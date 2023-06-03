Kiwi's Kove 1 Baltimore Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
101 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Louie's Pizza Inc. - 11 Rehoboth Avenue
No Reviews
11 Rehoboth Avenue Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Go Fish - Downtown - 24 Rehoboth Ave
No Reviews
24 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
More near Rehoboth Beach