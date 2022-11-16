Greek
Sandwiches
Athens Souvlaki
56 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!! Athens Souvlaki has been serving the Detroit area since 1966 and has been known for its friendly family dining atmosphere. Fresh Greek salads and phenomenal Pita bread are just one great experience to enjoy while at Athens. Many Greek dinner combinations (coming soon to online ordering) Sandwiches, and the Pita Bowl served crispy and hot. A diverse menu at great prices! Please enjoy your visit we look forward to it!
645 Griswold, Detroit, MI 48226
