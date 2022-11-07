Main picView gallery

At Home Kitchen DTLA

review star

No reviews yet

575 E. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Curry Bento
Chicken Katsu Bento

BENTO

Crispy Chicken Bento

Crispy Chicken Bento

$10.95

chicken thigh, spicy mayo, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$11.42

chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)

Chicken Katsu Bento

Chicken Katsu Bento

$11.42

chicken thigh, tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, seaweed salad, white rice or chicken rice (+$1), add potato salad (+$1)

Curry Bento

Curry Bento

$13.25

choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or chicken katsu, white rice

Special Mixed Bento

Special Mixed Bento

$11.42

5oz chicken teriyaki, 2pc crispy chicken, 2pc fried gyoza, rice, seaweed salad, pickles

Bowl Chicken Teriyaki

Bowl Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Steamed Vegetables, Rice

Chicken Taco Rice

$8.00

APPETIZER

Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)

Pan-Fried Dumplings (Gyoza)

$9.37+

pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger

Crispy Chicken (Karaage)

Crispy Chicken (Karaage)

$5.94+

chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon

SIDE ITEMS

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.29+

Potato, egg, mayo, carrot, cucumber, onion

Seaweed & Cucumber Salad

Seaweed & Cucumber Salad

$2.29+

seaweed salad, cucumber, onion, original dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$2.28

Side Ginger

$0.91

Steamed Vegetable

$0.91

Side Seaweed

$0.91

Side Radish Pickles

$0.91

RICE

seasoned rice, chicken, carrot, fried tofu, burdock
Inari Sushi

Inari Sushi

$2.28

ginger rice, seasoned fried tofu, edamame

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$6.39

ground chicken, rice

White Rice

$1.38

SAUCE

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.68
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.68

Original Drink

Sweetened Green Tea (16oz)

Sweetened Green Tea (16oz)

$1.83
Sweetened Green Tea (20oz)

Sweetened Green Tea (20oz)

$2.28
Fresh Melon (16oz)

Fresh Melon (16oz)

$3.20
Fresh Melon (20oz)

Fresh Melon (20oz)

$3.88
Strawberry (16oz)

Strawberry (16oz)

$3.88
Strawberry (20oz)

Strawberry (20oz)

$4.79

Soft Drink

Coke

$1.38

Sprite

$1.38

Bottled Water

$1.38

Perrier

$2.28

UCC Coffee

$2.96Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.38
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Traditional Japanese Food that will make you feel AT HOME!

Gallery
Main pic

