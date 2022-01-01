Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Asylum Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

535 Highway 195

Jasper, AL 35503

ASYLUM FOOD

12 COUNT BUFFALO WINGS

$18.50

Bone in Buffalo chicken wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. (Parmesan Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Honey Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, Asylum Medium, Asylum Insane Hot). Served with celery and/or carrots with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

18 COUNT BUFFALO WINGS

$24.50

Bone in Buffalo chicken wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. (Parmesan Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Honey Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, Asylum Medium, Asylum Insane Hot). Served with celery and/or carrots with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

6 COUNT BUFFALO WINGS

$10.50

Bone in Buffalo chicken wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. (Parmesan Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Honey Barbecue, Hot Barbecue, Asylum Medium, Asylum Insane Hot). Served with celery and/or carrots with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$6.50

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$7.00

TRIO CHIPS & DIPS

$11.00

NACHOS

$9.25

A tray of corn tortilla chips covered with melted colby jack cheese, queso, corn and black bean relish and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole - $1.50 Add Seasoned pork or beef - $3.00

FRIES

$4.25

Tray of golden fired fries lightly salted. Add truffle parmesan seasoning - 1.50 Smothered in Green Chili & cheese - $3.50

QUESADILLA

$8.50

Flour tortilla loaded with Colby jack cheese and black bean & corn relish. Toasted on the grill. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Guacamole - $1.50 Add seasoned pork or beef - $3.00

GREEN CHILI

$9.00

A bowl of made from scratch green chili. Served with a warm tortilla. Extra Tortillas - .50 cents ea.

STREET TACOS

$8.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of carnitas pork or barbacoa beef garnished with cilantro, onions, and pico de gallo. Served with salsa and roasted corn and black bean hash on the side. - 2 tacos per order

ASYLUM BURGER

$14.40

100% Wagyu beef grilled and served with all the trimmings (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and garlic aioli spread) comes with a side of regular fries. Add cheese $0.50 substitute truffle parmesan fries $1.50 substitute green chili cheese fries $ 3.50

QUESO JALAPENO BURGER

$15.00

100% wagyu beef grilled to perfection and covered in queso and diced jalapenos. Served on a Brioche bun.

GREEN CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

100% Wagyu Beef grilled to perfection and covered in green chili and shredded cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

SOPAPILLA HALF ORDER - 2

$2.50

Fried Airy pastry sprinkled with powdered sugar. served with honey.

SOPAPILLA FULL ORDER - 4

$5.00

Fried Airy pastry sprinkled with powdered sugar. served with honey.

NA BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

FANTA ORANGE

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

MONSTER ENERGY

$2.75

MR PIBB

$2.75

RED BULL

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

WATER

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

A community Bar & Grill specializing in comfort food, full bar and great service. A Jasper Original

Location

535 Highway 195, Jasper, AL 35503

Directions

