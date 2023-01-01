  • Home
  ATL Pakka Local - 9775 Medlock Bridge Rd
ATL Pakka Local 9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

No reviews yet

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Dum Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Pulao

Chicken Pulao

$13.99

Veg-Curries

Mirchi Ka Salan

$9.99

Gutti Vankaaya Curry

$12.99

Veg Korma

$11.99

Thai Green/Red Curry

$11.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Non-Veg Curries

Andhra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Chettinadu

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Fish Pulusu

$14.99

Gongura Goat

$15.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Kerala Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Thai Green/Red Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Eggetarian

Egg Masala

$14.99

Appetizer

Veg Spring Rolls

$4.99

Veg Momo (Dumplings)

$4.99

Veg Manchuria

$9.99

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chicken Manchuria

$12.99

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Noodles

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Veg Sez Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Chicken Sez Noodles

$14.99

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Lamb Hakka Noodles

$16.99

Corn

Boiled Corn

$5.99

Masala Corn

$7.99

Peanuts

Boiled

$5.99

Masala

$7.99

Veg - Appetizer

Paneer 555

$10.99

Paneer 65

$10.99

Paneer Pepper

$10.99

Broccoli 65

$10.99

Broccoli 999

$10.99

Cauliflower 65

$10.99

Cauliflower 999

$10.99

Baby Corn 65

$10.99

Mushroom 999

$10.99

Mushroom Pepper

$10.99

Non-Veg - Appetizer

Chicken 555

$11.99

Chicken 65

$11.99

Chicken Majestic

$11.99

Chicken 999

$11.99

Curry Leaves Chicken

$11.99

Pepper Chicken

$11.99

Lamb 999

$15.99

Pepper Lamb

$15.99

Shrimp 999

$15.99

Pepper Shrimp

$15.49

Egg Manchuria

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian

$11.99

Goat Pepper Fry

$15.99

Veg Appetizer-Fav

Plain Papad

$1.99

Masala Papad

$4.99

Samosa (Qty 2 )

$4.99

Kachori (Qty 2

$4.99

Non Veg -Fav

Roasted Pepper Chicken

$12.99

Natikodi Fry

$16.99

Tawa Fry Pomfret

$17.99

Shrimp Podi Fry

$17.99

Kottu Parotta

Veg Kottu Parota

$3.99

Egg Kottu Parota

$4.99

Chicken Kottu Parota

$5.99

Kebab's

Tikka Paneer Kabab

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Lamb Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Shrimp Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Fish Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Chicken Malai Kabab

$15.99

Eggetarian

Half Boiled Egg

$4.99

Podi Mas

$6.99

Masala Omelet

$7.99

Burgers

Veggie

$8.99

Panner Tikka

$9.99

Chicken Tikka

$10.99

Fish Tikka

$12.99

Lamb Tikka

$14.99

Spicy Shrimp

$14.99

Wings

Wings (Qty 6)

$8.99

Wings (Qty 10)

$11.99

Wings (Qty 18)

$16.99

Wings (Qty 24)

$24.99

Sides -American Style

Criss Cross Fries

$3.99

Hash Brown

$3.99

Cheese Croquettes

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Rice

Bagara Rice

$5.99

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Veg-Fried Rice

$10.99

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Schezwan Fired Rice

$14.99

Lamb Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Breads

Malabar Parotta -Qty 1

$3.99

Roti

$3.99

Egg Parotta

$5.99

Bruschetta

Paneer Tikka Bruschetta

$7.99

Corn Masala Bruschetta

$7.99

Garbanzo Bruschetta

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Bruschetta

$10.99

Lamb Tikka Bruschetta

$12.99

Shrimp Tikka Bruschetta

$12.99

Salad

Mixed Veg Salad

$11.99

Paneer Salad

$12.99

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Shrimp/Fish

$15.99

Pasta /Mac N Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Paneer Arebaitha

$12.99

Fusili Agillo E Pepperonocino

$13.99

Spagetti Pesto Veggie(Mushroom, Broccoli, Carrot)

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Alfredo

$13.99

Spagetti Bologenese Lamb

$15.99

Shrimp Tikka Pasta

$15.99

Veg Appetizers -Nachos Etc..

Plain Nachos

$3.99

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Fresh Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Queso Dip

$6.99

Non-Veg Appetizers -Nachos Etc..

Chicken Tikka Nachos

$12.99

Lamb Tikka Nachos

$15.99

Tacos

Paneer Tikka

$10.99

Mixed Veggies

$10.99

Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Lamb Tikka

$15.99

Shrimp Masala

$15.99

Quesadillas

Mixed Veggies

$12.99

Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Shrimp Masala

$15.99

Podi Chicken

$12.99

Deserts Daily

Crème Brûlée

$7.99

Dates Cheese Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream (Avocado/ ChiKoo & Mango)

$7.99

Mixed Plater of Ice Cream

$18.99

Payasam

$5.99

Sorbet

$7.99

Tiromisu

$7.99

Tres Leches

$7.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Fries

$1.99

Extra Nachos

$1.99

Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

$1.99

Extra Chips

Chips

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

