Athena Grill

Popular Items

Gyro Plate
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
Gyro Pita Wrap

Starters**

Octopus Mezes

$19.95

delicious spanish octopus marinated in olive oil, lemon, and oregano grilled over open flame

Grilled Calamari

$16.50

Fresh monterey squid prepared the traditional way; grilled and dressed with vinegar and olive oil, with a tomato/cucumber garnish

Mezes Athena (Vegetarian)

$18.50

vegetarian sampler consisting all of our popular selections; falafel, grilled veggies, hummus, pita, and tahini

Mezes Krasiou

$19.95

meat sampler including all of our popular meat selection; biftekia(beef), chicken souvlaki, lamb souvlaki, and loukaniko pork sausage. served on a bed of garlic fries with tzatziki and our athena olive dip

Dolmades Mezes

$15.95

traditional grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground sirloin and rice, served with lemon sauce

Lamb Ribs Mezes

$19.95

Tender lamb riblets slow roasted then finished on our grill to give them a nice sear. These are very popular!

Spanakopita Mezes

$14.95

four pieces of our house made, traditional spanakopita. phylo dough stuffed with spinach, feta, dill, swiss chard(not vegan)

Falafel Mezes

$14.00

five falafel balls served with tahini, hummus, and sliced pita

Gyros Mezes

$16.95

seasoned sliced beef gyro meat, grilled and served on a bed of pita, topped with onions and tomato (halal available on request)

Athena Wraps**

Delicious meat served in a warm pita served with your choice of fresh garlic fries or fruit salad

Set of Plasticware

Gyro Pita Wrap

$15.95

thin sliced beef wrapped in warm pita, topped with spring greens, tomato, onion, tzatziki, and fries

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$16.50

tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

$17.95

tender pieces of lamb loing grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Swordfish Souvlaki Wrap

$16.95

tender pieces of swordfish loin grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Steak Pita Wrap

$16.75

roasted steak sirloin sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Lamb Pita Wrap

$16.75

roasted leg of lamb sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Athenian Chicken Pita Wrap

$14.75

tender hala chicken breast sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Falafel Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)

$15.50

delicious falafel fried until crispy, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, cucumber, and tomato. served with tahini on the side

Portobello Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)

$15.50

grilled portabello mushroom sliced thin and sauteed, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, roasted peppers, feta and pesto

Grilled Eggplant Wrap(Vegetarian)

$15.50

delicious grilled eggplant sauteed with roasted peppers, then wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomato, feta and pesto

Main Dishes**

Traditional Greek dishes, served with side of french bread & pita, hummus, and small side salad

Set of Plasticware

Gyro Plate

$18.95

Thin slices of seasoned beef served over warm pita, with tzatziki sauce, tomato and red onion. Served with side of garlic fries

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$19.50

Tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley

Lamb Souvlaki Plate

$24.95

Tender pieces of marinated lamb loin grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$22.95

Tender pieces of marinated filet grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley. Please choose preferred temp

Mixed Grill

$29.95

Tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh and lamb loin grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley

Shrimp Souvlaki

$24.95

marinated tiger prawns grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley

Seafood Souvlaki

$24.50

Marinated swordfish, tiger prawns, and scallops grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley

Lamb Chops - 2

$25.00

Two marinated porterhouse lamb chops grilled and served with garlic fries with vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temp

Lamb Chops - 3

$29.95

Three marinated porterhouse lamb chops grilled and served with garlic fries with vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temp

New York Steak

$26.00

Marinated New York Steak served with garlic fries and vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temperature

Lamb Riblets Plate

$21.95

tender australian lamb riblets seasoned well and grilled over open flame. served with athena garlic fries and athena salad

Salmon

$24.00

Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley

Grilled Branzini

$28.95

This delicious special is back! Whole branzini is marinated in garlic, lemon, and olive oil.. then topped with oregano before its gently grilled to perfection. Served with fries and athena salad

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$22.95Out of stock

this delicious new special features the best of summer's ocean catch. large tiger prawns, scallops, and fresh squid added to our house made tomato sauce on a bed of spaghetti makes this dish a real treat. served with our house athena salad. enjoy!

Combination

$26.95

A delicious variety plate featuring pastitsio, mousaka, spanakopita, & gyro with tomato and tzatziki, served with garlic fries

Mousaka

$23.00

layers of gently sauteed eggplant, potato, and seasoned ground beef topped with a creamy bechamel. served with garlic fries and athena salad

Dolmades

$23.00

Traditional stuffed grape leaves filled with rice and seasoned ground sirloin, topped with lemon sauce and served with garlic fries

Pastitsio

$23.00

Layers of pasta and ground sirloin seasoned with cloves and nutmeg, topped with creamy bechamel and served with vegetable medley

Loukanika

$19.50

Sauteed greek sausage, seasoned with anise, sauteed and served with garlic fries

Biftekia

$23.00

Ground sirloin patties seasoned with mint, garlic, and sauteed onions, served with tzatziki sauce and garlic fries

Falafel Plate (Vegetarian)

$17.95

Three falafel served with hummus, warm pita, tahini, and garlic fries

Briami (Vegetarian)

$16.95

Roasted vegetable dish featuring squash, zucchini, potatoes, green beans, in a light tomato sauce. served with garlic fries and athena salad

Spanakopita Plate (Vegetarian)

$19.95

Traditional phylo pie filled with spinach, leeks, swiss chard, onions, and feta. Served with garlic fries

Vegetarian Mousaka (Vegetarian)

$19.95

Casserole of layers of eggplant, zucchini, and potato topped with mushrooms and bechamel and served with garlic fries

Greek Pork Chop**NEW**

$20.95Out of stock

Delicious marinated 10 oz pork chop grilled and served with garlic fries and Horiatiki salad

Makaronada - Greek Pasta

$19.95Out of stock

Well seasoned ground lamb in a rich tomato sauce over a bed of spaghetti served with Athena salad. Authentic Greek comfort food!

Salads**

Entree sized salads in a variety of combinations, with a wide selection of toppings. Served with warm pita, french bread, and hummus

Greek Salad

$12.95

Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, served with olive oil vinegarette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Our newest salad! We’ve added kale, jicama, fennel, garbanzo beans, and dried cranberries along with our traditional tomato, cucumber and red onion ingredients topping it with a fresh squeezed lemon juice dressing and grated mitzithra cheese.

Athena Salad

$12.95

hearts of romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta, tomato, red onion, and kalamata olives dressed with olive oil vinegarette

Horiatiki Salad

$12.95

tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, feta, and kalamata olives with olive oil and oregano dressing

Beverages**

Bottled Drinks

$4.25

Iced Frappe

$4.50

Blended iced coffee drink with milk and sweetened with sugar

Canned Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Beer

$6.00

Available alcoholic beverages are sierra nevada, blue moon, heieneken, and white claw 4 packs

Wine by the Bottle

Greek Coffee

$4.50

similar to espresso, this traditional coffee is full of flavor and caffeine. its made without a filter, but the grounds are safely at the bottom of the drink. sip slowly, and enjoy!

Spreads & Dips(all served with sliced pita & french bread)**

Dip Sampler Medium

$12.00

Why choose just one? Pick three of your favorite dips & spreads

Dip Sampler Large

$16.50

Choose five of your favorite dips & spreads. Good for larger parties

Tzatziki

$9.00

traditional yogurt dip made in house, with dill, garlic, and cucumber

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Tirokaftreri

$9.00

traditional spicy cheese dip made in house with feta, ricota and jalapenos

Athena Olive Spread

$9.00

Our signature spread made with fresh garlic and kalamata olives.

Skordalia

$9.00

Hummus

$8.00

PINT TO GO

$16.00

Soups & Fries**

Avgolemono Cup

$6.95

A classic many of you have been asking for is finally here! House made chicken soup made with our signature Avgolemono(egg& lemon) sauce. Contains rice and carrots

Avgolemono Bowl

$8.95

A classic many of you have been asking for is finally here! House made chicken soup made with our signature Avgolemono(egg& lemon) sauce. Contains rice and carrots

Fasoulada Cup

$5.95

A cup of our house made soup made with beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and onions

Fasoulada Bowl

$8.95

A generous serving of our house made soup made with beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and onions

Small Fries

$4.95

Large Fries

$6.95

Desserts**

Baklava

$6.50

traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan)

Rice Pudding - ”Risogalo“

Rice Pudding - ”Risogalo“

$7.50

new item! delicious dessert made the traditional way.. milk, rice, some sugar, and cinnamon. made the way our grandmothers made it

Ravani

$6.50

Another desert we make from scratch this traditional cake is made with semolina flour and crushed almonds and topped with orange zest syrup

Galaktoboureko(Friday Only)

Galaktoboureko(Friday Only)

$6.50Out of stock

Another delicious specialty made from scratch. This dessert is a semolina custard wrapped in phylo dough and topped with orange zest syrup. This is a crowd favorite and if its Friday and you were thinking about dessert this weekend, this would be a good place to start.

Greek Yogurt

$6.50

Traditional thick Greek yogurt topped with honey, sour cherry preserves, or quince preserves and topped with crushed walnuts

Baklava Dessert Box

$19.00

traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan) (9 pieces)

Assorted Greek Dessert Box

$19.00

can't decide on which dessert you'd prefer? go with this delicious medley of all of our favorites! includes our famous baklava, kataifi, karadopita(walnut cake), and ravani(almond cake)

Pantry/Freezer Items**

Pastitsio 4 Pack

$20.00

4 Generous portions of our house made pastitsio - seasoned ground sirloin topped with pasta and a creamy bechamel sauce.

Mousaka 4 Pack

$20.00

4 Generous portions of our house made mousaka - seasoned ground sirloin topped with potatoes and eggplant, topped with a creamy bechamel sauce.

Vegetarian Mousaka 4 Pack

$20.00

4 Generous portions of our house made vegeterian mousaka - layers of eggplant, potato, zucchini topped with our creamy bechamel sauce.

Full Chicken Skewer

$8.00

tender chick thigh skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano

Full Lamb Skewer

$11.00

tender lamb loin skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano

Chicken Skewer 4 Pack

$30.00

tender chick thigh skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano

Beef Skewer 4 Pack

$40.00

tender petite filet skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano

Salmon a la Carte

$11.00

fresh 8 oz atlantic salmon filet marinated in olive oil, lemon, garlic, oregano

Shrimp Skewer

$11.00

7 oz tiger prawns, skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano

Beer/Wine**

Wine Choices

We have a great selection of Greek and California wines, if you have any questions about any of them please feel free to call or email

Beer

$6.00

Available alcoholic beverages are sierra nevada, blue moon, heieneken, and white claw 4 packs

Specials**

Lamb Shank(Friday Only)

Lamb Shank(Friday Only)

$26.95

tender whole lamb shank roasted gently and served over a bed of orzo pasta in tomato sauce with a side of Athena Salad

Lamb Riblets Plate

$20.95

Single Serving Plasticware

Set of Plastic Fork & Knife

Straw

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Athena Grill is a family run, family owned restaurant that has been serving the South Bay for 15 years. The Covid19 virus has drastically impacted our business and our long term viability is in doubt. Your support and patronage gives us hope in the face of this challenge, and we appreciate your help in seeing through these challenging times.

Website

Location

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Directions

Gallery
Athena Grill image
Banner pic
Athena Grill image
Athena Grill image

