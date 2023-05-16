ATCHANA'S HOMEGROWN THAI
No reviews yet
3194 COMMODORE PLAZA
COCONUT GROVE, FL 33133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
Asian Dumplings
In our zesty sweet soy dipping sauce, fried or steamed, chicken or veggie
Bangkok Wings
3 ways: teriyaki, sriracha & sweet chili
Satay
Beef, chicken or both barbecued at your table, tangy peanut & cucumber dipping sauces
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame noodles, peppers, ginger, garlic
Son-in-law Eggs
"Khai Luk Khoei" crispy & hard boiled eggs with house-made sweet & savory sauce
Summer Rolls
Mixed greens, fresh mint & shrimp wrapped in delicate rice paper
Thai Beef Jerky
Tender juicy morsels of beef, peanuts
Tofu Tod
Crunchy chunks of quick-fried tofu with sweet chili sauce
Egg Rolls
Just like you want 'em, hot & crispy
Salads
Atchana's Signature Salad
Mixed greens, thai ginger vinaigrette or peanut dressing
Edamame
Lightly salted fresh-steamed soy beans, addictive but healthy
Jumping Shrimp
Squid or shrimp, onions, chili, lime juice
Jumping Squid
Squid or shrimp, onions, chili, lime juice
Lab Gai
Issan style minced chicken, lime, chili & fresh herbs
Nam Sod
Minced pork, peanut & ginger in our chili lime dressing
Som Tam Thai
Central thai style green papaya salad, peanuts, dried shrimp & palm sugar
Tiger's Tears
"Sua-Long-High" this seared steak salad has a serious chili kick
Yum Talay
Yum Woon Sen
Salad with light vermicelli noodles, herbs, lime, onion & ground chicken
House Favorites
Basil Duck
Basil Ribs
With our fresh herb & spice coating
Basil Salmon
Crispy Duck
1/2 boneless duck prepared in-house with our traditional 5-spice sauce
Curry Duck
Duck with your choice of basil sauce or one of our curries
Curry Grouper
Filet of Florida-caught grouper simmered in your choice of curry sauce
Pad Krapow Talay
Scallops, squid & shrimp in spicy basil sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled filet with sweet teriyaki glaze over steamed veggies
Seafood Pad Thai
Scallops, squid & shrimp with traditional rice noodles, ground peanuts, eggs
Volcano Chicken
Volcano Shrimp
With garlic chili sauce, veggies
Whole Snapper
Crispy, deep-fried local whole fish with garlic chili sauce or shaved ginger & onion
Panang Talay
CTR Chicken Curry Large
CTR Chicken Curry Sm
Sum Yummy Soups
Earthy
Beef Massaman Curry
Deep, rich curry, tender morsels of beef, onion & potato
Chicken Teriyaki
Sweet & salty sauce
Chicken Yellow Curry
Pumpkin, onion, coconut milk
Eggplant & Tofu
Asian eggplants & tofu, savory sauce
Gang Pak
Seasonal vegetables, tofu in red curry
Garlic Beef
Savory beef over steamed veggies
Ginger Chicken
Tangy ginger root sauce
Green Curry Pork
Bamboo, Thai basil, coconut milk
Pad Krapow
Chicken, holy basil, bird peppers
Pad Prik Khing
Chicken, green beans, red chili, lemongrass, garlic, galangal
Panang Chicken Curry
Mild red curry, basil, coconut milk
Noodles & Rice
Pad Thai
Traditional recipe with shrimp, pork, rice noodles, peanuts, eggs, bean sprouts
Pineapple & Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, egg, onion, fresh pineapple
Khao Soi Gai
Northern thai coconut curry noodle soup with chicken
Duck Noodle Soup - Kuay Teaw Ped
Hearty duck noodle soup
Pad Kee Mao
"Drunken noodles": chicken, thin rice noodles, chili, basil
Pad See Ew
Hand made wide rice noodles, egg, chicken & broccoli tossed in sweet soy
Pad Woonsen
Clear noodles, egg, chicken & veggies
Shrimp Ramen Bowl
Savory broth, Japanese wheat noodles
Special Fried Rice
Beef, pork & chicken, fried egg garnish
Veggie Fried Rice
Veggie Ramen Bowl
Thai Beef Noodle Soup
Dessert
Sides
Event Items
Lunch
Starters
L-Asian Dumplings
Chicken or veggie, steamed or fried
L-Atchana's Signature Salad
With ginger vinaigrette or peanut dressing
L-Bangkok Wings
Teriyaki, sriracha, & sweet chili
L-Edamame
Lightly steamed and salted
L-Satay
Beef or chicken skewers on mini-barbecue
L-Summer Rolls
Greens, mint & shrimp wrapped in rice paper
L-Thai Beef Jerky
Tender, juicy morsels of beef, peanuts
L-Egg Rolls
Just the way you like 'em; hot & crispy
Soups
Lunch Noodle Bowls
L-Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, Thai meatballs & beef in a rich cilantro pepper broth
L-Khao Soi Chic
Northern thai coconut curry noodle soup with chicken or veggies
L-Khao Soi Vegie
L-Pad Kee Mao
"Drunken noodles" with chicken, thin rice noodles, chili & basil
L-Pad Thai Pork
Traditional recipe: pork, rice noodles, peanuts, eggs, bean sprouts
L-Pad Thai Shrimp
L-Pad Woon Sen
Clear noodles, chicken, veggies & egg
L-Shrimp Ramen
With shrimp or veggies
L-Veggie Ramen
L-Seared Tuna
Over sesame noodle salad
Lunch Rice Plates
L-Masaman Beef
Deep, rich curry with beef & potato
L-Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken or salmon with teriyaki glaze
L-Chicken Yellow Curry
With pumpkin, spices & coconut cream
L-Fish Curry
L-Gai Krapow
Chicken, thai basil, peppers, topped with a fried egg
L-Gang Pak
Veggies & tofu in red curry
L-Garlic Beef
Over steamed veggies
L-Ginger Chicken
Tender chicken in our tangy ginger root sauce
L-Green Curry Pork
Bamboo, thai basil, coconut cream
L-Panang Curry
L-Panang Shrimp Curry
Coconut curry with shrimp
L-Salmon Teriyaki
Chicken or salmon with teriyaki glaze
L-Sautéed Eggplant & Tofu
Sautéed eggplant, garlic, tofu, onions, pepper
Lunch Random Goodness
L-Jumping Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, onions, chili, lime on fresh greens
L-Larb Gai
Issan style minced chicken, lime, chili & herbs over a bed of mixed greens
L-Satay Salad
Marinated chicken and/or beef on a bed of greens
L-Thai Shrimp Tacos
Crispy shrimp with curry drizzle, sesame noodle salad
L-Thai Trio
Atchana's signature salad, veggie egg roll or summer roll, choice of soup
L-Yum Puk
Spicy veggie salad, lime juice dressing
Beer
Draft
Singha Lager Draft
Thailand's flagship beer
Lemongrass Belgian Ale Draft
Lost Coast Brewing Co, N. Miami
Seasonal Selection Draft
Ask about our rotating seasonal tap
El Farito IPA Draft
Miami's own tank brewery
Mangolandia Ale Draft
Veza Sur, Wynwood
La Rubia Blonde Ale Draft
Wynwood Brewery
Bottles & Cans
Wine
Red Bottles
BTL Man Vintners Shiraz
South Africa
BTL Cycles Gladiator Pinot
California
BTL Riviera Pinot
Sonoma coast, California
BTL Sterling Merlot
Napa Valley
BTL Crios Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
BTL Bodega Colome Malbec
Salta, Argentina
BTL Louis Martini Cab
California
BTL Beringer Cabernet
BTL Rabble Zinfandel
BTL Papillon by Orin Swift
Napa
BTL Groth Cabernet
Napa Valley
Lychee Sangria Pitcher
Sweet, delicious, with a thai twist
Corkage Fee
White Bottles
BTL Albariño
Portugal
BTL Moscato
Canelli, Italy
BTL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Italy
BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
Trentino, Italy
BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
BTL Bex Riesling
Mosel, Germany
BTL August Kessler Riesling
Rheingau, Germany
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
Sonoma
BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay
Corkage Fee
Red Glasses
GL Man Vintners Shiraz
South Africa
GL Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir
California
GL Pinot Noir Riviera
Sonoma coast, California
GL Sterling Merlot
Napa Valley
GL Crios Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
GL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
California
GL Beringer Cabernet
Lychee Sangria
Sweet, delicious, with a thai twist
White Glasses
GL Albariño
Portugal
GL Moscato
Canelli, Italy
GL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Italy
GL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
Trentino, Italy
GL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand
GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
GL Bex Riesling
Mosel, Germany
GL William Hill Chardonnay
Sonoma
GL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay
Rose Bottles
Rose Glasses
Champagne Bottles
Champagne Glasses
Sake
Akashi Junmai Tokubetsu, 720 Ml
Earthy, hints of pineapple & pears
Awa Yuki Sparkling, 300 Ml
The champagne of sakes
Bushido Draft Sake - Large
"Way of the warrior"
Bushido Draft Sake - Small
"Way of the warrior"
Hakutsuru Superior 300 ml
Dry & floral junmai ginjo
Hakutsuru Superior 720 ml
Dry & floral junmai ginjo
Hiro, 300 Ml
Smooth, slightly dry junmai ginjo
Hot Sake - Large
The classic, served hot
Hot Sake - Small
The classic, served hot
Joto Nigori 300 ml
Light & smoothly sweet
Joto Nigori 750 ml
Light & smoothly sweet
Kikusui Junmai Gingo 300 Ml
Dry, light body, floral
Soto, 300 Ml
Crisp, elegant, junmai daiginjo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Miami's old-school Thai favorite
3194 COMMODORE PLAZA, COCONUT GROVE, FL 33133