Athidhi Indian Cuisine 16923 Ridge Road

No reviews yet

16923 Ridge Road

Northville, MI 48168

Popular Items

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Biryani Boneless

$14.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and spicy boneless chicken curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Athidhi Menu

Appetizers Veg

Aloo Bajji

$6.99

A classic South Indian snack made with sliced potatoes dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown.

Aloo Samosa (3 PC)

$5.99

Aloo samosa is a popular Indian snack that consists of a deep-fried pastry shell filled with a spiced potato filling.

Chilli Baby Corn

$10.99

Crispy baby corn tossed in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Tender cubes of paneer, stir-fried with onions, peppers, garlic, and ginger, in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce.

Chole Batura

$9.99

Chole is a spicy curry made with chickpeas that are cooked with a variety of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, and chili powder, among others. Bhatura, on the other hand, is a type of fried bread made with flour, yogurt, and sometimes semolina, which is then rolled out into a flat disc and deep-fried until it puffs up and turns golden brown.

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

Whole green chili peppers, slit and stuffed with a spicy filling, and deep-fried until crispy.

Egg Bonda (4 PC)

$5.99

Egg bonda is a popular Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants and street food stalls. It is made by wrapping a hard-boiled egg dipped in a chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until it turns crispy and golden brown on the outside.

Gobi 65

$10.49

Gobi 65 is a popular Indian appetizer that consists of bite-sized cauliflower florets that are coated in a spiced batter and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Gobi Manchuria

$10.49

A popular Indo-Chinese dish made with crispy cauliflower florets coated in a tangy and spicy sauce.

Masala Fries

$4.99

Golden and crispy French fries tossed with a zesty blend of Indian spices

Masala Palli

$7.99Out of stock

Popular South Indian snack that consists of roasted peanuts that are seasoned with a spicy blend of Indian spices.

Mirchi Bajji (4 PC)

$5.99

A popular South Indian snack made with long green chilies dipped in a gram flour batter, and deep-fried until crispy.

Mix Veg Pakora

$7.99

A delicious combination of assorted vegetables including potatoes, onions, carrots, and bell peppers, mixed with a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.

Mysore Bonda (4 PC)

$4.99

Mysore bonda is a popular South Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants. It is made by deep-frying a batter made of urad dal (split black gram), rice flour, and spices until it turns crispy and golden brown on the outside, while remaining soft and fluffy on the inside.

Onion Pakora

$7.99

Crispy fritters made with thinly sliced onions coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection

Onion Rings

$4.99

Thinly sliced sweet onions coated in a light and crispy batter and fried until perfectly golden brown.

Onion Samosa (1 PC)

$1.25Out of stock

Triangular-shaped crispy pastry pockets filled with a savory mixture of spiced onions, carrot, and beans.

Onion Samosa (4 PC)

$4.99

Triangular-shaped crispy pastry pockets filled with a savory mixture of spiced onions, carrot, and beans.

Paneer 65

$12.99

Tender and succulent cubes of paneer, marinated in a tantalizing blend of yogurt, ginger, garlic, and a mix of Indian spices, then coated in a light batter and deep-fried until crispy and golden.

Paneer Bajji

$7.99

A tasty and crunchy snack made with soft and crumbly paneer cubes dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.

Punugulu

$6.99

Punugulu is a popular South Indian snack that is often found on menus in Indian restaurants and street food stalls. It is made by deep-frying a batter made of urad dal (split black gram) and rice flour, which is then mixed with spices, onions, and sometimes other ingredients like chopped green chilies, ginger, or curry leaves.

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Crispy and crunchy waffle-shaped fries with a soft and fluffy interior, seasoned with a blend of salt and pepper.

Non Veg Appetizers

Appolo Fish

$14.99

Bite-sized pieces of fish that are marinated in a spicy mixture of Indian spices, coated with a light batter, and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Dragon Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken 65

$11.99

Bite-sized pieces of chicken that are marinated in a spicy mixture of Indian spices, coated with a light batter, and then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Chicken Pakora

$11.99

Tender and juicy chicken pieces, marinated in a flavorful blend of gram flour, spices, and herbs, then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Crispy and juicy pieces of chicken, deep-fried until golden brown, then stir-fried with a mix of onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce made with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste.

Chilli Shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Juicy and succulent shrimp, sautéed with a mix of onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce made with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and chili paste.

Goat Kadai Fry

$15.99

Tender and juicy pieces of goat meat, sautéed with a mix of onions, tomatoes, and a blend of North Indian spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala, then finished with a touch of cream and fresh coriander.

Mutton Pepper Fry

$15.99

Mutton (goat meat) marinated in a mixture of spices and then fried with onions, curry leaves, and black pepper.

Mutton Sukka

$15.99

Chunks of goat meat that are slow-cooked in a blend of spices and aromatics until the meat is tender and infused with flavor.

Pepper Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cooked with a blend of spices and black pepper.

Shrimp 65

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp marinated in a blend of spices and fried until crispy and golden brown.

Street Chicken

$11.99

chicken marinated in a flavorful blend of spices and then grilled or pan-fried until crispy and juicy.

Karampodi Chicken

$11.99

Chicken coated with a spicy and flavorful dry rub made from a mixture of roasted spices and herbs.

Guntur Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Chicken coated with a spicy red chilies and flavorful dry rub made from a mixture of roasted spices and herbs.

Chicken Majestic

$11.99

Veg Curries

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Dal makhani is a popular vegetarian dish that is made with black lentils and kidney beans, simmered in a creamy tomato-based sauce.

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Popular Indian dish made with yellow lentils and flavored with a tempering of spices.

Mutter Paneer

$12.99

Green peas (mutter) and paneer (a type of Indian cheese), simmered in a tomato-based sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce.

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Soft paneer (a type of Indian cheese) cooked in a creamy spinach sauce.

Aloo Mutter

$11.99

Potatoes and green peas cooked in a flavorful tomato-based sauce.

Aloo Palak

$11.99

Potatoes and spinach cooked in a flavorful blend of spices.

Gutti Vankaya Gravy

$12.99

Small eggplant stuffed with a mixture of roasted spices and cooked in a flavorful gravy.

Channa Masala

$10.99

Chickpeas cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce.

Vegetable Kurma

$10.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a rich, creamy sauce made with coconut milk and spices.

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Fried potato and paneer dumplings served in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce.

Bindi Masala

$10.99

sautéed okra cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked in a blend of aromatic spices.

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Paneer cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy along with a blend of aromatic spices and bell peppers.

Paneer Makhani

$12.99

Paneer cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based sauce

Butter Paneer

$12.99

Paneer cooked in a creamy and mildly spiced tomato-based sauce with butter.

Non Veg Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Curry

$12.99

Lamb Curry

$15.99

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Shrimp Masala

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.99

Fish Curry

$14.99

Fish Tikka Masala

$14.99

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Gongura Mutton

$15.99

Egg Masala

$10.99

Mutton Sukka

$13.99

Gongura Shrimp

$15.99

Biryani's

Chicken Biryani Boneless

$14.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and spicy boneless chicken curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and spicy chicken curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Chicken Pulav

$12.99

Chicken cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, Spices and herbs.

Chicken Fry Biryani

$13.99

Indian rice dish made with fried chicken and aromatic spices.

Mutton Dum Biryani

$15.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Goat curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Paneer curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and Shrimp curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and vegetables in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Vegetable Pulav

$11.99

Vegetables cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, Spices and herbs.

Egg Biryani

$11.99

Slow-cooking Basmati rice and egg curry in a deep pot or pan it to perfection

Mughlai Chicken Biryani

$12.99Out of stock

Mughlai Paneer Biryani

$12.99Out of stock

Breads

Plain Naan

$1.99

Indian flat bread cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Butter Naan

$2.49

Indian flat bread with applied butter cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Indian flat bread with garlic cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Indian flat bread with stuffed cheese cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Bullet Naan

$3.49

Indian flat bread with chilies and garlic cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

Indian flat bread with coconut and cherries cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor.

Onion Kulcha

$3.49

Indian flatbread stuffed with a flavorful mixture of caramelized onions, spices, and herbs.

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Indian flatbread that is stuffed with a flavorful mixture of Paneer, spices, and herbs.

Lachha Paratha

$4.99

Indian flatbread made by layering thin sheets of dough and then cooking it on a griddle until crispy and golden brown.

Chapathi (2 PC)

$4.99

Indian flatbread that is made with wheat flour.

Paratha

$5.99

Indian flatbread cooking it on a griddle until crispy and golden brown

Tandoori Roti

$4.99

Indian flatbread that is made with wheat flour and cooked in Tandoor

Fusion Food

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Veg Fried Rice

$9.99

Egg Fried Rice

$9.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Veg Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Chole/Chenna Bhature

$9.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Egg Noodles

$10.99

Shrimp Noodles

$12.99

Singapore Chicken Noodles

$11.99Out of stock

Spl. Fried rice(Chicken+Shrimp)

$12.99

Poori Baji (2 PCs)

$7.99

Dosa/Idli Specials

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Ghee Dosa

$10.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Onion Chilli Dosa

$11.99

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Karampodi Dosa

$11.99

Mix Veg Dosa

$10.99

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$11.99

Channa Masala Dosa

$10.99

Uthappam

$10.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$12.99

70 MM Dosa

$14.99

Plain Pesarattu

$10.99

Onion Pesarattu

$11.99

Masala Pesarattu

$11.99

Idli (3PC)

$5.99

Ghee Idli (3PC)

$7.99

Karampodi Idli (3PC)

$6.99

Sambar Idli (3PC)

$6.99

Vada (3 PC)

$7.99

Sambar Vada (2 PC)

$6.99

Dahi Vada (2 PC)

$7.99

Idli/Vada Combo (2 idli, 1 Vada)

$7.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Paneer Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Salad

$7.99

Chicken Pizza

$6.99Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Lassi

$2.99

Rose Lassi

$2.99Out of stock

Thums up

$1.99

Limca

$1.99

Water bottle

$1.19

Diet Coke

$1.99

Chickoo Shake

$4.99

Hot Drinks

Masala Chai

$1.99

Filter Coffee

$2.99

Illy Coffee Single Shot

$3.99

Illy Coffee Double Shot

$4.49

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (3 PC)

$5.99

Rasamalai (3 PC)

$5.99

Soft paneer balls soaked in sweet flavored milk

Gajar ka Halwa

$3.99

Kala Jamun (3 PC)

$5.99

Meetha Paan

$2.49

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.99

Bagara Rice

$4.99

Zeera Rice

$4.99

Yougurt Rice

$6.99

Plain Yougurt

$3.99

Raitha

$3.99

Pickle

$2.99

Onion Salad

$2.99

Tandoori - Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$12.99

Malai Chicken Kabab

$12.99

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$12.99

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$12.99

Tender and flavorful minced chicken, seasoned with a blend of Indian spices, herbs, and onion, then molded onto skewers and grilled to perfection in a tandoor oven.

Grilled Pepper Chicken Kebab

$12.99Out of stock

Tandoori Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor, which is a traditional clay oven.

Tandoori Fish

$17.99Out of stock

Tandoor Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$14.99

Minced lamb mixed with a blend of spices, herbs, and aromatics, shaped into long cylindrical kebabs and cooked in a tandoor oven

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$12.99

Catering

Vegetarian

Veg Fry/Appetizer/Snack/Curry -1/4

$35.00

Veg Fry/Appetizer/Snack/Curry -1/2

$75.00

Veg Fry/Appetizer/Snack/Curry -3/4

$120.00

Veg Fry/Appetizer/Snack/Curry -Full

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting us today. We appreciate your business and hope to see you again soon!

Website

Location

16923 Ridge Road, Northville, MI 48168

Directions

