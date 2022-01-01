At The Corner A Modern Diner

Donate a Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$60.00

Cinnamon Roll It Forward to a specific hospital floor, school, business or any group that need/deserve a little extra love for the day! We will then deliver within a day or two! Instructions: 1. Add to your cart. 2. In the comment box please state a contact person and phone number if possible, location/business with address (within 15 miles), and any note you would like us to add to the delivery.