Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Sandwiches

Athens Souvlaki

56 Reviews

$

645 Griswold

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken
Med Greek Salad W/Chicken
Chicken Strip Pita

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

DASANI

$1.92

SMART WATER

$2.26

Soda Water

Soups

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$4.99

(Avgolemono)

Northern Bean

$4.99

(Vegetarian)

Lentil

$4.99Out of stock

(Vegetarian)

Chili

Chili

$5.95Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCES/ FETA CHEESE

Greek Dressing

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Tzatziki

$1.25

Yogurt Sauce

$1.25

Tomato/Wine RED Sauce

$1.25

Side Feta Cheese.

$1.50

Small Salads

Sm Greek Salad

$6.30

ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken

Sm Greek Salad W/Chicken

$11.25

Topped with Chicken, ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Sm Greek Salad W/Gyro

$11.25

Topped with Gyro meat. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Sm Greek Salad W/Tuna

$10.75

Topped with Tuna. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Sm Greek Salad W/Grape Leaves

$10.75Out of stock

Topped with Grape Leaves. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Sm Greek Salad W/Artichokes

Sm Greek Salad W/Artichokes

$10.75

Topped with Artichoke. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Medium Salads

Med Greek Salad

$8.35

ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Med Greek Salad W/Chicken

$13.30

Topped with Chicken. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Med Greek Salad W/Gyro

$13.30

Topped with Gyro meat. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Med Greek Salad W/Tuna

$12.50

Topped with Tuna. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Med Greek Salad W/Grape Leaves

$12.50Out of stock

Topped with Grape leaves.

Med Greek Salad W/Artichokes

Med Greek Salad W/Artichokes

$12.50

Topped with Artichokes. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Large Salads

Lg Greek Salad

$12.25

ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Lg Greek Salad W/Chicken

Lg Greek Salad W/Chicken

$18.25

Topped with Chicken. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Lg Greek Salad W/Gyro

$18.25

Topped with Gyro meat. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Lg Greek Salad W/Tuna

$17.50

Topped with Tuna. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Lg Greek Salad W/Grape Leaves

$17.50Out of stock

Topped with Grape leaves. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Lg Greek Salad W/Artichokes

$17.50

Topped with Artichokes. ALL Salads include crispy iceberg and romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Pepperoncini, Beets, Chick Pea, Kalamata Olives, and Feta cheese. Greek Dressing is included on the side and come with Pita bread.

Village Salad

$10.75

No Lettuce, includes extra veggies, a solid block of seasoned Feta, olive oil, and seasoning over everything

Pasta salad with chicken

$10.50

Appetizers/ Dips/ Sides

Saganaki

$8.25
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$6.50

Topped with: Onion, Tomato, Olive Oil, Feta, and seasoning.

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$5.10

(Soft Seasoned Pita Chips with choice of dipping sauce)

Seasoned Feta

$6.50

Artichoke Hearts

$5.95

Side Olives

$5.95

Cheese Sticks (6pc)

$7.95

Chicken Wings (6pc)

$9.25

(Add Fries for $2.50)

Chicken Wings (8pc)

$11.95

(Add Fries for $2.50)

Chicken Wings (10pc)

$15.25

(Add Fries for $2.50)

Chicken Strips

$9.25

Hand Battered -4pc (Add Fries for $2.50)

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Garnished with Seasoned Tomatoes

Sliced Gyro

Sliced Gyro

$11.75

Served with Seasoned Tomato and dipping sauce

Moussaka

$9.65Out of stock

Pastitsio

$9.65Out of stock
Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$9.65Out of stock
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$10.75

Served on Pita with Seasoned Tomato and sauce

"Spicy" Chicken Kabob

"Spicy" Chicken Kabob

$10.75

Served on Pita with Tomato and sauce

Rice Pilaf

$5.25

(with Tomato/Wine sauce)

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.75

Pita Bread

$2.50

Garlic Sauce With Beets

$7.25

(Yogurt Based, served with Beats)

Sandwiches

(Add Fries to any sandwich for $2.50)
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Gyro meat served on pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion

Chicken gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Broiled and cut chicken breast served on Pita with Yogurt sauce, Tomato and Onion.

Vegetarian Gyro

$8.50

Served on Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Yogurt sauce, and Feta Cheese.

Chicken Strip Pita

$9.50

Hand Battered chicken strips with American and Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

CBR

$9.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch on a pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss and American Cheese with choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken.

Chicken Pita Supreme

$9.95

Full broiled chicken breast with American and Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Broiled chicken sandwich on bun

$9.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Breaded chicken Sandwhich

Breaded chicken Sandwhich

$9.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Tuna Sandwich (on choice of bread)

Tuna Sandwich (on choice of bread)

$9.95

Served on choice of Bread with Lettuce and Tomato.

Tuna Supreme

$9.50

Served on Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, and Swiss Cheese.

Grilled Cheese (on choice of bread)

$5.25

Grilled Cheese Gyro

$7.99

Served on pita with Gyro meat.

Grilled Cheese Bacon

$7.99

Served on Pita

Three Cheese Pita

$7.50

Pita with American, Swiss, and Feta cheese.

Three Cheese Gyro

$8.95

Pita with American, Swiss, Feta cheese and Gyro Meat.

Athens Philly

Athens Philly

$9.95

Grilled Chicken or Gyro meat, grilled green pepper and onion with swiss cheese, topped with our greek dressing and served in pita.

Pita bowls

Gyro bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Choice of Gyro or Chicken over rice topped with gyro sauce, chopped onion and tomato.

Veggie bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Loaded with vegetables including Artichokes, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, and Lettuce.

BBQ Chicken bowl

$11.25Out of stock

Chopped Chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce covered with Swiss cheese, Grilled Onion, and chopped Pepperoncini.

The Fish bowl

$12.25Out of stock

Fried Cod filet with Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese, and our own Tarter sauce.

Burger World

Add Bacon $1.25, Add fries $2.50

Hamburger

$5.95

1/4 lb. Burger served on bun with Lettuce and Tomato. serve on Pita for $1.50

Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/4 lb Burger with cheese on bun with Lettuce and Tomato.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Double 1/4lb Cheeseburger served on bun with Lettuce and Tomato

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$8.25

Served on bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta cheese, and Tzatziki sauce.

All American Burger

$8.25

Served on bun with Tomato, Pickle, Fried Onion rings, BBQ, and Swiss cheese.

Vegetarian Burger

$7.50Out of stock

Veggie Patty served on bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and cheese.

Turkey Burger

$7.50

Turkey Burger served on bun with Lettuce and Tomato.

Detroit Burger

$9.50

Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Fried Egg, and Bacon.

Vegetarian Options

Green Beans

$5.25

Green Beans covered with Tomato/Wine sauce.

Peas

$5.25

Peas covered with Tomato/Wine sauce.

Northern Bean Soup

$4.99

Lentil Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$7.85

Includes Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers and Greek Dressing.

Vegetarian Gyro

$8.50

Served on Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Yogurt sauce, and Feta cheese.

Spinach Pie

$9.65Out of stock

Egg and Cheese included

Beets with Garlic Sauce

$7.50

Beets with yogurt based Garlic sauce. (Pita included)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Athens Souvlaki has been serving the Detroit area since 1966 and has been known for its friendly family dining atmosphere. Fresh Greek salads and phenomenal Pita bread are just one great experience to enjoy while at Athens. Many Greek dinner combinations (coming soon to online ordering) Sandwiches, and the Pita Bowl served crispy and hot. A diverse menu at great prices! Please enjoy your visit we look forward to it!

Location

645 Griswold, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Athens Souvlaki image
Athens Souvlaki image
Athens Souvlaki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mudgie's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Porter St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Rock City Grill - 9701 Harper Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9701 Harper Avenue Detroit, MI 48213
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
orange starNo Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.3 • 330
19595 Mack Ave grosse pointe woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Detroit

SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,780
1230 Library Street Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 1,446
160 W Fort St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Olin bar & kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,031
25 E Grand River Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Lunchtime Global
orange star4.4 • 376
660 Woodward Ave Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Detroit
orange star4.2 • 265
1222 Library St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Eastern Market
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
Southwest Detroit
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wayne State
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston