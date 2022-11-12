Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

review star

No reviews yet

1720 washington rd

pittsburgh, PA 15241

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Roll
Veggie Spring Roll

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Roll

Build Your Own Roll

Build your own roll on white rice with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each roll is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build your own bowl on a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bowl is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build Your Own Bento

Build Your Own Bento

Build your own bento with a base of your choosing with your choice of proteins and toppings. Each bento is served with your choice of sauce and topped with garnishes of your choosing.

Build You Own Kids Meal

Build You Own Kids Meal

$7.50

Build your own Kids Meal with your choice of protein paired with cucumbers on a bed of white rice. Served with your choice of sauce and drink.

Classic Sushi Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.40

Atlantic salmon, English cucumber

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.70

Two servings of avocado

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$8.85

Ebi shrimp, avocado, and English cucumber

Carrot Roll

Carrot Roll

$6.70

Two servings of shredded carrots

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.70

Two servings of English cucumber

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$13.95

Unagi (eel), smoked Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

$8.25

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, English cucumber

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$8.20

Shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce, two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.40

Atlantic salmon, English cucumber, topped with a spicy mayo drizzle

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Ebi shrimp, English cucumber, topped with a spicy mayo drizzle

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.20

Ground ahi tuna mixed with house spicy sauce, English cucumber

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$13.40

Yellowtail, ahi tuna, avocado, English cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.20

Ahi tuna, English cucumber

Featured Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

California Roll

California Roll

$8.05

Crabstick(Kani), two servings of avocado, two servings of English cucumber

Crab Rangoon Roll

Crab Rangoon Roll

$11.95

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, crabstick(Kani), avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, chopped green onions, serves with a sweet chili sauce drizzle

Crunchy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Atlantic salmon, crispy fried onion flakes, avocado, and English cucumber

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce, English cucumber, diced mango, topped with a spicy mayo drizzle

Electric Eel Roll

Electric Eel Roll

$13.75

Unagi (eel), Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with a teriyaki drizzle

Eye of the Tiger Roll

Eye of the Tiger Roll

$11.35

Crabstick(Kani), ebi shrimp, crispy fried onion flakes, 7-spice chili powder, avocado, fresh jalapeño, topped with a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle

Flamin' Tuna Roll

Flamin' Tuna Roll

$10.00

Ground ahi tuna mixed with house spicy sauce, avocado, English cucumber, fresh salad blend, diced mango, topped with a spicy sesame soy sauce drizzle

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$12.30

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, topped with a teriyaki drizzle

Hamachi Special Roll

Hamachi Special Roll

$10.75

Yellowtail, avocado, English cucumber, fresh jalapeño, chopped green onions

Oakland Ave. Roll

Oakland Ave. Roll

$8.85

Tempura-battered deep-fried chicken, English cucumber, cream cheese, house yum yum sauce

Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$12.70

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, ground ahi tuna mixed with house spicy sauce, avocado, English cucumber, diced mango, topped with a house yum yum sauce drizzle

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.40

Smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, avocado, English cucumber

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.90

Ahi tuna, Atlantic salmon, half-portion of ebi shrimp, avocado, English cucumber

Twin City Roll

Twin City Roll

$12.25

Ahi tuna, Atlantic salmon, avocado, and English cucumber

Ying Yang Roll

Ying Yang Roll

$13.23

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, avocado English cucumber, yellowtail in one half of the roll and unagi (eel) in the other half, topped with a teriyaki drizzle

Featured Bowls

Fire Bowl

Fire Bowl

$13.45

Ahi tuna, Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage), fresh jalapeño, topped with a spicy mayo drizzle

Gyudon Beef Bowl

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$10.90

Sukiyaki beef (thinly sliced fatty beef mixed with sweet soy sauce and carmelized onion), fresh salad blend, kimchi salad (spicy fermented cabbage), roasted corn, shredded carrots, chopped green onion, shredded pickled ginger, topped with 7-spice chili powder

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.65

Two servings of ahi tuna, fresh salad blend, English cucumber, avocado, chopped green onions, crispy rice bits, topped with a sesame soy sauce drizzle

The Lucky Bowl

The Lucky Bowl

$15.95

Ahi tuna, Atlantic salmon, crabstick(Kani), baby spinach, avocado, English cucumber, seaweed salad, crispy rice bits, topped with house yum yum sauce and sesame soy sauce drizzles

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

$10.65

Grilled chicken, fresh salad blend, baby spinach, English cucumber, shredded carrots

Shaka Bowl

Shaka Bowl

$14.60

Ground ahi tuna mixed with house spicy sauce, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, diced mango, chopped green onions, crispy rice bits, topped with house yum yum sauce and cucumber wasabi dressing drizzles

Ultimate Zen Bowl

Ultimate Zen Bowl

$12.35Out of stock

Agé tofu tossed in sea salt and 7-spice chili powder, baked tofu marinated in a ginger soy sauce, English cucumber, edamame beans, diced mango, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame soy sauce drizzles

Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$13.95

Atlantic smoked salmon, half-portion of ground ahi tuna mixed with house spicy sauce, half-portion of shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce, avocado, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, diced mango, topped with a spicy mayo drizzle

Featured Bentos

Japanese Style Beef Bento

Japanese Style Beef Bento

$15.95

Double portion of sukiyaki beef (thinly sliced fatty beef mixed with sweet soy sauce and caramelized onion), shredded carrots, roasted corn, kimchi salad (spicy fermented cabbage), your choice of base topped with 7-spice chili powder and sesame seeds

BBQ Chicken Bento

BBQ Chicken Bento

$15.45

Double portion of grilled chicken tossed in barbecue sauce, avocado, shredded carrots, edamame beans, your choice of base topped with chopped green onions and sesame seeds

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

$14.35

Ahi tuna and Atlantic salmon tossed in sesame soy sauce, avocado, English cucumber, seaweed salad, your choice of base topped with sesame seeds

Vegan-Friendly Bento

Vegan-Friendly Bento

$13.25

Agé tofu tossed in sea salt and 7-spice chili powder, baked tofu marinated in a ginger soy sauce, avocado, baby spinach, edamame beans, your choice of base topped with a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle

Keto-Friendly Bento

Keto-Friendly Bento

$14.40

Atlantic salmon and ebi shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño, your choice of base topped with sesame seeds and a cucumber wasabi dressing drizzle

Sides

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

Tempura-battered deep-fried chicken

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

Cabbage, green beans, shredded carrots, mushroom, and onions rolled in a pastry sheet and deep-fried

Gyoza

Gyoza

Deep-fried seafood dumplings

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$3.50

12oz cup of soybeans in-pod, steamed to order and sprinkled with sea salt

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Seasoned wakame (kelp) mixed with sesame seeds

Kimchi Salad

Kimchi Salad

$3.50

Spicy fermented cabbage

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh salad blend topped with avocado, diced cucumbers, and carrots served with a dressing of your choice on the side.

Soups

Soups

Siken tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions in a miso broth. Add kimchi to make it spicy.

Side of White Sushi Rice

Side of White Sushi Rice

$3.50

12oz cup of white sticky rice

Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$3.50

Shredded crabmeat mixed with house spicy sauce

Japanese Style Snacks

Pocky

Pocky

Candy-coated thin biscuit sticks

Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

Chewy fruit-flavored smooth candy

Good Good Eat Ramen

Good Good Eat Ramen

Fried ramen noodles with flavorful seasoning

Dried Squid

Dried Squid

Dried, shredded, and seasoned squid

Beverages

Calpico

Calpico

$3.70Out of stock

Japanese uncarbonated soft drink in lychee, mango, and strawberry flavors.

Japanese Ice Tea

Japanese Ice Tea

$3.50
Water and Flavored Waters

Water and Flavored Waters

Choice of Dasani water or San Pelegrino sparkling water.

Coca-cola Products

Coca-cola Products

$2.50

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Honest Tea (Half Tea, Half Lemonade)

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Party Trays

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

$35.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Spicy Mayo and Teriyaki Sauce

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

$45.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Hamachi, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Spicy Kani Salad Side, Served with Spicy Mayo and Yum yum Sauce

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Hamachi, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served with Poke' Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Kimchi Salad Side, Served With Sweet Chili Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

$30.00

Age Tofu, Baked Tofu, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Cucumber Wasabi Dressing and Sweet Chili Sauce

Build-Your-Own (30 PIeces)

Build-Your-Own (30 PIeces)

$50.00

One Full-Roll and Four Half-Rolls of Your Choosing with a Side of Your Choosing

Small Side Sampler (30 Pieces)

Small Side Sampler (30 Pieces)

$55.00

Chicken Tempura 6 pieces Seafood Gyoza 12 pieces Shrimp Tempura 6 Pieces Vegetable Spring Rolls 6 pieces

Large Side Sampler (60 Pieces)

Large Side Sampler (60 Pieces)

$100.00

Chicken Tempura 12 pieces Seafood Gyoza 24 pieces Shrimp Tempura 12 Pieces Vegetable Spring Rolls 12 pieces

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Local chain offering build-your-own Japanese fare, including Sushi Roll, Poké Bowl & Bento Box.

Location

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh, PA 15241

Directions

