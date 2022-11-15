Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

197 Reviews

$

120 Oakland Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Roll
Veggie Spring Roll

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Roll

Build Your Own Roll

Build your own roll on white rice with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each roll is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build your own bowl on a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each roll is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build Your Own Bento

Build Your Own Bento

Build your own bento with a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each roll is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build You Own Kids Meal

Build You Own Kids Meal

$7.50

Build your own Kids Meal with your choice of crispy shrimp tempura or chicken tempura paired with cucumbers on a bed of white rice. Served with your choice of sauce and drink.

Classic Sushi Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

10 Large Pieces (Per Roll)
Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.40

Atlantic Smoked Salmon and Avocado

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.70

Double Avocado

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$8.85

Ebi (Shrimp), Avocado, and Cucumber

Carrot Roll

Carrot Roll

$6.70

Double Carrots

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.70

Double Cucumber

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$13.95

Eel, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Avocado, and Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

$8.25

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$8.20

Spicy Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.40

Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber topped with Spicy Mayo

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Ebi (Shrimp), and Cucumber topped with Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.20

Spicy Ahi Tuna and Cucumber

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$13.40

Yellowtail. Ahi Tuna, Avocado, and Cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.20

Ahi Tuna and Avocado

Featured Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

(10 Large Pieces Per Roll)
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.90

Ahi tuna and Atlantic salmon layered with 3 pieces of fresh ebi shrimp and rolled together with avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.

Crunchy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Atlantic salmon on a layer of crispy onion flakes with avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.

Twin City Roll

Twin City Roll

$12.25

Ahi tuna and Atlantic salmon paired together with fresh avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$12.30

Atlantic salmon paired with crispy shrimp tempura rolled with avocado, cucumber, and topped with sweet teriyaki. Served as 10 pieces.

Crab Rangoon Roll

Crab Rangoon Roll

$11.95

Fresh kani paired with crispy shrimp tempura rolled together with avocado, carrot, cream cheese, and green onion topped with sweet chili sauce. Served as 10 pieces.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

Crispy shrimp tempura with Spicy Kani rolled together with cucumber and mango topped with spicy mayo sauce. Served as 10 pieces.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.40

Smoked Atlantic salmon with savory cream cheese, fresh avocado and cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.

Electric Eel Roll

Electric Eel Roll

$13.75

Unagi and Atlantic salmon rolled with avocado, carrot, and cucumber topped sweet teriyaki. Served as 10 pieces.

Hamachi Special Roll

Hamachi Special Roll

$10.75

Fresh Hamachi rolled with avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, and green onions. Served as 10 pieces.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.05

Fresh kani rolled with double avocado and double cucumber. Served as 10 pieces.

Ying Yang Roll

Ying Yang Roll

$13.23

Crispy shrimp tempura with half unagi and half hamachi rolled together with cucumber and avocado topped with sweet teriyaki sauce. Served as 10 pieces.

Oakland Ave. Roll

Oakland Ave. Roll

$8.85

Crispy chicken tempura wrapped with cucumber and cream cheese. Served with Yum Yum sauce.

Eye of the Tiger Roll

Eye of the Tiger Roll

$11.35

Fresh kani and ebi shrimp layered with crispy onion flakes and chili powder wrapped with avocado and jalapeño. Served with cucumber wasabi dressing.

Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$12.70

Spicy ahi tuna paired with crispy shrimp tempura wrapped with avocado, cucumber, and sweet mango. Served with Yum Yum sauce.

Flamin' Tuna Roll

Flamin' Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy ahi tuna roll with fresh greens, avocado, cucumber and sweet mango served with spicy poké sauce.

Featured Bowls

Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$13.95

Atlantic smoked salmon with a half serving of spicy ahi tuna and a half serving of spicy shredded kani on a base of your choosing with avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, and sweet mango. Served with Spicy mayo.

Fire Bowl

Fire Bowl

$13.45

Atlantic salmon and ahi tuna diced on a base of your choosing with avocado, cucumber, jalapeños, and kimchi salad. Served with Spicy Mayo.

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.65

Two servings of diced ahi tuna on a base of your choosing with fresh mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, and scallions. Served with Poké sauce and crispy rice bits.

Shaka Bowl

Shaka Bowl

$14.60

Spicy ahi tuna and Hamachi on a base of your choosing with avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, sweet mango, and scallions. Served with Poké sauce, Cucumber Wasabi dressing, and crispy rice bits

Ultimate Zen Bowl

Ultimate Zen Bowl

$12.35

Agé tofu tossed with sea salt and chili powder with our marinated baked tofu on a base of your choosing with cucumber, edamame, and sweet mango. Served with Poké sauce and Sweet Chili sauce.

The Lucky Bowl

The Lucky Bowl

$15.95

Fresh kani, Atlantic salmon, and ahi tuna diced on a base of your choosing with baby spinach, avocado, cucumber, and seaweed salad. Served with Poké sauce, Yum Yum sauce, and crispy rice bits.

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

$10.65

Grilled Chicken on a base of your choosing with fresh mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, and baby spinach.

Gyudon Beef Bowl

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$10.90

Sukiyaki beef cooked with onion on a base of your choosing with mixed greens, carrot, kimchi salad, roasted corn, scallions, and a side of pickled ginger all topped with chili powder.

Featured Bentos

Japanese Style Beef Bento

Japanese Style Beef Bento

$15.95

Double portion of Sukiyaki beef cooked with onion, served with a base of half white rice and half mixed greens, with carrots, roasted corn, and kimchi, topped with Chili powder, Sesame seeds, pickled ginger, and wasabi. Served with a sauce of your choice and your choice of one veggie spring roll or two fried gyoza.

BBQ Chicken Bento

BBQ Chicken Bento

$15.45

Double portion of Grilled Chicken mixed with BBQ sauce, served with a base of half white rice and half mixed greens, with avocado, carrots, and edamame, topped with fresh scallions, sesame seeds, ginger, and wasabi. Served with your choice of one veggie spring roll or two fried gyoza.

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

$14.35

Ahi tuna and Atlantic salmon mixed with Poké sauce, served with a base of white rice, with avocado, cucumbers, and seaweed salad, topped with sesame seeds, ginger, and wasabi. Served with your choice of one veggie spring roll or two fried gyoza.

Vegan-Friendly Bento

Vegan-Friendly Bento

$13.25

Agé tofu and marinated baked tofu served with a base of half white rice and half cauliflower rice, with avocado, baby spinach and edamame, with a side of ginger and wasabi. Served with Cucumber Wasabi dressing and your choice of one side.

Keto-Friendly Bento

Keto-Friendly Bento

$14.40

Atlantic salmon and fresh ebi shrimp served with a base of half cauliflower rice and half baby spinach, with avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeno topped with Cucumber Wasabi dressing and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of one side.

Sides

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Crispy shrimp tempura is served in orders of two, four, and eight pieces.

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

Crispy chicken tempura is served in orders of two, four, and six pieces.

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie spring rolls are served in orders of one, two, four, and six.

Gyoza

Gyoza

Fried seafood dumplings served in orders of four, eight, and twelve pieces.

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$3.50

Fresh edamame pods steamed to order, sprinkled with sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Traditional seaweed salad with sesame seeds.

Kimchi Salad

Kimchi Salad

$3.50

Spicy fermented cabbage with carrots,

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with avocado, diced cucumbers, and carrots served with a dressing of your choice on the side.

Soups

Soups

Siken tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions in a miso broth. Add kimchi to make it spicy.

Side of White Sushi Rice

Side of White Sushi Rice

$3.50

Portion side cup for white sushi rice.

Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$3.50

Shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce

Japanese Style Snacks

Pocky

Pocky

Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

Good Good Eat Raman

Good Good Eat Raman

Dried Squid

Dried Squid

Beverages

Calpico

Calpico

$3.70

Japanese uncarbonated soft drink in lychee and mango.

Japanese Iced Teas

Japanese Iced Teas

$3.50

Japanese unsweetened tea in original, bold, and genmaicha.

Water and Flavored Waters

Water and Flavored Waters

Choice of Dasani water or San Pelegrino sparkling water.

Coca-cola Products

Coca-cola Products

$2.50

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Honest Tea (Half Tea, Half Lemonade)

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Party Trays

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

$35.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Spicy Mayo and Teriyaki Sauce

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

$45.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Hamachi, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Spicy Kani Salad Side, Served With Spicy Mayo and Yum yum Sauce

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Hamachi, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Poke' Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Kimchi Salad Side, Served With Sweet Chili Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

$30.00

Age Tofu, Baked Tofu, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Cucumber Wasabi Dressing and Sweet Chili Sauce

Build-Your-Own (30 PIeces)

$50.00

One Full-Roll and Four Half-Rolls of Your Choosing with a Side of Your Choosing

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Local chain offering build-your-own Japanese fare, including Sushi Roll, Poké Bowl & Bento Box.

Website

Location

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

