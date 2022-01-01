ATCHAFALAYA imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
Bars & Lounges

ATCHAFALAYA NEW ORLEANS

8,433 Reviews

$$$

901 Louisiana Ave

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atchafalaya Restaurant is set in a little creole cottage in the Irish Channel, a mostly residential neighborhood of New Orleans. All the components of a memory making meal are here in abundance– whether it’s our famous brunch or an evening’s stylish dinner you’ll find finely crafted cocktails, a smart wine list and most certainly stellar service. Come early, stay late or just drop in for quick cocktail in the bar.

Website

Location

901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
ATCHAFALAYA image
ATCHAFALAYA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
3454 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
The Rum House
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
orange star4.5 • 342
3625 Prytania St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,087
2802 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Café
orange starNo Reviews
530 Jackson Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
725 Howard Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Dat Dog - Magazine Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
3336 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barú Bistro & Tapas
orange star4.4 • 569
3700 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
BOIL Seafood House - Lower Garden District
orange star4.0 • 108
3340 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston