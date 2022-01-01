Atlantic Fish & Chophouse

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
CHOPPED KALE SALAD
WILD SALMON

Starters

U10 SHRIMP COCKTAIL

U10 SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.00

THREE JUMBO CHILLED SHRIMP WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE

FRIED ARTICHOKE

FRIED ARTICHOKE

$18.00

MARINATED ARTICHOKES, HARISSA & LEMON PRESERVED AIOLI

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$18.00

GIGANTES BEANS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, DILL, GREEN ONIONS, OLD BAY AIOLI

GRILLED BACON

GRILLED BACON

$18.00

PETER LUGER’S STYLE, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD

SAUTÉED PEI MUSSELS

SAUTÉED PEI MUSSELS

$17.00

FENNEL & SAFFRON BROTH, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Soup

ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER

ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00

NEW ENGLAND STYLE WHITE CHOWDER

OLD FASHIONED TOMATO BISQUE

OLD FASHIONED TOMATO BISQUE

$11.00

SERVED WITH A THREE CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

Salad

CHOPPED KALE SALAD

CHOPPED KALE SALAD

$16.00

ROASTED PEANUTS, SHREDDED CABBAGES, CILANTRO LEAF, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, PINE NUT DRESSING, PARMESANO REGGIANO

LOBSTER ARUGULA SALAD

LOBSTER ARUGULA SALAD

$21.00

FRESH LOBSTER, BABY ARUGULA, & ROMAINE, WALNUTS, CRANBERRIES,STRAWBERRY VINAIGRETTE

TUSCAN PANZANELLA SALAD

TUSCAN PANZANELLA SALAD

$17.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ARUGULA, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, HERBED CROUTONS, FRESH BASIL, SHALLOTS, OREGANO VINAIGRETTE

TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD

TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE, CLASSIC CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS

Sandwiches

ATLANTIC BURGER

ATLANTIC BURGER

$23.00

10 OZ PRIME CAJUN BURGER, FRENCH FETA CHEESE, TATZIKI SAUCE, FENNEL ARUGULA SALAD, CITRUS OIL

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$22.00

10 OZ PRIME BURGER, CHOICE OF TOPPINGS, FRENCH FRIES

LOBSTER CROISSANT

LOBSTER CROISSANT

$21.00

LOCAL COLD WATER LOBSTER WITH TOMATO & AVOCADO PUREE

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$24.00

VEGETARIAN PLANT BASED “MEATY” BURGER, CILANTRO SALAD, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES

Entrée

WILD SALMON

WILD SALMON

$30.00

ENGLISH PEA RAVIOLI, PEA & CARROT MASH

BRANZINO

BRANZINO

$41.00

WHOLE AND CHAR-BROILED, LEMON PRESERVES AND HERB MARINADE

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$41.00

BEURRE BLANC, CHILI FLAKES, CHIVES, BOTTARGA BREAD CRUMBS

MEATBALL ALLA TOSCANO

MEATBALL ALLA TOSCANO

$34.00

( INCLUDES PINE NUTS) 3 MEAT BALLS,ROASTED POMODORO SAUCE, FRESH SPAGHETTI, SUMMER TRUFFLES

ROASTED MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

ROASTED MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$34.00

SAUTÉED SPINACH, ROASTED TOMATOES, ARTICHOKE HEARTS

PRIME FILET MIGNON 10 OZ

PRIME FILET MIGNON 10 OZ

$46.00

10 FILET GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE

PRIME FILET AU POIVRE 10 OZ

PRIME FILET AU POIVRE 10 OZ

$46.00

COATED WITH CRUSHED BLACK PEPPERCORN, TOPPED WITH AU POIVRE SAUCE

Specialties

DRY AGED RIBEYE

DRY AGED RIBEYE

$68.00

30 DAY PRIME, DRY AGED BONE-IN RIBEYE, BONE MARROW, MAITRE D’ BUTTER

STEAK TAGLIATA

STEAK TAGLIATA

$59.00

SLICED PRIME DRY AGED 16 OZ SIRLOIN TOPPED WITH BABY ARUGULA, SHAVED PARMESAN & DRIZZLED WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

BLACK TRUFFLE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

BLACK TRUFFLE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$29.00

ORECCHIETTE PASTA, LOBSTER, SUMMER TRUFFLES, SAUCE AU FROMAGE

ANGRY SHRIMP

ANGRY SHRIMP

$34.00

3 U10 SHRIMP, SPICY BUTTER SAUCE, CRISPY KALE & GARLIC CHIPS, ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, BASIL OIL

OSSO BUCCO

OSSO BUCCO

$44.00

TUSCAN STYLE VEAL OSSO BUCCO, CRISPY CAVATELLI, RED WINE PAN JUS

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

Delicious thin crispy fries. ( burgers come with fries by default)

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

GARNISHED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AND PARMESAN CHEESE

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

SIMPLY GRILLED WITH OLIVE OIL

ITALIAN ARTICHOKES

ITALIAN ARTICHOKES

$12.00

SEARED AND OVEN ROASTED

POTATOES GRATIN

POTATOES GRATIN

$12.00

FONTINA AND PARMESAN CHEESES WITH PROSCIUTTO

Dessert

CARROT CAKE to share

CARROT CAKE to share

$14.00

TRADITIONAL CREAM CHEESE ICING WITH WALNUTS & PECANS

CHOCOLATE CAKE to share

CHOCOLATE CAKE to share

$14.00

FIVE LAYER VALRHONA CHOCOLATE CAKE, DARK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE FILLING,

FRUITI DI BOSCO

FRUITI DI BOSCO

$12.00

LATE WINTER BERRY TART SERVED WITH THYME CREME ANGLAISE

FRENCH STYLE CHEESECAKE

FRENCH STYLE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

NO BAKE CHEESECAKE, FLAVORED WITH NUTELLA, SERVED WITH A HAZELNUT SAUCE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$12.00
