Atipico The Union

2301 North Akard Street

Suite 230

Dallas, TX 75201

Bowls + Fruits

ATÍPICO

$11.00

Pitaya + mango + strawberry + almond milk + honey

EMM PARFAIT

$11.00

Artisanal yogurt + wild berry + granola + honey

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

Mixed fruit + granola + honey

GREEN ST

$11.00

Banana + apple + coconut milk + kale + spirulina + matcha + honey, Toppings: granola + chia + goji berry + pollen

SWEET VIBES

$12.00

Hazelnut spread + banana + peanut butter, Toppings: strawberry + banana + raspberry + cocoa nibs

YING YANG

$11.00Out of stock

Organic Acai + banana + blackberry + almond milk, Toppings: blueberry + granola + amaranth + cranberry

Pastries

MATCHA CUPCAKE

$4.00

OATMEAL CUPCAKES

$4.00

BANANA CUPCAKE

$4.00

Banana + almond + cranberry

PAN DULCE

$4.00Out of stock

concha, pain au chocolat, croissant

Salty Corner

AVOTOAST

$12.00

Artisan bread + avocado + alfalfa + tomato + hibiscus salt

BACON CROISSANT

$12.00

Bacon + 3 cheese blend + hot pepper + onion + beans

CHILAQUILLI

$11.00

Corn tortilla strips + habanero salsa verde + cotija cheese + cream + lettuce Upgrade: egg +30 cochinita / chicken (100 g) +70

CLACOTOAST

$13.00

Stuffed tlacoyo + vegan cheese + poblano salsa + pico de gallo with nopal

COSTEÑITAS SUIZAS

$14.00

Enchiladas + serrano pepper sauce + Oaxaca adobo chicken + cheese (100g)

EGG IN A JAR

$13.00

2 poached eggs + pomodoro sauce or spinach with bacon + parmesan sauce

GREEN EGGS

$13.00

Egg whites + salsa verde + nopal + purslane + pot beans

HIDDEN EGGS

$13.00

Hidden fried eggs under artisan bread + parmesan cheese + pomodoro sauce + bacon + arugula salad

IMAGINE EGGS

$12.00

your wish is our command

MALAMUSICA

$14.00

Ciabatta bread + egg + chorizo + guacamole + hot pepper + caramelized onion + guajillo dip (180g)

MOLLETOAST

$11.00

Artisan bread + refried beans + gouda cheese + pico de gallo + guacamole Upgrade: mushroom / bacon / cochinita / chorizo

MUSHROOM BLANKET

$13.00

Egg + mushrooms mix + salsa poblana

NAT TOAST

$14.00

Artisan bread + burrata + olive oil + dried tomato

PEPPERLIST SANDWICH

$13.00

Grain bread with egg whites + ham + asparagus + peppers + parmesan cheese + chicken breast + onion + hummus + avocado + alfalfa sprouts (180g)

SANTAS ENFRIJOLADAS

$14.00

Egg + chorizo + beans + saint leaf + cream + cotija cheese

SCANDINAVIAN TOAST

$16.00

Salmon (150g) + avocado mousse + capers + chapulín salt + mustard sauce

SHAKSHOUKA

$14.00

Fried eggs + salsa roja + dessert spices

SOMA EGGS

$14.00

Baguette with scrambled gratin eggs + salad Upgrade: chorizo / cochinita / veggies / mushrooms

Sweet Corner

PANCAKE PUFFETTES

$14.00

Filled spheres: hazelnut spread or blueberry + whipped cream + wild berry coulis

SWEET TOAST

$12.00

Peanut butter + raspberry + banana + maple syrup

TORREJA

$14.00

French toast + berries + bacon + hazelnut spread

UNICORN TOAST

$13.00

Artisan bread + mascarpone + Blu Majik® + butterfly pea + wildberry + maple syrup

Juice Bar

ORANGE IS THE NEW GREEN

$6.00

Orange + carrot + ginger + lime

TURNED UP

$6.00

Spinach + celery + cucumber + ginger + lemon

MAGIC DEW

$6.00

Blu Majik® + coconut water + lime + honey

SUPER GRINCH

$6.00

Chard + romain lettuce + cucumber + celery + spinach + cilantro + parsley + lime

HANGOVER

$6.00

Beet + carrot + coconut water + lemon

SEX ME UP

$6.00

Ginger + turmeric + black pepper + peppers + pineapple

DREAM

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut water + chestnut + date syrup + cacao + vanilla + sea salt

PAMPERED

$6.00

Apple + pineapple + strawberry + chia seeds + ginger

MAKE IT SIMPLE

$6.00

Orange + carrot

EUGENIA

$6.00

Raspberry + apple + banana + orange

ALEKA EUREKA

$6.00

Spinach + cucumber + avocado + lemon + olive oil + sea salt

KOMBUCHA MIX

$6.00Out of stock

Ginger / Jicama / green tea

DETOX

$5.00

Wheatgrass + spirulina + lemon

RAMONCITO COFFEE

$5.00

Cold brew + coconut water + cacao + maple syrup

GET IT OUT

$5.00

Lemon + ginger + turmeric + cayenne pepper + oregano oil + wasp syrup

IMMUNITY

$5.00

Ginger + lemon + cayenne pepper

OJ

$4.00

CARROT

$4.00

Coffee/Lattes

CAFÉ SALAS

$5.00

Coffee + milk + spices

GOLDEN MILK

$5.00

Coconut milk + turmeric + honey + ginger

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Matcha + almond milk

PURPLE LATTE

$5.00

Coconut milk + butterfly pea

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock

A. Oreo® / B. White chocolate with strawberries / C. Chocolate + whipped cream + chocolate chips

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

EXPRESSO

$5.00

DOUBLE EXPRESSO

$8.00

CAFE AMERICANO

$5.00

Appetizers

CHEESE PUFFS

$9.00

Cream cheese puffs + gouda + tonkatsu dip (6 pcs.)

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

Fire roasted cauliflower + blue cheese + Red Hot® (300g)

FALAFEL ROJO

$9.00

Chickpea puffs + tahini dip + harissa sauce (6 pcs.)

TUNUS TOSTADA

$18.00

tortilla + mango + jalapeño + avocado + Jicama + chipotle mayo (150g)

SESAME TUNA TACOS

$16.00

Jicama tortilla + seasoned tuna + lettuce + avocado + wasabi dressing (4 pcs. 80g)

VEGAN BOARD

Macadamia nut vegan cheese + hot pepper + black sesame seeds (100g)

KURIMI TACOS

$14.00

Jicama tortilla + sticky rice + osaki + mango + habanero + ponzu clarified butter sauce

NATANTIA SHRIMPS

$18.00

Shrimps + lime juice + serrano pepper + onion + cilantro + cucumber + watermelon radish + avocado (3 pcs.)

PHILISHRIMPS

$22.00

Shrimps + cream cheese + serrano pepper + bacon + mango salsa + rice (220g)

BRUGES MUSSELS

$25.00

Mussels bucket in white wine + chips (500g)

FONDUE

$22.00Out of stock

Bread + broccoli + cauliflower + apple

Salads, Soups, Bowls & Pasta

OCTOPULP SALAD

$17.00

Octopus (100g) + lettuce + arugula + cherry tomato + olive + potato + lime vinaigrette

CRAZY NUTS SALAD

$11.00

Baby spinach + caramelized walnut + blue cheese + strawberry + grapes + balsamic glaze

TAMARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

Baby arugula + goat cheese with chia seeds + red onion + avocado + tamarind glaze

KURIMI BOWL

$16.00

Rice + osaki + avocado + edamame + cucumber + black sesame seeds + ponzu clarified butter sauce

PINEA LINGUINI

$16.00

Pesto sauce + burrata + pine nuts

NOAH BOWL

$16.00

Quinoa + edamame + kale + berry + grape + cranberry + chest nuts + goat cheese + sunflower seeds + pear dressing

ASTURIAS FETTUCCINE

$20.00

3 cheese blend: roquefort + gouda + parmesan on artisan bread

TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE

$21.00

Creamy pasta + truffle oil

MEDITERRANEAN FUSILLI

$19.00

Tapenade + sunflower seeds + hot chili flakes + kale

VEGAN PESTO LASAGNA

$19.00

Seasoned potato sheets + bolognese vegana + vegan cheese + pesto + arugula

SOUP OF THE DAY

$10.00

Main

ROSA FISK

$28.00

Salmon + mashed sweet potatoes + grilled asparagus + mustard-orange sauce (200g)

CHARCOAL OCTOPUS

$29.00

Grilled octopus + potatoes + roasted garlic aioli (200g)

WHITE TUNA

$28.00

Grilled seared tuna + jocoque + mint + fennel (200g)

COCONUT SHRIMPS

$27.00

Breaded coconut shrimp + habanero-Jicama dip + mezcal-tamarind dip + guacamole (200g)

COCONUT CEVICHE TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

Chard tortillas + coconut + vegan chorizo + avocado + radish + mango and kiwi salsa + creamy lime dip (3pcs.)

ROCK CORNISH

$23.00Out of stock

Roasted chicken + coleslaw + gravy (500g)

OXFILÉ PRIME

$42.00

Filet mignon + artisan mustard sauce + cheese-stuffed jalapeño with bacon + herb potato soufflé (200g)

SPENCER STEAK

$65.00

Rib eye + baked potato + cheese-stuffed jalapeño + bacon (350g)

MEAT AX

$65.00

Cowboy + buttered corn + baked potato + guacamole (650g)

MINT CHOPS

$43.00

Lamb ribs + couscous+ jocoque + mint sauce (3 pcs. 250g)

BIRRIAMEN

$20.00

Beef stew in black broth + pasta + mixed vegetables + fried harusame (200g)

Halloween Chicken

$24.00

COCONUT CEVICHE TACOS (Copy)

$18.00

Chard tortillas + coconut + vegan chorizo + avocado + radish + mango and kiwi salsa + creamy lime dip (3pcs.)

Rolls

MIAMI

$25.00

Lobster + butter + lime + home special dressing (200g)

Burgers

FISH BURGER

$18.00

Salmon + onion rings + alfalfa sprouts + habanero + gouda + mayo + ponzu + french fries (200 g)

DR. BURGER

$19.00

Cream cheese stuffed sirloin + cheese fondue + arugula + dried tomato + truffle potatoes (250g)

NEW YORK BURGER

$19.00

New York thin slices + gouda + artisan mustard sauce + avocado + dried apple sheets + chips (200g)

Desserts

RAINBOW CAKE

$14.00Out of stock

Meringue + whipped cream + wild berry + wild berry coulis + ice cream

SWEET & SALTY

$9.00Out of stock

Ganache + chocolate + marshmallow fondue

ICE CREAM BOARD

$11.00

Ask for our picks!

PAVLOVA

$11.00

ARTIC CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

TARTA SANTIAGO

$11.00Out of stock

STRUDEL

$10.00Out of stock

STICKY RICE

$10.00

Extras/Sides

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cochinita

$6.00

Egg

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

Mash Potato/Sweet Potato

$5.00

Trufle fries

$11.00

Bacon

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Frech Fries

$6.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Salmon

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

CkTenders & Fries

$12.00

PAN DE SERVICIO

House Specials

BERRYLICIOUS

$14.00

The Botanist + mixed berries + kombucha + bitters

BLACK SOUL

$14.00

Bourbon Wild Turkey + activated charcoal + lime foam

CHAPULTEPEC

$15.00

Mezcal + chamomile + basil + pineapple + lime

IKAL

$13.00

Tequila + Kalani + lychee + lime

J-ALEGRE

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire + ginger beer + raspberries

MEXICAN POWER

$14.00

Patrón Silver Tequila + White Vermouth + cucumber + serrano pepper

MEXICANITA

$13.00

Mezcal + pineapple + cucumber + agave syrup + lime

MR. MIYAGI

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire + Mexican sake + thyme + ginger

SOMA MULE

$13.00

Stolichnaya + mango + habanero + ginger beer

THE SACRED

$13.00

Stolichnaya + watermelon + peppermint + sparkling wine

YA MAIKA

$14.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon + Jicama + chocolate + lemon

El Fantasma

$12.00

Spooky Martini

$12.00

New Classics

BRAMBLE

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire + Chambord + lime

OLD CUBAN

$14.00

Appleton 8 + lime + prosecco + mint

NAKED AND FAMOUSE

$13.00

Montelobos + Aperol + Yellow Chartreuse + lime

MOSCOW MULE

$13.00

Tito’s + lime + ginger beer

APPEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

GIN SMASH

$14.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$12.00

Frozen of the Day

$11.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$35.00

RANCH WATER

$14.00

EUGENE

$12.00

Worldwide Classics

BOULEVARDIER

$14.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon + Campari rosso vermouth

AVIATION

$13.00

The Botanist + Maraschino Luxardo + violet liqueur + lime

FRENCH 75

$14.00

The Botanist + lime + natural syrup + sparkling wine

NEGRONI

$13.00

Bull Dog + Campari rosso vermouth

MARTINI

$14.00

Bull Dog + dry vermouth

CLOVER CLUB

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire + raspberry + lime + natural syrup

GIN BASIL SMASH

$14.00

Ginger + lime + basil

BLOODY MARY

$13.00

Stolichnaya + tomato juice + celery + worcestershire sauce

DAIQUIRI

$13.00

White rum + lime + sugar

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$14.00

White Espolon Tequila+ Cointreau + lime

MANHATTAN

$14.00

Bourbon Bulleit + Angostura bitters + rosso vermouth + orange bitters

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

Bourbon Bulleit + Angostura bitters + sugar

SAZERAC

$14.00

Wild Turkey + Absinthe + Hennesy VS + Peychaud’s bitters

PISCO SOUR

$13.00

Carvedo Pisco + lime + egg white

PENICILLIN

$13.00

Dewar’s 12 + honey + ginger + lime

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

Grey Goose + Kahlua + espresso + pinch of salt

GIN & TONIC

$11.00

Mind your own Gin & Tonic. Your favourite gin + botanicals + premium tonic water

CARAJILLO

$12.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.00

Mocktails

RAMONA LIMONA

$6.00

Lime + lavander

MENTIÑA

$6.00

Pineapple + mint + ginger

CHUFA ENCHUFA

$6.00Out of stock

Horchata + cinnamon

PASSION MINT

$6.00

Wild berry + mint

SOF ROSE

$6.00

Lychee + rose petals + coriander

SPARK

$6.00Out of stock

Infused coffee + grapefruit

COOL MOMENT

$6.00

Passion fruit + peppermint + cardamom

Beers

CORONA

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

ULTRA

$5.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

MOSAIC IPA

$7.00

COLIMITA

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Red Wines

FOUR GRACES PINOT NOIR

$15.00

CASA MADERO CAB

$16.00

JUGGERNAUT CAB

$14.00Out of stock

ORIN SWIFT

$20.00

RAEBURN PINOT

$16.00Out of stock

THREAD FEATHERS PINOT

$16.00

BERONIA RESERVA

$14.00

SERIAL

$13.00Out of stock

CASA MADERO RESERVA

$25.00

SCALA DEI PRIORAT

$14.00

JORDAN CABERNET

$140.00

FEL PINOT NOIR

$82.00

CASA MADERO GRAN RESERVA

$98.00

AQUILINI

$120.00

PAPILLON

$170.00

White Wines

CHARLES KRUG SAUV BLANC

$13.00

DAVID BYNUM CAHRDONAY

$13.00Out of stock

J VINEYARDS

$13.00

J WILKES PINOT BLANC

$16.00

MIONETTO PROSSECO

$11.00

RUFFINO AQUA DI VENUS PG

$14.00

WHITEHAVEN SAUV BLANC

$14.00

GRATIEN BRUT

$13.00

50 DEGREES RIESLING

$12.00

OAK FARM CHARDONNAY

$15.00

POSEIDON CHARDONNAY

$18.00

CHATELAIN SENCERRE

$72.00

POMMERY

$110.00

LALLIER ROSE

$150.00

Rose wines

CASA MADERO ROSE V

$14.00

MAISON no 9

$16.00

BERVINI PROSECCO

$14.00

WHISPERING ANGEL

$15.00

Tequilas

Avion 44

$35.00

Avion Cristalino

$35.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$15.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Repo

$15.00

Clase azul Plata

$20.00

Clase Azul Repo

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio repo

$15.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Repo

$15.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$13.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Osadia Blanco

$12.00

Osadia Repo

$14.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$38.00

Sauza silver Hacienda

$8.00

Socorro Blanco

$12.00

Tres Gen Plata

$14.00

Tres Gen Repo

$16.00

Mijenta Blanco

$12.00

Mijenta Repo

$15.00

Whisky

Angels Envy

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Abasolo

Makers

$12.00

Dewards White

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$14.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Legent Bourbon

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$56.00

Macallan 12 yr

$18.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Rum

Zacapa

Bacardi

$11.00

Vodka

Tito's

$11.00

Absolut

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$12.00

Suntory Haku

$12.00

Absoluto Citron

$12.00Out of stock

Gin

Tanqueray

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Suntory Goku

$11.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$12.00

Ilegal Repo

$14.00

Vago Elote

$17.00

Vago Barro

$25.00

Montelobos Espadin

$14.00

Bruxo

$11.00

Liquors

Baileys

$8.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Lunch S. Juice

Orange is The New Green

$5.00

Turned Up

$5.00

Make It Simple

$5.00

Aleka Eureka

$5.00

Magic Dew

$5.00

Pampered

$5.00

Hangover

$5.00

Eugenia

$5.00

Sof Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Tea/Coffee

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling/Still

Agua de Piedra Sparkling