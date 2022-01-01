American
Salad
Burgers
Atlantic City Sub Shops
1,571 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our restaurant focuses on the traditional ways of making subs passed down through the generations. Our walls are filled with murals from the 1920’s and 1930’s Atlantic City Boardwalk, and our booths are reminiscent of the old fashioned rolling chairs. Combine the atmosphere with our delicious subs and you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience.
Location
6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Bagels & More - 9414 Ventnor Ave - Margate, NJ 08221
4.5 • 413
9414A Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurant
Blue Water Grille - 60 N. Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
3.8 • 321
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company - 940 Boardwalk. Only accepting Cash for payment
No Reviews
940 Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurant
More near Egg Harbor Township