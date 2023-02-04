Restaurant header imageView gallery

AT230 Cars and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

230 East La Habra Boulevard

La Habra, CA 90631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.75

Double Espresso + hot water

Double Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Espresso + Steamed milk

Flat White

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso + steamed milk with small, fine bubbles

Old Smoky Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Vanilla + Cinnamon+ Cinnamon torch stick

Spanish Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Steamed Milk

Honeybuns Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Honey + Cinnamon

Coconut Espresso Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Coconut + Chocolate

Spicy Chocolate Razz

$6.00

Double Espresso + Spicy Chocolate + Raspberry

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Lavender

Rose Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Rose Syrup

Chocolate Razz Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Chocolate + Raspberry

Cool-Choco-Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Chocolate + Raspberry

Ginger Honey Latte

$6.00

Double Espresso + Honey + Ginger

Latte

$5.50

Double Espresso + Steamed Milk

Latte w/ Syrup

$6.00

Double Espresso + Syrup flavors

House Brew

$2.95

Pour Over

$5.00

Flash Iced Coffee

$3.75

Keto Vanilla Iced Coffee

$6.75

Ice Coffee + Sugar Free Vannilla + Cream

Mocha latte

$6.00

Double Espresso, milk, and chocolate syrup

Tea Bar

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

(MEDIUM CAFFEINE) TASTING NOTES: CITRUS, FULL BODY, SILKY Sip our handcrafted Earl Grey Crème tea blend in eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag sachets. Enjoy citrus, silky, and full-bodied flavor notes anywhere in the world.

Rose Black Tea

$4.00

(MEDIUM CAFFEINE) TASTING NOTES: BRIGHT, FLORAL, SMOOTH A delectable medley with an enticing floral aroma. Rose Black combines loose leaf black tea with smooth notes of rose and a bright finish in an eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag. Rose Black is delicious hot or cold brewed and poured over ice. The perfect sip for any time of day.

Sencha Green Tea

$4.00

(MEDIUM CAFFEINE) TASTING NOTES: CRISP, GRASSY Sip our grassy, crisp Sencha green tea in our eco-friendly, biodegradable teabags. These organic green tea bags are filled with whole leaf Japanese-style green tea and they brew a stunning, lively cup.

French Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

(CAFFEINE FREE) TASTING NOTES: CITRUS, GRASSY, SPICY A soothing organic lemon ginger blend comprised of spicy, grassy, and citrus flavor notes. French Lemon Ginger is a delightful pairing to any meal.

Pacific Coast Mint

$4.00

(CAFFEINE FREE) TASTING NOTES: REFRESHING, SHARP, SMOOTH Brew our smooth and refreshing Pacific Cost Mint blend on the go with our eco-friendly, biodegradable teabags. Sip these sharp and minty spearmint and peppermint sachets at any time of day for a subtle lift.

Fun Drink

Cheer Up

$5.50

Black Cherry + Soda

Pink Lady

$5.50

Strawberry Syrup + Soda

The Buck

$6.00

Black Cherry + Ginger Ale

Rose Delight

$5.50

Rose Syrup + Soda

Matcha Fizz

$6.50

Kiwami Green Tea + Soda

Iced Only

Iced Espresso Ginger

$6.75

Double Espresso + Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Iced Espresso Tonic

$6.75

Double Espresso directly on top of the Fever-Tree Tonic water + orange juice

Iced Lychee Latte

$6.75

Double Espresso + Lychee Syrup +Oat Milk Only

Iced Sea Salt Latte

$6.75

Double Espresso + Sea Salt Cream

Iced Strawberry Latte

$6.75

Double Espresso + Strawberry Syrup

Iced Taropresso Latte

$6.75

Double Espresso + Taro flavor

Non Espresso

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Kiwami Green Tea + Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

$5.50

Dona Chai + Milk

Taro Latte

$6.00

Taro flavor + Milk

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.75

Kiwami Green Tea + Strawberry +Milk

Chocolate

$4.00

Strawberry Milk (Iced Only)

$5.95

Black sesame Latte

$6.00

Sesame flavor + Milk

Lavender Taro Latte

$6.50

Lavender + Taro Flavor + Milk

Mat-Chai Latte

$6.75

Dona Chai Tea + Uji Matcha + Milk

Ginger Matcha Latte

$6.75

Kiwami Green Tea + Giner + Honey + Milk

Coffee Bean

Serious Black

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

AT230 Cars and Coffee is an auto parts store and a coffee shop in La Habra, CA, providing dependable services for your vehicle. With years of experience in this industry, you can be confident that we will treat you and your vehicle to the best service in La Habra. As a specialty coffee shop and car modification shop

Website

Location

230 East La Habra Boulevard, La Habra, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Ranchera Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
911 E La Habra Blvd La Habra Heights, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - La Habra
orange starNo Reviews
340 E. Whittier Blvd. La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - La Habra
orange star3.9 • 955
840 E Whittier Boulevard La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers La Habra
orange starNo Reviews
1403 E Lambert Rd La Habra Heights, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
ATOMIC PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
1111 West Whittier Boulevard La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
4090 N Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92835
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Habra

My Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 664
2417 West Whittier Boulevard La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0229 - La Habra
orange star4.9 • 612
1351 W Whittier Blvd La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Eggbred - La Habra
orange star4.5 • 353
1454 S HARBOR BLVD La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Akafuji
orange star4.6 • 254
1450 S Harbor Blvd. La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001043 - Imperial Promenade
orange star4.6 • 184
1040 W. Imperial Hwy La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - La Habra
orange star4.1 • 145
121 S Beach Blvd La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Habra
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston