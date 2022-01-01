Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Doyle Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

7 N Market Street

Duncannon, PA 17020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Silver dollar pancakes

$9.00

Biscuits and gravy

$8.00

Shrimp and grits

$15.00

Karen's pancakes

$9.00

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Breakfast Special

$12.95

Omelets

Greek Omelet

$12.00

Feta, Spinach & Tomato

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, Sausage, Beef & American Cheese

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.00

Southwest Omelet

$12.00

Colby Jack, Jalapenos, Bacon, Onion

Sides

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Hashbrown Patty

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Rooms

Double bed

$89.00

3rd floor standard

$79.00

4th floor

$49.00

Beers

Budweiser

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Yuengling Lager LIGHT

$4.00

Yuengling Lord Chesterfield Ale

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Mackenzie's

$5.00

Seagram's Coolers

$5.00

Shiner Texas Assorted

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Heiniken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yard's Washington's Porter

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Mickultra

$5.00

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Harp Lager

$6.00

Genesee

$3.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Molson Golden

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Troegs

$6.00

Draft

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling FLIGHT

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Troegs

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Lord Chesterfield

$5.00

Liquid Noise

$7.00

Lindgren

$7.00

Devils backbone

$7.00

Ever grain

$7.00

Sweetwater

$7.00

Englewood

$7.00

White

Hazlitt White Cat

$6.00

Decoy

$9.00

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chadsford Niagara

$7.00

Sauviougn blanc

$8.00

Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Red

Fisheye Merlot

$6.50

Col Do Sasso

$9.00

Gnarly Head

$7.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$7.00

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Chateux Saint Sulpice

$12.00

Natura Merlot

$8.00

Gascón Melbec

$8.00

Hazlitt Red Cat Dark

$6.50

Hazlitt Red Cat

$6.50

Adams County Rebel Red

$8.00

Joel Gott Merlot

$10.00

Misc

Prosecco

$7.00

Rosé

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Whisky

Jefferson's

$11.00

Four Rose's

$11.00

Jim Bean Red Stag

$9.00

VO

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Yellowstone

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Sexton

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Olde Smoky

$9.00

American Honey

$11.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Johnny Walker BLACK

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Proper Twelve

$7.00

Dads Hat

$9.00

Windsor Canadian

$5.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$6.50

Three Olives

$6.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Seagram's

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Goslings

$8.00

Captain Morgan White Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Cachaça

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cúeruo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cúeruo Silver

$7.00

Vicio

$12.00

Silver Patron

$8.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

Liquors

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlúa

$6.00

Hennessy Cognac

$7.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Jimmy Jaxxx

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Peach Island

$9.00

Malibu Breeze

$9.00

Lemon & Lavender

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

43

$7.00

Entrees

Crab Cakes x 2

$23.00

South of the Doyle quesadilla

$14.00

South of the Doyle taco

$14.00

South of the Doyle burrito

$14.00

Chicken tenders

$13.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Peel and eat shrimp

$14.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cubano

$13.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Shrimp Kabob

$21.00

Tilapia

$21.00

Chicken Kabob

$15.00

Doyle Dog

$7.00

Summer Berry Salad

$7.00

Dinner. Buffet

$20.00

Cover

Cover

$5.00

Buffet

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7 N Market Street, Duncannon, PA 17020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Als of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2240 Millennium Way Enola, PA 17025
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Enola Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
743 WERTZVILLE RD ENOLA, PA 17025
View restaurantnext
Brother's Pizzeria - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
233 Market Street Newport, PA 17074
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
orange star4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Bonbon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 656
6499 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Duncannon
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston