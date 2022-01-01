Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Athens Family Restaurant

1,170 Reviews

$

1005 7th Ave

Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Popular Items

Saus Gravy o/ Bisc
Brkfst Meal
Combo Meal

BRK Meals

#1 Meal

$4.75

Eggs & Toast

#2 Meal

$6.00

Eggs, Potatoes, Toast

#3 Meal

#3 Meal

$6.25

Eggs, Choice of Meat, Toast

Brkfst Meal

$7.50

Eggs, Potatoes, Choice of Meat, Toast

Combo Meal

$7.95

Eggs, Choice of Meat, Pancakes or French Toast

French Toast

French Toast

$5.75

Two Slices of French Toast covered in butter

Pancakes

$5.75

Two buttermilk pancakes served butter and syrup

WAFFLE

$5.00

Blue Cakes

$6.25

Two buttermilk blueberry pancakes served with butter and syrup

Choc Chip Pancakes

$6.25

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with butter and syrup

Three Choc Cakes

$8.75

Three Blue Cakes

$8.75
Saus Gravy o/ Bisc

Saus Gravy o/ Bisc

$7.25

Sausage Gravy o/ HF

$7.25

Saus GR O/ HF FO FP

$8.25

Saus GR o/ DEEP FRIED HF

$7.25

Three Pancakes

$8.00

Three French Tst

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

Egg Chz Bacon Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Chz Saus Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Chz Ham Sandwich

$5.50

BRK Sides

Oatmeal

$3.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Single Blueberry Pancake

$3.25

Single Choc Pancake

$3.25

One Slice French Tst

$3.25

Side Strawberries

$1.95

Broccoli

$3.00
Side Sausage Gravy

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

SIDE BUTTER ***

Side BR Gravy

$0.50

Bowl Saus Gr

$4.00

TOGO SIDE STRAW

$2.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$3.25
Side Links (4)

Side Links (4)

$3.25
Side Patties

Side Patties

$3.25

Corn Beef

$3.25

Grilled Ham

$3.25

Country Steak

$5.00

Country Steak SAUS GR

$6.50
Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.75

HF ONION

$3.25

HF PEPPER

$3.25
HF FO FP

HF FO FP

$4.00

Deep Fried HF

$2.75

Hash Brown

$2.00

White Tst

$1.50

Rye Tst

$1.50

Wheat Tst

$1.75

Texas Tst

$1.75

Bagel

$2.00

Croissant

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.95

English Muffin

$1.95

Pita

$1.25

Grilled Pita

Roll

$0.50

OMELETS

Gyro Omelet

$8.50

Gyro Meat, Feta, Fried Onions & Fried Peppers. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.

Cheese Omelet

$6.00

Three egg omelet with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

Bacon & Chz OmL

$7.25

Four strips of bacon wrapped in eggs, and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

Ham & Chz Omelet

$7.25

Diced Ham wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

Sausage & Chz Omelet

$7.25

Diced and grilled sausage links wrapped in eggs with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

Broccoli Chicken CHZ OmL

$7.50

Grilled chicken cuts, broccoli, wrapped in eggs and topped with white American Cheese

Greek Omelet

$7.50

Steamed Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in eggs

Mexican Omelet

$7.50

Grilled chicken cuts, fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with white American cheese

Taco Omelet

$7.50

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in eggs. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Vegetable Omelet

$7.50

Diced tomato, fried onions & peppers wrapped in eggs with a blend with cheddar cheese

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$7.50

Diced ham, fried onions & peppers wrapped in eggs with a blend of cheddar cheese

Saus & Chz Add FO FP

$8.25

Diced Sausage with fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

Bacon & Chz Oml Add FO FP

$8.25

Four Bacon Strips with fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese

APPETIZERS

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.75

Breaded Zucchini

$4.75Out of stock

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.75

Feta Slice & Pita

$5.25

Feta Slice

$4.00
Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$6.95

Homemade Grape Leaves stuffed with Beef & Rice and seasoned to perfection

Onion Rings

$4.75
Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$4.95

Two Cheese Pies

$3.95

Tiropita

Two Spinach Pies

$3.95

Spanakopita

Pita

$1.25

Grilled Pita

Lg Souf Grk Olives

$1.00

Perogies Lunch Special

$7.00

Ck Tenders (4)(No Sides)

$6.50

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Pie

$2.45

Lemon Meringue Pie

$2.45

Boston Creme Pie

$2.45

Entire Lemon Pie

$13.50

Baklava (box)

$6.25Out of stock

Greek Cookies (Box)

$6.00Out of stock

Entire Coconut Pie

$13.50

Apple Pie

$2.45Out of stock
Coconut Meringue Pie

Coconut Meringue Pie

$2.45

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.45Out of stock

Banana Pie

$2.45Out of stock

Custard

$3.50Out of stock

DINNERS

Two Breaded Porkchop Dinner

$10.95

Two Grilled Porkchop D

$10.95

Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$10.25

Chicken Stir Fry over Steamed Rice

$10.25
Country Fried St Dinner

Country Fried St Dinner

$10.25

Ground Beef Steak Dinner

$10.25

Ham Steak Dinner

$9.95
Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$10.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.95
Perogies w/ Onions Dinner

Perogies w/ Onions Dinner

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti

$10.25

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Veal Parmigiana Dinner with Spaghetti

$10.25

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$9.95

Zucchini Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti Dinner

$10.25

Haddock Dinner (ONLY Available Thurs-Sun)

$13.95

Baked Haddock Dinner (ONLY Thurs-Sun)

$13.95

Crab Cakes

$10.50

Fantail Shrimp Dinner

$10.50

21 Shrimp Dinner

$10.95

SIDES

Sm Fries

$2.50

Hash Brown

$2.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.75

HF ONION

$3.25

HF PEPPER

$3.25
HF FO FP

HF FO FP

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Cottage

$3.00

A.Sauce

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

G. Beans

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Spinach

$2.75

Side Kraut

$1.25

Ex Crackers (5)

$0.50
T Salad

T Salad

$3.75

LG TS

$7.75

A.Sauce

$2.50

Roll

$0.50

Slaw

$2.50

Cottage

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

8oz Coleslaw

$3.00

12oz Coleslaw

$5.00

16oz Coleslaw

$6.00

Sm Fries

$2.50

Rice

$2.00

Pita

$1.25

Grilled Pita

Garlic Toast

$0.50
Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.75

Noodles

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Hoagie Bun

$1.50

Roll

$0.50

1-HB BUN

$0.75

Togo Lg Fries

$3.25

Side Kraut

$1.25

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$3.50

16oz Soup

$4.00

32oz Soup

$7.95

Jethro Bowl Soup

$8.25

DAILY SPECIALS

T- Bone Steak Dinner

$13.95

Stuffed Porkchop Dinner

$10.50

BBQ Ribs Dinner

$11.95

Lasagna (D)

$10.50

Beef Tips (D)

$10.50

Half Baked Chicken

$10.50Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken Dinner

$10.50Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$10.50Out of stock

Two Breaded Chops Din Special

$10.50

Stuffed Turkey

$10.50Out of stock

Mousaka

$10.50Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$10.50Out of stock

St Cabbage Dinner

$10.50Out of stock

Pork & Kraut

$10.50

4pc Fried Chicken SPECIAL

$10.50Out of stock

Beef Stew (D)

$10.50Out of stock

Eggplant Parm W Spag

$10.50Out of stock

Stuffed Steak

$12.95Out of stock

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$10.25Out of stock

Swiss Steak Dinner

$10.50Out of stock

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.95

Roast Beef Din

$10.50Out of stock

Hamloaf

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti

$10.25

SALADS

T Salad

T Salad

$3.75
Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$9.95

Lg Gyro Salad

$12.95

Lg Steak Salad

$12.95

Lg Taco Salad

$10.95

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Lg Chef Salad

$10.95

Lg Crispy Chkn Salad

$11.25

Lg Fries Grilled Chk Chz ONLY

$10.95

Lg Fries Steak Chz ONLY

$12.95

Lg Fries Crispy Chk Chz ONLY

$10.95

Athens Gyro Plate

$11.50

Garlic Toast

$0.75

LG TS

$7.75

Dressing

$0.75

SANDWICH

Gyro

Gyro

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Reuben

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Hamburger

$4.75

Cheeseburger

$5.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00
Texas Cheeseburger

Texas Cheeseburger

$6.25

Athens Cheeseburger

$6.25

Patty Melt

$6.25

Top Boy

$7.25

Tuna Melt

$6.00
Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$6.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$5.75

Combination

$9.25

Ham & Turkey Club

$9.25

Turkey Club

$9.25

Chicken Parm SAND

$6.00
Gyro

Gyro

$7.00

Hamburger

$4.75

Cheeseburger

$5.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00
Texas Cheeseburger

Texas Cheeseburger

$6.25

Athens Cheeseburger

$6.25

Patty Melt

$6.25

Top Boy

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Tuna Melt

$6.00

Reuben

$6.00
Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$6.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$5.75

Hot Beef Sand Meal

$9.25

Hot Meatloaf Sand. Meal

$9.25

Hot Turkey Sandwich Meal

$9.25

Hot Pork Sand Meal

$9.25

Gyro Hoagie

$7.50

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$6.25

Sweet Sausage Hoagie

$6.25

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$6.25

Philly St & Cheese Hoagie

$6.25

Meatball Hoagie

$6.25

Haddock Sandwich

$9.95

BAKED Haddock Sand

$9.95

Wings & Things

21 Shrimp

$7.25

2pc Ck Tenders

$5.00

Ck Nuggets (6pc)

$5.25

Crab Cakes (NO SIDES)

$5.50

SINGLE Hot Dog

$1.50

TWO Hot Dogs

$3.00
Wings

Wings

$6.75

Junior Rigatoni

$6.75

*** GYRO STUFF

Pita

$1.25

Grilled Pita

Half Lb Gyro Meat NO SAUCE

$5.25

Half Lb Gyro Meat 3oz Cuc

$6.00

1 LB Gyro Meat NO SAUCE

$10.00

One Lb Gyro Meat 6oz Sauce

$11.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.50+

Side Shred Feta

$1.00

6 Pitas

$5.50

Side Let Tom Onion

$1.00

POP/COF

FV Cappucino

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Rasp Tea

$2.25

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

20oz Reg Cof

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

20oz Decaf Cof

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Arnold P

$2.25

20oz Decaf H.Tea

$2.25

20oz FV Cappuccino

$3.75

Juice & Milk NO REFILLS

Lg Orange Juice

$2.95

Lg Apple Juice

$2.95

Lg Cran Juice

$2.95

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.95

Lg White Milk

$2.95

Lg Choc Milk

$2.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Directions

