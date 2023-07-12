Restaurant header imageView gallery

Athens on Easy Street

review star

No reviews yet

121 Easy St,

Carefree, AZ 85377

Food Menu

Mezze & Dips

Mezze Pick 3

$12.00

Selection of 3 of our mezze dishes, served with pita (veggie sticks available)

Mezze Pick 6

$24.00

Selection of 6 of our mezze dishes, served with pita (veggie sticks available)

Mezze Full Board

$36.00

All 10 of our Mezze dishes, served with pita (veggie sticks available)

Olives

$5.00

Kalamata olives

House Roasted Peppers

$5.00

Red peppers, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Imported Feta

$5.00

Feta cheese, oregano, and extra virgin olive oil

Dolmathes

$6.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs served with tzatziki

Melitzanosalata

$5.00

Roasted eggplant dip, garlic, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil

Tzatziki

$5.00

Greek yogurt dip, cucumber, garlic, and dill

Hummus

$5.00

Chickpea & tahini dip

Tirokafteri

$5.00

Spicy whipped feta dip, chilli flake, & extra virgin olive oil

Taramosalata

$6.00

Red caviar dip, lemon, and bread

Skordalia

$5.00

Potato & garlic dip, lemon, and parsley

Soups

Lentil

$5.00

Vegan village recipe inspired by Northern Greece. Lentils, onion, tomato, celery, onion, and carrots

Avgolemono

$6.00

Traditional egg-lemon soup with chicken, vegetables, & rice

Salads

Horiatiki

$15.00

Village salad, tomato, feta, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, and house dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, feta, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, pepperoncini, olives, and house dressing

Karpuzi Roquette

$15.00

Arugula, watermelon, red onion, feta, and honey citrus vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

Bed of mixed greens, roasted beets, feta, walnuts, & orange honey citrus vinaigrette

Marouli

$14.00

Romaine, scallions, dill, green pepper, cucumber, and house dressing

Appetizers

Imam Bayildi

$9.00

Roasted eggplant, garlic, tomato sauce, & crumbled feta. Served with pita

Keftedes

$10.00

Greek style meatballs, ground beef, ouzo, mint, & served with tzatziki

Saganaki Flaming Cheese

$12.00

Sautéed Greek cheese flamed with brandy table-side

Spanakopitakia

$11.00

Phyllo triangles stuffed with spinach filling. 3 pieces per order

Tiropitakia

$11.00

Phyllo triangles stuffed with assorted Greek cheeses. 3 pieces per order

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with lemon aioli

Curried Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Seared chicken in a yogurt & curry marinade, served with tzatziki

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Grilled with lemon & oregano served with curried lentils

Eggplant & Zucchini Chips

$12.00

Deep-fried veggie chips, served with Skordalia & tzatziki

Garides Me Feta*

$16.00

Shrimp baked in an aromatic tomato sauce, topped with crumbled feta cheese & herbs. Served with pita

Lamb Dolmathes

$12.00

House folded grape leaves stuffed with herbs, ground lamb, & rice. Served with tzatziki

Gyro Fries

$12.00

Frites St. French fries topped with gyro meat, scallions, feta, and cheese sauce

Pastitsio Fries

$11.00

Frites St. French fries topped with our pastitsio beef mix, feta, cheese sauce & scallions

Wraps

Lamb Wrap

$16.00

Pita wrap with grilled leg of lamb, cucumber, tomato, red onion, greens & tzatziki, served with french fries or Greek salad

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Pita wrap with grilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, red onion, greens & tzatziki, served with french fries or Greek salad

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Pita wrap with gyro meat, cucumber, tomato, red onion, greens & tzatziki, served with french fries or Greek salad

Jackfruit Wrap

$14.00

Pita wrap with vegan jackfruit, cucumber, tomato, red onion, greens, served with french fries or Greek salad

Platters

Lamb Platter

$19.00

8 oz seasoned lamb leg, grilled and skewered, served with peppers, onions, Greek salad, rice, pita & tzatziki

Chicken Platter

$17.00

8 oz marinated chicken breast, grilled and skewered, served with peppers, onions, Greek salad, rice, pita & tzatziki

Gyro Platter

$18.00

8 oz crispy seasoned gyro meat served with peppers, onions, Greek salad, rice, pita & tzatziki

Mixed Meat Platter

$24.00

12 oz combination of gyro, chicken and lamb, served with peppers, onions, Greek salad, rice, pita & tzatziki

Dessert

Baklava

$4.00

Baked layers of phyllo, with butter, walnuts, honey, and citrus simple syrup

Bougatsa

$4.00

Baked layers of phyllo with a vanilla cinnamon custard

Baklava Sundae

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Artisanal ice cream made in house with Tahitian vanilla

Lavender Honey Ice Cream

$4.00

Artisanal ice cream made in house, flavoured with lavender & honey

Orange Sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional Greek rice pudding with milk, cinnamon, orange zest, & cardamom

Lemon Sorbet

$4.00

Soft Drinks

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Blackberry Tea

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Pellegrino

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

small family restaurant serving greek & mediterranean classics

Website

Location

121 Easy St,, Carefree, AZ 85377

Directions

