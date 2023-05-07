Athidhi Indian Cuisine 16923 Ridge Road

Chole Batura

$9.99

Chole is a spicy curry made with chickpeas that are cooked with a variety of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, and chili powder, among others. Bhatura, on the other hand, is a type of fried bread made with flour, yogurt, and sometimes semolina, which is then rolled out into a flat disc and deep-fried until it puffs up and turns golden brown.