Atipico The Union
2301 North Akard Street
Suite 230
Dallas, TX 75201
Bowls + Fruits
ATÍPICO
Pitaya + mango + strawberry + almond milk + honey
EMM PARFAIT
Artisanal yogurt + wild berry + granola + honey
FRUIT BOWL
Mixed fruit + granola + honey
GREEN ST
Banana + apple + coconut milk + kale + spirulina + matcha + honey, Toppings: granola + chia + goji berry + pollen
SWEET VIBES
Hazelnut spread + banana + peanut butter, Toppings: strawberry + banana + raspberry + cocoa nibs
YING YANG
Organic Acai + banana + blackberry + almond milk, Toppings: blueberry + granola + amaranth + cranberry
Pastries
Salty Corner
AVOTOAST
Artisan bread + avocado + alfalfa + tomato + hibiscus salt
BACON CROISSANT
Bacon + 3 cheese blend + hot pepper + onion + beans
CHILAQUILLI
Corn tortilla strips + habanero salsa verde + cotija cheese + cream + lettuce Upgrade: egg +30 cochinita / chicken (100 g) +70
CLACOTOAST
Stuffed tlacoyo + vegan cheese + poblano salsa + pico de gallo with nopal
COSTEÑITAS SUIZAS
Enchiladas + serrano pepper sauce + Oaxaca adobo chicken + cheese (100g)
EGG IN A JAR
2 poached eggs + pomodoro sauce or spinach with bacon + parmesan sauce
GREEN EGGS
Egg whites + salsa verde + nopal + purslane + pot beans
HIDDEN EGGS
Hidden fried eggs under artisan bread + parmesan cheese + pomodoro sauce + bacon + arugula salad
IMAGINE EGGS
your wish is our command
MALAMUSICA
Ciabatta bread + egg + chorizo + guacamole + hot pepper + caramelized onion + guajillo dip (180g)
MOLLETOAST
Artisan bread + refried beans + gouda cheese + pico de gallo + guacamole Upgrade: mushroom / bacon / cochinita / chorizo
MUSHROOM BLANKET
Egg + mushrooms mix + salsa poblana
NAT TOAST
Artisan bread + burrata + olive oil + dried tomato
PEPPERLIST SANDWICH
Grain bread with egg whites + ham + asparagus + peppers + parmesan cheese + chicken breast + onion + hummus + avocado + alfalfa sprouts (180g)
SANTAS ENFRIJOLADAS
Egg + chorizo + beans + saint leaf + cream + cotija cheese
SCANDINAVIAN TOAST
Salmon (150g) + avocado mousse + capers + chapulín salt + mustard sauce
SHAKSHOUKA
Fried eggs + salsa roja + dessert spices
SOMA EGGS
Baguette with scrambled gratin eggs + salad Upgrade: chorizo / cochinita / veggies / mushrooms
Sweet Corner
PANCAKE PUFFETTES
Filled spheres: hazelnut spread or blueberry + whipped cream + wild berry coulis
SWEET TOAST
Peanut butter + raspberry + banana + maple syrup
TORREJA
French toast + berries + bacon + hazelnut spread
UNICORN TOAST
Artisan bread + mascarpone + Blu Majik® + butterfly pea + wildberry + maple syrup
Juice Bar
ORANGE IS THE NEW GREEN
Orange + carrot + ginger + lime
TURNED UP
Spinach + celery + cucumber + ginger + lemon
MAGIC DEW
Blu Majik® + coconut water + lime + honey
SUPER GRINCH
Chard + romain lettuce + cucumber + celery + spinach + cilantro + parsley + lime
HANGOVER
Beet + carrot + coconut water + lemon
SEX ME UP
Ginger + turmeric + black pepper + peppers + pineapple
DREAM
Coconut water + chestnut + date syrup + cacao + vanilla + sea salt
PAMPERED
Apple + pineapple + strawberry + chia seeds + ginger
MAKE IT SIMPLE
Orange + carrot
EUGENIA
Raspberry + apple + banana + orange
ALEKA EUREKA
Spinach + cucumber + avocado + lemon + olive oil + sea salt
KOMBUCHA MIX
Ginger / Jicama / green tea
DETOX
Wheatgrass + spirulina + lemon
RAMONCITO COFFEE
Cold brew + coconut water + cacao + maple syrup
GET IT OUT
Lemon + ginger + turmeric + cayenne pepper + oregano oil + wasp syrup
IMMUNITY
Ginger + lemon + cayenne pepper
OJ
CARROT
Coffee/Lattes
CAFÉ SALAS
Coffee + milk + spices
GOLDEN MILK
Coconut milk + turmeric + honey + ginger
MATCHA LATTE
Matcha + almond milk
PURPLE LATTE
Coconut milk + butterfly pea
HOT CHOCOLATE
A. Oreo® / B. White chocolate with strawberries / C. Chocolate + whipped cream + chocolate chips
CAPPUCINO
EXPRESSO
DOUBLE EXPRESSO
CAFE AMERICANO
Appetizers
CHEESE PUFFS
Cream cheese puffs + gouda + tonkatsu dip (6 pcs.)
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Fire roasted cauliflower + blue cheese + Red Hot® (300g)
FALAFEL ROJO
Chickpea puffs + tahini dip + harissa sauce (6 pcs.)
TUNUS TOSTADA
tortilla + mango + jalapeño + avocado + Jicama + chipotle mayo (150g)
SESAME TUNA TACOS
Jicama tortilla + seasoned tuna + lettuce + avocado + wasabi dressing (4 pcs. 80g)
VEGAN BOARD
Macadamia nut vegan cheese + hot pepper + black sesame seeds (100g)
KURIMI TACOS
Jicama tortilla + sticky rice + osaki + mango + habanero + ponzu clarified butter sauce
NATANTIA SHRIMPS
Shrimps + lime juice + serrano pepper + onion + cilantro + cucumber + watermelon radish + avocado (3 pcs.)
PHILISHRIMPS
Shrimps + cream cheese + serrano pepper + bacon + mango salsa + rice (220g)
BRUGES MUSSELS
Mussels bucket in white wine + chips (500g)
FONDUE
Bread + broccoli + cauliflower + apple
Salads, Soups, Bowls & Pasta
OCTOPULP SALAD
Octopus (100g) + lettuce + arugula + cherry tomato + olive + potato + lime vinaigrette
CRAZY NUTS SALAD
Baby spinach + caramelized walnut + blue cheese + strawberry + grapes + balsamic glaze
TAMARUGULA SALAD
Baby arugula + goat cheese with chia seeds + red onion + avocado + tamarind glaze
KURIMI BOWL
Rice + osaki + avocado + edamame + cucumber + black sesame seeds + ponzu clarified butter sauce
PINEA LINGUINI
Pesto sauce + burrata + pine nuts
NOAH BOWL
Quinoa + edamame + kale + berry + grape + cranberry + chest nuts + goat cheese + sunflower seeds + pear dressing
ASTURIAS FETTUCCINE
3 cheese blend: roquefort + gouda + parmesan on artisan bread
TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE
Creamy pasta + truffle oil
MEDITERRANEAN FUSILLI
Tapenade + sunflower seeds + hot chili flakes + kale
VEGAN PESTO LASAGNA
Seasoned potato sheets + bolognese vegana + vegan cheese + pesto + arugula
SOUP OF THE DAY
Main
ROSA FISK
Salmon + mashed sweet potatoes + grilled asparagus + mustard-orange sauce (200g)
CHARCOAL OCTOPUS
Grilled octopus + potatoes + roasted garlic aioli (200g)
WHITE TUNA
Grilled seared tuna + jocoque + mint + fennel (200g)
COCONUT SHRIMPS
Breaded coconut shrimp + habanero-Jicama dip + mezcal-tamarind dip + guacamole (200g)
COCONUT CEVICHE TACOS
Chard tortillas + coconut + vegan chorizo + avocado + radish + mango and kiwi salsa + creamy lime dip (3pcs.)
ROCK CORNISH
Roasted chicken + coleslaw + gravy (500g)
OXFILÉ PRIME
Filet mignon + artisan mustard sauce + cheese-stuffed jalapeño with bacon + herb potato soufflé (200g)
SPENCER STEAK
Rib eye + baked potato + cheese-stuffed jalapeño + bacon (350g)
MEAT AX
Cowboy + buttered corn + baked potato + guacamole (650g)
MINT CHOPS
Lamb ribs + couscous+ jocoque + mint sauce (3 pcs. 250g)
BIRRIAMEN
Beef stew in black broth + pasta + mixed vegetables + fried harusame (200g)
Halloween Chicken
Burgers
FISH BURGER
Salmon + onion rings + alfalfa sprouts + habanero + gouda + mayo + ponzu + french fries (200 g)
DR. BURGER
Cream cheese stuffed sirloin + cheese fondue + arugula + dried tomato + truffle potatoes (250g)
NEW YORK BURGER
New York thin slices + gouda + artisan mustard sauce + avocado + dried apple sheets + chips (200g)
Desserts
RAINBOW CAKE
Meringue + whipped cream + wild berry + wild berry coulis + ice cream
SWEET & SALTY
Ganache + chocolate + marshmallow fondue
ICE CREAM BOARD
Ask for our picks!
PAVLOVA
ARTIC CAKE
TARTA SANTIAGO
STRUDEL
STICKY RICE
SWEET VIBES
Extras/Sides
House Specials
BERRYLICIOUS
The Botanist + mixed berries + kombucha + bitters
BLACK SOUL
Bourbon Wild Turkey + activated charcoal + lime foam
CHAPULTEPEC
Mezcal + chamomile + basil + pineapple + lime
IKAL
Tequila + Kalani + lychee + lime
J-ALEGRE
Bombay Sapphire + ginger beer + raspberries
MEXICAN POWER
Patrón Silver Tequila + White Vermouth + cucumber + serrano pepper
MEXICANITA
Mezcal + pineapple + cucumber + agave syrup + lime
MR. MIYAGI
Bombay Sapphire + Mexican sake + thyme + ginger
SOMA MULE
Stolichnaya + mango + habanero + ginger beer
THE SACRED
Stolichnaya + watermelon + peppermint + sparkling wine
YA MAIKA
Wild Turkey Bourbon + Jicama + chocolate + lemon
El Fantasma
Spooky Martini
New Classics
BRAMBLE
Bombay Sapphire + Chambord + lime
OLD CUBAN
Appleton 8 + lime + prosecco + mint
NAKED AND FAMOUSE
Montelobos + Aperol + Yellow Chartreuse + lime
MOSCOW MULE
Tito’s + lime + ginger beer
APPEROL SPRITZ
GIN SMASH
MIMOSA
FROZEN MARGARITA
Frozen of the Day
MIMOSA CARAFE
RANCH WATER
EUGENE
Worldwide Classics
BOULEVARDIER
Wild Turkey Bourbon + Campari rosso vermouth
AVIATION
The Botanist + Maraschino Luxardo + violet liqueur + lime
FRENCH 75
The Botanist + lime + natural syrup + sparkling wine
NEGRONI
Bull Dog + Campari rosso vermouth
MARTINI
Bull Dog + dry vermouth
CLOVER CLUB
Bombay Sapphire + raspberry + lime + natural syrup
GIN BASIL SMASH
Ginger + lime + basil
BLOODY MARY
Stolichnaya + tomato juice + celery + worcestershire sauce
DAIQUIRI
White rum + lime + sugar
TOP SHELF MARGARITA
White Espolon Tequila+ Cointreau + lime
MANHATTAN
Bourbon Bulleit + Angostura bitters + rosso vermouth + orange bitters
OLD FASHIONED
Bourbon Bulleit + Angostura bitters + sugar
SAZERAC
Wild Turkey + Absinthe + Hennesy VS + Peychaud’s bitters
PISCO SOUR
Carvedo Pisco + lime + egg white
PENICILLIN
Dewar’s 12 + honey + ginger + lime
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Grey Goose + Kahlua + espresso + pinch of salt
GIN & TONIC
Mind your own Gin & Tonic. Your favourite gin + botanicals + premium tonic water
CARAJILLO
HOUSE MARGARITA
Mocktails
RAMONA LIMONA
Lime + lavander
MENTIÑA
Pineapple + mint + ginger
CHUFA ENCHUFA
Horchata + cinnamon
PASSION MINT
Wild berry + mint
SOF ROSE
Lychee + rose petals + coriander
SPARK
Infused coffee + grapefruit
COOL MOMENT
Passion fruit + peppermint + cardamom