Atlanta Breakfast Club 249 Ivan Allen Junior Boulevard Northwest

No reviews yet

249 Ivan Allen Junior Boulevard Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30313

BREAKFAST

Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffles

Crispy Fried Chicken and Waffles

$18.95

All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast with a Belgian-style Waffle and Warm Syrup.

Biscuits Entrées

Crispy Chicken Biscuits

$14.95

Two (2) All Natural Crispy Chicken Biscuits and Warm Grape Jelly.

Southern Benedict

$14.95

Two (2) Sunny Side Eggs, Turkey Bacon, and Black Pepper Gravy over Two (2) Buttermilk Biscuits.

Biscuits & Shrimp Gravy

$20.95

Two (2) Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Gulf Shrimp Gravy Sauce, Smoked Jalapeño Gravy with Chicken Sausage, and Two (2) Eggs any Style.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$16.95

Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Pork Bacon, Advocado Puree and Sweet Corn "Caviar" on Two (2) Buttermilk Biscuits.

Chicken & Black Pepper Gravy

$18.95

Two (2) All Natural Crispy Chicken Biscuits Smothered with Black Pepper Gravy.

Gulf Shrimp and Grits

Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$17.95

Gulf Shrimp, Chicken Sausage and Smoked Jalapeño.

Peach Cobbler French Toast

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$17.95

Shortbread Crumbled, Vanilla Butter, and Powdered Sugar.

Southern Breakfast

Southern Breakfast

$14.95

Two (2) Eggs, any style, with your choice of Smoked Pork Bacon, Chicken Sausage, Pork Sausage, Turkey Bacon, or Seasonal Vegetables. Your choice of Creamy Grits or Breakfast Potatoes with your choice of a Biscuit, White or Wheat Toast.

Chef's Special

Chef's Special

$49.95

Buttermilk Fried Lobster Tail with Creamy Grits and House Remoulade.

Salmon Croquettes

Salmon Croquettes

$18.95

Two (2) Crispy Salmon Croquettes made from Fresh King Salmon, Creamy Grits and House Remoulade.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$17.95

Scrambled Eggs, Creamy Grits with Sharp Cheddar Cheese & your choice of Chicken Sausage, Pork Sausage, or Vegetarian Sausage. Turkey Bacon or Smoked Pork Bacon. Seasonal Vegetables with a Buttermilk Biscuit, White Toast, or Wheat Toast. Garnished with Chives

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Build your Breakfast Sandwich by choosing a Biscuit, White or Wheat Toast and add two eggs, Smoked Pork Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Vegetarian Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and American Cheese.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

Battered Flour French Toast Tortillas with Smoked Pork Bacon or Turkey Bacon with Scrambled Eggs, Warm Syrup, and Garnished with Chives.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.95

Three (3) Pancakes, Sweet Cream butter, and Powdered Sugar.

French Toast

French Toast

$14.95

Omelette Entrée

(4) Egg Omelette

$10.95

Build your Four (4) Omelette by adding Smoked Pork Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Vegetarian Sausage, Seasonal Vegetables, Chedder Cheese or American Cheese.

Old Fashion Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$10.95

Sweet Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, and Fresh Berries.

Yogurt & Freshly Baked Granola

Yogurt & Freshly Baked Granola

$9.95

Seasonal Fruit, Vanilla Yogurt, Chef's Honey with House made Granola.

LUNCH MENU

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$16.95

Bay Scallops, Crawfish, Gulf Shrimp, with Chicken Sausage over Creamy Grits.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Two (2) All Natural Chicken Breasts with Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Field Greens, and Buttermilk Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun with your Choice of French Fries or a Salad.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95

ABC House Salad Field Greens, Tomatoes Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers and your choice of Lemon Vinigarette or Buttermilk Ranch Dressing. Add Chicken, Cajun Shrimp, or Salmon Croquette.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.95

Crispy Cornmeal Shrimp, Sliced Tomato, Field Greens, and Creole Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun with your choice of French Fries or a Side Salad.

ABC Burger

ABC Burger - "Atlanta Breakfast Club Burger"

$15.95

Two (2) Grilled 4oz. 100% Beef Patties with Smoked Pork Bacon, Field Greens, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, ABC Aioli, and American Cheese with American Style Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun and your choice of French Fries or Side Salad.

A LA CARTE

A LA CARTÉ

ABC Hot Sauce

$1.00

All Natural 4 oz. Chicken Breast Fried or Grilled

$4.50

American Cheese

$1.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.25

Black Pepper Gravy

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Butter

$1.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

Buttermilk Pancake

$6.25

Cajun Shrimp

$6.95

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Biscuit

$8.95

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Chicken Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Cobbler Sauce

$4.00

Creamy Grits

$4.00

Eggs (2) Any Style

$4.25

French Fries

$4.00

French Toast "Half Order"

$6.25

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Creamy Grits w/ Cheese

$5.00

Half Peach Cobbler

$8.95

House Remoulade

$2.00

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Single Croquette

$7.50

Sliced American

$1.50

Smoked Jalapeño Gravy with Gulf Shrimp and Chicken Sausage

$6.95

Smoked Pork Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Vanilla Butter

$2.00

Vegetarian Sausage

$5.25

White

$1.75

Wheat

$1.75

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kid’s Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

Your choice of Smoked Pork Bacon or Chicken Sausage

Kid’s French Toast

$8.95

Your choice of Smoked Pork Bacon or Chicken Sausage.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Your choice of Fresh Fruit or French Fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Your choice of Fresh Fruit or French Fries.

DRINKS

Phoenix Roasters Coffee

$4.25

Tazo Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Simply Orange Juice

$5.25

Simply Lemonade

$5.25

Simply Apple Juice

$5.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coco-Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

MERCHANDISE

5oz ABC Bottle

$18.25

Small Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Small Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

Medium Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Medium Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

Large Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Large Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

XLarge Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

XLarge Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
