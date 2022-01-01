At The Corner imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

At The Corner A Modern Diner

621 Reviews

$$

201 E Markham St

Little Rock, AR 72201

Order Again

Popular Items

Sampler
Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken & Waffle

Specials

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Breakfast Menu

Sampler

$15.00

Arkansas farm eggs, Arkansas bacon, old school cheese grits, #browns, fresh fruit & a biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

bacon, cheddar & fried egg on a biscuit served w/ #browns

Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

buttermilk pancakes topped w/ berries & served w/ bacon

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

buttermilk biscuits topped w/ house sausage gravy and fried eggs

Cowboy Breakfast

$16.00

buttermilk biscuits, house sausage gravy, fried chicken & a fried egg

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

waffle topped w/ house fried chicken served w/ maple syrup & honey butter

Hot Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

waffle topped w/ fried chicken, sausage gravy, cheddar & house hot sauce

Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Dutchman Burrito

$15.00

eggs, sausage, cheddar, peppers, onion & queso. Served w/ hash

Brunch Poutine

$13.00

home fries, cheese curds, brown gravy, fried egg. Add fried chicken (+4)

Omelette

$15.00

sausage, peppers, onions & cheddar. Served w/ hash

Eggwhite Veggie Omlette

$16.00

kale, spinach, Arkansas Autumn veggies, white cheddar & avocado. Served w/ home fries

Pyro Poutine

$16.00

home fries, sausage gravy, cheddar, house hot sauce & fried chicken

Parfait

$12.00

greek yogurt, granola, fresh berries, mixed berry sauce & Arkansas honey

Queso Poutine

$15.00

home fries, cheese curds, queso, fried chicken

Ricotta & Jam Toast

$14.00

Freshly baked bread, house ricotta & jam & almonds. Served w/ fresh fruit

Turkey and Cheese Omelette

$15.00

house turkey, cheddar & tomato served with home fries

Autumn Vegan Bowl

$14.00

Sautéed vegan bowl with Arkansas kale & spinach , Autumn veggies, avocado & red pepper jelly

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Gulf shrimp, cheese grits, creamy creole sauce of bacon, peppers & onion

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Freshly baked bread, house avocado mousse, pickled veggies, roasted sweet potatoes & a sunny up farm egg. Served w/ fresh fruit

French Toast W Berries & Whip. Served W Bacon

$16.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

@ Burger

$15.00

house ground local beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, onion, pickles, @ sauce. Served w/ home fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, candied jalapenos, honey mustard on bun. Served w/ home fries

Turkey wrap

$14.00

house roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, ranch served w/ home fries

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Adult portion of chicken strips served w/ home fries

Queso Burger

$15.00

House burger with queso, bacon & pickles served w/ home fries

Turkey Burger

$16.00

house ground turkey burger, spinach, brie, red pepper jelly & bacon served w/ home fries

Pepper Jelly Grilled Cheese

$14.00

brie, cheddar, ricotta, pepper jelly on freshly baked bread. Served w/ home fries

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, candied jalapenos, croutons, ranch

Sweet Potato Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, sweet potatoes, turkey, ricotta, spiced pecans, maple vinaigrette

Corner Cobb Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, turkey, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar, hard boiled eggs served w/ ranch

Riverside Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, fresh berries, ricotta, granola, maple vinaigrette

Asian Shrimp Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, sautéed shrimp, avocado, orange slices, almonds, green garbanzos, crisp wontons, carrot ginger dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons. Served w/ ranch

Kid's Corner

Rise & Shine

$8.00

2 eggs scrambled, 1 slice of bacon & a buttermilk biscuit

Kid Pennycakes

$7.00

1 pancake served w/ maple syrup, honey butter & a side bacon

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken strips served w/ home fries

Kid Waffle

$8.00

house waffle served w/ maple syrup & honey butter

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Kid Frenchie Toast

$8.00

Pastries

Danish

$6.50

Cookie

$2.50

Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Croissant

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon bun topped with house caramel pecan topping

Apple Fritter

$5.00Out of stock

Old Fashion Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00

Sides & Sweets

side of sausage gravy

$3.00

egg

$2.50

2 eggs scrambled

$5.00

2 eggs scrambled with cheese

$5.50

bacon

$4.00

2 slices of bacon

cheese grits

$4.00

home fries

$3.00

fresh fruit

$5.00

side pancake

$6.00

served w/ maple syrup & honey butter

waffle

$8.00

side toast

$5.00

side biscuit

$2.00

side biscuit & sausage gravy

$5.00

side salad

$3.00

small poutine

$5.00

side turkey

$4.00

veggies & ranch

$4.00

side 1 chicken strip

$3.00

side 2 chicken strips

$6.00

small queso fries

$5.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Brown Gravy

$3.00

a la carte french toast

$7.00

Biscuit Basket

$9.00

Three Piece Chicken

$9.00

Cup Of Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Small Queso Poutine

$5.00

Two Stack Pancake

$11.00

Side Candied Jalps

$1.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Creole Sauce

$2.00

Half Avo Slices

$3.00

Three Piece Shrimp

$5.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Sodas

$2.50

Teas

$2.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Side Lemon

Hot Water

$0.50

Boxed Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Pelligrino

$3.50

Smart Water

$5.00

Hot Coco

$4.00

Brunch Bubbles

Mimosas

$5.00

Mocktails

$6.00

Brews

$5.00

Bottle Champagne

$30.00

Vodkashot

$5.00

Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Market

8 Oz Mixed Berry Jam

$12.00Out of stock

12 oz Jar Mixed Berry Jam

$16.00Out of stock

Quart of Cheese Grits
$10.00

$10.00

Quart of Sausage Gravy
$12.00

$12.00

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$35.00

Half Dozen Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls served w/ Cream Cheese Icing. Please allot 30 minutes for order.

Take & Bake Biscuits & Gravy

$30.00

Dozen take & bake biscuits served w/ a quart of sausage gravy

Quart Bloody Mix

$10.00

8oz Rose Jam

$12.00Out of stock

12 Oz Rose Jam

$15.00Out of stock

8 Ox Mixed Berry Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Goods

1 LB of Granola

$12.00

2 LB of Granola

$20.00

1 Lb Pecans

$18.00Out of stock

16 Oz Fig Ginger Jam

$15.00

12 oz Jar Mixed Berry Jam

$16.00Out of stock

8oz Jam Mixed Berry

$10.00Out of stock

16 Oz Mixed Berry Jam

$15.00

16oz Hot Sauce

$20.00Out of stock

8 Oz Hot Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Bread And Butter Pickles

$14.00Out of stock

16 Oz Jalapeno

$14.00Out of stock

8 Oz Candied Jalapeno

$8.00Out of stock

8 oz quart (not canned) hot sauce

$12.00

16 oz quart (not canned) hot sauce

$23.00

32 oz quart (not canned) hot sauce

$40.00

Large Bag Of Coffee Colombian

$35.00Out of stock

1 Lb Bag Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

4 Oz Jam

$6.00Out of stock

16 Oz Strawberry Rose Jam

$15.00Out of stock

8 Oz Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

Quart Bar Simple

$20.00

1\2 Quart Bar Simple

$12.00

1 Lb Candied Pecans

$18.00

Half Lb Candied Pecans

$10.00Out of stock

Pickled Veggies

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit

$2.50Out of stock

Merch

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Take & Bakes

Quart of Cheese Grits

$10.00

Quart of Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$35.00

Half Dozen Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls served w/ Cream Cheese Icing. Please allot 30 minutes for order.

Take & Bake Biscuits & Gravy

$30.00

Dozen take & bake biscuits served w/ a quart of sausage gravy

Cinnamon Roll It Forward

Donate A Cinnamon Roll It Forward

$5.00

This week we are dedicating our Cinnamon Roll It Forward Campaign to health care heroes.

Donate a Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$60.00

Cinnamon Roll It Forward to a specific hospital floor, school, business or any group that need/deserve a little extra love for the day! We will then deliver within a day or two! Instructions: 1. Add to your cart. 2. In the comment box please state a contact person and phone number if possible, location/business with address (within 15 miles), and any note you would like us to add to the delivery.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Diner serving breakfast, lunch & weekday TV Dinners. We have paused all indoor dining @ this moment. Visit us Curbside.

Location

201 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201

Directions

Gallery
At The Corner image
At The Corner image

Map
