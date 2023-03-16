  • Home
Atlantic Grill 264 19th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

264 19th Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30363

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MAIN MENU

APPS

Calamari & Shrimp

$16.00

flash-fried jalapeños, onions, red peppers and charred lemon served with chipotle aioli.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

onions, jalapeños and chipotle aioli.

Guacamole

$10.00

House Sliders

$14.00

chargrilled, topped with smoked gouda, fried onions, bacon and special sauce.

Jumbo Wings

$16.00

celery, carrots and ranch or blue cheese buffalo, BBQ or teriyaki / 16 lemon pepper or habanero lime.

Nachos Mexicanos

$13.00

chargrilled chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and jalapeño-crema.

SOUP & SNACKS

Crispy Pork Rinds

$6.00

buffalo sauce, celery and blue cheese.

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

eggs, spicy radish salad.

Soup Of The Week

$7.00

chef's selection

Chili

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$6.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

baby romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper and ciabatta crouton.

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, radish, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, toasted almonds .

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk-marinated chicken breast and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

mixed greens, avocado, swiss cheese, bacon, and herb aioli.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy house-marinated fried chicken breast, pickles and spicy mayo.

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

flash-fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a French baguettE.

Chicago-Style Italian Beef

$16.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

BURGERS

AG House Burger

$17.00

smoked gouda, grilled onions, fried jalapenos & tomato/bacon jam.

Steak House Burger

$15.00

swiss cheese, mushrooms, fried onions and A-1 sauce.

Smash Burger

$16.00

3 patties topped with american cheese, pickles, shaved onions and special sauce.

Southern Style Burger

$15.00

smoked bacon, pimento cheese, fried pickles and Carolina BBQ sauce.

Classic Burger

$15.00

american cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

chargrilled with your choice of toppings.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

served with your choice of cheese and toppings.

BBQ Burger

$15.00

ENTREES

Atlantic Grill Bowl

$10.00

steamed rice, black beans, corn, roasted broccoli, avocado and chipotle aioli.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

hand battered, served with crispy fries, honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

house beer batter, crispy fries, jalapeño tartar sauce.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

steamed rice, roasted broccoli and bourbon-pineapple glaze.

Meatloaf

$17.00

Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

classic white wine sauce, aged parmesan, grilled bread.

Ribeye (12oz)

$26.00

chargrilled, served with mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts and steak butter.

Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken

$16.00

boneless fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy Carolina BBQ sauce, mac-n-cheese.

Veggie Platter

$18.00

choice of 4 sides.

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

PREMIUM SIDES

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$6.00

House Fries

$6.00

parmesan, garlic and herb.

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

shaved onions, radish, pork belly and balsamic glaze.

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

chargrilled with cracked pepper.

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

with and butter.

Side Salad - House

$6.00

Side Salad - Cesar

$6.00

SAUCES

Baja Cheese Sauce

$1.50

BBQ

$1.00

Black Cherry Vin

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce - HOT

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce - MILD

Carolina BBQ

$1.00

Cesar

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Cranberry Mayo

$1.00

Green Goddess

$1.00

Habanero Lime

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Jalapeno Avocado Crema

$1.00

Jalapeno Tartar

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Special Burger Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Tomato Bacon Jam

$1.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$7.00

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Baha Fish Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Steak Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Reg Bull SUGAR FREE

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come experience one of the longest-running restaurants in Atlantic Station, open since 2006. Here you will enjoy great food and drinks in a lively atmosphere with your friends, family, and neighborhood locals!

Location

264 19th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363

Directions

