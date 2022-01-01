- Home
Athens Family Restaurant
1,170 Reviews
$
1005 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Order Again
Popular Items
BRK Meals
#1 Meal
Eggs & Toast
#2 Meal
Eggs, Potatoes, Toast
#3 Meal
Eggs, Choice of Meat, Toast
Brkfst Meal
Eggs, Potatoes, Choice of Meat, Toast
Combo Meal
Eggs, Choice of Meat, Pancakes or French Toast
French Toast
Two Slices of French Toast covered in butter
Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes served butter and syrup
WAFFLE
Blue Cakes
Two buttermilk blueberry pancakes served with butter and syrup
Choc Chip Pancakes
Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes served with butter and syrup
Three Choc Cakes
Three Blue Cakes
Saus Gravy o/ Bisc
Sausage Gravy o/ HF
Saus GR O/ HF FO FP
Saus GR o/ DEEP FRIED HF
Three Pancakes
Three French Tst
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Egg Chz Bacon Sandwich
Egg Chz Saus Sandwich
Egg Chz Ham Sandwich
BRK Sides
Oatmeal
One Pancake
Single Blueberry Pancake
Single Choc Pancake
One Slice French Tst
Side Strawberries
Broccoli
Side Sausage Gravy
SIDE BUTTER ***
Side BR Gravy
Bowl Saus Gr
TOGO SIDE STRAW
Side Bacon
Side Links (4)
Side Patties
Corn Beef
Grilled Ham
Country Steak
Country Steak SAUS GR
Home Fries
HF ONION
HF PEPPER
HF FO FP
Deep Fried HF
Hash Brown
White Tst
Rye Tst
Wheat Tst
Texas Tst
Bagel
Croissant
Biscuit
English Muffin
Pita
Grilled Pita
Roll
OMELETS
Gyro Omelet
Gyro Meat, Feta, Fried Onions & Fried Peppers. Served with a side of cucumber sauce.
Cheese Omelet
Three egg omelet with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
Bacon & Chz OmL
Four strips of bacon wrapped in eggs, and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
Ham & Chz Omelet
Diced Ham wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
Sausage & Chz Omelet
Diced and grilled sausage links wrapped in eggs with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
Broccoli Chicken CHZ OmL
Grilled chicken cuts, broccoli, wrapped in eggs and topped with white American Cheese
Greek Omelet
Steamed Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in eggs
Mexican Omelet
Grilled chicken cuts, fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with white American cheese
Taco Omelet
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in eggs. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Vegetable Omelet
Diced tomato, fried onions & peppers wrapped in eggs with a blend with cheddar cheese
Western Omelet
Diced ham, fried onions & peppers wrapped in eggs with a blend of cheddar cheese
Saus & Chz Add FO FP
Diced Sausage with fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
Bacon & Chz Oml Add FO FP
Four Bacon Strips with fried onions and fried peppers wrapped in eggs and topped with a blend of cheddar and yellow American cheese
APPETIZERS
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Zucchini
Breaded Mushrooms
Feta Slice & Pita
Feta Slice
Grape Leaves
Homemade Grape Leaves stuffed with Beef & Rice and seasoned to perfection
Onion Rings
Provolone Sticks
Two Cheese Pies
Tiropita
Two Spinach Pies
Spanakopita
Pita
Grilled Pita
Lg Souf Grk Olives
Perogies Lunch Special
Ck Tenders (4)(No Sides)
DESSERTS
Pumpkin Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Boston Creme Pie
Entire Lemon Pie
Baklava (box)
Greek Cookies (Box)
Entire Coconut Pie
Apple Pie
Coconut Meringue Pie
Strawberry Shortcake
Banana Pie
Custard
DINNERS
Two Breaded Porkchop Dinner
Two Grilled Porkchop D
Fried Chicken Dinner
Chicken Tenders (4pc)
Chicken Stir Fry over Steamed Rice
Country Fried St Dinner
Ground Beef Steak Dinner
Ham Steak Dinner
Liver & Onions
Meatloaf Dinner
Perogies w/ Onions Dinner
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Veal Parmigiana Dinner with Spaghetti
Rigatoni & Meatballs
Zucchini Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti Dinner
Haddock Dinner (ONLY Available Thurs-Sun)
Baked Haddock Dinner (ONLY Thurs-Sun)
Crab Cakes
Fantail Shrimp Dinner
21 Shrimp Dinner
SIDES
Sm Fries
Hash Brown
Home Fries
HF ONION
HF PEPPER
HF FO FP
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Slaw
Cottage
A.Sauce
Corn
G. Beans
Broccoli
Spinach
Side Kraut
Ex Crackers (5)
T Salad
LG TS
A.Sauce
Roll
Slaw
Cottage
Sour Cream
8oz Coleslaw
12oz Coleslaw
16oz Coleslaw
Sm Fries
Rice
Pita
Grilled Pita
Garlic Toast
Home Fries
Noodles
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Hoagie Bun
Roll
1-HB BUN
Togo Lg Fries
Side Kraut
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
16oz Soup
32oz Soup
Jethro Bowl Soup
DAILY SPECIALS
T- Bone Steak Dinner
Stuffed Porkchop Dinner
BBQ Ribs Dinner
Lasagna (D)
Beef Tips (D)
Half Baked Chicken
Stuffed Chicken Dinner
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Two Breaded Chops Din Special
Stuffed Turkey
Mousaka
Salisbury Steak
St Cabbage Dinner
Pork & Kraut
4pc Fried Chicken SPECIAL
Beef Stew (D)
Eggplant Parm W Spag
Stuffed Steak
Stuffed Shells Dinner
Swiss Steak Dinner
Meatloaf Dinner
Roast Beef Din
Hamloaf
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner w/ Spaghetti
SALADS
T Salad
Lg Greek Salad
Lg Gyro Salad
Lg Steak Salad
Lg Taco Salad
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
Lg Chef Salad
Lg Crispy Chkn Salad
Lg Fries Grilled Chk Chz ONLY
Lg Fries Steak Chz ONLY
Lg Fries Crispy Chk Chz ONLY
Athens Gyro Plate
Garlic Toast
LG TS
Dressing
SANDWICH
Gyro
Grilled Cheese
Reuben
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Texas Cheeseburger
Athens Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Top Boy
Tuna Melt
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Veal Parm Sandwich
Combination
Ham & Turkey Club
Turkey Club
Chicken Parm SAND
Gyro
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Texas Cheeseburger
Athens Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Top Boy
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Reuben
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Veal Parm Sandwich
Hot Beef Sand Meal
Hot Meatloaf Sand. Meal
Hot Turkey Sandwich Meal
Hot Pork Sand Meal
Gyro Hoagie
Hot Sausage Hoagie
Sweet Sausage Hoagie
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Philly St & Cheese Hoagie
Meatball Hoagie
Haddock Sandwich
BAKED Haddock Sand
Wings & Things
*** GYRO STUFF
POP/COF
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010