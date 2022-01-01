At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St
Duluth, MN 55812
Popular Items
Salads
House Side Salad
Soba Noodle salad
Soba noodles, peanut sauce, sesame seed, cucumber, bean sprouts, miso marinated mushrooms, cilantro, tri-colored carrots, served chilled. *nut allergy *vegan
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, croutons. *gluten-free by request
Smoked Salmon Salad
Moroccan Bowl
Beet And Bleu
Sandwiches
Cubano Perfecto
Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side. *Gluten-free by request *nut allergy
GLBT
Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta. *Gluten-Free By Request*
Reuben
peterson's corned beef, sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 island dressing, johnson's bakery rye bread | GFR
Rachel (Turkey Rueben)
Ferndale Farm's turkey, caraway sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, 10,000 lakes dressing, Johnson's Bakery marble rye bread. choice of side. *Gluten-Free By Request*
Grass Fed Burger
Peterson's limousine beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun. *Gluten-Free By Request*
Falafel Burger
Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun. Choice of side. *Vegan By Request* *Gluten Free By Request*
Tempeh Rueben
Miso-Mushroom
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Italian Meatball
Kids
Kids Chicken Nugget
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids drink (without meal)
Drinks come with the kids meal. Use this option if you are not ordering a kids meal.
kids drink (with meal)
Kids meals come with a drink. Please select a beverage for your kids meal.
Kids Shrimp
Al la cart (Dinner)
Starters
Coconut Battered Shrimp
Truffle Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Bruschetta with Crostini
Tortilla Chips with Salsa
Smoked Salmon Appetizer
Soup du Jour Bowl
Soup du Jour Cup
Add Dinner Roll
GF Bread with Soup
GF Toast with Salmon
Smk Salmon Tots
Entrées
Pasta
Coffee Drinks
12 oz House Coffee To-Go
Mocha Java, Pecan, or Decaf from B&W Roasters of Minneapolis.
16 oz House Coffee To-Go
Mocha Java, Pecan, and Decaf from B&W Roasters of Minneapolis.
Double Espresso
Double shot of B&W's organic espresso.
12 oz Americano
Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with hot water.
16oz Americano
Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with hot water.
Red Eye 12 OZ
Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of drip coffee.
Cappuccino 6 OZ
Traditional 6oz Cappuccino with double shot of B&W's organic espresso, 2oz steamed milk, and 2oz milk foam.
12oz Latte
Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of milk and flavoring.
16oz Latte
Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of milk and flavoring.
12oz Mocha
Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with chocolate sauce and your choice of steamed milk. Served with whipped cream.
16oz Mocha
Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with chocolate sauce and your choice of steamed milk. Served with whipped cream.
12oz Chai Latte
Oregon Chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk.
16oz Chai Latte
Oregon Chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk.
12oz Peanutbutter Mocha
16oz Pbutter Mocha
Pistachio Breve
Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Hazelnut, Half and Half, Whipped Cream
12oz Dirty Chai Latte
B&W Espresso, Oregon Chai concentrate, Steamed Milk.
16oz Dirty Chai Latte
B&W Espresso, Oregon Chai concentrate, Steamed Milk.
Green Tea Latte
Matcha powder, Agave, Steamed Milk.
12 oz Steamer
Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream, and your choice of flavoring: chocolate, caramel, almond, hazelnut, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, seasonal.
Iced Coffee
Raspberry Almond Mocha 16 OZ
12oz Rosemary Latte
16 Oz Rosemary Latte
Caramel Apple Cider
Tea & Cold Drinks
Earl Grey Tea!
Black tea with a captivating bright, smooth and creamy deep liquor.
Blood Orange Smoothie (hot tea)
A sweet and tangy herbal tea with Rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rose petals, vanilla and citrus.
Anahata The Classic. Pepp/lemongrass
Minty and refreshing herbal tea.
White Blueberry
Tart and sweet herbal tea with strawberries, hibiscus, cranberries and vanilla.
Boulder Blues
Dragonwell and Sencha green teas with notes of wild strawberry and rhubarb.
Sencha Green Tea (Anhata Tea Co)
Smoky, citrus and vegetal green tea.
Anahata The Local
A black tea with crisp Ceylon tea, with bright flavors of mango and passionfruit.
English Breakfast (Anhata Tea Co)
Blend of black teas from India, China, and Sri Lanka. Deep, rich, and well-balanced.
Numi Mate Lemon
Highly caffeinated green tea with Yerba mate and lemon myrtle.
Numi Breakfast Blend
Highly caffeinated blend of black teas. Rich and robust.
Numi Earl Grey
Highly caffeinated black tea with aged bergamot.
Numi Chamomile Lemon
Highly caffeinated full-bodied Yunnan tea.
Numi Chamomile Lemon
Numi Moroccan Mint
Iced Tea
Iced Tea Refill
2% Milk
Soy Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange
Pomegranate
Apple Cider
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Italian Soda
Ginger Beer
Bottled Root Beer
Soda Water
Turmeric Golden Milk
Kopi Cham
Kombucha
Blueberry Lav 12oz
What goes here depends on what we have.
Blueberry Lav 16 Oz
What goes here depends on what we have.
Ginger Apple Hibiscus 12 Oz
What goes here depends on what we have.
Ginger Apple Hibiscus 16oz
What goes here depends on what we have.
Add Vegan Ice Cream
Add Gin
Add Vodka
Add Rum
Whiskey/Bourbon
Tequila
Cordials
Bailey's
Bailey's Almonde
Frieda Coffee
Amaro Di Angoistura
Il Tramonto Amaretto
Domain Canton
Vikre Aquavit
Tattersall Aquavit
Pimms
Tattersall Cranberry
Tattersall Orang
Tattersall Blueberry
Tattersall bitter Orange
Grand Marnier
Cointreau
Desserts
Baked Goods (dine in)
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry, Lemon Zest, Cardamom.
Brownie w/ Walnuts
Fudgy brownie with Walnuts.
Traditional Brownie
Brownie with rich, fudge frosting.
Morning Glory Muffin
The perfect morning muffin! Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Walnuts, Coconut.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
A hearty cookie with chocolate chips and organic oats.
Rasberry White Choc Cookie
Soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spices.
GF/V Lemon-Poppyseed Cookie
Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with lemon zest, poppyseeds, and lemon glaze.
GF/V CC cookie
GF/V Morning Glory muffin
GF/V Blueberry muffin
GF/V Ginger cookie
GF/V brownie
GF/V Pie For Two
House-made Vegan and Gluten-Free pies serving two. Rotating flavors.
Pie for 2
Rotating flavors. House-baked pie containing two servings.
Scone
Devils Food Cake
Rich chocolate cake layered with raspberry buttercream and topped with chocolate ganache.
Cheesecake
Double Strawberry
Chocolate cupcake infused with Bent Paddle Black Stout and topped with a scrumptious Bailey's cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Moist 2-layered cake with luscious cream cheese frosting. Contains walnuts.
German Chocolate Cupcake
Jumbo chocolate cupcake topped with a rich coconut-pecan frosting.
GFV Specialty cupcake
GF Zucchini Muffin
Retail Baked Goods (take out)
Loaf Cran Wild Rice
A loaf of our hearty house-made Cranberry Wild Rice bread.
Brownie w/ Walnuts
Fudgy brownie with Walnuts.
Traditional Brownie
Brownie with rich, fudge frosting.
GF/V Brownie
Vegan and Gluten-Free brownie with dark chocolate chips and fudge topping.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
A hearty cookie with chocolate chips and organic oats.
Rasberry White Choc Cookie
Soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spices.
GF/V Lemon-Poppyseed Cookie
Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with lemon zest, poppyseeds, and lemon glaze.
GF/V Ginger Cookie
Vegan and Gluten-Free soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spice.
GF/V Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with dark chocolate chips.
Morning Glory Muffin
The perfect morning muffin! Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Walnuts, Coconut.
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry, Lemon Zest, Cardamom.
GF/V Morning Glory Muffin
Vegan and Gluten-Free morning muffin with carrots, apples, raisins, walnuts, and coconut.
Gf/v Zucchini Chocolate
Pie for 2
Rotating flavors. House-baked pie containing two servings.
GF/V Pie For Two
House-made Vegan and Gluten-Free pies serving two. Rotating flavors.
German Chocolate Cupcake
GF/V Specialty Cupcake
Retail food
16oz maple syrup
B&W coffee bag mocha java
B&W coffee bag pecan
B&W Espresso
12 oz whole bean espresso. Minneapolis, MN
Local Honey
Hot sauce
Loaf gluten free bread
Maple Syrup 8oz
Dave Rogotzke | 10 oz
Oatmeal stout beer syrup
Loaf Cran Wild Rice
A loaf of our hearty house-made Cranberry Wild Rice bread.
Mate Lemon Numi
Boulder Blue's retail
Earl Grey
Blood Orange retail
Native Wild Rice 1 Lb
Apple (fresh)
Retail Items
ASTCCC Anniversary Cookbook
*** NOTE: This item is only available as a pre-order. Please write your name and mailing address in the Special Instructions box. The book will be mailed to you mid-November. *** 20th Anniversary cookbook with recipes spanning the years. Includes Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Sides, Soups, Salad and Desserts. All of your favorite recipes in one book with a history of the restaurant, tips and tricks, stories. Illustrated, edited and contributed to by employees past and present. 200 pages, indexed for food allergies and sensitivities.
ASTCCC Shirt 2X 3X
ASTCCC Shirt S-L
ASTCCC Sticker
At Sara's Table Chester Creek cafe sticker.
ASTCCC Wine Glass
Riedel Austrian crystal stemless wine glass. At Sara's table logo on the front, "Wine is like the incarnation- it is both divine and human -Paul Tillich" on the back
Black And White Mug
ASTCCC logo with coffee beans on the front, "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultured life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge -Isaac Asimov" on the back.
Coffee Mug Black
Black 10 oz coffee mug with ASTCCC logo on the front, "Democracy must be something more than two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner -James Bovard" on the back
GARDEN PRIMATIVES
Pronoun Pins
Please request your pin choice under special requests. She/her, He/him, they/them.
Tall Coffee Mug Black
Holds 16 oz. ASTCCC logo, fork & shovel, WE COOK.
Tea Ball
Loose leaf tea infuser.
Tea Pot
Loose leaf tea pot.
THE LONG SHINING WATERS
All Entangled Poetry Book
White Political Mug
The white house and two chickens on the front, "Too many roosters in the white house song -Sara Thomsen 2017" on the back.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Dine in, order online or by phone. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, coffee drinks, in-house baked desserts, beer, wine, liquor and retail items, including our new cookbook!
1902 East 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812