Bars & Lounges
American

At The Deck

review star

No reviews yet

1 Waites Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to the "Best Kept Secret in New Port Rhode Island"... as told by our regulars and visiting travelers alike.

1 Waites Wharf, Newport, RI 02840

