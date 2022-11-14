- Home
Athena Grill
1505 space park drive
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Popular Items
Starters**
Octopus Mezes
delicious spanish octopus marinated in olive oil, lemon, and oregano grilled over open flame
Grilled Calamari
Fresh monterey squid prepared the traditional way; grilled and dressed with vinegar and olive oil, with a tomato/cucumber garnish
Mezes Athena (Vegetarian)
vegetarian sampler consisting all of our popular selections; falafel, grilled veggies, hummus, pita, and tahini
Mezes Krasiou
meat sampler including all of our popular meat selection; biftekia(beef), chicken souvlaki, lamb souvlaki, and loukaniko pork sausage. served on a bed of garlic fries with tzatziki and our athena olive dip
Dolmades Mezes
traditional grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground sirloin and rice, served with lemon sauce
Lamb Ribs Mezes
Tender lamb riblets slow roasted then finished on our grill to give them a nice sear. These are very popular!
Spanakopita Mezes
four pieces of our house made, traditional spanakopita. phylo dough stuffed with spinach, feta, dill, swiss chard(not vegan)
Falafel Mezes
five falafel balls served with tahini, hummus, and sliced pita
Gyros Mezes
seasoned sliced beef gyro meat, grilled and served on a bed of pita, topped with onions and tomato (halal available on request)
Athena Wraps**
Set of Plasticware
Gyro Pita Wrap
thin sliced beef wrapped in warm pita, topped with spring greens, tomato, onion, tzatziki, and fries
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Lamb Souvlaki Wrap
tender pieces of lamb loing grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Swordfish Souvlaki Wrap
tender pieces of swordfish loin grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Steak Pita Wrap
roasted steak sirloin sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Lamb Pita Wrap
roasted leg of lamb sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Athenian Chicken Pita Wrap
tender hala chicken breast sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Falafel Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)
delicious falafel fried until crispy, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, cucumber, and tomato. served with tahini on the side
Portobello Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)
grilled portabello mushroom sliced thin and sauteed, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, roasted peppers, feta and pesto
Grilled Eggplant Wrap(Vegetarian)
delicious grilled eggplant sauteed with roasted peppers, then wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomato, feta and pesto
Main Dishes**
Set of Plasticware
Gyro Plate
Thin slices of seasoned beef served over warm pita, with tzatziki sauce, tomato and red onion. Served with side of garlic fries
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
Tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Lamb Souvlaki Plate
Tender pieces of marinated lamb loin grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Beef Souvlaki Plate
Tender pieces of marinated filet grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley. Please choose preferred temp
Mixed Grill
Tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh and lamb loin grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Shrimp Souvlaki
marinated tiger prawns grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Seafood Souvlaki
Marinated swordfish, tiger prawns, and scallops grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Lamb Chops - 2
Two marinated porterhouse lamb chops grilled and served with garlic fries with vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temp
Lamb Chops - 3
Three marinated porterhouse lamb chops grilled and served with garlic fries with vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temp
New York Steak
Marinated New York Steak served with garlic fries and vegetable medley. Please select desired cooking temperature
Lamb Riblets Plate
tender australian lamb riblets seasoned well and grilled over open flame. served with athena garlic fries and athena salad
Salmon
Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley
Grilled Branzini
This delicious special is back! Whole branzini is marinated in garlic, lemon, and olive oil.. then topped with oregano before its gently grilled to perfection. Served with fries and athena salad
Seafood Pasta
this delicious new special features the best of summer's ocean catch. large tiger prawns, scallops, and fresh squid added to our house made tomato sauce on a bed of spaghetti makes this dish a real treat. served with our house athena salad. enjoy!
Combination
A delicious variety plate featuring pastitsio, mousaka, spanakopita, & gyro with tomato and tzatziki, served with garlic fries
Mousaka
layers of gently sauteed eggplant, potato, and seasoned ground beef topped with a creamy bechamel. served with garlic fries and athena salad
Dolmades
Traditional stuffed grape leaves filled with rice and seasoned ground sirloin, topped with lemon sauce and served with garlic fries
Pastitsio
Layers of pasta and ground sirloin seasoned with cloves and nutmeg, topped with creamy bechamel and served with vegetable medley
Loukanika
Sauteed greek sausage, seasoned with anise, sauteed and served with garlic fries
Biftekia
Ground sirloin patties seasoned with mint, garlic, and sauteed onions, served with tzatziki sauce and garlic fries
Falafel Plate (Vegetarian)
Three falafel served with hummus, warm pita, tahini, and garlic fries
Briami (Vegetarian)
Roasted vegetable dish featuring squash, zucchini, potatoes, green beans, in a light tomato sauce. served with garlic fries and athena salad
Spanakopita Plate (Vegetarian)
Traditional phylo pie filled with spinach, leeks, swiss chard, onions, and feta. Served with garlic fries
Vegetarian Mousaka (Vegetarian)
Casserole of layers of eggplant, zucchini, and potato topped with mushrooms and bechamel and served with garlic fries
Greek Pork Chop**NEW**
Delicious marinated 10 oz pork chop grilled and served with garlic fries and Horiatiki salad
Makaronada - Greek Pasta
Well seasoned ground lamb in a rich tomato sauce over a bed of spaghetti served with Athena salad. Authentic Greek comfort food!
Salads**
Greek Salad
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, served with olive oil vinegarette
Mediterranean Salad
Our newest salad! We’ve added kale, jicama, fennel, garbanzo beans, and dried cranberries along with our traditional tomato, cucumber and red onion ingredients topping it with a fresh squeezed lemon juice dressing and grated mitzithra cheese.
Athena Salad
hearts of romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta, tomato, red onion, and kalamata olives dressed with olive oil vinegarette
Horiatiki Salad
tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, feta, and kalamata olives with olive oil and oregano dressing
Beverages**
Bottled Drinks
Iced Frappe
Blended iced coffee drink with milk and sweetened with sugar
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
Beer
Available alcoholic beverages are sierra nevada, blue moon, heieneken, and white claw 4 packs
Wine by the Bottle
Greek Coffee
similar to espresso, this traditional coffee is full of flavor and caffeine. its made without a filter, but the grounds are safely at the bottom of the drink. sip slowly, and enjoy!
Spreads & Dips(all served with sliced pita & french bread)**
Dip Sampler Medium
Why choose just one? Pick three of your favorite dips & spreads
Dip Sampler Large
Choose five of your favorite dips & spreads. Good for larger parties
Tzatziki
traditional yogurt dip made in house, with dill, garlic, and cucumber
Melitzanosalata
Tirokaftreri
traditional spicy cheese dip made in house with feta, ricota and jalapenos
Athena Olive Spread
Our signature spread made with fresh garlic and kalamata olives.
Skordalia
Hummus
PINT TO GO
Soups & Fries**
Avgolemono Cup
A classic many of you have been asking for is finally here! House made chicken soup made with our signature Avgolemono(egg& lemon) sauce. Contains rice and carrots
Avgolemono Bowl
A classic many of you have been asking for is finally here! House made chicken soup made with our signature Avgolemono(egg& lemon) sauce. Contains rice and carrots
Fasoulada Cup
A cup of our house made soup made with beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and onions
Fasoulada Bowl
A generous serving of our house made soup made with beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and onions
Small Fries
Large Fries
Desserts**
Baklava
traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan)
Rice Pudding - ”Risogalo“
new item! delicious dessert made the traditional way.. milk, rice, some sugar, and cinnamon. made the way our grandmothers made it
Ravani
Another desert we make from scratch this traditional cake is made with semolina flour and crushed almonds and topped with orange zest syrup
Galaktoboureko(Friday Only)
Another delicious specialty made from scratch. This dessert is a semolina custard wrapped in phylo dough and topped with orange zest syrup. This is a crowd favorite and if its Friday and you were thinking about dessert this weekend, this would be a good place to start.
Greek Yogurt
Traditional thick Greek yogurt topped with honey, sour cherry preserves, or quince preserves and topped with crushed walnuts
Baklava Dessert Box
traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan) (9 pieces)
Assorted Greek Dessert Box
can't decide on which dessert you'd prefer? go with this delicious medley of all of our favorites! includes our famous baklava, kataifi, karadopita(walnut cake), and ravani(almond cake)
Pantry/Freezer Items**
Pastitsio 4 Pack
4 Generous portions of our house made pastitsio - seasoned ground sirloin topped with pasta and a creamy bechamel sauce.
Mousaka 4 Pack
4 Generous portions of our house made mousaka - seasoned ground sirloin topped with potatoes and eggplant, topped with a creamy bechamel sauce.
Vegetarian Mousaka 4 Pack
4 Generous portions of our house made vegeterian mousaka - layers of eggplant, potato, zucchini topped with our creamy bechamel sauce.
Full Chicken Skewer
tender chick thigh skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano
Full Lamb Skewer
tender lamb loin skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano
Chicken Skewer 4 Pack
tender chick thigh skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano
Beef Skewer 4 Pack
tender petite filet skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano
Salmon a la Carte
fresh 8 oz atlantic salmon filet marinated in olive oil, lemon, garlic, oregano
Shrimp Skewer
7 oz tiger prawns, skewered and marinated in lemon, olive oil, oregano
Beer/Wine**
Specials**
Single Serving Plasticware
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Athena Grill is a family run, family owned restaurant that has been serving the South Bay for 15 years. The Covid19 virus has drastically impacted our business and our long term viability is in doubt. Your support and patronage gives us hope in the face of this challenge, and we appreciate your help in seeing through these challenging times.
1505 space park drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054