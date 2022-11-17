Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atarians Food Truck

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

161 Kugler Avenue

We Travel the NJ, DE & PA area

Carneys Point, NJ 08069

Popular Items

Fries
Wings and Fries
Crab, Salmon & Shrimp Rice

CheeseSteaks

All Sandwiches come made with fried peppers, fried onions, broccoli & American cheese
Salmon CheeseSteak

Salmon CheeseSteak

$15.00

Salmon, fried peppers & onions, Broccoli on a long roll with cheese and light mayo

Salmon & Shrimp CheeseSteak

Salmon & Shrimp CheeseSteak

$18.00

Salmon, Shrimp, fried peppers & onions, Broccoli on a long roll with cheese and light mayo

Crab & Shrimp Cheese Steak

Crab & Shrimp Cheese Steak

$21.00

Crab & Shrimp fried peppers & onions, Broccoli on a long roll with cheese and light mayo

Salmon, Crab & Shrimp CheeseSteak

Salmon, Crab & Shrimp CheeseSteak

$21.00

Salmon, shrimp, crab , broccoli, fried peppers & onions, on a long roll with cheese and light mayo

Chick'n CheeseSteak

Chick'n CheeseSteak

$15.00

Our signature Plant base Chick`n, peppers, onions, broccoli and cheese on a soft long roll topped with a sauce of your choosing.

Riblet CheeseSteak

Riblet CheeseSteak

$18.00

Our Signature plant based Riblet, fried peppers & onions, with cheese on a long roll

Philly CheeseSteak

Philly CheeseSteak

$18.00

plant base bef, fried peppers & onions with cheese on a long roll

Buffalo Chick'n Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chick'n Cheese Steak

$16.00

plant based chick'n covered in buffalo sauce with fried pepper & onions with cheese on a long roll

Seafood Rice

rice base is Spanish-style seasoned yellow rice that contains olives/olive juice. topped with seafood of choice peppers, onions, & broccoli
Salmon Rice

Salmon Rice

$15.00
Shrimp & Salmon Rice

Shrimp & Salmon Rice

$18.00
Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$15.00
Crab, Salmon & Shrimp Rice

Crab, Salmon & Shrimp Rice

$21.00

VegeTarian Rice

Chick'n & Broccoli Over Rice

Chick'n & Broccoli Over Rice

$18.00

Plant-based teriyaki chicken substitute, broccoli, fried bell peppers & onions over Atarians Rice

Riblets Over Rice

Riblets Over Rice

$18.00

Vegetarian Riblet, broccoli, fried bell peppers & onions over Atarians Rice

Just Veggies over Rice

Just Veggies over Rice

$12.00

PESCA

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$15.00

jumbo shrimp w/ fries

Boom Boom Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$15.00
Fried Fish & Fries

Fried Fish & Fries

$15.00

2-3 pieces of fried fish on white bread

Sides

Atarian Rice

Atarian Rice

$5.00

Atarians Rice is Spanish-style yellow rice made with olives topped with cilantro.

Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.00

fresh seasoned sauteed broccoli

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
Greens

Greens

$5.00Out of stock
Yams

Yams

$5.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$5.00+

Drink

Atarians take on Arnold Palmer with our fruit Ice tea/Lemonade combination (made with real fruit no preservatives pre-bottled 16oz)
Ice Tea /Lemonade

Ice Tea /Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Platters

Fried Fish Platter

Fried Fish Platter

$18.00

2-3 pieces of Fried Fish with your choice of 2 sides

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.00

8 jumbo fried shrimp with your choice of two sides

Vegetable Chick’n Platter

$18.00

Plant based chicken and veggies with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Wings (any flavor)and your choice of 2 sides

Breakfast Menu

Salmon Bacon Breakfast

Salmon Bacon Breakfast

$14.00

2 slices of salmon bacon, choice of 2 French toast or mini pancakes, 2 eggs and a side of home fries

Plant based Sausage Breakfast

Plant based Sausage Breakfast

$13.00

2 plant based Sausage patties, 2 eggs, short stack of French toast or pancakes, side of home fries

Pancakes Breakfast

Pancakes Breakfast

$11.00

Short stack of Pancakes , 2eggs(any style), side of home fries

Three Eggs any style

$8.00

3 eggs made to order served with home fries and Texas toast

Salmon Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Salmon Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Our signature salmon bacon and egg and cheese omelette wedged between 2 pieces of our breakfast Texas toast …

Pancakes

Pancakes

$4.00

Palm sized buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and your choice of strawberry, caramel or chocolate drizzle

Salmon Bacon

$6.00

3 slices of our original salmon bacon made to order

French Toast

$5.00

Pollotarian

Wings and Fries

Wings and Fries

$15.00

10 of perfectly seasoned wing with full size side of fries topped with any of our 8 sauces

Deposit

Deposit

Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegetarian and Pescatarian Food Truck

Location

161 Kugler Avenue, We Travel the NJ, DE & PA area , Carneys Point, NJ 08069

Directions

