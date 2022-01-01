The Asylum Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
A community Bar & Grill specializing in comfort food, full bar and great service. A Jasper Original
Location
535 Highway 195, Jasper, AL 35503
Gallery