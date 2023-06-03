Main picView gallery

Kiwi's Kove 1 Baltimore Ave

101 North Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Food

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Hummus

$11.00

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.00

1/2lb Shrimp

$16.00

1lb Shrimp

$21.00

Chips Trio

$10.00

Salad/Bowl

Costal Cobb

$12.00

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Blazin' Bleu

$15.00

Island Shrimp

$16.00

Kiwi's Bowl

$15.00

Basket/Taco

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Coconut Chicken

$15.00

Clam Strips

$14.00

Tenders Basket

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Taco

$17.00

Mahi Taco

$18.00

Pork Taco

$17.00

Burger/Sandwich

All American

$16.00

Kiwi Burger

$17.00

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.00

Coco Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

BBQ Pork

$16.00

Pool Deck Club

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Kids/Sides

Kids Tender

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

SIDE Chips

$3.00

SIDE Queso

$3.00

SIDE Pico

$2.00

SIDE Salsa

$3.00

SIDE Avocado

$2.00

SIDE Guacamole

$4.00

SIDE Fries

$4.00

SIDE Crema

$2.00

SIDE Queso Fresco

$1.00

SIDE Pork

$6.00

SIDE Shrimp (4)

$7.00

SIDE Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Rice

$4.00

SIDE Beans

$3.00

SIDE Bacon

$3.00

Ice Cream

TEST ICE CREAM

$1.00

Drink

Kiwi's Drinks

Parrot Cup

$5.00

Parrot Cup REFILL

$11.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Tequila Crush

$10.00

Blueberry Crush

$10.00

Sweet Tea Crush

$10.00

Peach Crush

$10.00

OG Marg

$12.00

Tropical Marg

$12.00

Spicy Marg

$12.00

Coconut Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen DOD

$11.00

Under the Sea Fishbowl

$33.00

Upside Down Fishbowl

$33.00

Tito's Mule

$11.00

Pain in the Coconut

$12.00

Mango Smash

$12.00

Boardwalk Lemonade

$12.00

Tiki Tea

$13.00

Beach Bloody

$11.00

Tiki Mai Tai

$13.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel 1

$11.00

Steel Blu

$9.00

Steel Blu ORANGE

$9.00

Steel Blu GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Dragonberri

$9.00

Captain White

$11.00

Captain Spiced

$11.00

Captain Coconut

$11.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$9.00

Myer's Dark

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Malibu Mango

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Yave Coconut

$9.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$11.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Crow

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Hennesy

$11.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Beer

Dogfish Head 60min IPA

$6.00

Dogfish Head Citrus Squall

$6.00

Stone Salt + Lime Lager

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Draft Special

$6.00

Dogfish Head Blue Hen

$6.00

Mispillion River Space Otter

$6.00

Big Oyster Solar Power

$7.00

Revelation Mother-in-Law

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

5 for $20 Bucket

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Wine

GL - Cabernet Josh Cellars

$8.00

GL - Pinot Noir Coppola

$8.00

GL - Malbec Sposato

$8.00

GL - Red Blend Evolution

$8.00

GL - Crush Apothic

$8.00

GL - Pinot Grigio Noble Vines

$8.00

GL - Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings

$8.00

GL - Rose Whispering Angel

$8.00

GL - Chardonnay

$8.00

GL - Prosecco La Marca

$8.00

GL - Champagne Andre

$7.00

Cider/Seltzer/Tea

DVB Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

DFH Blood Orange Crush

$9.00

DFH Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Jack & Coke Can

$9.00

Nutrl Orange

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$6.00

Downeast Cider Peach Mango

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Truly Cherry Lime

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Starburst

$8.00

Tito's Shot

$6.00

Patron Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Shot

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$7.00

NA Beverages

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Celsius

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Starry Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Kiwi's Platter

$16.00

3 Egg Omelette

$17.00

Ocean Omelette

$21.00

Sausage Gravy

$12.00

The Classic

$11.00

French Toast

$13.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Waffles

$13.00

Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Crab Benedict

$19.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids Scrambled Egg

$8.00

Kids Pancake

$8.00

SIDE Bacon

$5.00

SIDE Sausage

$4.00

SIDE Scrapple

$4.00

SIDE Bagel

$3.00

SIDE Toast

$2.00

SIDE Bagel CC

$4.00

SIDE Fruit Cup

$5.00

SIDE Egg

$3.00

SIDE English Muffin

$2.00

SIDE Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milke

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary BAR

$13.00

Crush the Hangover

$11.00

Tropical Mimosa

$11.00

Morning Mocha

$11.00

Kiwi Koffee

$11.00

Brunch Marg

$11.00

Retail

Kiwi's Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Main pic

