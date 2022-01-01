Atlantic Brewing Company- Midtown 52 Cottage Street
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Midtown is a brewery, tasting room and restaurant and is our newest addition. We feature small batch, limited edition beers brewed on-site as well as many of our most popular brews that we make at our flagship brewery. The New American Grill menu is a great compliment to our beer. Guests enjoy our modern style building with outdoor patio space and a very popular roof deck.
52 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
