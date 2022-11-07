At Home Kitchen DTLA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional Japanese Food that will make you feel AT HOME!
Location
575 E. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
4.6 • 931
1037 S. Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurant