- Northville
- Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Athidhi Indian Cuisine 16923 Ridge Road
No reviews yet
16923 Ridge Road
Northville, MI 48168
Athidhi Menu
Appetizers Veg
Aloo Bajji
A classic South Indian snack made with sliced potatoes dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown.
Aloo Samosa (3 PC)
Aloo samosa is a popular Indian snack that consists of a deep-fried pastry shell filled with a spiced potato filling.
Chilli Baby Corn
Crispy baby corn tossed in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
Chilli Paneer
Tender cubes of paneer, stir-fried with onions, peppers, garlic, and ginger, in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce.
Chole Batura
Chole is a spicy curry made with chickpeas that are cooked with a variety of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, and chili powder, among others. Bhatura, on the other hand, is a type of fried bread made with flour, yogurt, and sometimes semolina, which is then rolled out into a flat disc and deep-fried until it puffs up and turns golden brown.
Cut Mirchi
Whole green chili peppers, slit and stuffed with a spicy filling, and deep-fried until crispy.
Egg Bonda (4 PC)
Egg bonda is a popular Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants and street food stalls. It is made by wrapping a hard-boiled egg dipped in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until it turns crispy and golden brown on the outside.
Gobi 65
Gobi 65 is a popular Indian appetizer that consists of bite-sized cauliflower florets that are coated in a spiced batter and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
Gobi Manchuria
A popular Indo-Chinese dish made with crispy cauliflower florets coated in a tangy and spicy sauce.
Masala Fries
Golden and crispy French fries tossed with a zesty blend of Indian spices
Masala Palli
Popular South Indian snack that consists of roasted peanuts that are seasoned with a spicy blend of Indian spices.
Mirchi Bajji (4 PC)
A popular South Indian snack made with long green chilies dipped in a gram flour batter, and deep-fried until crispy.
Mix Veg Pakora
A delicious combination of assorted vegetables including potatoes, onions, carrots, and bell peppers, mixed with a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.
Mysore Bonda (4 PC)
Mysore bonda is a popular South Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants. It is made by deep-frying a batter made of urad dal (split black gram), rice flour, and spices until it turns crispy and golden brown on the outside, while remaining soft and fluffy on the inside.
Onion Pakora
Crispy fritters made with thinly sliced onions coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection
Onion Rings
Thinly sliced sweet onions coated in a light and crispy batter and fried until perfectly golden brown.
Onion Samosa (1 PC)
Triangular-shaped crispy pastry pockets filled with a savory mixture of spiced onions, carrot, and beans.
Onion Samosa (4 PC)
Triangular-shaped crispy pastry pockets filled with a savory mixture of spiced onions, carrot, and beans.
Paneer 65
Tender and succulent cubes of paneer, marinated in a tantalizing blend of yogurt, ginger, garlic, and a mix of Indian spices, then coated in a light batter and deep-fried until crispy and golden.
Paneer Bajji
A tasty and crunchy snack made with soft and crumbly paneer cubes dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.
Punugulu
Punugulu is a popular South Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants and street food stalls. It is made by deep-frying a batter made of urad dal (split black gram) and rice flour, which is then mixed with spices, onions, and sometimes other ingredients like chopped green chilies, ginger, or curry leaves.
Waffle Fries
Crispy and crunchy waffle-shaped fries with a soft and fluffy interior, seasoned with a blend of salt and pepper.
Non Veg Appetizers
Appolo Fish
Bite-sized pieces of fish that are marinated in a spicy mixture of Indian spices, coated with a light batter, and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
Dragon Chicken
Chicken 65
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that are marinated in a spicy mixture of Indian spices, coated with a light batter, and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
Chicken Pakora
Tender and juicy chicken pieces, marinated in a flavorful blend of gram flour, spices, and herbs, then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.
Chilli Chicken
Crispy and juicy pieces of chicken, deep-fried until golden brown, then stir-fried with a mix of onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce made with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste.
Chilli Shrimp
Juicy and succulent shrimp, sautéed with a mix of onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce made with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste.
Goat Kadai Fry
Tender and juicy pieces of goat meat, sautéed with a mix of onions, tomatoes, and a blend of North Indian spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala, then finished with a touch of cream and fresh coriander.
Mutton Pepper Fry
Mutton (goat meat) marinated in a mixture of spices and then fried with onions, curry leaves, and black pepper.
Mutton Sukka
Chunks of goat meat that are slow-cooked in a blend of spices and aromatics until the meat is tender and infused with flavor.
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cooked with a blend of spices and black pepper.
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in a blend of spices and fried until crispy and golden brown.
Street Chicken
chicken marinated in a flavorful blend of spices and then grilled or pan-fried until crispy and juicy.
Karampodi Chicken
Chicken coated with a spicy and flavorful dry rub made from a mixture of roasted spices and herbs.
Guntur Spicy Chicken
Chicken coated with a spicy red chilies and flavorful dry rub made from a mixture of roasted spices and herbs.
Chicken Majestic
Veg Curries
Dal Makhani
Dal makhani is a popular vegetarian dish that is made with black lentils and kidney beans, simmered in a creamy tomato-based sauce.
Dal Tadka
Popular Indian dish made with yellow lentils and flavored with a tempering of spices.
Mutter Paneer
Green peas (mutter) and paneer (a type of Indian cheese), simmered in a tomato-based sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.
Palak Paneer
Soft paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.
Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and green peas cooked in a flavorful tomato-based sauce.
Aloo Palak
Potatoes and spinach cooked in a flavorful blend of spices.
Gutti Vankaya Gravy
Small eggplant stuffed with a mixture of roasted spices and cooked in a flavorful gravy.
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce.
Vegetable Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a rich, creamy sauce made with coconut milk and spices.
Malai Kofta
Fried potato and paneer dumplings served in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce.
Bindi Masala
sautéed okra cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked in a blend of aromatic spices.
Kadai Paneer
Paneer cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy along with a blend of aromatic spices and bell peppers.
Paneer Makhani
Paneer cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based sauce
Butter Paneer
Paneer cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based sauce with butter.
Non Veg Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken
Chicken Curry
Lamb Curry
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp Masala
Chicken Vindaloo
Lamb Vindaloo
Shrimp Vindaloo
Fish Curry
Fish Tikka Masala
Gongura Chicken
Gongura Mutton
Egg Masala
Mutton Sukka
Gongura Shrimp
Biryani's
Chicken Biryani Boneless
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and spicy boneless chicken curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Chicken Dum Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and spicy chicken curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Chicken Pulav
Chicken cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, Spices and herbs.
Chicken Fry Biryani
Indian rice dish made with fried chicken and aromatic spices.
Mutton Dum Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Goat curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Paneer Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Paneer curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Shrimp Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Shrimp curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Vegetable Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and vegetables in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Vegetable Pulav
Vegetables cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, Spices and herbs.
Egg Biryani
Slow-cooking Basmati rice and egg curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection
Mughlai Chicken Biryani
Mughlai Paneer Biryani
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian flat bread cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Butter Naan
Indian flat bread with applied butter cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Garlic Naan
Indian flat bread with garlic cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Cheese Naan
Indian flat bread with stuffed cheese cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Bullet Naan
Indian flat bread with chilies and garlic cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Kashmiri Naan
Indian flat bread with coconut and cherries cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.
Onion Kulcha
Indian flatbread stuffed with a flavorful mixture of caramelized onions, spices, and herbs.
Paneer Kulcha
Indian flatbread that is stuffed with a flavorful mixture of Paneer, spices, and herbs.
Lachha Paratha
Indian flatbread made by layering thin sheets of dough and then cooking it on a griddle until crispy and golden brown.
Chapathi (2 PC)
Indian flatbread that is made with wheat flour.
Paratha
Indian flatbread cooking it on a griddle until crispy and golden brown
Tandoori Roti
Indian flatbread that is made with wheat flour and cooked in Tandoor
Fusion Food
Chicken Fried Rice
Veg Fried Rice
Egg Fried Rice
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Veg Hakka Noodles
Chole/Chenna Bhature
Shrimp Fried Rice
Egg Noodles
Shrimp Noodles
Singapore Chicken Noodles
Spl. Fried rice(Chicken+Shrimp)
Poori Baji (2 PCs)
Dosa/Idli Specials
Plain Dosa
Cheese Dosa
Egg Dosa
Ghee Dosa
Onion Dosa
Onion Chilli Dosa
Masala Dosa
Karampodi Dosa
Mix Veg Dosa
Paneer Tikka Dosa
Channa Masala Dosa
Uthappam
Chicken 65 Dosa
70 MM Dosa
Plain Pesarattu
Onion Pesarattu
Masala Pesarattu
Idli (3PC)
Ghee Idli (3PC)
Karampodi Idli (3PC)
Sambar Idli (3PC)
Vada (3 PC)
Sambar Vada (2 PC)
Dahi Vada (2 PC)
Idli/Vada Combo (2 idli, 1 Vada)
Wraps
Beverages
Hot Drinks
Desserts
Sides
Tandoori - Kebab
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Malai Chicken Kabab
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Tender and flavorful minced chicken, seasoned with a blend of Indian spices, herbs, and onion, then molded onto skewers and grilled to perfection in a tandoor oven.
Grilled Pepper Chicken Kebab
Tandoori Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor, which is a traditional clay oven.
Tandoori Fish
Tandoor Shrimp
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb mixed with a blend of spices, herbs, and aromatics, shaped into long cylindrical kebabs and cooked in a tandoor oven
Paneer Tikka Kebab
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
16923 Ridge Road, Northville, MI 48168