience, you'll receive: One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 5 tokens tickets towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

5 Token Sample Tour Experience

$25.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the 5 Token Sample Tour Experience, you'll receive: -One distillery tour during our public tour hours -5 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tickets each) Join us Thursday 4:30-7pm, Friday 4:30-8pm OR Saturday 12-5pm at 199 Armour Drive, Suite C. (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/aswdistillery to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.) View less

Armour & Oak Apple Brandy Experience

$52.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Armour & Oak Apple Brandy bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Armour & Oak, Atlanta's first and only apple brandy. Armour & Oak is a Georgia orchard apple brandy, made from 100% Mercier Orchards apples, out of Blue Ridge, Georgia. One distillery tour during our public tour hours 3 tickets towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tickets each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/aswdistillery to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Burns Night Single Malt Whiskey Experience

$53.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Ameireaganach Single Malt Whiskey bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Ameireaganach Single Malt, a series of limited single malts with rotating mash bills & finishing methods to showcase the immense differences that methods & materials can have on a whiskey. Release 1 (Huddled Mashes): Gold Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2019. One distillery tour during our public tour hours 3 tickets towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tickets each) Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Custom Label Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Private Barrel Experience

$47.00

Drambino Sampler Pack Experience (4x100ml bottles)

$35.00

One (1) 100ml bottle of each whiskey in our core lineup: Fiddler Unison Bourbon Resurgens Rye Duality Double Malt Tire Fire Heavily Peated Single Malt Plus a whiskey tasting notes wheel that includes a link to a prerecorded tasting of said whiskies. To be picked up at our distillery, 199 Armour Drive, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30324.

Drambino Sampler Pack Experience (4x100ml bottles)

$50.00

Druid Hill Irish-Style Triple Pot Still Whiskey Experience

$47.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Druid Hill Triple Pot Still Whiskey bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Druid Hill Triple Pot Still Whiskey, our Irish-Style Whiskey that we triple-distill in the Irish tradition using 30% unmalted barley and 70% malted barley from a 6th Generation Family Farm in County, Louth, Ireland, just north of Dublin. The name is a nod to both the Celtic priests of Irish yore, and to the oak-lined Atlanta neighborhood just around the corner from their distillery. Double Gold Medal, San Fransciso World Spirits Competition, 2021. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting

Duality Double Malt Whiskey Experience

$47.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Duality Double Malt bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Duality Double Malt (GA's 1st-Ever Double Gold Whiskey!), the world’s first whiskey of its kind, fermenting two malted grains - barley & rye - in the same vessel before distilling them together and maturing them in charred oak casks for a whiskey with the depth of bourbon, the robustness of rye, and the complexity of single malt whiskey. Double Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2018. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Bourbon Experience

$72.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Fiddler Cask Strength GA Heartwood Bourbon bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Fiddler Cask Strength GA Heartwood Bourbon finished on staves of Georgia oak that our Head Distiller harvested and hand-charred. Gold Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2018, 2021. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Fiddler Soloist Straight Bourbon Bottle Experience

$47.00

[ FOR PICKUP AFTER SEPTEMBER 15 ] The 1st Straight Bourbon Distilled in Atlanta History returns September 15, with the first bottling of Fiddler Soloist in 2020. A masterpiece in its own right, Master Distiller Justin Manglitz double-distilled Fiddler Soloist on our Vendome copper pot stills, then aged it in a combination of new, char 3 and 4 American white oak barrels before bottling it at 100 proof. Batch 1 secured a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and sold out quickly, and Batch 2 promises to deliver deliciousness with every sip. This is for pickup from our to-go table, and includes a tour down our hallway to see our production operation if interested. (Masks are required.) Tour times are Saturdays at 1:30 and 4pm. Please email hallie@aswdistillery.com to reserve a tour slot.

Fiddler Unison Bourbon Experience

$37.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Fiddler Bourbon bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Fiddler Bourbon that has the complexity you'd expect from a marriage of bourbons distilled using two entirely different methods. We've married a foraged high-wheat bourbon with stocks of our own bourbon, distilled on our Scottish-style copper pot stills in the heart of Atlanta, with an especially high malt content. Silver Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2018, 2020, 2021. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Bourbon: Fiddler Unison Bourbon (Silver Medal) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$37.00

Gift certificates expire 1 year after date of purchase (date will be listed on the card). To order a Gift Certificate for a Bottle Experience (which includes bottle, tour & 3 sample tasting at the distillery), simply: (1) Select which bottle you'd like from this section (2) Enter the address you want the certificate mailed to in the "Add additional notes to merchant" during checkout. (3) Include any additional notes for us in the same "additional notes to merchant" field With that information, we'll mail the gift certificate to the address you entered in Step 2. (Don't worry about the Delivery Method.) Cheers!

Bourbon: Fiddler Soloist Straight Bourbon (Gold Medal) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$47.00

Bourbon: Fiddler GA Heartwood Cask Strength Bourbon (Gold Medal) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$72.00

Rye: Duality Double Malt (Double Gold Medal, GA's 1st Double Gold Medal Winning Whiskey) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$47.00

Malt Whiskey: Burns Night Single Malt (Gold Medal) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$53.00

Malt Whiskey: Tire Fire Heavily Peated Single Malt (Gold Medal, GA's Best Malt Whiskey) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$53.00

Rye: Resurgens Rye (Double Gold Medal) Gift Certificates (Bottle Experiences)

$42.00

Glencairn Glass Tour Experience

$20.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Expires after 90 days. With the Glencairn Glass experience, you'll receive: -One souvenir ASW Glencairn Glass, the "official whisky glass" -One distillery tour during our public tour hours -3 tickets towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tickets each) Join us Thursday 4:30-7pm, Friday 4:30-8pm OR Saturday 12-5pm at 199 Armour Drive, Suite C. (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/aswdistillery to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Resurgens Rye Experience

$42.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Resurgens Rye bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Resurgens Rye, a wholly unique whiskey and made of 100% malted rye from the Midwest (with a touch of chocolate malted rye for good measure), to create a flavorful whiskey that showcases rye’s full potential. Double Gold Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2021. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

The 2nd Best Old Fashioned Experience

$18.00

-5 tickets redeemable for samples of any spirits we make (1 ticket a piece) such as Resurgens Rye, Duality Double Malt & Ameireaganach Single Malt &/or any of our half-cocktails available (2 tickets a piece), including our Southern Mules & our 2nd Best Old Fashioned One distillery tour during our public tour hours Join us Thursday 4:30-7pm, Friday 4:30-8pm OR Saturday 11:30am-5pm at 199 Armour Drive, Suite C. (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/aswdistillery to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

Tire Fire Heavily Peated Single Malt Whiskey Experience

$53.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 6 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the Tire Fire Heavily Peated Single Malt Whiskey bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Tire Fire Heavily Peated Single Malt, our Islay-style single malt whiskey that we distill exclusively from peated malt from Inverness, Scotland. At 45ppm, it's one of the peatiest drams on the market and a real joy for those who share their breakfast with bears and hydrate with tankards of seawater. Gold Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2020. One distillery tour during our public tour hours One complimentary dram or cocktail during your visit (Please check Facebook to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

White Dog

$62.00

*Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 90 days. With the White Dog bottle experience, you'll receive: -One souvenir bottle of White Dog, the first spirit made at ASW Distillery, a single malt from 100% malted rye, numbered by batch/bottled & signed by the team -One distillery tour during our public tour hours -3 tickets towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tickets each) Join us Thursday 4:30-7pm, Friday 4:30-8pm OR Saturday 11:30am-5pm at 199 Armour Drive, Suite C. (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/aswdistillery to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting time.)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 White Street, SW, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
ASWX - Exchange,West End image

