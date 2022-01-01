Atlantic Brewing Company- Town Hill Tasting Room 15 Knox Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Our 15 Knox Road location is the home to our Flagship Brewery, Tasting Room and Retail Store and Mainely Meat BBQ. Our tasting room offers 5oz sample pours, packaged beer to-go, merchandise and brewery tours by reservation.
Location
15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainely Meat BBQ - Mainely Meat BBQ - Knox Road
No Reviews
15 Knox Rd Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
No Reviews
1501 Maine Highway 102 Red Rock Corner, ME 04609
View restaurant