Athena Greek & Lebanese Grill 6030 Line Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6030 Line Ave

Shreveport, LA 71106

Main Menu

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.49

A dip of puréed chickpeas, sesame paste, lemon juice, and garlic

Hummus Deluxe

$7.99

Hummus topped with specially seasoned ground beef

Grecian Dip

$6.49

A dip of sour cream, cucumbers, olive oil, crushed mint, oregano, and garlic

Baba Ghanoush

$6.49

A dip of mashed baked eggplant, tahini paste, garlic paste, and lemon juice

Meat Grape Leaves

$5.99

Hand-rolled individual leaves of the grapevine with seasoned rice, meat, and vegetable mixture and slow-cooked until tender

Vegetable Grape Leaves (4 Rolls)

$5.99

The individual leaves of the grapevine are hand rolled with rice, parsley, and seasoning and slow cooked until tender

Vegetable Grape Leaves (8 Rolls)

$9.99

The individual leaves of the grapevine are hand rolled with rice, parsley, and seasoning and slow cooked until tender

Falafel

$5.99

6 pieces. Ground chickpeas and seasoning formed into balls and deep-fried to perfection, and served with tahini sauce

Fried Kibby

$3.99

Shell made of cracked wheat then stuffed with ground beef, onions, and seasoning

Breaded Eggplant

$6.99

Slices of breaded eggplant served with Grecian dip, mashed grilled red bell pepper, and garlic

Fried Cheese

$7.99

Halloumi cheese fried in olive oil, mint, and garlic

Pickles and Olives

$3.99

Kalamata olives and sliced imported pickles

Spinach Pie

$5.99

Triangle-shaped pie stuffed with spinach, Feta cheese, and onion, flavored with sumac

Athena's Sampler

$14.99

Hummus, baba ghanoush, Grecian dip, Feta cheese, one meat grape leaf, one vegetable grape leaf, one falafel, and one kibby

French Fries

$3.99

Feta Fries

$5.99

French fries topped with Feta cheese, garlic sauce, oregano, and our special homemade red sauce

Soup and Salads

Red Lentil Soup

$4.99

A hearty soup prepared with split red lentils and pita chips

Athena Salad

$8.99

Lettuce with bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, and parsley, topped with Feta cheese and pomegranate molasses, mixed with our homemade house dressing

Fattoush Salad

$8.99

Green salad with olives, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato and parsley, and pita chips mixed with our homemade house dressing

Feta Salad

$7.99

A large version of our side salad served with tomato, Feta, olive, and homemade house dressing

Tabouli

$7.99

Fresh chopped parsley, mixed with cracked wheat, onions, mint, and tomatoes. Marinated with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Our special Feta salad, topped with gyro

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.99

Our special Feta salad, topped with rotisserie chicken shawarma

Combo Salad

$15.99

Entrées

Chicken Kabob

$15.99

Fresh chicken tenderloin marinated with herbs and spices

Lamb Kabob

$17.99

Cubes of lamb shoulder marinated and cooked to perfection

Beef Kabob

$16.99

Cubes of tenderloin marinated and cooked to perfection

Shrimp Kabob

$16.99

6 jumbo shrimp marinated with mayonnaise and a special herb mix

Lula (Kufta) Plate

$15.99

Fresh ground lamb & beef marinated with herbs and spices

Combination Kabob

$21.99

Beef, Lula, and chicken

Lamb Chops (3 chops)

$22.99

Freshly marinated with olive oil and spices

Plates

Athena's Special Plate (For Two)

$26.99

Two Feta salads followed by an appetizer of two fried kibby, two meat grape leaves, and Grecian dip, finishing with a course of gyro, chicken shawarma, and hummus with rice

Gyro Plate

$15.99

Lean lamb and beef mixed, seasoned with oregano, and broiled on a vertical grill

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.99

Chicken breast marinated in olive oil, garlic, and seasoning and broiled on a vertical grill

Combination Plate

$16.99

Gyro and chicken shawarma

Hummus with Lamb

$15.99

Chopped Lula kufta sautéed with spices, onions, and olive oil and served in the center of a hummus plate

Meat Moussaka

$15.99

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, and ground beef, topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and seasoning

Family Plate

$89.99

Feeds 4-6. Comes with two large salads, falafels, rice, 2 hummus, 1 baba ghanoush, Grecian dip, 2 Lula, 2 beef kabobs, 2 chicken kabobs, chicken shawarma, a side of gyro

Seafood Plates

Shrimp Kabob.

$16.99

6 jumbo shrimp marinated with mayonnaise and a special herb mix

Athena Special Fish

$18.99

Grilled tilapia topped with sautéed shrimp and our special cream sauce

Lebanese Fish (Samka Hara)

$18.99

Marinated fish with garlic and lemon juice then sautéed with spices and fresh cilantro

Tilapia Fish Plate

$15.99

Tilapia fish grilled with our own special blend of seasonings and special cream sauce

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

5 grilled jumbo shrimp served on top of our Feta salad. Does not include sides. The special sauce includes cream, mushrooms, green onions, butter, mint, and oregano

Pasta

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

$15.99

Chicken grilled to perfection, served over penne pasta with our special homemade cream sauce

Gyro Pasta

$15.99

Gyro meat grilled to perfection served over penne pasta with our special homemade cream sauce

Combo Pasta

$17.99

Pasta topped with chicken & gyro meat

Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Pasta topped with 5 jumbo shrimp

Athena's Special Pasta

$17.99

Shrimp with your choice of gyro or chicken served with our special homemade cream sauce over mixed penne pasta

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken wrapped in pita bread with tomato, lettuce, and garlic sauce, and Grecian dip

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Gyro wrapped in pita bread with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and Grecian dip

Lula Sandwich (Kufta)

$8.99

Fresh ground lamb and beef wrapped in pita bread with hummus, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tahini sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99

Falafel wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and tahini sauce

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.99

Fried eggplant, Feta cheese, and lettuce between two pitas with our special red sauce

Vegetarian Plates

Vegetarian Plate

$13.99

Hummus, baba ghanoush, 2 vegetable grape leaves, tabouli, falafel, and pita bread

Falafel Plate

$13.99

Ground chickpeas mixed with spices, onions, garlic, and parsley then deep-fried and served with hummus, salad, rice, and pita bread

Grape Leaves Plate

$13.99

Individual grapevine leaves rolled with a stuffing of seasoned rice, mint, parsley, and onion and served with hummus, salad, rice, and pita bread

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$13.99

3 skewers of grilled vegetables seasoned with olive oil and spices and served with hummus, salad, rice, and pita bread

Fried Eggplant Plate

$14.99

Sliced eggplant served with Grecian dip or hummus, rice, salad, and pita bread

Kids' Plates (12 or Under)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

4 pieces

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Chicken Shaw

$6.99

Chicken meat on a plate with a choice of side

Kids Gyro

$6.99

Gyro meat on a plate with a choice of side

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Penne pasta with special cream sauce with a choice of chicken or gyro

Sides / A La Carte

Sides by the Cup

$0.89

2 oz

Side Chicken.

$6.50

Gyro. $6.50

$6.50

Skewer Veggie

$2.99

Side Feta Cheese 2oz

$2.99

Shrimp, 5 count

$7.50

Each

Side Lentil Soup

$2.99

Olive Oil & Za'atar

$2.99

Side Olives 4OZ

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Skewer Lamb

$9.00

Skewer Meat

$8.00

Skewer Chicken

$7.00

Side French Fries.

$2.99

Side Feta Salad.

$2.99

Side Grecian Dip.

$3.99

Side Hummus.

$3.99

Side Baba Ghanoush.

$3.99

Side Tabouli.

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.49

Layers of filo dough and walnut topped with pistachio honey

Tiramisu

$5.99

Layers of mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, coffee, cocoa, and wheat flour

Athena Dessert

$7.99

Special homemade pastry filled with sweet cheese and cinnamon dipped with honey

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Catering

Catering Menu

Hummus Pint

$8.99

Hummus Quart

$15.99

Hummus 1/2 Tray

$29.00

Hummus Tray

$59.00

Baba Ghanoush Pint

$8.99

Eggplant dip

Baba Ghanoush Quart

$15.99

Eggplant dip

Grecian Dip Pint

$8.99

Grecian Dip Quart

$15.99

Greek Salad Small

$22.00

Greek Salad Large

$37.00

Basmati Rice Small

$22.00

Basmati Rice Large

$37.00

Gyro Meat (1lb)

$17.00

1 lb. Beef & lamb

Chicken Shawarma (1lb)

$17.00

1 lb

Fried Kibby

$3.25

1 piece. 6 minimum

Meat Grape Leaves (50pc)

$49.00

50 pieces

Veggie Grape Leaves (50pc)

$39.00

50 pieces

Party

$325.00

Feeds 25 people. Hummus, Grecian dip, rice, salad, grape leaves, veggie, falafel, chicken 5 lb, gyro 5 lb, and bread

Pint of Dressing

$7.99

Spinach Pie

$3.99

Each. 6 minimum

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$7.00

Beef Kabob Skewer

$8.00

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$9.00

Lula Kabob Skewer

$8.00

Falafel (12pc)

$10.99

Dozen

Beverage Menu

Beverages*

Water

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet or unsweetened tea

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Black unsweetened

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mint hot tea

Lebanese Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet tea and lemonade with rose water

Soft Drink

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6030 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

