Atlantic Brewing Company- Town Hill Tasting Room 15 Knox Rd

15 Knox Rd

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Blueberry Soda

Blueberry Soda 6 Pack

$8.99

Blueberry Soda Case

$33.99

Bluberry Soda Single

$2.25

Root Beer Soda

Root Beer Soda 6 Pack

$8.99

Root Beer Soda Case

$33.99

Root Beer Soda Single

$2.25

Mixed Soda Packs & Cases

Mixed Soda 6 Pack

$8.99

Mixed Soda Cases

$33.99

ME BOTTLE DEPOSIT

ME SINGLE DEPOSIT

$0.05

ME 6 PACK DEPOSIT

$0.30

ME CASE DEPOSIT

$1.20
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our 15 Knox Road location is the home to our Flagship Brewery, Tasting Room and Retail Store and Mainely Meat BBQ. Our tasting room offers 5oz sample pours, packaged beer to-go, merchandise and brewery tours by reservation.

Location

15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

