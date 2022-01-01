Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Atlantic Social

495 Reviews

$$

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak

Cutlery

Cutlery

Raw Bar

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$26.00

Oysters

$2.75

Blue Points

$2.75Out of stock

Blackberry Oyster

$2.75Out of stock

Soups

Chesapeake Bay Clam Chowder

$8.00

Du Jour

$10.00

Salads

Atlantic Social Chopped

$11.00

Chesapeake Seafood

$24.00

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Chopped Caesar

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00

Bourbon Pear Salad

$14.00

Warm Brussels Salmon

$24.00

Entrées

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Social Pasta

$26.00

Farmers Market Bowl

$22.00

Cioppino

$34.00

Sesame Tuna Entree

$33.00

Scallop Entree

$35.00

Short Rib

$34.00

Blackend Salmon

$32.00

Flatbreads

Classic Margherita FB

$16.00

Chesapeake FB

$19.00

Mex Corn FB

$16.00

Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Handhelds

Bacon Cheese BURGER

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Shaved Prime Ribeye Cheesesteak

$17.00

Blackened Fish Tacos

$18.00

Caprese Sandwhich

$16.00

Chicken Brie Wrap

$17.00

Sociables

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Grilled Oysters

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Mussels

$15.00

Tuna App

$16.00

Crab Fritters

$14.00

Warm Garden Toast

$12.00

Kids

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Chicken Quesdila

$9.00

Kids Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Kids Crab Cake

$18.00

Desserts

Flourless Choc Torte

$8.00

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

Key Lime Pie Tartlette

$11.00

Mommoms Cheesecake

$13.00

Add Ice Cream

$6.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Tripple Choc Cake

$13.00

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch

$11.00

Carrot Smith Island

$12.00

XANGO

$10.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Brussels

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Mussel bread

$2.00

Veggies

$5.00

Orzo Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Naan

$3.50

A-M Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Apple Tini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Creamsicle

$10.00

Dark n Stormy

$10.00

Dreamscicle

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gin fizz

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moskow mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Rum Haven Bay Breeze (Malibu )

$11.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

EMPLOYEE BEER

$5.00

EMPLOYEE RAIL

$5.00

Downeast Original

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60min IPA Bottle

$7.00

Angry Orchard Strawberry

$7.00

SAM ADAMS NA

$7.00

Downeast Pear

$7.00

Downeast Strawberry

$7.00

Dogfish Head Mandarin & Mango

$8.00

Downeast Blkberry

$7.00

Nutral Seltzer

$8.00

Troegs Oktoberfest

$5.00

Bells Oktoberfest

$5.00

Fordham & Dominion Oktoberfest

$5.00

Victory

$5.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Jim Beam Honey

$8.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

McCallan 12

$14.00

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.50

Seagrams VO

$9.50

Skrewball

$9.50

Southern Comfort

$9.00

House Whiskey/Bourbon

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bubbles

Chambong

$8.00

Chandon Brut 187ml Split

$15.00

Chandon Rosé 187ml Split

$15.00

Coppola Sophia Rosé Brut Can

$6.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00Out of stock

Mionetto Brut 187ml Split

$11.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 750ml

$80.00

Brut

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Classic Manhattan Bourbon

$12.00

Classic Manhattan Rye

$12.00

Classic Mojito

$9.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Social House Marg

$9.00

Tito’s & Vodka

$8.00

Mixed Shot

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Apersol

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Blue curaçao

$9.00

Chamboard

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Creme de Cocoa

$9.00

Creme de menthe

$9.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hazelnut Liqueur

$9.00

Indies Ginger Liqueur

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Kahlua Caramel

$10.00

Pama Liqueur

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sour apple

$9.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Jager

$9.00

HC Frangelico

$5.00

HC Baileys

$5.00

HC Peanut Butter Whiskey

$5.00

HC Maple Cream

$5.00

HC Vanilla Vodka

$5.00

Drafts

Big Oyster SolarPower

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Dogfish Head 60 min IPA

$8.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Loose Cannon

$5.00

Shuckin Pumpkin

$5.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$9.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Gin

$7.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$11.00

Malfy Limon

$11.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Rives Strawberry

$10.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Tanqueray Sevilla

$11.00

N-Z Cocktails

Negroni

$11.00

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Planters Punch

$9.00

Rail Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

WooWoo

$10.00

Painkilla

$10.00

Washington Apple

$13.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$3.75

Tea

$3.25

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.75

Water

Hot Tea

$3.25

Pellegrino

$6.50

Dockside Lemonade

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rosé All Day

Prophecy seeker

$9.00

Oyster Bay New Zealand

$9.00

Cape Mentelle Margaret River

$11.00

The Beach Whispering

$10.00

Prophecy

$36.00

Oyster Bay New Zealand

$38.00

Cape Mentelle Margaret River

$45.00

Jam Cellars Candy Rosé Bottle

$48.00

Vanderpump France Bottle,

$59.00

Whispering Angel France, Bottle

$75.00

Whispering Angel France, 1/2 Bottle

$24.00

Palm Whispering

$38.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$9.00

RumHaven Coconut Rum

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$8.50

Rum

$6.50

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$8.00

Scotch/Cognac

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Henny

$10.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Johnny Blue

$40.00

Johnny Red

$12.00

Henny VSOP

$12.00

Dewars White

$11.00

Glenmorange

$12.00

Seasonal Signature

Froze

$13.00

Give me the Tea

$14.00

Holiday in the Sun

$14.00

In Love with the Coco

$14.00

Jam Sesh

$14.00

Jumbo- Marg

$40.00

Locals Pear-A-Dise

$14.00

Slice of Slower Lower

$14.00

Spice up your Life

$14.00

Upside Down

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$9.50

Patron Aenjo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tequila

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Teremena

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff Blue

$9.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Three Olives Espresso

$11.00

Titos

$9.00

Western Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chili VDKA

$11.00

Wine By The Glass

Anchor Reserve Chard

$9.00

Seaglass P.G.

$10.00

Anchor Reserve Cab

$9.00

Terrazas Malbec

$9.00

Ménage A Trios Blend

$10.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$10.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Matua SB

$11.00

Martin Ray Chard

$12.00

Bonterra Merlot

$10.00

Seeker Cab

$12.00

Justin SB

$12.00

Tatoo Girl Reisling

$10.00

Wine By The Bottle

BT Acrobat Pinot Noir

$59.00

BT Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$65.00

BT Boom Boom! Syrah

$52.00

BT Chloe SauvBlnc

$42.00

BT Jam Butter Chard

$54.00

BT Josh Pinot Grigo

$48.00

BT Love Noir Blend

$28.00Out of stock

BT Seeker Cabernet

$46.00

BT Skyside Blend

$45.00Out of stock

BT Smoke Tree Pinot Noir

$72.00

BT Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$55.00

BTL Prophecy Rose

$36.00

BTL Tattoo Girl Riesling

$38.00

BTL Martin Ray Chard

$48.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$40.00

BTL Oyster Bay

$52.00

BTL Candy Rose

$50.00

BTL Vanderpump

$64.00

ANCHOR CHARD SPECIAL

$25.00

Zero Proof

Hibiscus Spritz

$7.00

Coastline Cooler

$8.00

DFH Lemon Quest Wheat NA

$7.00

Sam Adams Just The Haze NA

$7.00

N/A Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Becks Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Drink Specials

Strawberry Lime Crush

$8.00

Peach Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mule

$13.00

Raspberry Wine Spritz

$8.00

Sangria

$13.00

Strawberry Apple Cider Crush

$13.00

Peach Raspberry Martini

$13.00

Smokey Blueberry Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Mojito Special

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Cucumber mint mojito

$12.00

Margarita Special

Blueberry Marg

$12.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Marg

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Peach Marg

$12.00

Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Coffee Drinks

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Baileys & Coffee

$12.00

Shots

Fun Dip

$7.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Retail

1 Glass

$12.00

2 Glasses

$20.00

Emp Tee

$15.00

Tee Shirt

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Atlantic Social image
Atlantic Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mezcali Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Coastal Highway Dewey Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
JD Shuckers - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 1,257
21710 Roth Ave Georgetown, DE 19947
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey East - East Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston