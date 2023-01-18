Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

review star

No reviews yet

210 Mcholme Drive

North Fayette Township, PA 15275

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Poke' Bowl
Build-Your-Own Sushi Roll
Veggie Spring Roll

Build-Your-Own

Build-Your-Own Sushi Roll

Build-Your-Own Sushi Roll

Sticky, Seasoned Rice on Seaweed or Soy Paper, rolled with Your Choice of Proteins and Ingredients, served with Your Choice of Sauce(s) and Garnishes

Build-Your-Own Poke' Bowl

Build-Your-Own Poke' Bowl

Your Choice of Proteins and Ingredients, served with Your Choice of Sauce(s) and Garnishes. Served on Your Choice of Base.

Build-Your-Own Bento

Build-Your-Own Bento

Your Choice of Proteins and Ingredients, served with Your Choice of Sauce(s) and Garnishes. Served with Your Choice of Base and Your Choice of Side.

Build-You-Own Kid's Meal

Build-You-Own Kid's Meal

$7.50

Baked Tofu, Chicken Tempura, Kani, or Shrimp Tempura, with Cucumbers and White Rice, served with Your Choice of Sauce and Drink. Add a Snack for an additional cost.

Classic Sushi Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

California Roll

California Roll

$8.05

Kani, with Double Portions of Avocado and Cucumber

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$8.20

Spicy Kani, with Double Portions of Avocado and Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.20

Spicy Ahi Tuna, with Cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.40

Atlantic Smoked Salmon, with Avocado, Cream Cheese, and Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber

$8.25

Shrimp Tempura, with Cucumber

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.40

Atlantic Salmon, with Avocado

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.70

Double Portion of Avocado

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$8.85

Ebi Shrimp, with Avocado and Cucumber

Carrot Roll

Carrot Roll

$6.70

Double Portion of Carrots

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.70

Double Portion of Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.40

Spicy Salmon, with Cucumber, served with Spicy Mayo

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

Spicy Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Ebi Shrimp, with Cucumber, served with Spicy Mayo

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.20

Ahi Tuna, with Avocado

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.10

Unagi, with Avocado

Signature Sushi Rolls (10 Large Pieces Per Roll)

Crab Rangoon Roll

Crab Rangoon Roll

$11.95

Kani and Shrimp Tempura, with Avocado, Carrot, Cream Cheese, and Green Onion, served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Crunchy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Atlantic Salmon, with Avocado, Crunchy Onions, and Cucumber

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Kani, with Cucumber and Mango, garnished with Spicy Kani, served with Spicy Mayo

Electric Eel Roll

Electric Eel Roll

$13.75

Atlantic Salmon and Unagi, with Avocado, Carrot, and Cucumber, served with Teriyaki Sauce

Eye of the Tiger Roll

Eye of the Tiger Roll

$11.35

Ebi Shrimp and Kani, with Avocado, Chili Powder, Crunchy Onions, and Jalapeno, served with Cucumber Wasabi Dressing

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$12.30

Atlantic Salmon and Shrimp Tempura, with Avocado and Cucumber, served with Teriyaki Sauce

Hamachi Special Roll

Hamachi Special Roll

$10.75

Hamachi, with Avocado, Cucumber, Green Onion, and Jalapeno

Oakland Ave. Roll

Oakland Ave. Roll

$8.85

Chicken Tempura, with Cream Cheese and Cucumber, served with Yum Yum Sauce

Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$12.70

Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Ahi Tuna, with Avocado, Cucumber, and Mango, served with Yum Yum Sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.90

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, and Ebi Shrimp, with Avocado and Cucumber

Twin City Roll

Twin City Roll

$12.25

Ahi Tuna and Atlantic Salmon, with Avocado and Cucumber

Ying Yang Roll

Ying Yang Roll

$12.30

Half-Hamachi/Half-Unagi and Shrimp Tempura, with Avocado and Cucumber, served with Teriyaki Sauce

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$13.40

Ahi Tuna and Hamachi, with Avocado and Cucumber

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$13.95

Unagi (eel), smoked Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$12.17

Shrimp Tempura, with Avocado, Cucumber, and Green Onion, garnished with Spicy Ahi Tuna on the Top of the Roll, served with Spicy Mayo

Signature Poke' Bowls

Fire Bowl

Fire Bowl

$13.45

Ahi Tuna and Atlantic Salmon, with Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Jalapeno, and Kimchi, served with Spicy Mayo

Gyudon Beef Bowl

Gyudon Beef Bowl

$10.90

Sukiyaki Beef, with Carrot, Fresh Salad Blend, Kimchi, and Roasted Corn, garnished with Chili Powder and Green Onion

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.65

Double Portion of Ahi Tuna, with Avocado, Diced Cucumber, and Fresh Salad Blend, served with Poke Sauce, garnished with Crispy Rise Bits and Green Onion

The Lucky Bowl

The Lucky Bowl

$15.95

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, and Kani, with Avocado, Baby Spinach, Diced Cucumber, and Seaweed Salad, served with Poke Sauce and Yum Yum Sauce, garnished with Crispy Rice Bits

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

Mt. Fuji Chicken Bowl

$10.65

Grilled Chicken, with Baby Spinach, Carrot, Diced Cucumber, and Fresh Salad Blend

Shaka Bowl

Shaka Bowl

$14.60

Atlantic Smoked Salmon and Half-Spicy Ahi Tuna/Half-Spicy Kani, with Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Jalapeno, and Mango, served with Spicy Mayo

Ultimate Zen Bowl

Ultimate Zen Bowl

$12.35

Agé tofu tossed in sea salt and 7-spice chili powder, baked tofu marinated in a ginger soy sauce, English cucumber, edamame beans, diced mango, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame soy sauce drizzles

Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$13.95

Atlantic Smoked Salmon and Half-Spicy Ahi Tuna/Half-Spicy Kani, with Avocado, Diced Cucumber, Jalapeno, and Mango, served with Spicy Mayo

Signature Bentos

Japanese Style Beef Bento

Japanese Style Beef Bento

$15.95

Double Portion of Sukiyaki Beef, with Carrot, Kimchi, and Roasted Corn, garnished with Chili Powder and Green Onion. Served with a Half-Fresh Salad Blend/Half-White Rice Base and Your Choice of Side.

Keto-Friendly Bento

Keto-Friendly Bento

$14.40

Atlantic Salmon and Ebi Shrimp, with Avocado, Cream Cheese, and Jalapeno, served with Cucumber Wasabi Dressing, garnished with Sesame Seeds. Served with an Atarashi Salad Blend Base and Your Choice of Side.

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

Pittsburgh Poke Bento

$14.35

Ahi Tuna and Atlantic Salmon, with Avocado, Diced Cucumber, and Seaweed Salad, served with Poke Sauce, garnished with Sesame Seeds. Served with White Rice Base and Your Choice of Side.

BBQ Chicken Bento

BBQ Chicken Bento

$15.45

Double portion of grilled chicken tossed in barbecue sauce, avocado, shredded carrots, edamame beans, your choice of base topped with chopped green onions and sesame seeds

Vegetarian-Friendly Bento

Vegetarian-Friendly Bento

$13.25

Double Portion of Age Tofu, with Avocado, Baby Spinach, and Edamame, served with Cucumber Wasabi Dressing. Served with a Half-Fresh Salad Blend/Half-White Rice Base and Your Choice of Side.

Sides

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

Tempura-Battered Crispy Chicken. Pairs well with Yum Yum Sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

Tempura-Battered Crispy Seafood Dumplings. Pairs well with Ponzu Dressing.

Kimchi Salad

Kimchi Salad

$3.50

Spicy Fermented Cabbage

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Seasoned Wakame, tossed in Sesame Oil

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Tempura-Battered Crispy Shrimp. Pairs well with Teriyaki Sauce.

Side Sushi Rice

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50

12oz. Cup of White Rice, mixed with House Seasoning

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh salad blend topped with avocado, diced cucumbers, and carrots served with a dressing of your choice on the side.

Soup

Soup

$2.85

12oz. Cup of Siken Tofu Cubes, Green Onions, and Wakame, in Miso Broth. Kimchi added for Spicy Miso. Salmon added for Salmon Miso.

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$3.50

12oz. Cup of Steamed Soybeans in Pod, served with Sea Salt

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

Crispy Pastry Sheet, with Mixed Veggies. Pairs well with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Spicy Kani Salad

Spicy Kani Salad

$3.50

Spicy Kani, mixed with House Spicy Sauce, garnished with Green Onion and Sesame Seeds

Japanese Style Snacks

Pocky

Pocky

$3.25

Candy-coated thin biscuit sticks

Crispy Ramen Snacks

Crispy Ramen Snacks

$3.20

Fried Ramen Crackers, tossed in Assorted Seasonings

Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

$2.50

Chewy, Fruit-Flavored Candy

Dried Squid

Dried Squid

$3.75

Dried, Shredded, and Seasoned Squid

Beverages

Coca-cola Products

Coca-cola Products

$2.50

Assorted Coca-Cola Brand Beverages

Japanese Iced Teas

Japanese Iced Teas

$3.50

Assorted Japanese Teas

Water and Flavored Waters

Water and Flavored Waters

Assorted Waters and Flavored Waters

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Hawaiian Sun Japanese Style Drinks

Assorted Japanese-Style, Canned Juice Drinks

Combo Meals

Sushi Combo Meal

Sushi Combo Meal

$15.00

Select 5 pieces of one roll and 5 pieces of another roll and a side

Poke Bowl Combo Meal

$15.00

Your choices of base, protein, toppings, sauce, and side.

Sushi Party Trays

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

Party in the U.S.A. (30 Pieces)

$35.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Spicy Mayo and Teriyaki Sauce

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

Sunny California (30 Pieces)

$45.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Hamachi, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Spicy Kani Salad Side, Served With Spicy Mayo and Yum yum Sauce

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

Some Like It Raw (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, Hamachi, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Poke' Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

Cooked Favorites (30 Pieces)

$40.00

Atlantic Salmon, Ebi Shrimp, Kani, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Assorted Toppings with Kimchi Salad Side, Served With Sweet Chili Sauce and Teriyaki Sauce

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

Fish Are Friends, Not Food (30 Pieces)

$30.00

Age Tofu, Baked Tofu, Assorted Toppings with Steamed Edamame Side, Served With Cucumber Wasabi Dressing and Sweet Chili Sauce

Build-Your-Own (30 PIeces)

Build-Your-Own (30 PIeces)

$50.00

One Full-Roll and Four Half-Rolls of Your Choosing with a Side of Your Choosing

Sampler Platters

Small Side Sampler (30 Pieces)

Small Side Sampler (30 Pieces)

$55.00

Chicken Tempura 6 pieces Seafood Gyoza 12 pieces Shrimp Tempura 6 Pieces Vegetable Spring Rolls 6 pieces

Large Side Sampler (60 Pieces)

Large Side Sampler (60 Pieces)

$100.00

Chicken Tempura 12 pieces Seafood Gyoza 24 pieces Shrimp Tempura 12 Pieces Vegetable Spring Rolls 12 pieces

Poke' Party Bars

One If By Land

$140.00+

Grilled Chicken and Sukiyaki Beef with Baby Spinach, Carrot, Diced Cucumber, and Fresh Salad Blend. Served with Teriyaki and Yum Yum Sauces. One pan of White Rice and Fresh Salad Blend included for bases. An additional pan of White Rice and Baby Spinach included for large option.

Two If By Sea

$140.00+

Ahi Tuna and Atlantic Salmon with Baby Spinach, Carrot, Diced Cucumber, and Fresh Salad Blend. Served with Poke and Teriyaki Sauces. One pan of White Rice and Fresh Salad Blend included for bases. An additional pan of White Rice and Baby Spinach included for large option.

Vegetarian Delight

$140.00+

Age Tofu and Baked Tofu with Baby Spinach, Carrot, Diced Cucumber, and Fresh Salad Blend. Served with Cucumber Wasabi Dressing and Sweet Chili Sauce. One pan of White Rice and Fresh Salad Blend included for bases. An additional pan of White Rice and Baby Spinach included for large option.

Build-Your-Own Small Bar (Serves up to 10 ppl)

$160.00

Your Choice of Two Proteins, served with Your Choice of Four Toppings and Two Sauces. One pan of White Rice and Fresh Salad Blend included for bases.

Build-Your-Own Large Bar (Serves up to 20 ppl)

$250.00

Your Choice of Four Proteins, served with Your Choice of Four Toppings and Two Sauces. One pan of White Rice and Fresh Salad Blend included for bases. An additional pan of White Rice and Baby Spinach included for large option.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local chain offering build-your-own Japanese fare, including Sushi Roll, Poké Bowl & Bento Box.

Location

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township, PA 15275

Directions

