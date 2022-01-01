At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Grass Fed Burger
Falafel Burger
GLBT

Salads

House Side Salad

$5.00

Soba Noodle salad

$17.00

Soba noodles, peanut sauce, sesame seed, cucumber, bean sprouts, miso marinated mushrooms, cilantro, tri-colored carrots, served chilled. *nut allergy *vegan

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, croutons. *gluten-free by request

Smoked Salmon Salad

$21.00

Moroccan Bowl

$18.00

Beet And Bleu

$17.00

Sandwiches

Cubano Perfecto

$18.00

Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side. *Gluten-free by request *nut allergy

GLBT

$16.00

Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta. *Gluten-Free By Request*

Reuben

$17.00

peterson's corned beef, sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 island dressing, johnson's bakery rye bread | GFR

Rachel (Turkey Rueben)

$17.00

Ferndale Farm's turkey, caraway sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, 10,000 lakes dressing, Johnson's Bakery marble rye bread. choice of side. *Gluten-Free By Request*

Grass Fed Burger

$16.00

Peterson's limousine beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun. *Gluten-Free By Request*

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun. Choice of side. *Vegan By Request* *Gluten Free By Request*

Tempeh Rueben

$18.00

Miso-Mushroom

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Meatball

$16.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Nugget

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids drink (without meal)

$2.00

Drinks come with the kids meal. Use this option if you are not ordering a kids meal.

kids drink (with meal)

Kids meals come with a drink. Please select a beverage for your kids meal.

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Al la cart (Dinner)

Chester Wedges

$7.00

House Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00

Yam Fries

$7.00

Starters

Coconut Battered Shrimp

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$16.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$13.00

Bruschetta with Crostini

$16.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

$18.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$8.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$6.00

Add Dinner Roll

$1.00

GF Bread with Soup

$1.50

GF Toast with Salmon

$3.00

Smk Salmon Tots

$15.00

Entrées

Grilled 8 oz Sirloin

$25.00

Chicken Thai Curry

$24.00

Oven Roasted Kadejean Chicken

$24.00

Ratatouille

$22.00

Tofu Thai Curry

$20.00

Vegan Pho

$19.00

Arugala Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Meatloaf

$20.00

Meat Pie

$28.00

Pasta

Taste of Summer

$22.00

Arrabiata

$26.00

Carbonara

$22.00

Spaghetti & Marinara

$16.00

Spaghetti & Alfredo

$19.00

Coffee Drinks

12 oz House Coffee To-Go

$3.00

Mocha Java, Pecan, or Decaf from B&W Roasters of Minneapolis.

16 oz House Coffee To-Go

$3.50

Mocha Java, Pecan, and Decaf from B&W Roasters of Minneapolis.

Double Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of B&W's organic espresso.

12 oz Americano

$4.50

Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with hot water.

16oz Americano

$5.00

Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with hot water.

Red Eye 12 OZ

$5.00

Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of drip coffee.

Cappuccino 6 OZ

$4.00

Traditional 6oz Cappuccino with double shot of B&W's organic espresso, 2oz steamed milk, and 2oz milk foam.

12oz Latte

$4.25

Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of milk and flavoring.

16oz Latte

$5.00

Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with your choice of milk and flavoring.

12oz Mocha

$4.75

Double shot of B&W's organic espresso with chocolate sauce and your choice of steamed milk. Served with whipped cream.

16oz Mocha

$5.50

Three shots of B&W's organic espresso with chocolate sauce and your choice of steamed milk. Served with whipped cream.

12oz Chai Latte

$4.25

Oregon Chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk.

16oz Chai Latte

$5.00

Oregon Chai concentrate and your choice of steamed milk.

12oz Peanutbutter Mocha

$5.00

16oz Pbutter Mocha

$6.00

Pistachio Breve

$7.50

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Hazelnut, Half and Half, Whipped Cream

12oz Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

B&W Espresso, Oregon Chai concentrate, Steamed Milk.

16oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

B&W Espresso, Oregon Chai concentrate, Steamed Milk.

Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Matcha powder, Agave, Steamed Milk.

12 oz Steamer

$4.00

Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream, and your choice of flavoring: chocolate, caramel, almond, hazelnut, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, seasonal.

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Almond Mocha 16 OZ

$6.00

12oz Rosemary Latte

$5.00

16 Oz Rosemary Latte

$6.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.00

Tea & Cold Drinks

Earl Grey Tea!

$4.00

Black tea with a captivating bright, smooth and creamy deep liquor.

Blood Orange Smoothie (hot tea)

$4.00

A sweet and tangy herbal tea with Rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rose petals, vanilla and citrus.

Anahata The Classic. Pepp/lemongrass

$4.00

Minty and refreshing herbal tea.

White Blueberry

$4.00

Tart and sweet herbal tea with strawberries, hibiscus, cranberries and vanilla.

Boulder Blues

$4.00

Dragonwell and Sencha green teas with notes of wild strawberry and rhubarb.

Sencha Green Tea (Anhata Tea Co)

$4.00

Smoky, citrus and vegetal green tea.

Anahata The Local

$4.00

A black tea with crisp Ceylon tea, with bright flavors of mango and passionfruit.

English Breakfast (Anhata Tea Co)

$4.00

Blend of black teas from India, China, and Sri Lanka. Deep, rich, and well-balanced.

Numi Mate Lemon

$3.00

Highly caffeinated green tea with Yerba mate and lemon myrtle.

Numi Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Highly caffeinated blend of black teas. Rich and robust.

Numi Earl Grey

$3.00

Highly caffeinated black tea with aged bergamot.

Numi Chamomile Lemon

$3.00

Highly caffeinated full-bodied Yunnan tea.

Numi Chamomile Lemon

$3.00

Numi Moroccan Mint

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea Refill

2% Milk

$3.00

Soy Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Pomegranate

$3.50

Apple Cider

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Turmeric Golden Milk

$6.00

Kopi Cham

$6.00

Kombucha

Blueberry Lav 12oz

$5.00

What goes here depends on what we have.

Blueberry Lav 16 Oz

$6.00

What goes here depends on what we have.

Ginger Apple Hibiscus 12 Oz

$5.00

What goes here depends on what we have.

Ginger Apple Hibiscus 16oz

$6.00

What goes here depends on what we have.

Add Vegan Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Add Gin

$3.00

Add Vodka

$3.00

Add Rum

$3.00

Vodka

DuNord Vodka

$6.50

Prairie Cucumber Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Vikre LS

$8.00

L'eau Grand Vodka

$8.50

Gin

DuNord Gin

$7.00

Vikre Juniper

$8.00

Vikre Cedar

$8.00

Vikre Spruce

$8.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jameson

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Koval

$8.00

Knobb Creek

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenmorange

$9.00

4 Roses

$7.50

Panther St. Paul

$8.00

CW King's point

$9.00

Tequila

Tres Agaves

$6.00

Rum

Rum Haven

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Don Q Limon

$7.00

Angostura

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Brandy

Crooked Waters Minneapple

$8.00

Christian Brothers

$6.50

Cordials

Bailey's

$7.00

Bailey's Almonde

$7.00

Frieda Coffee

$8.00

Amaro Di Angoistura

$8.00

Il Tramonto Amaretto

$8.00

Domain Canton

$8.00

Vikre Aquavit

$8.00

Tattersall Aquavit

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Tattersall Cranberry

$8.00

Tattersall Orang

$8.00

Tattersall Blueberry

$8.00

Tattersall bitter Orange

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Desserts

Affogato

$5.50Out of stock

A double shot of organic espresso over a scoop of your choice of ice cream.

Kombucha Float

$8.00Out of stock

Pint Vegan Chocolate Soft Serve

$7.50Out of stock

Pint Vegan Swirl soft serve

$7.50Out of stock

Baked Goods (dine in)

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry, Lemon Zest, Cardamom.

Brownie w/ Walnuts

$4.50

Fudgy brownie with Walnuts.

Traditional Brownie

$4.50

Brownie with rich, fudge frosting.

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00

The perfect morning muffin! Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Walnuts, Coconut.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

A hearty cookie with chocolate chips and organic oats.

Rasberry White Choc Cookie

$2.50

Soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spices.

GF/V Lemon-Poppyseed Cookie

$2.50

Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with lemon zest, poppyseeds, and lemon glaze.

GF/V CC cookie

$2.50

GF/V Morning Glory muffin

$4.00

GF/V Blueberry muffin

$4.00Out of stock

GF/V Ginger cookie

$2.50

GF/V brownie

$4.00
GF/V Pie For Two

GF/V Pie For Two

$11.00

House-made Vegan and Gluten-Free pies serving two. Rotating flavors.

Pie for 2

Pie for 2

$11.00

Rotating flavors. House-baked pie containing two servings.

Scone

$4.00

Devils Food Cake

$7.50

Rich chocolate cake layered with raspberry buttercream and topped with chocolate ganache.

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Double Strawberry

$3.50

Chocolate cupcake infused with Bent Paddle Black Stout and topped with a scrumptious Bailey's cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Moist 2-layered cake with luscious cream cheese frosting. Contains walnuts.

German Chocolate Cupcake

$5.50

Jumbo chocolate cupcake topped with a rich coconut-pecan frosting.

GFV Specialty cupcake

$3.50

GF Zucchini Muffin

$3.00

Retail Baked Goods (take out)

Loaf Cran Wild Rice

$13.50

A loaf of our hearty house-made Cranberry Wild Rice bread.

Brownie w/ Walnuts

$4.50

Fudgy brownie with Walnuts.

Traditional Brownie

$4.50

Brownie with rich, fudge frosting.

GF/V Brownie

$4.50

Vegan and Gluten-Free brownie with dark chocolate chips and fudge topping.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

A hearty cookie with chocolate chips and organic oats.

Rasberry White Choc Cookie

$2.50

Soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spices.

GF/V Lemon-Poppyseed Cookie

$2.50

Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with lemon zest, poppyseeds, and lemon glaze.

GF/V Ginger Cookie

$2.50

Vegan and Gluten-Free soft-baked cookie with ginger and warm spice.

GF/V Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Vegan and Gluten-Free cookie with dark chocolate chips.

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00

The perfect morning muffin! Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Walnuts, Coconut.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry, Lemon Zest, Cardamom.

GF/V Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00

Vegan and Gluten-Free morning muffin with carrots, apples, raisins, walnuts, and coconut.

Gf/v Zucchini Chocolate

$4.00
Pie for 2

Pie for 2

$11.00

Rotating flavors. House-baked pie containing two servings.

GF/V Pie For Two

GF/V Pie For Two

$11.00

House-made Vegan and Gluten-Free pies serving two. Rotating flavors.

German Chocolate Cupcake

$5.50

GF/V Specialty Cupcake

$3.50

Retail food

16oz maple syrup

$15.00

B&W coffee bag mocha java

$13.50

B&W coffee bag pecan

$13.50
B&W Espresso

B&W Espresso

$13.50

12 oz whole bean espresso. Minneapolis, MN

Local Honey

$7.00

Hot sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Loaf gluten free bread

$13.50
Maple Syrup 8oz

Maple Syrup 8oz

$10.00

Dave Rogotzke | 10 oz

Oatmeal stout beer syrup

$10.00

Loaf Cran Wild Rice

$13.50

A loaf of our hearty house-made Cranberry Wild Rice bread.

Mate Lemon Numi

$5.25

Boulder Blue's retail

$12.00

Earl Grey

$16.00

Blood Orange retail

$14.00

Native Wild Rice 1 Lb

$18.00

Apple (fresh)

$0.50

Retail Items

ASTCCC Anniversary Cookbook

$25.99

*** NOTE: This item is only available as a pre-order. Please write your name and mailing address in the Special Instructions box. The book will be mailed to you mid-November. *** 20th Anniversary cookbook with recipes spanning the years. Includes Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Sides, Soups, Salad and Desserts. All of your favorite recipes in one book with a history of the restaurant, tips and tricks, stories. Illustrated, edited and contributed to by employees past and present. 200 pages, indexed for food allergies and sensitivities.

ASTCCC Shirt 2X 3X

ASTCCC Shirt 2X 3X

$27.00
ASTCCC Shirt S-L

ASTCCC Shirt S-L

$25.00
ASTCCC Sticker

ASTCCC Sticker

$3.00

At Sara's Table Chester Creek cafe sticker.

ASTCCC Wine Glass

ASTCCC Wine Glass

$12.00

Riedel Austrian crystal stemless wine glass. At Sara's table logo on the front, "Wine is like the incarnation- it is both divine and human -Paul Tillich" on the back

Black And White Mug

Black And White Mug

$10.00

ASTCCC logo with coffee beans on the front, "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultured life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge -Isaac Asimov" on the back.

Coffee Mug Black

Coffee Mug Black

$10.00

Black 10 oz coffee mug with ASTCCC logo on the front, "Democracy must be something more than two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner -James Bovard" on the back

GARDEN PRIMATIVES

$14.95
Pronoun Pins

Pronoun Pins

$0.50

Please request your pin choice under special requests. She/her, He/him, they/them.

Tall Coffee Mug Black

Tall Coffee Mug Black

$10.00

Holds 16 oz. ASTCCC logo, fork & shovel, WE COOK.

Tea Ball

Tea Ball

$5.00

Loose leaf tea infuser.

Tea Pot

Tea Pot

$15.00

Loose leaf tea pot.

THE LONG SHINING WATERS

$16.00

All Entangled Poetry Book

$19.95
White Political Mug

White Political Mug

$10.00

The white house and two chickens on the front, "Too many roosters in the white house song -Sara Thomsen 2017" on the back.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in, order online or by phone. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, coffee drinks, in-house baked desserts, beer, wine, liquor and retail items, including our new cookbook!

Website

Location

1902 East 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812

Directions

Gallery
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

