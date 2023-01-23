Restaurant header imageView gallery

Athena's Corner

2900 Nasa Parkway Suite 310

310

Seabrook, TX 77586

Popular Items

Beef & Lamb Gyro Sand.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate
Dolmades

APPETIZERS

Avgolemono Soup

$4.95

Chicken, egg, lemon and rice

Tzatsiki Appetizer w/pita

$7.95

Greek yogurt dip with cucumbers, garlic, fresh dill served with pita

Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas dip served with pita

Spicy feta

$8.95

Creamy feta, red peppers and jalapeno served with pita

Pikilia, Sampler

Pikilia, Sampler

$16.95

Tzatsiki, Hummus & Tirokafteri served with pita

Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.95

Stuffed grape leaves with rice and fine herbs

Spinach Pie

$7.95

Spinach & feta cheese baked in phyllo

Calamari

Calamari

$11.95

Flash fried served with marinara sauce

Octopus

$17.95

Grilled Octopus drizzled with olive oil & Vinegar topped with chopped onions & capers

Keftedes- meatballs

$11.95

Pan seared, Beef meatballs in a tomato sauce

Falafel Appetizer

$5.95

3 Falafels served with mixed greens

Athena's veggie Chips

$9.50

Crispy zucchini & Eggplant chips served with tzatsiki

PITA SANDWICHES

Beef & Lamb Gyro Sand.

$11.95

Slices of Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, wrapped in warmed pita served with choice of french fries or baked lemon potatoes Spicy Feta Spread Instead of Tzatziki +1.50, Extra Pita +1.25, Extra Cup of Tzatziki +1.50

Falafel Pita Sand.

$9.95

Crispy chickpea falafel, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, wrapped in warmed pita served with choice of french fries or baked lemon potatoes Spicy Feta Spread Instead of Tzatziki +1.50, Extra Pita +1.25, Extra Cup of Tzatziki +1.50

Pork Ke- Bob Sand.

$10.95

Un-skewered pork , tomatoes, onions, tzatziki wrapped in warmed pita served with choice of french fries or baked lemon potatoes Spicy Feta Spread Instead of Tzatziki +1.50, Extra Pita +1.25, Extra Cup of Tzatziki +1.50

Chicken Ke- Bob Sand.

$11.95

Un-skewered chicken, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki wrapped in warm pita served with choice of french fries or baked lemon potatoes Spicy Feta Spread Instead of Tzatziki +1.50, Extra Pita +1.25, Extra Cup of Tzatziki +1.50

Shrimp Ke - Bob Sand.

$12.95

Un-skewered Marinated grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki wrapped in warmed pita served with choice of french fries or baked lemon potatoes Spicy Feta Spread Instead of Tzatziki +1.50, Extra Pita +1.25, Extra Cup of Tzatziki +1.50

SALADS

Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad

$11.50

Tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, onions, peppers, olives in olive oil & red vinegar dressing served with pita ADD-ONS: Grilled Chicken +5 Grilled Salmon +8 Grilled Shrimp +8

Farmer Blue Market

$10.50

mixed spring greens, tomatoes, blue cheese, scallions, beets, olives, cucumbers, croutons served with ranch dressing ADD-ONS: Grilled Chicken +5 Grilled Salmon +8 Grilled Shrimp +8

WRAPS & PANINI

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Greek Salad & grilled chicken wrapped in flat white tortilla Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

ALL AMERICAN

Cheeseburger

$10.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes Served with fries, & pickle Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

Athena's Burger

$10.95

Feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes Served with fries, & pickle Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Served with honey Mustard Served with fries, Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

TRADITIONAL PLATES

Pork Ke-Bob Plate

$15.95

Pork un-skewered with Greek salad, served with pita bread served with French fries & pita bread Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

Chicken Ke-Bob Plate

$16.95

Chicken un-skewered with Greek salad, served pita bread served with French fries or baked lemon potatoes & pita bread Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate

$16.95

Slices of lamb & beef with Greek salad, served with pita bread, served with french fries or baked lemon potatoes Upgrade your fries: with feta +2 with truffle oil +3

Pastichio

$14.95

Baked layered pasta dish with ground beef, topped with béchamel sauce

Moussaka

$14.95

Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and ground beef topped with béchamel sauce

CLASSIC DINNERS

Athenian Pasta & Shrimp

$20.95

Bow-ties pasta, sun dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, olives, onions, basil, Aglio e Olio sauce, topped with feta cheese

Salmon

$25.95

Fresh cut of grilled salmon, served over sautéed spinach and baked lemon potatoes

Paidakia- Lamb Chops

$29.95

Rosemary marinated grilled lollipop lamb chops, served over baked lemon potatoes & asparagus

VEGETARIAN

Falafel Plate

$14.95

Crispy Chickpea falafel, with tzatziki, served with a house salad and pita

Spanakopita & Tiropita Plate

$14.95

Combination plate of Spinach & Feta & Ricotta cheese pies baked in phyllo served with house salad

YOUNGINS

Angel Hair Pasta & Marinara

$6.95

served with beverage, under 12 year old

Chicken Fingers & fries

$7.95

3 chicken fingers w/fries served with beverage, under 12 year old

Cheeseburger & fries

$9.75

served with beverage, under 12 year old

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$4.25

Add truffle oil & parmigiana cheese +3

Greek Fries

$6.95

With feta cheese and oregano

Lemon Potaoes FULL SIDE

$4.25

Baked with lemon & olive oil

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Spinach

$5.25

Sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Side House Salad

$4.35

With balsamic vinaigrette

Extra Pita

$1.25

Extra Cup of Tzatziki

$1.50

Side of Spicy Feta Spread

$1.50

Full Side Gyro Meat

$4.95

Side Of Olives

$3.95

Feta Cheese Large side

$5.95

Side of Hummus

$1.50

Small Traditional Greek Salad

$5.95

BEVERAGES

Water

$1.95

Sodas

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Kid drink

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.95

Coffee

$2.75

DESSERTS

Ravani

$4.25

Greek orange sponge cake with scoop vanilla ice cream

Greek Yogurt

$4.55

With honey and walnuts

Ice cream 2 scoops

$4.55

Baklava

$5.95

Phyllo dough, nuts, spices, and a sugary honey syrup

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

Layers of chocolate mouse cake topped with caramel and chocolate sauce served with whipped cream. Contains nuts

Kid Ice Cream 1 scoop

$2.00

Loukoumades

$6.95

sweet honey balls (the Greek version of donuts), which are deep fried to golden and crispy perfection.

MILK SHAKES

Regular Classics

$5.95

Topped with whipped cream

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
