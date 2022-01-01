Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Burgers

Atlantic City Sub Shops

1,571 Reviews

$

6825 Tilton Rd

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Steak
AC Regular
Turkey

Steak Subs

Steak

$5.99+

Cheese Steak

$6.29+

A-1 Steak

$6.29+

Seasoned with the bold taste of A-1 steak sauce

Pizza Steak

$6.49+

Steak Fajita

$6.99+

Sautéed green peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked in our homemade fajita sauce. Served with a side of salsa.

PJ Cheese Steak

$6.99+

Lettuce, mayonnaise, caramelized onions, green peppers, and melted pepper jack cheese

Green Chili Queso Cheese Steak

$7.49+

Sautéed onions and mushrooms smothered in our homemade queso.

Half Steak Supreme

$13.99

Extra meat

Half Cheese Steak Supreme

$14.99

Extra meat and cheese

Cheese Steak Combo Deal

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Subs

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$5.79+

Fresh grilled chicken served how you like it.

Chicken Dijon

$5.79+

Grilled in honey dijon dressing and served with romaine lettuce.

Chicken Parm

$5.79+

Chicken Fajita

$6.59+

Served regular or cajun with sautéed green peppers, onions, tomatoes grilled in our homemade fajita sauce. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken Caesar

$6.59+

Served with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

$6.59+

Grilled chicken cooked in hot sauce and served on a bed of romaine lettuce and bleu cheese.

Chicken Santo

Chicken Santo

$6.99+

Grilled chicken, fire roasted red peppers, and sautéed spinach. Cooked in our homemade Italian dressing and finished with provolone cheese.

Southwest Chicken

$6.99+

Grilled chicken and hardwood smoked bacon served on a bed of romaine lettuce and ranch dressing.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.49+

Fried chicken, grilled ham, and spinach. Cooked in honey dijon and finished with smoked provolone cheese and pickles.

BBQ Smoked Chicken

BBQ Smoked Chicken

$7.49+

Grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, and fire roasted red peppers, cooked in BBQ sauce. Topped with smoked provolone cheese and served on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Half Chicken Supreme

$12.49

Extra meat and cheese

Hot Subs

Meatballs & Sauce

$5.79+

Meatball Parm

$5.99+

Meatball Deluxe

$11.99

Italian Sausage

$9.99

Served with sautéed onions and green peppers.

Sausage Parm

$9.99

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$5.99+

Served with mayonnaise.

Cold Subs

AC Regular

AC Regular

$5.69+

Our Italian, made with coteghino, capicola ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.

Rolling Chair Special

Rolling Chair Special

$6.19+

Our Atlantic City Regular with extra meat and cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.

SCP

$6.19+

Genoa salami, capicola ham and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.

Salami & Prov

$6.19+

Genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.

Cap & Prov

$6.19+

Capicola ham and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.

American Sub

$5.69+

American cheese, imported ham, coteghino and salami. Topped with oil and oregano.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.69+

Mixed Cheese Sub

$5.29+

Your choice of cheese. Choose one or three: Provolone, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Smoked Provolone.

Roast Beef

$6.19+

Roast Beef Delight

$6.49+

Provolone cheese, lettuce, onions and creamy horseradish sauce.

Combo Sub

$10.99

Imported ham, turkey and roast beef.

Turkey

$5.99+

Turkey Club

$6.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and bacon.

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Homemade!

Tuna

Tuna

$5.99+

Homemade with white albacore tuna.

Vegetarian Subs

Portobello Cheese "Steak"

$11.49

Grilled portobellos with sautéed onions. Topped with melted provolone cheese and served with lettuce and tomatoes. The perfect meatless cheesesteak.

Grilled Veggie

Grilled Veggie

$5.79+

The Original Award Winning Sub – sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomatoes topped with a mix of provolone and american cheese.

Spinach Veggie

$5.79+

Spinach, onions, and roasted red peppers grilled in our homemade Italian dressing.

Eggplant Vegi

$5.79+

Eggplant with caramelized onions, mushrooms, zucchini & provolone.

Eggplant Parm

$5.79+
Garden Sub

Garden Sub

$5.49+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, cucumbers and provolone cheese topped with oil and oregano.

Breakfast Subs

Pepper & Egg

$5.09+

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99+

Steak Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini and sharp cheddar cheese.

Italian Omelette

$9.99

Grilled salami, capicola, and coteghino, with provolone.

The Jetty

$9.99

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Lifeguard Omelette

$10.99

Hardwood smoked bacon, crispy curly fries, and sautéed onions and mushrooms, with American and sharp cheddar cheese.

Burgers & Dogs

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.99

Served with your choice of cheese

American Burger Sub

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and American cheese.

Buffalo Bacon Burger Sub

$11.99

Grilled in hot sauce with hardwood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, and sharp cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Burger Sub

$11.99

Sautéed onions and mushrooms with Swiss cheese.

BBQ Bacon Burger Sub

$12.49

Grilled in BBQ sauce. Served with hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, raw onion and mozzarella cheese.

Classic Grilled Hot Dog Sub

$9.99

Foot long, all beef hot dog, served with caramelized onions and spicy mustard.

Chili Cheddar Dog Sub

$11.49

Foot long, all beef hot dog, smothered in our house chili and cheddar cheese sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.49+

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$7.49+

Grilled chicken on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Turkey Chef Salad

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Italian Chef Salad

$12.99

Salami, capicola ham, and provolone cheese on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Tuna Chef Salad

$12.99

Homemade white albacore tuna on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Combo Chef Salad

$13.99

Imported ham, turkey, and roast beef on top a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and olives topped with croutons and Romano cheese.

Caesar Salad

$5.49+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49+

Grilled chicken on top of crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Romano cheese and caesar dressing.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spicy grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and onions, topped with croutons and chunky bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Fajta Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken and fresh green peppers sautéed in our homemade fajita sauce. Served on top of crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce with fresh onions, tomatoes, olives, and croutons. Served with ranch dressing with a side of salsa.

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock

Chili

$4.00+

Cream of Broccoli

$4.00+Out of stock

Ham & Bean

$4.00+Out of stock

Italian Wedding

$4.00+Out of stock

Manhattan Clam

$4.00+Out of stock

Maryland Crab

$4.00+Out of stock

Minestrone

$4.00+Out of stock

Split Pea

$4.00+Out of stock

Tomato Florentine

$4.00+Out of stock

Veggie Beef Barley

$4.00+Out of stock

Pasta Fagioli

$4.00+Out of stock

Stuffed Green Pepper

$4.00+Out of stock

Lumberjack Veggie

$4.00+Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Curly Fries

$4.99+

Cheese Fries

$5.99+

Served with a side of cheddar cheese.

Green Chili Queso Fries

$6.99+

Our crispy curly fries with a side of our homemade Diving Horse Cheese - a white queso featuring green chilies and a house blend of spices.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99+
Mozzarella Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$8.99

Crispy curly fries topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.99

Crispy curly fries smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99+
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99+

Fried mac & cheese served with your choice of hot sauce or our homemade marinara.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.99+

Served with celery and your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.49+

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.99+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99+
The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk

$7.99

Funnel cake fries and crispy curly fries. Served with a side of powdered sugar.

Steel Pier Sampler

Steel Pier Sampler

$14.99

Onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and wings served with homemade marinara sauce, celery and your choice of hot sauce, bleu cheese, ranch or barbecue.

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

served with our house garlic aioli

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Pizza Breads

Rosa Pizza

Rosa Pizza

$9.99

Our homemade marinara sauce topped with Romano, mozzarella cheese, and oregano.

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$9.99

Olive oil, garlic, and spices topped with Romano and mozzarella cheese.

Pomodora Pizza

Pomodora Pizza

$9.99

Olive oil, garlic, and spices topped with Romano and fresh tomatoes.

BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, onions, tangy barbecue sauce, Romano and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$13.99

Fresh chicken, grilled in hot sauce, mixed with bleu cheese dressing, and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Dessert

Milk Shake

$6.99

Your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Specialty Malts

$8.99
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Made with our Atlantic City Sub Shops Root Beer and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Try a float with any of our Atlantic City Sub Shops Sodas!

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Delicious funnel cake in the shape of a fry. Served with a side of powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Sugar Funnel Cake Fries

$9.99
Funnel Cake Fry Sundae

Funnel Cake Fry Sundae

$9.99

Crispy Funnel Cake Fries topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles.

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00+

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.99

Children's Meals

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

4 piece chicken nugget served with curly fries and a juice box.

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot Dog served on a sub roll with a side of curly fries and a juice box.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 piece chicken tenders served with curly fries and a juice box.

Kid's Meatball

$8.99

5 inch Meatball Sub served with curly fries and a juice box.

Drinks

AC Root Beer

$2.50

AC Diet Root Beer

$2.50

AC Black Cherry

$2.50

AC Vanilla Cream

$2.50

AC Orange

$2.50

AC Grape

$2.50

20 oz Coke

$2.11

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.11

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.11

20 oz Sprite

$2.11

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.11

Bottle Water

$1.88

Lemonade

$2.11

Dr. Pepper

$2.11

Powerade

$2.11

GP Diet

$2.34

GP Unsweetened

$2.34Out of stock

GP Sweet

$2.34

GP Raspberry

$2.34

GP Peach

$2.34

Can Coke

$1.17

Can Diet Coke

$1.17

Can Sprite

$1.17

Can Sprite Zero

$1.17

Can Lemonade

$1.17

Can Ginger Ale

$1.17

2L Coke

$3.50

2L Diet Coke

$3.50

2L Sprite

$3.50

2L Ginger Ale

$3.50

2L Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Can Coke Zero

$1.17

Pink Lemonade

$2.11

2L Diet Ginger Ale

$3.50

Build Your Own Burger

Single All Beef Patty

$9.99

Double All Beef Patty

$13.99

Portobello Mushroom Patty

$9.99

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-cut, straight fries, cooked until crispy!

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.99+

Hand-Cut Cheese Fries

$5.99+

Mozzarella Fries

$8.99

Pizza Fries

$9.99

Specialty Malts

Specialty Malts

$8.99

Hand-Tossed Wings

6 Piece Wings

$12.99

12 Piece Wings

$25.99

18 Piece Wings

$38.99

24 Piece Wings

$51.99
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our restaurant focuses on the traditional ways of making subs passed down through the generations. Our walls are filled with murals from the 1920’s and 1930’s Atlantic City Boardwalk, and our booths are reminiscent of the old fashioned rolling chairs. Combine the atmosphere with our delicious subs and you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.

Website

Location

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Directions

