ATCHANA'S HOMEGROWN THAI

3194 COMMODORE PLAZA

COCONUT GROVE, FL 33133

Dinner

Appetizers

Asian Dumplings

$11.00

In our zesty sweet soy dipping sauce, fried or steamed, chicken or veggie

Bangkok Wings

$15.00

3 ways: teriyaki, sriracha & sweet chili

Satay

$15.00

Beef, chicken or both barbecued at your table, tangy peanut & cucumber dipping sauces

Seared Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Sesame noodles, peppers, ginger, garlic

Son-in-law Eggs

$12.00

"Khai Luk Khoei" crispy & hard boiled eggs with house-made sweet & savory sauce

Summer Rolls

$11.00

Mixed greens, fresh mint & shrimp wrapped in delicate rice paper

Thai Beef Jerky

$15.00

Tender juicy morsels of beef, peanuts

Tofu Tod

$10.00

Crunchy chunks of quick-fried tofu with sweet chili sauce

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Just like you want 'em, hot & crispy

Salads

Atchana's Signature Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, thai ginger vinaigrette or peanut dressing

Edamame

$9.00

Lightly salted fresh-steamed soy beans, addictive but healthy

Jumping Shrimp

$24.00

Squid or shrimp, onions, chili, lime juice

Jumping Squid

$24.00

Squid or shrimp, onions, chili, lime juice

Lab Gai

$19.00

Issan style minced chicken, lime, chili & fresh herbs

Nam Sod

$19.00

Minced pork, peanut & ginger in our chili lime dressing

Som Tam Thai

$17.00

Central thai style green papaya salad, peanuts, dried shrimp & palm sugar

Tiger's Tears

$23.00

"Sua-Long-High" this seared steak salad has a serious chili kick

Yum Talay

$19.00

Yum Woon Sen

$19.00

Salad with light vermicelli noodles, herbs, lime, onion & ground chicken

House Favorites

Basil Duck

$39.00

Basil Ribs

$35.00

With our fresh herb & spice coating

Basil Salmon

$29.00

Crispy Duck

$42.00

1/2 boneless duck prepared in-house with our traditional 5-spice sauce

Curry Duck

$39.00

Duck with your choice of basil sauce or one of our curries

Curry Grouper

$32.00

Filet of Florida-caught grouper simmered in your choice of curry sauce

Pad Krapow Talay

$39.00

Scallops, squid & shrimp in spicy basil sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.00

Grilled filet with sweet teriyaki glaze over steamed veggies

Seafood Pad Thai

$37.00

Scallops, squid & shrimp with traditional rice noodles, ground peanuts, eggs

Volcano Chicken

$25.00

Volcano Shrimp

$29.00

With garlic chili sauce, veggies

Whole Snapper

$39.00

Crispy, deep-fried local whole fish with garlic chili sauce or shaved ginger & onion

Panang Talay

$39.00

CTR Chicken Curry Large

$180.00

CTR Chicken Curry Sm

$95.00

Sum Yummy Soups

Tofu Soup

$8.00

With clear noodles, delicate broth

Tom Kha Kai

$9.00

Chicken coconut milk, galangal & 'shrooms

Tom Yum Goong

$9.00

Tangy lemongrass broth, shrimp & mushroom

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Chicken wontons in light broth

Earthy

Beef Massaman Curry

$24.00

Deep, rich curry, tender morsels of beef, onion & potato

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Sweet & salty sauce

Chicken Yellow Curry

$22.00

Pumpkin, onion, coconut milk

Eggplant & Tofu

$20.00

Asian eggplants & tofu, savory sauce

Gang Pak

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables, tofu in red curry

Garlic Beef

$24.00

Savory beef over steamed veggies

Ginger Chicken

$22.00

Tangy ginger root sauce

Green Curry Pork

$22.00

Bamboo, Thai basil, coconut milk

Pad Krapow

$22.00

Chicken, holy basil, bird peppers

Pad Prik Khing

$22.00

Chicken, green beans, red chili, lemongrass, garlic, galangal

Panang Chicken Curry

$22.00

Mild red curry, basil, coconut milk

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

$23.00

Traditional recipe with shrimp, pork, rice noodles, peanuts, eggs, bean sprouts

Pineapple & Shrimp Fried Rice

$24.00

Shrimp, egg, onion, fresh pineapple

Khao Soi Gai

$23.00

Northern thai coconut curry noodle soup with chicken

Duck Noodle Soup - Kuay Teaw Ped

$27.00

Hearty duck noodle soup

Pad Kee Mao

$21.00

"Drunken noodles": chicken, thin rice noodles, chili, basil

Pad See Ew

$22.00

Hand made wide rice noodles, egg, chicken & broccoli tossed in sweet soy

Pad Woonsen

$21.00

Clear noodles, egg, chicken & veggies

Shrimp Ramen Bowl

$24.00

Savory broth, Japanese wheat noodles

Special Fried Rice

$20.00

Beef, pork & chicken, fried egg garnish

Veggie Fried Rice

$15.00

Veggie Ramen Bowl

$17.00

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$21.00

Dessert

Sticky Rice & Mango

$12.00

Thai's favorite natural dessert

Thai Doughnut Holes

$10.00

Coconut, caramel bits & chocolate sauce, peanuts & condensed milk drizzle

Kids' Menu

Kids Chicken Satay

$12.00

With veggies & rice

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with fries

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Side Noodles

$5.00

Side Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

Canine Corner

Thai Dog Bowl

$9.00

Your four-footed friend will love our mixed rice & protein chow

Event Items

Event Package 2

$45.00

Lunch

Starters

L-Asian Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken or veggie, steamed or fried

L-Atchana's Signature Salad

$7.00

With ginger vinaigrette or peanut dressing

L-Bangkok Wings

$14.00

Teriyaki, sriracha, & sweet chili

L-Edamame

$7.00

Lightly steamed and salted

L-Satay

$14.00

Beef or chicken skewers on mini-barbecue

L-Summer Rolls

$9.00

Greens, mint & shrimp wrapped in rice paper

L-Thai Beef Jerky

$14.00

Tender, juicy morsels of beef, peanuts

L-Egg Rolls

$9.00

Just the way you like 'em; hot & crispy

Soups

L-Tofu Soup

$7.00

Clear noodles, delicate broth

L-Tom Kha Khai

$8.00

Chicken in coconut cream

L-Tom Yum Goong

$8.00

Shrimp in lemongrass broth

L-Wonton Soup

$7.00

Chicken wontons

Lunch Noodle Bowls

L-Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles, Thai meatballs & beef in a rich cilantro pepper broth

L-Khao Soi Chic

$16.00

Northern thai coconut curry noodle soup with chicken or veggies

L-Khao Soi Vegie

$15.00

L-Pad Kee Mao

$15.00

"Drunken noodles" with chicken, thin rice noodles, chili & basil

L-Pad Thai Pork

$15.00

Traditional recipe: pork, rice noodles, peanuts, eggs, bean sprouts

L-Pad Thai Shrimp

$17.00

L-Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Clear noodles, chicken, veggies & egg

L-Shrimp Ramen

$14.00

With shrimp or veggies

L-Veggie Ramen

$14.00

L-Seared Tuna

$19.00

Over sesame noodle salad

Lunch Rice Plates

L-Masaman Beef

$17.00

Deep, rich curry with beef & potato

L-Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Chicken or salmon with teriyaki glaze

L-Chicken Yellow Curry

$16.00

With pumpkin, spices & coconut cream

L-Fish Curry

$16.00

L-Gai Krapow

$16.00

Chicken, thai basil, peppers, topped with a fried egg

L-Gang Pak

$15.00

Veggies & tofu in red curry

L-Garlic Beef

$17.00

Over steamed veggies

L-Ginger Chicken

$15.00

Tender chicken in our tangy ginger root sauce

L-Green Curry Pork

$16.00

Bamboo, thai basil, coconut cream

L-Panang Curry

$16.00

L-Panang Shrimp Curry

$18.00

Coconut curry with shrimp

L-Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Chicken or salmon with teriyaki glaze

L-Sautéed Eggplant & Tofu

$15.00

Sautéed eggplant, garlic, tofu, onions, pepper

Lunch Random Goodness

L-Jumping Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Shrimp, onions, chili, lime on fresh greens

L-Larb Gai

$16.00

Issan style minced chicken, lime, chili & herbs over a bed of mixed greens

L-Satay Salad

$17.00

Marinated chicken and/or beef on a bed of greens

L-Thai Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Crispy shrimp with curry drizzle, sesame noodle salad

L-Thai Trio

$13.00

Atchana's signature salad, veggie egg roll or summer roll, choice of soup

L-Yum Puk

$15.00

Spicy veggie salad, lime juice dressing

Beer

Draft

Singha Lager Draft

$9.00

Thailand's flagship beer

Lemongrass Belgian Ale Draft

$9.00

Lost Coast Brewing Co, N. Miami

Seasonal Selection Draft

$9.00

Ask about our rotating seasonal tap

El Farito IPA Draft

$9.00

Miami's own tank brewery

Mangolandia Ale Draft

$9.00

Veza Sur, Wynwood

La Rubia Blonde Ale Draft

$9.00

Wynwood Brewery

Bottles & Cans

Singha Bottle

$7.00

Thailand

Kirin Lite Bottle

$7.00

Japan

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Mexico

Heineken Bottle

$7.00

Holland

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$7.00

California

Miller Lite Bottle

$6.00

USA

Funky Buddha

$8.00

Tsingtao

$8.00

Towers

Singha Tower

$47.00

Craft Beer Tower

$49.00

Wine

Red Bottles

BTL Man Vintners Shiraz

$24.00

South Africa

BTL Cycles Gladiator Pinot

$45.00

California

BTL Riviera Pinot

$56.00

Sonoma coast, California

BTL Sterling Merlot

$45.00

Napa Valley

BTL Crios Malbec

$45.00

Mendoza, Argentina

BTL Bodega Colome Malbec

$49.00

Salta, Argentina

BTL Louis Martini Cab

$45.00

California

BTL Beringer Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Rabble Zinfandel

$49.00

BTL Papillon by Orin Swift

$125.00

Napa

BTL Groth Cabernet

$125.00

Napa Valley

Lychee Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Sweet, delicious, with a thai twist

Corkage Fee

$20.00

White Bottles

BTL Albariño

$45.00

Portugal

BTL Moscato

$42.00

Canelli, Italy

BTL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Italy

BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Trentino, Italy

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

New Zealand

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

BTL Bex Riesling

$45.00

Mosel, Germany

BTL August Kessler Riesling

$49.00

Rheingau, Germany

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$45.00

Sonoma

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay

$56.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Red Glasses

GL Man Vintners Shiraz

$12.00

South Africa

GL Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir

$14.00

California

GL Pinot Noir Riviera

$18.00

Sonoma coast, California

GL Sterling Merlot

$14.00

Napa Valley

GL Crios Malbec

$14.00

Mendoza, Argentina

GL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

California

GL Beringer Cabernet

$18.00

Lychee Sangria

$12.00

Sweet, delicious, with a thai twist

White Glasses

GL Albariño

$14.00

Portugal

GL Moscato

$12.00

Canelli, Italy

GL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Italy

GL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Trentino, Italy

GL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

New Zealand

GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

GL Bex Riesling

$14.00

Mosel, Germany

GL William Hill Chardonnay

$14.00

Sonoma

GL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonay

$18.00

Rose Bottles

BTL Notorious Pink

$45.00

California

BTL Chateau Miraval Rose

$62.00Out of stock

Provence, France

BTL Juliette Rose

$45.00

Provence, France

BTL Susan Balbo Malbec Rose

$45.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Rose Glasses

GL Susan Balbo Rose

$14.00

Mendoza, Argentina

GL Julliette Rose

$14.00

Provence, France

GL Notorious Pink

$14.00

California

Lychee Sangria

$12.00

Sweet, delicious, with a thai twist

Champagne Bottles

BTL Prosecco Italy

$45.00

Italy

BTL Prosecco Rose

$45.00

Italy

BTL Piper Sonoma Rose

$49.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$95.00

France

Champagne Glasses

GL Prosecco

$14.00

GL Prosecco Rose

$14.00

Italy

Sake

Akashi Junmai Tokubetsu, 720 Ml

$69.00

Earthy, hints of pineapple & pears

Awa Yuki Sparkling, 300 Ml

$25.00

The champagne of sakes

Bushido Draft Sake - Large

$27.00

"Way of the warrior"

Bushido Draft Sake - Small

$11.00

"Way of the warrior"

Hakutsuru Superior 300 ml

$23.00

Dry & floral junmai ginjo

Hakutsuru Superior 720 ml

$45.00

Dry & floral junmai ginjo

Hiro, 300 Ml

$29.00

Smooth, slightly dry junmai ginjo

Hot Sake - Large

$14.00

The classic, served hot

Hot Sake - Small

$9.00

The classic, served hot

Joto Nigori 300 ml

$26.00

Light & smoothly sweet

Joto Nigori 750 ml

$26.00

Light & smoothly sweet

Kikusui Junmai Gingo 300 Ml

$30.00

Dry, light body, floral

Soto, 300 Ml

$34.00

Crisp, elegant, junmai daiginjo

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pellegrino - Small

$4.00

San Pellegrino - Large

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Large Voss Still

$8.00

Singha-rita

$14.00

Agave nectar, key lime juice, fermented "Tequila," splash of singha

Liquor

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Miami's old-school Thai favorite

3194 COMMODORE PLAZA, COCONUT GROVE, FL 33133

